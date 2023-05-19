Family Life Fun Toys The Best Pool Toys and Games That Will Be a Splash All Summer Long Engaging toys encourage safe fun while letting grown-ups relax a little by the water. By Hilary Abrahamson Published on May 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua It's time to say so long to the same cheap pool floats and foam pool noodles your kids have been playing with for the past few years. Don’t get us wrong, the classic pool toys and games have their place—but there are tons of new fun and innovative swimming toys and water games on the market for your family to enjoy. If you have a pool of your own in the backyard or you’re planning a family vacation with tons of hotel pool stops along the way, these amazing and affordable water toys will have your kids racing—we mean, walking slowly—to hit the water. Parents of little kids will love cute and compact pool toys that can be easily toted along to the local beach or pool, and older kids will enjoy the selection of durable, creative toys and floats that let them safely engage in a range of water activities. If you’re looking for the best pool toys, games, and floats for your family to enjoy in the water, you’ve come to the right place. We picked out water toys that range from budget-friendly inflatables to splurge-worthy motorized toys. When reviewing products, we considered water safety, age recommendations, design, material, ease of use, and overall value. Additionally, we reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics on water safety. We’ve rounded up some of the best, high-quality, long-lasting pool toys with rave reviews, so let’s dive in! Our Favorite Pool Toys Swimways Toy Story 4 Dive Characters Swimways Baby Spring Float Activity Center Battat Pirate Diving Toy Set Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Hoop Swimways Coop Hydro La Crosse GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube Pool Master Tic Tac Toe Pool Game Intex Floating Volleyball Game Force1 Remote Control Boat Motorized Pool Toy Intex Ride On Gator Pool Float Swimline Super Water Slide Inflatable CozyBomb Magnetic Fishing Pool Toys Swimline Inflatable Hot Dog Battle Game Pool Toy Swimways Toy Story 4 Dive Characters Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart These Toy Story 4 dive characters from SwimWays are soft and movable, and come in a three-pack with Buzz, Woody, and Bo Peep characters. Kids can play pretend together with these flexible, waterproof action figures, or you can use them as diving toys to motivate beginning swimmers. Price at time of publication: $23 Swimways Baby Spring Float Activity Center Amazon Buy on Amazon Pool floaties for babies are a summer essential for parents of infants and toddlers. The Baby Spring Float Activity Center has an attached canopy and activities to keep your little one entertained in the water, and it folds to fit in an included bag that makes storage and travel a breeze. Attached activities like a squeaker, rattle, stacking rings, and teether are designed with the developmental stages of babies and toddlers, ages 9 to 24 months, in mind. Price at time of publication: $32 The Best Outdoor Toys for Toddlers to Ride, Climb, Splash, Toss, and Create With Battat Pirate Diving Toy Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Ahoy, matey! The 27 colorful pirate toys pool in this set sink at different speeds to make diving games fun for the whole family. The treasure chest contains gemstones, gold coins, bones, sharks, and seahorses. The toys are lightweight and brightly colored, so they're easy to spot and just the right size for little hands. Price at time of publication: $14 Swimline Giant Shootball Hoop Walmart Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Take getting dunked in the water to a whole new level with this inflatable basketball hoop from Swimline. This inflatable pool toy has one ball and multiple openings to accommodate several players at a time. The hoop is made of durable, heavy vinyl and measures 45 inches tall. Price at time of publication: $37 15 Water Toys for Kids That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Water Park Swimways Coop Hydro La Crosse Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart The Coop Hydro Lacrosse pool game set is tons of fun for the whole family. A soft but sturdy design and comfortable foam handles make it easy for little hands and beginner skill levels to catch and cradle the ball. Each set comes with two lacrosse sticks and one ball, with no assembly required. Price at time of publication: $18 GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube Walmart Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon For little ones who've always wanted to ride a unicorn, this inflatable ride-on pool toy will be the highlight of their summer fun. The GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube is 45 inches wide and 3 feet tall and can hold up to 500 pounds. UV-treated, raft-grade vinyl makes this floatie easy to enjoy for hours, and a special valve allows for faster inflation and deflation. Price at time of publication: $37 The Best Baby Pool Floats for Safe Splashing in the Sun Poolmaster Tic Tac Toe Pool Game Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Battle in a heated game of tic-tac-toe (and splash your opponent to distract them from your strategy!) with an inflatable version for the pool. The oversized floating game board comes with five inflatable X's and five inflatable O's for players to use. When swimming season is over, you can move this game to the lawn. Price at time of publication: $26 Intex Floating Volleyball Game Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart This fun volleyball pool game spans 94 inches and comes with an inflatable ball and frame, net, and grommeted pole bases, with the option of attaching weighted anchors. This awesome inflatable pool toy is sure to be a hit, and it even comes with a repair kit—so you know you can enjoy it for seasons to come. Price at time of publication: $15 Force1 Remote Control Boat Motorized Pool Toy Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Be the captain of your own ship with this awesome motorized pool toy, which can reach up to 25 mph. This RC boat has a stable, high-quality design and a controller with an LCD screen display. Price at time of publication: $70 Intex Ride On Gator Pool Float Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Inflatables turn a pool into a full-on party, and this ride-on alligator float is a great buy. The gator measures 45-by-80 inches and has room (and handles!) for multiple riders. It's made of durable vinyl, has two air chambers, and comes with a repair kit. Price at time of publication: $31 Swimline Super Water Slide Inflatable Walmart Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Kids and adults alike will have a blast on this awesome inflatable Super Slide from Swimline. This pool toy has built-in steps, safety handles, rails, and is water weighted for stability. An included spray hose head can be connected to a garden hose to add even more slippery fun. Price at time of publication: $35 CozyBomb Magnetic Fishing Pool Toys Amazon Buy on Amazon The best swimming pool games for younger kids are the ones that can be used easily in the shallow end or kiddie pools. Your little water baby will love splashing and using their magnetic toy fishing pole to catch an array of fun fish accessories. Two poles and an abundance of bobbing toys mean this pool game can be shared with a friend or sibling. Price at time of publication: $20 Swimline Inflatable Hot Dog Battle Game Pool Toy Amazon Buy on Amazon These giant inflatable hot dogs that allow riders to battle with soft inflatable ketchup and mustard bottles might be the most hilarious pool toys ever. This silly pool game is safe for kids and comes with two inflatable hot dogs, one inflatable ketchup dispenser bopper and one mustard dispenser bopper. Price at time of publication: $38 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Parents uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Swim safety tips. American Academy of Pediatrics.