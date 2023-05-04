The Best Postpartum Kits to Ease You Into That 4th Trimester

Convenience is essential when you have a new baby, especially when it comes to your postpartum healing. So, while you can buy your own disposable underwear, ice packs, and perineal spray separately, there are also ready-made recovery kits that include all these things and more. When you're dealing with bleeding, soreness, and overall discomfort following birth, you'll be glad for the extra help for less effort. The best postpartum kits can even be a thoughtful (if intimate!) gift for an expecting parent.

To help birthing parents—and the people who love them!—find a postpartum recovery kit, we researched all the products on the market to find the best options. We also reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) on what to expect when recovering from vaginal and C-section deliveries. When reviewing products, we carefully considered skin type, ingredients, contents, delivery type, and overall value. Whether you’re pregnant or know someone who is, these are the best postpartum kits you can buy.

Our Favorite Postpartum Kits

Best Overall: Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Amazon

This kit from the parent-favored brand includes four pairs of disposable underwear, four ice maxi pads, cooling pad liners, perineal healing foam, and more in pretty pink packaging.

Price at time of publication: $50

Best Handmade: Deluxe Postpartum Recovery Box

Deluxe Postpartum Recovery Box

Etsy

This luxurious kit comes with 10 essentials to help soothe your body after you give birth, like herbal-infused maxi pads, stretch mark balm, and sitz bath spray. It also comes with an affirmation card to remind a new mother that she can do anything. (This Etsy brand sells a great C-section kit too!)

Price at time of publication: $139

Best C-Section: Bodily Scheduled C-Section Box

Bodily C-Section Recovery Kit

Bodily

The Bodily Scheduled C-Section Box prepares expecting parents for a cesarean delivery with 12 products and guidebooks (one for you and one for your supporter). In addition to cozy socks, mesh undies, nipple-soothing products, and perineal spray, the postpartum recovery kit comes with a belly band to provide compression during the C-section healing process. It's all pre-packed in a pouch you can add to your hospital go bag.

Price at time of publication: $139

Best for Skin: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula New Moms Skin Firming Recovery Set

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula New Moms Skin Recovery Set

Amazon

Your nether regions aren’t the only thing that needs special care after giving birth; your skin does too. This cocoa butter set includes nursing butter, skin therapy oil, skin tightening cream, and bust cream, each formulated with vitamin E and shea butter to help nourish your skin.

Price at time of publication: $25

Best Custom: Lynn Nicole Creations Custom Build Postpartum Care Package

Lynn Nicole Creations Custom Build Postpartum Care Package

Etsy

Pick and choose how many items you want to include in this beautiful postpartum care package. Add anywhere from four to 14 products, so you can mix and match practical perineal cold packs with adorable candy jars and herbal bath bombs, depending on the new parent's tastes.

Price at time of publication: $53+

Best for Relief: Lansinoh Postpartum Essentials Recovery Bundle

Lansinoh Postpartum Recovery Essentials Bundle

Amazon

Give yourself ultimate postpartum relief with this Lansinoh recovery bundle. It includes the basic essentials: an upside-down perineal bottle, herbal postpartum spray, and hot and cold therapy packs.

Price at time of publication: $40

Best for Labor and Postpartum: Frida Mom Hospital Packing Kit for Labor, Delivery, Postpartum

Frida Mom Hospital Packing Kit for Labor

Amazon

This is a souped-up version of the first kit on this list. In addition to all the recovery items for birth parents, it includes a delivery gown, socks, and a convenient travel bag for use during and just after labor.

Price at time of publication: $99

Best Splurge: Honest Co. Hospital Bag Kit

HOSPITAL BAG KIT

Honest

This kit includes self-care essentials like nipple balm and body lotion, as well as diapers and a pack of wipes for the baby. You also get the stylish Cross Country Diaper bag to store all your essentials before and after delivery.

Price at time of publication: $228

Our Research Process

We chose the best postpartum kits by studying the design and contents of dozens of kits on the market. We also researched reviews from customers and competitors, and monitored shopping trends to bring you the best and most up-to-date offerings for various postpartum needs. Moreover, we considered contents, display, skin type, ingredients, delivery type, and overall value when reviewing products. 

We also reviewed guidance from the AAFP on what to expect when recovering from vaginal and C-section deliveries, so we could determine what products would be useful to expecting parents. We chose postpartum recovery kits for vaginal and cesarean deliveries that fit into a variety of budgets (since you're already splurging on baby).

Who We Are

Katrina Cossey is a commerce writer, enthusiastic shopper, and devoted mom. She spent several years in broadcast journalism but found her true passion in writing about the best products for families, pregnant people, and kids of all ages. She’s researched thousands of baby products, toys, gifts, and more and personally tested many of them. In her spare time, you’ll likely find her in the beautiful outdoors of Oklahoma with her husband and 3-year-old son. Some of Katrina's favorite items in her postpartum recovery kit were perineal cold packs, an upside-down peri bottle, and sweet and salty snacks (Reese's peanut butter cups and pretzels, to be exact).

