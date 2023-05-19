It's time to say so long to the same cheap pool floats and foam pool noodles your kids have been playing with for the past few years. Don’t get us wrong, the classic pool toys and games have their place—but there are tons of new fun and innovative swimming toys and water games on the market for your family to enjoy. If you have a pool of your own in the backyard or you’re planning a family vacation with tons of hotel pool stops along the way, these amazing and affordable water toys will have your kids racing—we mean, walking slowly—to hit the water. Parents of little kids will love cute and compact pool toys that can be easily toted along to the local beach or pool, and older kids will enjoy the selection of durable, creative toys and floats that let them safely engage in a range of water activities.

If you’re looking for the best pool toys, games, and floats for your family to enjoy in the water, you’ve come to the right place. We picked out water toys that range from budget-friendly inflatables to splurge-worthy motorized toys. When reviewing products, we considered water safety, age recommendations, design, material, ease of use, and overall value. Additionally, we reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics on water safety. We’ve rounded up some of the best, high-quality, long-lasting pool toys with rave reviews, so let’s dive in!

