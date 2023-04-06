The Best Nursing Pillows We Tested While Feeding Our Own Babies

Never allow your baby to sleep on a nursing pillow, as that poses a risk of strangulation, entrapment, and suffocation. Keep all loose objects, soft bedding, and any other items that pose a hazard out of your baby’s sleep space, and be sure they’re alone and placed on their back in their crib, bassinet, or playard for every sleep.

Look for a pillow that fits comfortably around your torso and provides adequate support for both you and your baby. Moreover, note that the cost of a nursing pillow differs by brand, material, features, and more—which we’ve broken down for you here. After using and evaluating the support, quality, ease of cleaning, and value of nursing pillows over a month of at-home testing, we narrowed our list to nine winners that help make breastfeeding experiences easier .

Above all, a nursing pillow should be comfortable and supportive, so that all you need to think about is how much you love the little person looking up at you. “My guidance is: Position your body, position your baby, position your breast,” explains Meema Spadola, a postpartum doula and certified lactation counselor. “You’re going to know it’s the right pillow if you're not straining your back to fit the pillow.”

If you plan to breastfeed , a nursing pillow can help you find a comfortable position to feed your baby. These pillows provide the necessary arm and body support during feeding sessions—and they sometimes even double as a tummy time pillow. They come in a variety of styles, patterns, and colors, so we put 16 of them through multiple tests at home with breastfeeding parents to help you find the best nursing pillow for your needs.

Best Overall: My Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: This sizable pillow holds the baby high enough to keep your back in alignment, and it's very easy to remove the cover for machine washing. But Take Note: The slipcover is hang dry only, and this pillow cannot double as an infant lounger. Firm, supportive, soft, and roomy—the My Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow tops our list for several reasons, even if the name is a little silly. We love the wrap-around design with an adjustable velcro strap to accommodate various body types. Most important of all, it has a raised end that supports the baby’s head while they’re nursing. Plus, the spacious pillow had ample room to hold little ones at an ideal height for breastfeeding. While using this at home, our editor loved how the pillow kept her back in alignment during feeding without sacrificing comfort. This pillow attaches around your waist—and stays put even if you stand up and move around the room—with a silent-release buckle, which we could effortlessly open with one hand. That means you don’t need to worry about a loud sound each time you're done nursing—because who wants to risk waking a sleeping baby? A nearby front pocket was a welcome addition to the nursing pillow, especially since we fit a 40-ounce cup inside it to stay hydrated during nursing sessions. This is where you can stash a baby bottle, too! The zipper of the slipcover wraps almost completely around the pillow, making it easy to get the fabric on and off for washing (no nail breakage here!). While the cover is machine washable, the company recommends hanging it to dry instead of tossing it in the dryer. One drawback is that the not waterproof, so a major spill or spit-up could reach through to the foam pillow inside if you don't remove it quickly. In testing we also discovered that you should position the strap to cover its Velcro closure, just to protect your and your baby's delicate clothing. Also note that this pillow cannot double as an infant lounger. Price at time of publication: $53 The Details: Dimensions: 23 x 15.5 x 5.5 inches

23 x 15.5 x 5.5 inches Material: Polyester (slipcover), foam (pillow)

Polyester (slipcover), foam (pillow) Machine Washable: Yes (slipcover) Parents / Laura Miller

Best for Twins: Twin Z Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It provides great back support for feeding twins, and the cover holds up after many, many washes. But Take Note: We found we needed an additional small pillow for adult neck support. If you’re breastfeeding twins, you’ll need a nursing pillow with double the support. The Twin Z Pillow works for breastfeeding, bottle feeding, tummy time, infant lounging, and more. We loved the cushioned area in the middle of the pillow that doubled as special back support for our nursing tester. However, we found a small pillow was necessary behind the head for neck support. Still, there’s plenty of space for babies to lie comfortably in the football-hold breastfeeding position without making nursing more difficult. A soft polyester slipcover kept the pillow in good condition, and it held up well against several cycles in the washing machine. All stains —there are a lot with twins—washed out of the material easily, and machine washing didn’t sacrifice the plush quality. Bonus: The slipcover is available in several colors, like blue, pink, teal, and green, with the pillow included. You can also buy the slipcover separately in a stunning navy blue or royal purple. Price at time of publication: $120 The Details: Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 8 inches

36 x 24 x 8 inches Material: Polyester (slipcover), pillow (not listed)

Polyester (slipcover), pillow (not listed) Machine Washable: Yes (slipcover)

Parents / Jessica Fleming

Best for Warmer Weather: My Brest Friend Original Nursing Posture Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: It offers great support and stays in place, while the poly But Take Note: No hook-and-loop strap, Air dry-only slipcover The My Brest Friend Original Nursing Pillow features the same great support as its deluxe counterpart—our best overall pick—with a few differences. Similar to the company’s deluxe option, the original nursing pillow has a wrap-around design, giving back support while staying in place. Instead of the plush cover of the Deluxe, this version comes with a polyester cover that feels much cooler, making it a great choice for nursing during the warmer months. While the deluxe has Velcro to keep the ends of the adjustable strap in place around the cushion, this version's strap is more like the strap of a backpack. It does have the same silent-release buckle, however. We love how the company kept the same raised head support for babies on one end of the pillow for a convenient nursing position. This slipcover is easy to remove for cleaning thanks to a near wrap-around zipper. We followed the manufacturer’s instructions to wash the slipcover in warm water and didn’t notice a difference in quality, but we wish it were safe to toss in the dryer (it’s hang-dry only). We recommend purchasing an additional slipcover, so you don’t have to wait for the first one to dry. There isn’t much difference in cost between the deluxe and original My Brest Friend nursing pillows. This has same back support, raised head support for babies, and machine-washable slipcover—all at a lower price. Like the deluxe version, this nursing pillow cannot be used as an infant lounger. Price at time of publication: $45 The Details:

Dimensions: 23 x 15.5 x 5.5 inches

23 x 15.5 x 5.5 inches Material: Polyester (slipcover), pillow (not listed)

Polyester (slipcover), pillow (not listed) Machine Washable: Yes (slipcover)

Parents / Laura Miller We Tested the Best Nursing Bras for Every Kind of Parent

Best Adjustable: Frida Mom Adjustable Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: Three inner layers allow you to go from a full, soft pillow, to a shorter, harder one as your baby grows. But Take Note: We had to wrestle the cover back on after washing. Finding the right height to feed a baby comfortably can be tricky, but thanks to the unique design of the FridaMom Adjustable Nursing Pillow, it doesn’t have to be. This pillow has three interchangeable layers and different cushioning levels to ensure that you and your baby are comfortable as they grow and become more experienced nursers. The layers are essentially three foam pillows encased in the T-shirt-like pillow case, allowing you to remove the top layer and then the middle layer as the baby grows bigger. Using different levels had a bit of a learning curve, in testing, but it quickly became a feature we appreciate. In addition, we loved the removable backrest that provided support while breastfeeding, as well as the adjustable strap—complete with a quick-release buckle—that helps the pillow adapt to different body types. The pillow features a soft, removable cover, though we found it difficult to get the cover back on after washing. The cover also features several front storage pockets for burp cloths, a pacifier, and other small nursing essentials. There are additional pockets for heat packs (sold separately) to provide relief to the back and belly for lower back pain, postpartum uterine cramps, and C-section soreness. Price at time of publication: $50 The Details: Dimensions: 8 x 23 x 16 inches

8 x 23 x 16 inches Material: Polyester and spandex

Polyester and spandex Machine Washable: Yes (cover only)

Parents / Alisha Hartmann The Best Baby Carriers for Comfort and Safety

Best Looking: DockATot La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: The cover comes in multiple attractive prints that don't scream baby gear. But Take Note: Its decorative pleats needed ironing after one wash. This DockATot nursing pillow is so stylish you could use it as decor, and no one would know. The cover is made of velvet and comes in multiple colors and beautiful patterns, and it features a removable tassel that acts as a chic accent to the overall look. While the function of a nursing pillow is more important than the aesthetic, it’s a big bonus when you can accomplish both simultaneously (just look at those pleats!). We thought the cushion didn’t feel too stiff, and it fit ergonomically around the torso during testing. Because one side of the pillow is higher than the other for nursing purposes, you have to move the pillow to the other side when switching feeding positions. Additionally, those pleats we love so much needed ironing after one wash to replicate the brand-new look. DockATot is a high-end brand, so the $90 price tag is to be expected. However, because this pillow doubles as home decor, you get a multipurpose pillow for one price. Price at time of publication: $90 The Details: Dimensions: 22.5 x 13.3 x 6.7 inches

22.5 x 13.3 x 6.7 inches Material: Velvet (cover), pillow (not listed

Velvet (cover), pillow (not listed Machine Washable: Yes (cover)

Parents / Kimberly Souza The Best Sippy Cups for Babies and Toddlers Transitioning From Bottle or Breast

Best Washable: Snuggle Me Organic Feeding Support Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: The whole pillow is machine washable. But Take Note: The material could be softer, and it must air dry until damp before tumble drying. Considering the inevitable spit-up and leakage that happen during breastfeeding, a nursing pillow has to be easy to clean. Instead of just having a removable slipcover, the entire Snuggle Me feeding pillow is safe to throw in the washer. The company recommends washing the pillow by itself, allowing it to air dry until damp before tumble drying on low. We liked the idea of washing the pillow in its entirety, though waiting on the pillow to achieve the “damp” stage can be time-consuming. Still, even after washing, the Snuggle Me nursing pillow maintained its high-end and modern crescent-shaped look. The pillow’s fabric is organic cotton, and though it didn’t irritate or bother us or the little one nursing on it, we thought the material could be softer. We found the pillow needed readjusting when switching breastfeeding positions, but overall it felt supportive and firm with some give for the baby’s comfort, too. Note that the company says this pillow is not safe for sleeping, propping or sitting a baby up, or tummy time use. Price at time of publication: $74 The Details: Dimensions: 20 x 18 x 6 inches

20 x 18 x 6 inches Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Machine Washable: Yes (pillow)

Parents / Jessica Christopher The 7 Best Rocking Chairs and Nursery Gliders to Soothe You and Your Littles in 2023

Best for Newborns: Ergobaby Natural Curve Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Ergobaby.com Why We Like It: A firmer cushion provides more support for newborns. But Take Note: The curved shape can feel awkward and might be uncomfortable after a C-section. The Ergobaby Natural Curve Nursing Pillow contains the word “curve” in its name for an obvious reason—it’s shaped like the letter C to provide several types of support, whether you’re breastfeeding, bottle feeding, pumping, or watching your little one do tummy time. In testing, the C-shape design felt awkward, and the pillow was almost too stiff, though we do appreciate the pillow’s firmness for those breastfeeding newborns who need extra support for their tiny heads and necks. In addition, the pillow's incline pushed the baby’s weight around our tester’s mid-section, so it may not be user-friendly for C-section parents and caregivers. On the other hand, this nursing pillow had a solid construction and super soft fabric on the inside for babies to rest comfortably. There’s even a handle on top for easy portability and an adjustable waist strap for users to find the best fit. Like other breastfeeding pillows, this one also has a removable, machine-washable cover, though we found it difficult to put the cover back on after washing. The pillow is also safe to use during tummy time, which we think makes the $55 price tag quite reasonable. Price at time of publication: $55

Parents / Kimberly Souza

Best Multipurpose: Luna Lullaby Nursing Pillow Amazon Buy on Lunalullaby.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It's soft and well-constructed, and the V-shape is useful beyond nursing. But Take Note: It's a large, bulky pillow with no strap. The V-shape of the Luna Lullaby Nursing Pillow is something to celebrate—it felt supportive on the back when breastfeeding and when used as an infant lounger for babies. We thought this pillow was well-constructed, although it's much larger than other nursing pillows we tested and won't exactly blend in with your home decor. Nevertheless, its open design (with no strap) allows it to fit comfortably on any body type (even as a pregnancy pillow), and the polyester material felt soft to the touch. It features a traditional pillowcase, meaning there are no zippers, buttons, velcro, or hooks to remove the machine-washable polyester cover. And best of all, that luxuriously soft material came out fine after washing. Price at time of publication: $60 The Details: Dimensions: 45 x 18 x 7 inches

45 x 18 x 7 inches Material: Polyester

Polyester Machine Washable: Yes (cover)

Parents / Abigail Moore