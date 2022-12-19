Family Life Fun The Best Nintendo Switch Games by Age Nintendo Switch games are a great last-minute gift for every kid—and many popular titles are on major sale right now. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives. our editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target / Walmart The holidays are oh-so-near and it’s gift buying go-time f you’re like the millions of parents who are still scrambling to get all those last-minute gifts. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch—whether it’s the original Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch Lite or the OLED model) are still a hot item and getting Nintendo Switch games couldn’t be easier—or faster. Target is currently having a major sale on some of the most popular Switch titles and if you have a store near you, can do a same day drive-up pickup or in most cases, even have the game shipped in time for Christmas. If you’ve really run out of time, many of the games at Target also offer a “Digital” delivery option where you instantly get sent a code for the game you purchased to gift that the recipient can use to download the game ASAP. To make it even easier for parents, we’ve curated our favorite Switch games by ages—from educational to fun to ones that encourage physical activity, there’s truly a game for everyone. We’ve even created a special category for family game night that every member of the family will love playing together from little ones to teens and beyond. Best Nintendo Switch Games for Ages 4-7 Target This age is all about introducing little one's to the fun of video games whether it's with simple games that improve their fine motor skills, or allow them to start following an age-appropriate storyline journey where they'll have to use some decision-making skills, or a simplified and sweet Pokemon game even the littlest player can enjoy. Kirby’s Dream Buffet $14.99; target.com Snipperclips $19.99; target.com Pokémon Snap $49.99 (was $59.99) or digital option $59.88; target.com Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $14.99 (was $39.99); target.com Paw Patrol: Grand Prix $34.99 (was $49.99); target.com Paper Mario: The Origami King $59.99; target.com Best Nintendo Switch Games for Ages 7-10 Target This slightly bigger kid age group can do so much more—and the game options seem endless. From everyone's favorite COVID pastime, Animal Crossing, to the hottest new Pokémon titles, to games that encourage actual exercise, there's something for every interest. Animal Crossing: New Horizons $59.99; target.com (digital option available) Pokémon Scarlet $59.99; target.com Pokémon Violet $59.99; target.com Mario Odyssey $59.99; target.com (digital option available) Nintendo Switch Sports $49.99 (or digital option $39.99); target.com Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $39.99 (was $59.99); target.com Minecraft $29.99; target.com Kirby and the Forgotten Land $59.99; target.com (digital option available) Stardew Valley $14.99 (digital only); target.com Best Nintendo Switch Games for Tweens Target Tweens will enjoy all the games above, but they may also want some titles they can play with friends—or solo when they need to zen out. Mario Kart is always a crowd pleaser, while epic RPGs are hard to beat at this age and with a legendary World Cup right behind us, FIFA 23 is sure to be high on many tween's lists. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $49.99 (was $59.99) or digital option $59.99; target.com Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $39.99 (or digital option $59.99); target.com Splatoon 3 $59.99; target.com Sonic Frontiers $39.99 (was $59.99); target.com Super Smash Brothers $59.99; target.com (digital option available) Just Dance 2023 $29.99 (was $59.99) or digital option $49.88; target.com Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $99.99; target.com FIFA 23: Legacy Edition $19.99 (was $39.99); target.com Best Nintendo Switch Games for Family Game Night Amazon Many of our recommendations for family game night are already above, but can't be reiterated enough as a good time for all. Clubhouse Games comes with board games, card games and other popular group games like darts that the whole family will enjoy competing against each other in and an upbeat family dance party is never a bad idea. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $49.99 (was $59.99) or digital option $59.99; target.com Mario Party Superstars $59.99; target.com (digital option available) Just Dance 2023 $29.99 (was $59.99) or digital option $49.88; target.com Clubhouse Games $39.99; target.com Nintendo Switch Sports $49.99 (or digital option $39.99); target.com