Nursing clothes are essential if you're breastfeeding or chestfeeding. Sure, you can lift up your favorite T-shirt to reach the goods, but nursing clothes feature special openings to make it more effortless and reduce the need to strip down if you're wearing layers. For example, nursing bras and camis often clip down for access, while other items have secret flap of material you can lift up for feeding or pumping. Either way, nursing clothes allow you to feed your baby comfortably, whether at the office, the park, your living room, or that mid-week soccer practice.



We researched the best nursing clothes on the market to find the most stylish and comfortable clothes for breastfeeding. From a nursing bra to a breastfeeding dress, you can wear these items alone or pair them with your favorite postpartum leggings. When reviewing products, we carefully considered size range, material, design, ease of cleaning, style, and overall value. Whether you’re looking for new designer duds or just want to stock up on a few pieces of affordable nursing clothes to get you through this season of life, we’ve got you covered.