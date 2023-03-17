Read on for the best products for your skin while pregnant, chosen with the expertise of a panel of board-certified dermatologists from around the country.

You don’t have to toss out your entire arsenal of products when you’re pregnant, but there are definitely ingredients you want to avoid , says Dr. Yadav. The top two are retinol, either over-the-counter or prescription , and salicylic acid. Both are harmful during pregnancy and while breastfeeding, she tells us. Pregnant people often prefer to stay away from products with fragrance, because the smell can exacerbate morning sickness and/or because it can be an allergen. As for parabens, while the FDA still states that there is no conclusive evidence that these preservatives are harmful to humans, some choose to avoid this category of ingredients because of studies showing their possible estrogenic effects.

“Hormones fluctuate significantly during pregnancy, which can cause many changes in the skin. Some concerns include hyperpigmentation (including melasma), acne, dry skin, and stretch marks,” explains Geeta Yadav, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist.

Has your skin changed since you’ve become pregnant? Perhaps your once dry skin has turned perpetually oily, or it's become so sensitive that only the mildest cleansers will suffice. You’re not alone! Which is why we think it should be quite a relief to have a list of the best pregnancy-safe skincare products on hand, to tackle whatever new skin problems present themselves during this time.

Best Overall: Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Why We Like It: It's well-priced and formulated with vitamins that dermatologists stand by. But Take Note: It can feel greasy if you're not used to oils. Lesser-known fact: "Whether or not you develop stretch marks is largely due to heredity; if members of your family developed stretch marks during pregnancy, you might too," says Dr. Yadav. While there's no proven product to fight stretch marks, this is the product both dermatologists and your buddy on social media will recommend to help minimize their appearance and just keep your skin feeling smooth as you admire its changing shape. So many pregnant people we know swear by this simple South African oil. And dermatologists we spoke to for this article confirmed that the combination of vitamins A and C in oil form help to reduce the appearance of scars and other marks on skin.

Rub the oil on your stomach and breasts during late pregnancy and postpartum if you have concerns about stretch marks. This affordable oil has a gentle fragrance. Price at time of publication: $17



The Details: Fragrance: Yes

Yes Paraben-free: No



Best Cleanser: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser Why We Like It: The gentle formula includes moisturizing agents but is still strong enough to remove makeup. But Take Note: The texture feels thick, especially if you're used to soapy cleansers. We love this cleanser because it's available in two formulations, both of which work wonderfully to cleanse the skin and remove oils without drying it out. Whether you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or just looking for a gentle cleanser, this daily wash gently removes face and eye makeup, dirt, and impurities, while maintaining your skin's natural protective barrier. It's another product with our dermatologists' seal of approval, too. The texture is thick and creamy, which might or might not be to your taste. Just mix a bit with warm water and rub over your face, you'll find that this cleanser will leave your pores feeling clean and clear. It's formulated with Ceramide-3, an essential ceramide naturally found in skin; glycerin, a moisturizing agent that naturally attracts water to skin; and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 with soothing properties. Together, they help make this an easy-to-love cleanser that will help your skin survive pregnancy hormones. Price at time of publication: $18



The Details: Fragrance: None

None Paraben-free: Yes



Best Budget Cleanser: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel Why We Like It: Hyaluronic acid lends moisturizing power to this inexpensive cleanser. But Take Note: It may be too gentle to remove some makeup. Gentle, doctor-recommended, and well-priced—there's a lot to like about this cleansing gel from drugstore brand Neutrogena. As our expert dermatologist notes, this cleanser is "gentle and effective" with a hydrating gel formula containing hyaluronic acid. This ingredient is safe and proven to increase skin's hydration, leaving skin feeling refreshingly clean and supple, every time you cleanse. (It may not remove all makeup, however, depending on what you use.)

If you're suffering from dry skin due to hormonal changes, or seeing redness, this moisture bomb of a cleanser boosts hydration while cleaning your skin. Price at time of publication: $10



The Details: Fragrance: None

Best Sensitive Skin Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Why We Like It: It can be used either as a cleanser with water, or like cold cream you wipe off. But Take Note: It can feel waxy, and some with oily skin find it ineffective. This cleanser, which many dermatologists (including those we spoke to for this piece) recommend to their patients, is perfect for pregnant people looking for a gentle and effective option for washing their face and removing makeup. Cetaphil's entire line is easy on the skin and the wallet, and the pH balanced, fragrance-free formula is hypoallergenic, so it won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. You can use this product like a cold cream, applying it to remove makeup and then wiping the product off with a cloth, or lather up like a traditional facial wash. Both methods are effective; it comes down to personal preference. Price at time of publication: Starting at $12



The Details: Fragrance: None

None Paraben-free: No

Best Bar Cleanser: Dove Beauty Bar Why We Like It: It washes the whole body but is safe for your face, too. But Take Note: You may need a second makeup remover. If you love the simplicity of a bar, the classic Dove Beauty Bar is the option our experts recommend. You've probably heard in the ads your whole life, but it really is true: The Dove Beauty Bar isn't drying like other soaps. Made with moisturizing cream, it cleans your whole body but doesn't strip away natural oils that protect the skin barrier.

If animal testing is a concern, the beauty bar is certified cruelty free. The beauty bar hydrates very well, but you may need to cleanse twice or pair it with a makeup remover, depending on how much long-lasting makeup you're wearing. Price at time of publication: $4 for 2



The Details: Fragrance: None

None Paraben-free: Yes

Best Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 46 Why We Like It: This clear mineral sunscreen blends in smoothly and won't cause breakouts. But Take Note: It comes in very small bottles. This sunscreen is beloved by beauty editors and dermatologists alike, as it's good for just about everyone. This sheer, lightweight, oil-free sunscreen is paraben- and fragrance-free, so it won't irritate sensitive skin. Zinc oxide is often thick and chalky, but this version is transparent and easy to spread because the brand has basically figured out how to shrink the zinc molecules while maintaining their sun-blocking quality.

This sunscreen is particularly great for pregnant people because the oil-free formulation calms acne-prone skin. If you're struggling with breakouts, this sunscreen won't make it worse, and it's also free of any ingredients that might harm your baby. Price at time of publication: $38



The Details: Fragrance: Yes

Yes Paraben-free: Yes



Best Serum: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Why We Like It: Niacinamide and watermelon extract brighten the skin, giving your pregnancy glow a little boost. But Take Note: The watermelon fragrance may be off putting for someone with morning sickness. This brightening serum from popular brand Glow Recipe will give you major pregnancy glow if that's not something that's coming naturally to you (true for a lot of us!) without any ingredients that will harm your baby's development. The "clean" beauty brand is free of mercury, parabens, formaldehyde or formaldehyde-releasing agents, triclosan, and triclocarban—also, no synthetic dyes or colorants. If all of this is Greek to you, just know that these ingredients are good to skip.

This product fights dullness and dryness with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and the antioxidant niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), which fights hyperpigmentation, and it feels absolutely luxurious to apply. Price at time of publication: $35



The Details: Fragrance: Watermelon

Watermelon Paraben-free: Yes

Best for Stretch Marks (Budget): Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Original Solid Jar Why We Like It: This tried and true butter is luxurious and creamy. But Take Note: If you prefer lightweight lotions, look elsewhere. This thick, indulgent moisturizer works for 48 hours, smoothing marks and toning skin, and our dermatologists love it. It's a classic stretch mark minimizer, packed with cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E, and other luxurious-feeling ingredients that improve your skin's elasticity. Meanwhile, it doesn't have mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, fragrance, or dyes that could irritate sensitive skin. If you've been prone to stretch marks in the past, or they run in your family, this well-priced body butter should help improve their appearance. Start using the product early in your pregnancy, and turn it into a relaxing ritual to bond with your developing baby. Price at time of publication: $12



The Details: Fragrance: Yes

Yes Paraben-free: Yes



Best for Melasma: Glytone Enhance Brightening Why We Like It: Gentle, exfoliating ingredients glycolic acid and azelaic acid improve skin tone and texture. But Take Note: It's pricey! For pregnant people dealing with sun spots or melasma, you can brighten your skin tone and generally pick up a little glow with this multitasking cream. It exfoliates, helps fight breakouts, and generally improves skin texture, using 12% glycolic acid and 3% azelaic acid. It's also fragrance-free and paraben-free, and safe for sensitive skin.

Dermatologists recommended this moisturizer to us because its ingredients are known to visibly improve the appearance of unwanted dark spots for a more even, radiant skin tone, leaving skin soft and hydrated. If you've got the budget to cover this splurge, chances are high you'll see some results. Price at time of publication: $70



The Details: Fragrance: Yes

Yes Paraben-free: Yes



Best for Acne: The Ordinary Azelaic Acid 10% Suspension Brightening Cream Why We Like It: It's a lightweight cream that helps with both acne and dull skin. But Take Note: It comes in very small bottles that run out quickly. If acne is a concern, this brightening formula from well-priced skincare MVP The Ordinary is worth trying. It's effective and free of harsh ingredients. Not only can the lightweight cream suspension help with acne, it's perfect for those looking for solutions for dullness, uneven tone and textural irregularities—all of which can plague people during different stages of pregnancy.

This cream is cruelty-, fragrance-, and paraben-free, as well as vegan. Apply it in the morning before putting on sunscreen, or at night, before moisturizer. Price at time of publication: $25



The Details: Fragrance: None

None Paraben-free: Yes

