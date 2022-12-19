The Best Nintendo Switch Games by Age

The holidays are oh-so-near and it’s gift buying go-time f you’re like the millions of parents who are still scrambling to get all those last-minute gifts. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch—whether it’s the original Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch Lite or the OLED model) are still a hot item and getting Nintendo Switch games couldn’t be easier—or faster.

Target is currently having a major sale on some of the most popular Switch titles and if you have a store near you, can do a same day drive-up pickup or in most cases, even have the game shipped in time for Christmas. If you’ve really run out of time, many of the games at Target also offer a “Digital” delivery option where you instantly get sent a code for the game you purchased to gift that the recipient can use to download the game ASAP.

To make it even easier for parents, we’ve curated our favorite Switch games by ages—from educational to fun to ones that encourage physical activity, there’s truly a game for everyone. We’ve even created a special category for family game night that every member of the family will love playing together from little ones to teens and beyond.



Best Nintendo Switch Games for Ages 4-7

This age is all about introducing little one's to the fun of video games whether it's with simple games that improve their fine motor skills, or allow them to start following an age-appropriate storyline journey where they'll have to use some decision-making skills, or a simplified and sweet Pokemon game even the littlest player can enjoy.

Best Nintendo Switch Games for Ages 7-10

This slightly bigger kid age group can do so much more—and the game options seem endless. From everyone's favorite COVID pastime, Animal Crossing, to the hottest new Pokémon titles, to games that encourage actual exercise, there's something for every interest.

Best Nintendo Switch Games for Tweens

Tweens will enjoy all the games above, but they may also want some titles they can play with friends—or solo when they need to zen out. Mario Kart is always a crowd pleaser, while epic RPGs are hard to beat at this age and with a legendary World Cup right behind us, FIFA 23 is sure to be high on many tween's lists.

Best Nintendo Switch Games for Family Game Night

Many of our recommendations for family game night are already above, but can't be reiterated enough as a good time for all. Clubhouse Games comes with board games, card games and other popular group games like darts that the whole family will enjoy competing against each other in and an upbeat family dance party is never a bad idea.

