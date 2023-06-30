The 11 Best Pack and Plays for Playtime or Naptime, Tested by Parents

To make it easier for you to find the best pack and play for your family’s needs, we tested 20 popular brands in our lab and talked to experts about what to look for when shopping. We assembled each pack and play to see just how convenient it is, then assessed it for stability and comfort. We then dropped a 25-pound sandbag “baby” to test its structural integrity, before carrying it through a doorway to see if it fits. Next, we folded it up, noting how easy that process is, before toting it around in any included carrying bag to assess its portability. We compared these results to the pack and play’s price to determine its overall value, then narrowed it down to these top picks.

With all these options, Dr. Stovall says that pack and plays can be a great investment for parents and caregivers who are limited on space or for families who travel often , since they can be folded up and stored away compactly. But like so many other baby-related products, the pack and play market has expanded, making it hard for parents to know what accessories or features they actually need. Should you go with the bassinet or changing table attachment? How important is a one-handed setup? How big should it be, and how long can you expect it to last?

“Pack and plays can be used as a bassinet, transitioned to cribs, and serve as a changing table,” says Amanda Stovall, M.D. , a pediatrician with Springfield Clinic in Illinois. “As babies get older and more mobile, pack and plays offer a safe place for them to play.”

One of the hardest things about shopping for a new baby is the sheer number of items you need , especially since your child will outgrow nearly all of what you buy them for their first year of life. Pack and plays are one of the few exceptions: Functioning as a crib for small space-living or travel and as a pop-up playard, a good pack and play can grow with your child until they hit the toddler years.

One word of warning: This one is more complicated than usual to assemble. We had trouble getting the side rails to lock, and overall, the instructions could be much more helpful for both setup and breakdown. But the playard and all of the individual accessories are sturdy, and despite the fact that there’s a lot going on here when everything is attached, this Joovy pack and play is relatively sleek and subtle.

Plus, the mattress is cushy, feeling cozier than most other pack and play mattresses. The pack and play also comes with bassinet and changing table attachments, and there’s diaper storage included as well.

If you need a pack and play that does it all, the Joovy Premium Room All-In-One Playard is the Swiss Army knife of portable cribs. With a bassinet, flip-away changing table, and diaper station, this pack and play has everything you need all in one piece of portable furniture. Despite all of its accessories, this Joovy still fits through a standard doorway, and we broke it down without too much trouble, sliding it easily into its travel bag. We also love that the straps on the bag all you to carry it in multiple ways, including as a backpack. (This thing is heavy, so this is definitely a plus!).

But Take Note : Assembly isn’t as straightforward as it could be and the instructions don’t make it much easier.

Why We Like It : It’s an affordable playard that comes with something for every parent (and baby), including a flip-away changing table.

Speaking of breathability, you can thank the mesh sides for that—they give this crib plenty of airflow, though we did find the sides to be a teeny bit wobbly in our testing. If you have an active toddler, this probably isn’t the crib for you, but the bassinet attachment is convenient and the setup is simple: We were able to put it together in less than three minutes without using the instructions. While squeezing the crib into the travel bag takes a little muscle, it makes up for it with its one-handed collapse. Though the $400 price tag is a little steep, you’re paying for a pack and play that’s both fashionable and functional.

The aesthetics of a pack and play aren’t the most important thing, but ideally, the unit you choose will fit seamlessly into your home decor if that’s where you’ll be using it the most. The understated Nuna Sena Aire is a pack and play that doesn’t compromise on style: Its edges are soft and curved, not sharp and angular, and the whole thing is breathable and inviting.

Why We Like It : It’s a soft, open-style portable crib that you wouldn’t mind keeping in your living room.

After folding the crib up, we had no problems packing it away into the travel bag, and at a lightweight 17 pounds, it’s fairly easy to carry around. Overall, the Stardust is slim and compact with a seamless setup, but there are a few things we don’t love—its smaller size means it won’t last as long as some other pack and plays that can accommodate an older child, and we’re underwhelmed by the bassinet attachment, which feels flimsy and unsupportive compared to the rest of the unit. But if you don’t care about a bassinet and want something that’s simple to set up (and not an eyesore), the Stardust is worth the price tag.

If reading instructions isn’t your thing, the Bugaboo Stardust is the pack and play of your dreams: We didn’t need to use the instructions when testing out this pack and play, and unlike most of the other products we tried, the Stardust comes with the mattress already installed, cutting out a time-consuming assembly step. In fact, Bugaboo claims you can unfold the Stardust in one second and fold it up in three, and we found that it comes pretty close to matching those lofty goals.

But Take Note : It’s smaller than average, which limits its use, and the bassinet doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

Why We Like It : It comes pretty close to matching its marketing claims of folding and unfolding in mere seconds.

The Joovy’s size and weight aside, this is a durable and spacious pack-and-play for babies who like a lot of room (or even twins!), but note that you’ll likely want to leave it up once it’s been assembled. We think it’s a fitting pick for a relative’s house or for the living room as a play space. You won’t want to move it or travel with it, but it’s definitely sturdy enough to handle the weight of a toddler or more than one baby.

It comes with a thick, waterproof mattress that’s machine-washable for when accidents happen. Plus, four rods on the bottom of the pack and play make it feel sturdier than some other options. Then again, it is 28 pounds, so it’s not a portable pick.

If you need an oversized pack and play, the Joovy Room² Largest Playard Portable Playpen is about 40 inches wide by 40 inches long, giving your baby a nice, roomy space for playing or sleeping, as opposed to the traditional rectangular shape. It has a simple design that works well with most home decor, which is a good thing since it’s not very portable—it’s heavy and can’t fit through doorways without being collapsed. Plus, collapsing it isn’t ideal, since the playard doesn’t fold back down as neatly as it was originally packaged.

But Take Note : Its size and weight make it one of the least portable options we tested.

Why We Like It : It gives your baby plenty of room to sleep, play, and grow.

Securing the mattress, though, is a hassle, since there are a bunch of corner hooks you need to thread through the fabric. We also don’t love the travel bag: We had to refer to the instructions to figure out how to fit the collapsed crib inside it, and it was awkward in size once packed away. Still, this is a sleek and attractive option that newborns and older babies alike can snooze in comfortably.

We found the Slumber Travel Crib to be lightweight enough to transport easily from room to room, and all parts of the crib, from the bassinet attachment to the mattress, are user-friendly. The mattress can be configured to fit either the bassinet or pack and play, and a brand-specific sheet is included so you don’t need to around for the exact right size. It took us a bit to set the unit up for the first time and the instructions aren’t as simple as they could be, but overall, using the crib is fairly intuitive.

If you’re willing to put in a little effort to get to know the ins and outs of this pack and play, the Silver Cross Slumber Travel Crib is a well-designed product that strikes the right balance between modernist style and functionality. It has the extra accessories you really need—like a removable bassinet and mesh sides—but nothing that would overcomplicate its use.

But Take Note : You’ll have to read the instructions carefully—assembly and fitting the crib into the travel bag are not intuitive.

Why We Like It : It’s a basic, on-trend travel crib that can be used as a newborn sleeper, infant crib, or playard.

As for accessories, the playard comes with a detachable bassinet and changing table, and there’s a zippered opening on one of the sides for convenient access. The mattress is soft (though we would have liked a sheet included), and setup and breakdown didn’t take much effort. We were also able to put it together in less than two minutes, and there’s a cute detachable mobile to keep your little one entertained.

If safety, functionality, and sustainability are all of equal concern to you when shopping for a pack and play, the babyGap Deluxe Play Yard by Delta Children hits all three of those marks. With the exception of the mesh windows, all the fabric is made from recycled plastic water bottles, but you would never know it. During testing, we noticed that the pack and play feels sturdy and high-quality but is still easy to maneuver—its lockable wheels let you roll it through a doorway with extra room on the sides.

But Take Note : We don’t love that there is no shoulder strap to carry the unit when packed into its travel bag.

We found the travel bag easy to tote around slung over one shoulder, and it’s compact enough that we could see ourselves carrying it on the beach or at the park without any issues. It’s also on the lower end of the price range for a good pack and play, so it’s a more budget-friendly pick.

Although the playard doesn’t fit through a doorway when it’s open due to its shape, the one-handed collapsing feature and the easy-carry travel bag make it simple to move around anyway. Plus, we love that Graco sewed the instructions onto the travel bag so they’re visible and readily available wherever you go:

The hexagonal design of the Graco Pack 'n Play LiteTraveler LX Playard gives babies plenty of room to explore, and the fact that it pops up and collapses back down with little effort from the caregiver makes it an easy choice for playing. After testing it in the lab, we also feel that the LiteTraveler would hold up well to active toddlers since it barely budged when we dropped in a sandbag “baby.” And with its UV 50 sun canopy, you can even move your child’s playtime outdoors.

But Take Note : The canopy only covers half of the playard, so you’ll still have to plan for shade or alternative sun protection.

Why We Like It : Its unique shape, UV 50 canopy, and durable design scream “playtime at the park.”

It fits cleanly through a standard doorway and is super lightweight to carry around (just 13 pounds!), so it’s great for families on the go. We’d prefer the bag to have a shoulder strap instead of double handles to make transportation easier, though. But if a quick setup and a compact frame are what you’re looking for, this is a top-notch pick.

Despite its small size and lightweight construction, the unit feels sturdy and high-quality. It easily passed our drop test, and we were pleasantly surprised at how durable the small feet are. We also like how all the surfaces feel smooth and uniform without any pieces poking out in odd places. Although the playard packs very easily into its travel case, breakdown is a little tricky—we fold the instructions a little lackluster, and it took us some extra effort to get it to break down.

The simplistic design of the Baby Björn Travel Crib Light makes it a solid travel crib alternative, though it’s a bit more limiting than the Guava Lotus. With a smaller size, it’s perfect as a grab-and-go crib, but it doesn’t function quite as well as a playard. However, it assembles in no time: It took just 45 seconds from the time we opened the box until the Baby Björn was fully set up, and the whole process was so intuitive we didn’t even need to use the instructions. The mattress slides in smoothly, too.

But Take Note : Breaking it down is a pain and the case isn’t well-designed for travel.

Why We Like It : The crib comes together in record time and weighs in at just 13 pounds, making it a simple pop-up crib option.

We also can’t help but call out the fact that there’s no weight limit to the Lotus. Because it sits on the ground, it can be used until your child is tall enough to climb out of it, prolonging its potential use (and extending your jet-setting fun).

Putting the crib together and folding it down again are both straightforward, and we’re impressed by how sturdy the Lotus feels despite how lightweight it is (just 15 pounds!) But it’s the accessories that make this choice work so well for traveling families: We love that it comes with an SPF sun shade, mosquito netting, two fitted sheets, and a backpack-style travel bag with padded straps for comfortable transport. All of the fabrics are soft to the touch—even the mosquito netting—and we really like that the vinyl fabric requires no effort to wipe down for cleaning.

A pack and play for travel should be lightweight, easy to transport, and outfitted with features that make bringing your baby anywhere a piece of cake. The Guava Lotus Adventure & Travel Set checks all these boxes and then some, functioning equally as well as a portable crib and a playard.

Why We Like It : With accessories to protect your child from outdoor elements and a lightweight construction, it’s designed to be taken pretty much anywhere.

Still, we think the playard’s heft is part of what makes it such a steal for just $70: It feels like the type of pack and play you can use for all your kids and then pass down to friends for even more years of use.

Despite how easily it pops up and how neatly it collapses, this playard is sturdy. It’s heavy, which gives it a high-quality feel, and though it made a loud sound when we tested it against our 25-pound weight, it barely flinched. Its bulkiness, though, is also one of the cons here—it’s hard to move around, even when folded, and its travel bag is like a briefcase, rather than a backpack or shoulder back, so it’s not the easiest to lug on a long trip. It also doesn’t have the most luxurious mattress, so we don’t think it’s the best choice if you’re looking for a portable crib.

The durable, streamlined Graco Pack 'n Play Portable Playard is a no-frills option that prioritizes functionality above all else, making it a great choice for parents who want to save money on a pack and play by only paying for what they need. You won’t get any extra attachments with this product, but that’s part of what makes it so simple: We were able to set it up in a mere two minutes and break it down in just one, and there were no miscellaneous parts to worry about.

Speaking of the bassinet, we really appreciated this added feature, along with the changing table attachment. Both snap securely into place and make the playard worth the investment. Across the board, the 4moms Breeze Plus met or exceeded our expectations, and at a mid-range price of $300, we can confidently recommend it as a good fit for most families.

The durability of the Breeze Plus also impresses us: The sides click right into place but stay firmly locked, remaining stable throughout our weight limit testing (we literally threw a sandbag into it). We’re also fans of the included mattress, which feels firm but soft and can be configured for the bassinet or the bottom of the pack-and-play. You can also buy the brand’s tight-fitting sheets for the full mattress size and the bassinet .

Thanks to its easy setup, sturdy construction, and convenient features, we chose the 4moms Breeze Plus Playard as our top pack and play. During testing, we found this chic-looking unit simple to assemble—though it took us a bit longer than others because we had to install the mattress—and even easier to stow away, managing to collapse the whole thing with one hand and fit it neatly into its travel bag. We do wish the bag’s nylon straps were padded, though.

Why We Like It : It’s sturdy and easy to collapse, plus the bassinet and changing table attachments extend its shelf life.

Our Testing Process

To find the very best pack and plays that are safe, convenient, and well-designed, our parenting editors tested 20 models from popular brands to find out which ones truly measure up. We looked at five main factors: ease of setup, durability, portability, design, and overall value. First, we recorded how long it took to unpack and assemble each pack and play, weighing the product once assembled. We attached any additional items, like changing tables and mobiles, evaluating how stable, sturdy, and comfortable each accessory—and the whole pack and play itself—felt.

Then, we performed a durability test to ensure each product could withstand the weight of a baby. We dropped a 25-pound sandbag onto the mattress several times, noting if the pack and play shifted, sagged, or otherwise seemed unsafe for a baby. (You won’t find any that failed this test on our list.) Finally, while fully unfolded, we attempted to carry each pack and play through a standard doorway to see if it would fit, since you may be moving yours from room to room. Next, we folded up each product again, timing how long it took to pack it away, and carried it around with us for several minutes to see how easily it can be transported.

We considered all of these factors, along with any additional features, against each unit’s price to determine whether it’s a worthwhile purchase—and, if so, what type of need (like travel or sleeping) it would best address.

We also spoke with several pediatric experts throughout the testing and review process:

Ben Hoffman, M.D., a professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health & Science University and the president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Amanda Stovall, M.D., a pediatrician with Springfield Clinic in Illinois.

Elizabeth Murray, DO, MBA, FAAP, who is board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine. She is also a professor of clinical emergency medicine at the University of Rochester and serves as the Faculty Director for Child Health & Safety Communications at GCH.

We also got input from several experienced parents, including:

Abby Mercer, Parents Visual Editor and mom to a son who currently uses a pack and play.

Amy Kwan, a parenting product tester who used a pack and play with her son until he outgrew it.

Other Notable Pack and Plays

Summer Infant Pop ‘N Play Deluxe Ultimate Playard: We liked that this playard was sturdy and low to the ground, but it was awkward to carry around when assembled and when folded up, making portability a real issue.

We liked that this playard was sturdy and low to the ground, but it was awkward to carry around when assembled and when folded up, making portability a real issue. Graco Pack 'n Play Sit 'N Grow Playard: The pack and play itself was easy to set up, but it came with a lot of accessories that took a while to put together, leaving us overwhelmed by the thought of traveling with this pack and play (or even moving it from one room to another in our house).

Factors to Consider

Pack and Play, Playard, or Travel Crib?

Basically, they’re all the same: The terms are generally used interchangeably to describe a four-walled structure for babies and toddlers to sleep and play in.

There are some exceptions. Sometimes the term “playard” will be used to describe a gated structure meant only to contain a child within a certain area and is not meant for sleeping. They also may not be that portable, limiting their use as a pack and play. But usually, “pack and play” and “travel crib” refer to the same type of product: a portable crib structure that can be folded up and traveled with, used for either playing or sleeping.

Ease of Setup

If you’re not planning on traveling with your pack and play, it doesn’t have to be super easy to assemble and disassemble (in other words, don’t fall for marketing gimmicks that you don’t truly need).

“Being able to [set up or break down a pack and play] with one hand or as few hands as necessary is a convenience, [but] it’s not really important,” says Dr. Hoffman.

Instead, make sure any pack and play you choose isn’t overly complicated with accessories. This increases your odds of putting things together wrong and ending up with an unsafe unit, or losing necessary parts and pieces along the way. However, if you are a frequent traveler and would like a pack and play that’s quick and easy to set up, we recommend the Bugaboo Stardust.

Portability

Most people think of portability when it comes to travel, and that’s certainly one piece of the puzzle. If you’re a traveling family, you’ll want a pack and play that pops up and collapses with little effort, fits easily into a travel bag, and is comfortable and lightweight to carry around.

But the other piece of the puzzle is portability within your house. Can you fit the pack and play through doorways without needing to disassemble it each time? Is it too heavy or awkward for one parent to move on their own? Dr. Hoffman says that portability throughout your own home is actually more important than outside of it—the more complicated it is to move your pack and play from point A to point B, the more you may find yourself relying on sleep surfaces that aren’t as safe.

Durability and Height/Weight Limit

Durability is tough to gauge, since one family may use the same pack and play more often than another family and find it wears down more quickly (and some kids are just hard on things, even as babies!).

But you should think about the future a little when choosing a pack and play: Will you want to use it only for newborn sleep, or also for toddler play? All pack and plays have different age, height, and/or weight limits for safe use, so you’ll need to consider if your unit can last through the ages and stages you want it to.

“Most children can safely use pack and plays until around 2 to 3 years old,” says Dr. Stovall, “[but] be sure to check the height/weight regulations on your specific [unit] as they may vary slightly.”

Generally speaking, Dr. Stovall says most pack and plays can be safe for kids up to 30 pounds and 35 inches tall, but if your child can climb out of the pack and play at any height or weight, they should be transitioned to a new sleeping or playing space.

Cost

We’ve featured a range of prices for the pack and plays on this list, from budget-friendly choices under $100, like the practical Graco Pack 'n Play Portable Playard, to more luxurious brands costing upwards of $350, like the sleek Nuna Sena Aire. You don’t necessarily get more options by spending more money; plenty of the lower-cost pack and plays come with a bassinet or changing table attachment and easy assembly processes.

Most often, what you get with a higher budget is a more aesthetically pleasing design and, sometimes, more durability in the form of overall sturdiness. If it’s important to you that your pack and play match your decor, or that it can be used again in the future for another child, you may want to pay for a more expensive option. Otherwise, opt for the brand that suits your budget and gives you whatever usage options you need.

How to Use Pack and Plays Safely

Pack and plays are designed to be safe spaces for babies to sleep and play in, but parents still have to know and implement safety precautions before using them.

According to Dr. Hoffman, these are the most important things to keep in mind regarding safe use of a pack and play:

Treat your baby’s sleep in a pack and play the same way you would sleep in a crib or bassinet: Make sure it meets consumer safety standards, put your baby down for sleep on their back without any stuffed toys, bumpers, or blankets, and put the pack and play on a flat surface in a safe place.

Discontinue use of any bassinet attachments for sleep once your baby starts to be able to roll over.

Discontinue use of the pack and play once your child is capable of climbing out, as this poses a fall risk.

Keep the pack and play away from anything else in the room that poses a safety risk, like cords from window blinds or top-heavy furniture.

Models sold with positioners or nappers that allow a baby to be at an incline should never be used for infant sleep.

Check that your pack and play meets Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards.

If you want or need a sheet for your pack and play’s mattress, use only the sheet that comes with the unit (or sheets sold separately that are specifically made for that brand and model) to ensure they are tight-fitting and not something that can become loose and pose an entrapment risk.

Your Questions, Answered

Do I need a pack and play?

No, a pack and play isn’t a necessity. If you’re planning to have your baby sleep in a traditional crib and don’t expect to be doing much traveling as a family, you may decide not to invest in a pack and play (especially when there are so many other things to buy!).

But pack and plays aren’t just for nighttime sleeping or traveling, so you should also think about their other potential uses. If any family members will be regularly babysitting your child in their homes, a pack and play is a nice alternative to a permanent crib. Some people also take them to parks, beaches, and playgrounds so their baby has a spot to nap on the go. And remember that they can also be used as playards, providing a safe place for your baby to hang out during the day wherever you are.

Is a pack and play as good as a crib?

Pack and plays that have a firm, flat mattress can be safely used as a crib, says Dr. Stovall. But make sure you set up the pack and play according to current safe sleep guidelines by using a taut sheet on the mattress and keeping the sleeping space clear of any pillows, blankets, and toys.

Can you use a crib mattress in a pack and play?

No. Most pack and plays are smaller than infant cribs, so a crib mattress wouldn’t fit properly. Even if it did, you should only ever use the mattress that comes with your pack and play—this is the mattress that was used during the safety testing of your pack and play, so any other type of mattress could not only damage the integrity of your pack and play but make it unsafe for your baby.

“You want to make sure you’re using the bottom mattress that came [with your product], not a secondary mattress,” says Dr. Hoffman, “because if it doesn't fit perfectly, there can be gaps that [increase the risk of] entrapment.”

Who We Are

Sarah Bradley is a freelance health and parenting writer from Connecticut, where she lives with her husband and three sons. As a homeschooling mom who works part-time, she understands the value of shopping for parenting products that are not only safe and affordable but make family life easier. (Plus, her second kid slept in a pack and play for nine months, so she knows her way around a Graco.)

