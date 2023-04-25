The Best Pregnancy Books to Answer All Your Burning Questions

It doesn’t matter if this is your first, second, or third pregnancy—there are books for a wide variety of needs. The best pregnancy book is reputable, fits your needs, and suits your taste, whether you’d like something informational or more conversational. We considered all of those criteria when coming up with this list to get you started.

"Opt for a book that has a variety of pregnancy-related topics with resources so you can refer to it along your journey," explains Gina Charles, D.O., a board-certified family medicine physician based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She also recommends seeking out books that are supported by evidence-based studies and written by credentialed experts in the field to ensure the information is accurate and up-to-date.

Pregnancy is an exciting and busy time as you plan the future of your growing family, but it may also be full of questions and worries. Changes to your body and surprising symptoms can come out of nowhere. For first-time parents-to-be, it’s an entirely new experience. Even experienced parents can be surprised by differences from previous pregnancies. Getting prepared for the nine months ahead is key to mental and physical health, so reading a pregnancy book (or several!) can help you learn more about your body and the changes to expect.

Best Overall: What to Expect When You’re Expecting Book Shop Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org Why We Like It: One of the most comprehensive books on the topic, with clearly marked chapters so you can skip around as needed. But Take Note: The length may feel overwhelming. What to Expect When You're Expecting tops our list because it's one book filled with all the information you need to know about pregnancy. Don’t be intimidated by the 600-plus-pages; you don’t need to read every single page. The book includes chapters on specific information such as pregnancy symptoms, pregnancy lifestyle, info for non-birthing parents, needs of those carrying multiples, and week-by-week developmental information. There's also guidance on how to manage pregnancy complications and cope with pregnancy loss. Price at time of publication: $18



Best Activity Book: 50 Things to Do Before You Deliver Book Shop Buy on Amazon Buy on Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: This quick read gives expecting parents a to-do list that's both practical and fun. But Take Note: The information is not as in-depth as other options. Organized by trimester, this book will help expecting parents take things one step at a time. There’s specific guidance and activities tailored to every stage of pregnancy. The things to do include finding a doctor or midwife, downloading apps, and even planning special nights out to plays and movies. Inclusive and logical, this book is bursting with real-life information that can be very useful for those who love lists and step-by-step guides. Price at time of publication: $15



Best Data-Driven: Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong Book Shop Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org Why We Like It: The calm tone and detailed research empowers parents to make their own choices. But Take Note: The author is an economist, not a medical professional. Written by award-winning economist Emily Oster, this book debunks myths and explains pregnancy by evaluating data. The author presents and examines data on nearly every decision pregnant people will need to make, like what to eat, what kind of screenings to undergo, and how and where the birth will take place. We appreciate the calm and informative tone of this book that encourages parents to make their own informed choice when presented with so many confusing guidelines.

Best Holistic: The Mama Natural Week-by-Week Guide to Pregnancy and Childbirth Book Shop Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org Why We Like It: It's a helpful guide for parents looking for alternatives to traditional medical advice. But Take Note: The claims are not always based in science. The overall focus of this book is emphasizing that having a baby is a wondrous biological process, rather than a medical condition. Full of weekly advice for every stage of pregnancy, this holistic-focused book also includes nutrition tips, natural remedies, birth stories, and expert advice. Price at time of publication: $22



Best for New Dads: The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-to-Be Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: Involves fathers-to-be, when they are so often the afterthought in pregnancy books. But Take Note: Some may find the advice condescending. Get dads involved with their very own expectant father book. Written just for them, this book will give expectant papas all the tools they need to support their partner, prepare for the new baby’s arrival, and take care of themselves during the exciting nine months ahead. Price at time of publication: $16



Best Modern: Bumpin’: The Modern Guide to Pregnancy Book shop Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org Why We Like It: The lighthearted humorous style makes it more readable than a dry textbook, But Take Note: It's not as in-depth as some other options. Parents-to-be will appreciate that this choice is written in a frank and funny style. The modern guide includes clinical research mixed with practical advice from a bevy of experts, including OB-GYNs, therapists, doulas, lactation experts, pelvic floor therapists, and more. The combination results in a useful book that gives trimester-by-trimester overviews, pregnancy symptoms and relief, important decisions to consider, registry tips, exercises, and so much more. Price at time of publication: $18

Best for LGBTQ+ Pregnancies: The Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy for Lesbians Barnes and Noble Buy on Amazon Buy on Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It's easy to read and comprehensive, covering both legal and medical information. But Take Note: Some material is dated. An easy-to-read guide, women will appreciate that this pick focuses on the specific needs of lesbians starting a family. From pre-conception through newborn life, the helpful book includes information on fertility, sperm banks, conception, pregnancy, legal rights, and more. Inclusively written, there’s relevant and specific content for both coupled and single women. Price at time of publication: $23

Best Humorous: Say No to Placenta Pics Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org What We Like: It's a quick, relatable read, and makes a great gift. But Take Note: Doesn't provide a lot of traditional information If a light and funny guide will put you at ease during your pregnancy, choose this book. Co-written by friends Jillian M. Parsons and Allison Baerken, this funny pick is an uncensored tell-all guide to pregnancy. It makes a great gift, and will have most expectant people cracking up, although it’s not as full of traditional information as some of the other options. Price at time of publication: $15



Best for Multiples: What to Do When You’re Having Two Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org What We Like: It's a lighthearted source of first-hand info on the very different experience of carrying multiples. But Take Note: It's not comprehensive or written by a medical expert. Finding out that you are expecting twins can be a big shock. Calm some nerves with this well-loved twin survival guide, which includes information from pregnancy through the first year. The twin-specific info will help parents plan for the unexpected and accept the changes (and challenges) that two babies will bring. Price at time of publication: $18



Best for Intended Parents: Successful Surrogacy: An Intended Parent's Guide Amazon Buy on Amazon What We Like: It demystifies surrogacy process for parents-to-be and gestational carriers. But Take Note: Some may not like the discussion question format. The path to parenthood is different for everyone. For those who choose surrogacy, this title is a guide that helps intended parents and gestational carriers create a rewarding relationship through their pregnancy journey together. Written by an experienced gestational carrier, Susan MZ Fuller, the guide helps to demystify the process. Price at time of publication: $15



Best Eating Guide: What to Eat When You're Pregnant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It includes 50 recipes as well as information about babies' development. But Take Note: It could use more vegetarian options. Whether you’re already expecting or contemplating a journey to parenthood, What to Eat When You’re Pregnant doubles as a weekly food guide for expecting parents. Readers will learn dozens of new recipes while learning about a baby’s development. We love the book’s easy-to-understand diet breakdown, including what foods to eat each trimester and how to keep food safe. Plus, author Nicole M. Avena, PhD, has additional advice for those who plan to nurse, so you can use the book even after birth. Price at time of publication: $17

Best for First-Time Parents: Mayo Clinic Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: With clinical expertise, it details common pregnancy symptom and includes a 40-week pregnancy calendar. But Take Note: Some information feels repetitive. The Mayo Clinic’s Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy is a favorite among many new parents and caregivers thanks in large part to the book’s 40-week pregnancy calendar. Soon-to-be parents can track their baby’s development each week while learning about their own body’s constant changes. The book explains the benefits and risks of different types of childbirth, like home births, C-sections, and more. There are also several chapters on postpartum topics, including breastfeeding and contraception, to help you troubleshoot any issues you may have. Price at time of publication: $22



Best for Plus-Size Pregnancies: Big, Beautiful, and Pregnant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org Why We Like It: It's co-written by a medical expert and a plus-size mom, giving both practical and emotional support. But Take Note: Some of its material is dated. There is an underwhelming number of resources for plus-size pregnant people, who face unique challenges and stigma during pregnancy and after childbirth. Co-written by an obstetrician who specializes in plus-size pregnancies and a plus-size mom, Big, Beautiful, and Pregnant delivers practical and reassuring advice for expecting plus-size parents on everything from maternity clothes to potential medical risks to fatphobic doctors. Price at time of publication: $17

