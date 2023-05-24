The Best Nursing Clothes for Easy Access and Style Anywhere

Breastfeeding and pumping parents deserve fashion too.

By Hilary Abrahamson
Published on May 24, 2023

Best Nursing Clothes for Breastfeeding Moms
Nursing clothes are essential if you're breastfeeding or chestfeeding. Sure, you can lift up your favorite T-shirt to reach the goods, but nursing clothes feature special openings to make it more effortless and reduce the need to strip down if you're wearing layers. For example, nursing bras and camis often clip down for access, while other items have secret flap of material you can lift up for feeding or pumping. Either way, nursing clothes allow you to feed your baby comfortably, whether at the office, the park, your living room, or that mid-week soccer practice. 

We researched the best nursing clothes on the market to find the most stylish and comfortable clothes for breastfeeding. From a nursing bra to a breastfeeding dress, you can wear these items alone or pair them with your favorite postpartum leggings. When reviewing products, we carefully considered size range, material, design, ease of cleaning, style, and overall value. Whether you’re looking for new designer duds or just want to stock up on a few pieces of affordable nursing clothes to get you through this season of life, we’ve got you covered. 

Our Favorites

Best Nursing Bra: Hatch the Everyday Nursing Bra

Nursing Bra
Hatch. Hatch

The only thing that sucks more than shopping for regular bras is shopping for nursing bras, so let us make this task a little easier for you. After we tested more than 20 nursing and pumping bras while feeding our own babies, we picked this one from Hatch as our very favorite. With easy access front strap adjusters, four back settings, and a J-hook to transform it into a racerback style, it can change as your body changes, and it's so comfortable every step of the way.

Price at time of publication: $68

Best Nursing Tank Top: Caramel Cantina Nursing Cami

Caramel Cantina Womenâs Nursing Cami

Amazon

This three-pack of nursing camisoles is great for layering under cardigans, T-shirts, jackets, and so much more. Each cami has a built-in nursing bra for light support, one-handed front clasps, and adjustable straps.

Price at time of publication: $42

Best on Amazon: Smallshow Maternity Nursing T-Shirt 3-Pack

Smallshow Maternity Nursing T-Shirt 3-Pack

Amazon

Stock up on three awesome maternity tops with this three-pack of T-shirts from Amazon. The shirts are made of a stretchy modal rayon and spandex blend, and they have a loose fit for maximum comfort. These cozy shirts have lift-up nursing access and come in several color combinations.

Price at time of publication: $58

Best Plus-Size: IN'VOLAND Dolman Sleeve Plus-Size Wrap Top

INVOLAND Dolman Sleeve Plus Size Wrap Top

Amazon

This gorgeous short-sleeved top has an adjustable wrap-style neckline that makes nursing easy peasy. The soft, stretchy material is breathable and has a casual, comfortable fit. This fun, flattering top comes in an impressive 14 color options. Just note that these tend to run small, so size up accordingly.

Price at time of publication: $30

Best for Work: Loyal Hana Carrie Stripe Nursing Top

Loyal Hana Carrie Stripe Nursing Top

Nordstrom

If you’re heading back to the office while nursing, you’ll likely have to take some breaks to pump during the workday. This gorgeous striped nursing top is the perfect piece to keep you looking sleek and professional while hidden zippers near the chest allow easy access for pumping or breastfeeding.

Price at time of publication: $96

Best Nursing Dress: Smallshow Patchwork Nursing Dress

Smallshow Patchwork Nursing Dress

Amazon

This cute, casual dress has a double-layer top, making it incredibly easy to nurse in. The flowing skirt and T-shirt top is comfortable and flattering and comes in a range of color and pattern options.

Price at time of publication: $25

