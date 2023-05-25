Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications your child is taking. Please always speak with a healthcare provider first to discuss any supplements you plan on giving a child.

You want to make sure a prenatal vitamin is tested for purity and potency, so you can feel confident it has the nutrients listed on the bottle and no harmful contaminants. When selecting our top list of prenatal vitamins, we prioritized products that are third-party tested or from reputable brands with strong internal testing. We chose products that contain adequate amounts of key nutrients (without exceeding Upper Tolerable Limits) and in evidence-based nutritional recommendations for those trying to conceive and are pregnant. Additionally, we considered the price and overall quality of ingredients.

Prenatal vitamins can vary in their ingredients, but key nutrients they typically include are vitamins A, D, iodine, iron, choline, omega-3 DHA, and B vitamins including folic acid or folate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend 400 micrograms of supplemental folic acid daily for pregnant people, as well as those of reproductive age that may become pregnant. It is important to note that this is an addition to eating folate-rich foods , to meet the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of 600 micrograms per day during pregnancy. Folic acid is a particularly important vitamin to prevent neural birth defects in a developing baby.

Prenatal vitamins are recommended for all pregnant people and those trying to conceive, as they can help meet the increased nutritional requirements during pregnancy. It’s still important to try to eat a balanced and varied diet , but this can be challenging when you are nauseous or have food aversions during pregnancy. Nutritional deficiencies during pregnancy can be harmful for both mom and growing baby, so taking a good prenatal vitamin can help fill the gaps in the diet and provide peace of mind that you are getting enough essential nutrients.

Best Overall: Theralogix TheraNatal Complete Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: This prenatal tops our list because it is a complete multivitamin with good amounts of key nutrients for pregnancy and has strong third-party testing. But Take Note: The DHA and EPA softgel capsules are made out of bovine (cow) gelatin, and the omega-3 softgel contains fish oil. So, they are not suitable for vegans and vegetarians. This supplement also has a three softgel per day serving size. Theralogix TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins tops our list because it has essential vitamins and minerals at adequate supplemental dosages for pregnancy needs. We love that it is NSF Contents Certified, meaning it is tested for ingredient accuracy and purity. This comprehensive prenatal contains two tablets and one omega-3 fish oil softgel. One tablet is a baseline multivitamin, including vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated and active form of folate), as well as iron, calcium, choline, magnesium and other key minerals. The second tablet contains an extra boost of vitamin D and choline—two key nutrients to support a healthy pregnancy that many pregnant people have a hard time getting enough of. The extra tablet also contains extra vitamin B6 which can help with nausea. The third pill is an omega-3 softgel containing 300 milligrams of DHA and 150 milligrams of EPA (two types of omega 3 fatty acids). These amounts meet the recommended daily recommendation of omega 3 for pregnancy. The fish oil concentrate comes from Alaska pollock and is certified by the International Fish Oil Standards (IFOS) program as being free from mercury, PCBs, and other contaminants. Note that the softgel is not vegan or vegetarian friendly. All three pills are gluten-free and free of artificial colorings and flavorings. Price at time of publication: $90 for a 13-week supply ($1.00 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, calcium, choline, magnesium, omega-3 DHA

Best Budget-Friendly: Nature Made Prenatal + DHA Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Naturemade.com Why We Like It: This prenatal is third-party tested and has all of the essential nutrients for a prenatal including DHA. It’s also just a single pill dosage and comes at an affordable price. But Take Note: Some nutrients are lower in dosage including vitamins A, C, D, and it also does not contain choline. The softgels contain gelatin, so they are not suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Nature Made Prenatal Multivitamin with DHA is a single pill option that covers the key prenatal nutritional needs at a budget-friendly price. This supplement is USP Verified, so you can trust that it contains only the ingredients listed on the bottle. It’s also gluten-free and does not contain any artificial flavors.

We like that this prenatal contains 200 milligrams of DHA which is important for the development of the baby’s central nervous system, brain and eyes. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends pregnant people eat 8 to 12 ounces of fish per week for adequate omega 3’s during pregnancy. For those that don’t eat fish, or have aversions to fish during pregnancy, omega-3 supplementation in a prenatal is particularly important. The supplemental DHA recommendation is between 200-300 milligrams per day. This prenatal vitamin contains lower dosages of some vitamins and minerals compared to other supplements on our list, but it can still help to fill any nutrition gaps especially if you’re able to eat mostly a balanced diet throughout your pregnancy. However, it does not include choline which is important for baby’s brain development. So, if you do not eat foods rich in choline like eggs, beef, chicken, and soybeans, you may want to add an additional choline supplement to meet the recommended 450 milligrams per day for pregnant people. Nature Made Prenatal Multivitamin contains 800 micrograms of folic acid, which is the recommended form of folate supplementation by the CDC. However, this synthetic form is considered an inactive form and must be converted to the active form to be absorbed and used by the body. Some individuals may prefer the readily absorbable methylated forms of folate, particularly those with the MTHFR gene variants that inhibits the conversion process of folic acid. Price at time of publication: $43 for a 2-pack ($0.14 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including folic acid), iron, calcium, choline, magnesium, omega-3 DHA

Best Vegan with DHA: Natalist Prenatal Daily Packets Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Natalist.com Why We Like It: This is a comprehensive multivitamin with omega-3 DHA that is suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and is free from common food allergens. We also like that it is formulated by an obstetrician gynecologist doctor (OBGYN), contains choline, and the methylated form of folate. But Take Note: Natalist is more expensive than other picks and is a 5 capsule daily dosage. If you are looking for a comprehensive prenatal with DHA that is suitable for a vegan or vegetarian diet, we recommend Natalist Prenatal Daily Packets. Natalist is a subscription-based company focused on supplements for the specific needs of women’s stages of fertility, pregnancy and postpartum. We love that their vitamin forms and dosages are researched-backed and formulated by a team of OBGYNs. They have strong in-house testing on their ingredients but no third-party testing. We like that they include the active, methylated forms of B-vitamins (including folate), and 157 milligrams of choline (27% Daily Vntake), which is more than other prenatal supplements. It also contains 450 milligrams of DHA from marine algae—a potent, vegan source of omega-3s. The capsules are delayed-release for easy digestion and are coated in lemon oil giving them a pleasant aftertaste. In addition to being vegan-friendly, this prenatal is free from common allergens including milk, eggs, fish, tree nuts, soybeans, peanuts, and gluten. They are also free of artificial colorings, preservatives and flavorings. One thing to also note is the recommended daily serving is 5 capsules which could feel a bit much for some. This product is more expensive than other supplements on our list, but the price per serving does drop if you opt into their subscription service. Price at time of publication: $54 for 30 servings ($1.80 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, calcium, choline, magnesium, omega-3 DHA

5 capsules Third-Party Tested: No

Vegetarian-Friendly: Yes

Best Powdered Form: Needed. Vanilla Multivitamin Powder Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Thisisneeded.com Why We Like It: This multivitamin comes in a tasty, vanilla powder that can be mixed into a variety of food and beverages. It is also third-party tested for purity and potency and contains key nutrients including about 75% of daily choline needs. But Take Note: This product does not contain iron or omega-3 DHA. It is also more expensive per serving than most of the other supplements on our list. Swallowing pills during pregnancy can be difficult, particularly if you are nauseous. Additionally, some prenatals require multiple pills and can have a fishy aftertaste if they contain omega-3 fish oil. If you want to avoid these side effects of a prenatal, we love Needed’s tasty, vanilla-flavored powder that can easily be added to beverages like your milk of choice, or added to smoothies, yogurt or oatmeal. It contains natural vanilla flavoring, and is sweetened with monk fruit extract with no added sugar. It contains most of the key nutrients we look for in a prenatal, including a higher dose of choline (about 75% of your daily needs), which is higher than most other prenatal vitamins. It also contains the methylated forms of B vitamins. It does not contain iron, so depending on your diet and iron status, you may need an extra iron supplement during pregnancy. Iron needs drop from 27 milligrams per day for pregnancy to 18 milligrams for non-pregnant females and 9 milligrams for those that are breastfeeding. Therefore, this prenatal could be a great postpartum supplement as well. Note this powder does not contain omega-3 DHA, which you may want to take separately particularly if your diet is low in fish. We like that this powder supplement is third-party tested for purity and potency including nutritional content, pesticides and herbicides, heavy metals, allergens, microbes and other contaminants. This product is more expensive than other supplements on our list, but the price per serving does drop if you opt into their subscription service. Price at time of publication: $70 for a 1-month supply ($2.30 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), calcium, choline, magnesium

Best Trimester Specific: Perelel Prenatal Packs Perelel Buy on Perelelhealth.com Why We Like It: Perelel targets the specific needs of women in each trimester of pregnancy including the trying to conceive stage and postpartum. We like that their products are developed by a team of OBGYNs, dietitians, and are third-party tested for purity and potency. But Take Note: The daily dosage is five larger capsules which may not be a good option for those experiencing nausea or that have difficulty taking pills. Developed by a team of OBGYNs (including fertility specialists), and Registered Dietitians, these Perelel’s supplements are researched-backed and contain the most bioavailable forms of key nutrients for women in all stages of pregnancy, including before and after. Their products are all third-party testing for purity and potency, including microbes, allergens, heavy metals and other contaminants. Nutritional needs shift throughout the fertility stages including conception, pregnancy, postnatal, and breastfeeding. We like that Perelel targets these specific needs in their trimester specific prenatal vitamin packs. The first, second and third trimester packets all contain a core, comprehensive prenatal multivitamin with the essential vitamins and minerals, including the methylated forms of B-vitamins. They also include an omega-3 DHA and EPA fish oil capsule, in the preferred triglyceride form, sourced from wild caught anchovies and sardines (smaller fish with less mercury exposure). Additional capsules are added to each trimester packet to target the different stages of pregnancy. For example, the first trimester packet has a B6 and ginger root anti-nausea pill as well as extra folate to support early neural tube development. One thing we wanted to note is some of their postnatal products contain adaptogenic and herbal blends like ashwagandha, rhodiola, and reishi. While there may be benefits to these ingredients, there is limited research on the efficacy for their use, and they may interact with certain medications. So, these postpartum products may not be suitable for all. We do not recommend adaptogens while pregnant (their prenatals do not contain any), but if you wish to experiment with them post pregnancy, we recommend discussing it with a healthcare professional first, particularly if you are breastfeeding. Like other picks, Perelel offers the convenience of a subscription with automatic renewal and lower price point. Price at time of publication: $58 for 30 servings one time purchase ($1.93 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, choline, magnesium, omega-3 DHA

Vegetarian-Friendly: No, contains fish oil and gelatin capsule

Best Transparency: Ritual Essential for Women Prenatal Vitamin Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Ritual.com Why We Like It: In our opinion, Ritual has the best transparent ingredient sourcing—they clearly show where each ingredient comes from. It’s also third-party tested for purity and potency, and vegan friendly. But Take Note: This prenatal is best suited to those with a relatively balanced and diverse diet. They intentionally do not add ingredients that are commonly found in food. We love the quality ingredients, transparent ingredient sourcing, and targeted nutrient approach of Ritual’s prenatal vitamin. Ritual’s Prenatal contains twelve vitamins and minerals essential to women’s health and pregnancy and leaves out nutrients that are abundant in food sources that are unlikely to be deficient in. They do this on purpose to reduce the risk of over supplementation and keep their serving size to two capsules per day. It also allows you to add individual supplements as needed based on your specific diet and nutritional status. This prenatal covers all of the key nutrients important to support a healthy pregnancy including vitamin D3, E, K, methylated folate, B12, biotin, choline, iron, iodine, magnesium and omega-3 DHA. You’ll notice it does not include vitamin A, C, certain B-vitamins, calcium, and some trace minerals like zinc. Because it is not a complete multivitamin, it is best for those that eat a relatively balanced and diverse diet. We like that this prenatal contains 350 milligrams of DHA from microalgae making it suitable for vegans and vegetarians. You can choose from either a lemon or mint essence capsule, both of which are delayed release and stomach acid resistant for optimal absorption. Ritual’s supplements are all third-party tested for purity and potency including heavy metal testing and other potential contaminants. They offer both single purchase as well as a monthly subscription service. Price at time of publication: $39 for a 1-month supply ($1.30 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, choline, magnesium, omega-3 DHA

Best Higher Dose: Fullwell Prenatal Multivitamin Fullwell Buy on Fullwellfertility.com Why We Like It: This is the most comprehensive prenatal multivitamin on our list delivering high quality and higher quantity dosages of vitamins and minerals supported by research and experts. But Take Note: The serving size is 8 pills per day, which can be an overwhelming amount of supplements to take daily when you’re pregnant. It also does not contain iron or omega-3s which they recommend taking separately as needed. Fullwell Prenatal Multivitamin is a comprehensive multivitamin containing higher doses of key nutrients, supported by current research and developed by a Registered Dietitian. This is a good option for those with a more limited diet that need an extra supplemental boost during pregnancy. We like that all of Fullwell’s supplements are third-party tested, and they do provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA) upon request. This prenatal includes vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and methylated B vitamins as well as several minerals including iodine, magnesium, and zinc. While this supplement contains higher doses of nutrients, they are all still below the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL). The exception is vitamin D, which is at the UL of 4,000 IU. This dose of vitamin D can help correct a deficiency and potentially decrease the risk of pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. It also contains over 50% Daily Value of choline which many prenatal vitamins can be low in. Fullwell Prenatal also contains inositol—an ingredient that may improve blood sugar regulation by increasing insulin sensitivity. While research is limited, inositol is generally recognized as safe, and it is starting to be used as a therapeutic approach to blood sugar management during pregnancy, particularly for those with prediabetes, gestational diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Because this supplement contains high doses of certain vitamins and minerals, we recommend working with a healthcare professional to assess if this supplement is right for you based on your dietary intake and individual needs. Other considerations for this supplement are that each serving is eight pills, which can be overwhelming to take daily. It also does not include iron or omega-3, which may need to be taken separately as needed. Fullwell offers a subscription service for ease of re-ordering and a lower price point. Price at time of publication: $50 for a 30-day supply ($1.67 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), calcium, choline, magnesium

Best Customizable: Care/of Prenatal Care/of Buy on Takecareof.com Why We Like It: Care/of offers customizable daily vitamin packets, so you can start with their base prenatal and add additional nutrients specific for your needs. Their supplements are also internally and third-party tested for purity and potency. But Take Note: The prenatal alone contains lower dosages for most vitamins and minerals compared to other supplements on our list and does not contain omega-3 DHA. The prenatal alone is three tablets, so the amount of pills you take daily could add up depending on what you add to your daily packet. Care/of is a subscription-only supplement brand that allows you to customize your vitamins and minerals in individual daily packets conveniently delivered to you each month. We like that they do both internal and third-party testing, and it allows you to modify your daily packet based on your specific needs. The three tablet prenatal multivitamin contains 22 essential vitamins and minerals in their more active and bioavailable forms including methylated folate. The dosages are relatively lower than other supplements, by design, so that you can add additional, individual supplements as needed based on your diet and vitamin and mineral status. For example, the prenatal base only provides 20% Daily Value (DV) for choline and 67% DV for iron. If you are not getting the remaining amount from your diet, you can add their individual iron or choline supplements. It also does not contain omega-3 DHA, but you can add it separately to your daily packet. Price at time of publication: Starting at $19 for a 30-day supply of the prenatal only ($0.63 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, calcium, choline, and magnesium

Best High in Iron: Thorne Basic Prenatal Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It is higher in iron (and other minerals) than other prenatals which can be helpful for those low in iron and don’t want to take an additional iron supplement. It has forms of vitamins and minerals that are well absorbed and gentle on the stomach. But Take Note: While high in most minerals, note it is lower in calcium. The iron amount is right at the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL), so if you eat a varied diet or take other supplements with iron, it could be too high in iron for your needs. Thorne is a well trusted and reputable supplement brand known for their quality products and clinically researched ingredients. They do four rounds of in-house testing on supplements to ensure ingredient purity and accuracy. Thorne Basic Prenatal has folate in the methylated form, choline, and 18 other nutrients. One thing that stands out with this prenatal is it is particularly high in iron with 45 mg (167% Daily Value) per three capsule serving. Iron needs go up during pregnancy because the mother’s blood supply increases. Because of this increased need, pregnant people are at an increased risk for iron deficiency. Taking a prenatal that is higher in iron may be recommended especially for those who don’t eat iron-rich foods. This prenatal is a good choice for anyone at risk for iron deficiency during pregnancy or has had iron deficiency anemia diagnosed from a healthcare professional. On the other hand, this iron amount is right at the UL for iron. It may be higher than needed for pregnant people getting enough iron in their diet. A healthcare professional can help determine your specific iron needs. Along with being higher in iron, we like that the form of iron used is chelated meaning it is well absorbed and less likely to cause stomach issues—an extra important consideration during pregnancy. Thorne also uses the chelated form of minerals zinc, copper, magnesium, and chromium for optimal absorption. It is also a good source of vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B vitamins, and provides 20% Daily Value of choline. While higher in the listed minerals than some other prenatals, note a serving only contains 14% Daily Value for calcium. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, additives, gluten, soy and dairy. Price at time of publication: $30 for 30 servings ($1.00 per serving) The Details: Key Nutrients: vitamins A, C,D, E, K, B-vitamins (including the methylated form of folate), iron, choline, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, and manganese

Vegetarian-Friendly: Yes