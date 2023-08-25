To bring you this list of the best audio and music players for kids, we looked at a wide range of devices, from toddler versions with cheerful yarn figures to Amazon Alexa-connected units for teens. We also spoke with experts about what to consider when choosing an audio player and gathered safety tips from the World Health Organization to prevent noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). By choosing the right player, you’ll provide a fun experience that’s safe for kids and free from ads, screen distractions , and privacy concerns. And that’s music to our ears.

Today’s music and audio devices have come a long way from the bumpy plastic records of yesteryear’s Fisher-Price players. We have MP3 players, streaming devices, cute book characters loaded with files, and recordable options to choose from. However, because these players are directly linked to your child’s hearing health and education, it’s important to approach them as more than just fun starters for a rainy day dance party. Parents should consider ease of use, durability, and parental controls, so little ones have a hassle-free enjoyment of sing-a-longs and bedtime stories, and you have peace of mind.

Music players are a great way to provide your child access to a unique variety of melodies, lyrics, voices, and cultures that begin a life-long love of music. And choosing the right player can also amp up their independence, as your child learns how to safely operate the player and actively engage in music, audiobooks, and even podcasts for kids on their own.

It’s beneficial to incorporate music into a child’s life from birth, says Rachel Robertson, vice president of education development at Bright Horizons. “Using music as a sensory experience to soothe, energize, calm, inspire, or to teach movement games and activities is a wonderful developmental and bonding experience,” she adds.

You can’t help but smile when you catch a glimpse of your child’s eyes lighting up with their favorite song. Music can soothe the savage child, and turn frowns upside down. Other children react as well, or better, to listening to a book being read to them. And though we’d like to sing, talk, and read to them as much as possible, it’s great to be able to lean on some technology in the form of audio and music players for kids, when we need some backup.

What this small interactive storyteller lacks in bells and whistles, it makes up for in exciting interactivity. When your child turns the dial, they can choose the story’s hero, location, friend, and object, and each choice brings them on a different adventure. While the 48 interactive storybooks included with the Lunii are only in English, there are hundreds of stories available for purchase through the online store in eight languages—American English, British English, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, German, Italian, French, Dutch, and Russian. The app allows your kids the ability to get creative and add their own stories. Just be warned that some parents say the unit can crack easily if treated roughly. The Lunii is entirely WiFi-free and not Bluetooth compatible, and additional stories cost $4-$18.

But Take Note: The initial stories on the Lunii are only in English, so you’ll have to buy more to get content in six other languages.

Why We Like It: The interactive nature of the storytelling is great for keeping kids involved.

Traditional black speakers have no place among your kid’s cheerful room decor. Enter Olive Owl or Pepper Penguin from Planet Buddies. Easily paired to any tablet, phone, MP3 player, or computer, the charming Bluetooth speaker is inspired by endangered species around the globe and connects quickly and easily for listening to music, podcasts, or a favorite audiobook. The multi-speaker pairing function allows you to connect two Planet Buddies creatures for a full surround-sound effect. Olive’s own unique struggle as an endangered owl is printed on the packaging to educate children on environmental issues that impact wildlife.

But Take Note: This is just a speaker, so it must attach to a device. You can’t adjust the volume or skip tracks from the unit itself.

But Take Note: Some found it annoying that the podcast couldn’t be disabled, and the cost adds up quickly for extra cards. A mini-version of the popular Yoto Player, this small device is made for on-the-go play. Durable Yoto cards give your child the power to explore audiobooks, music, activities, and educational audio from wherever they are. Though it’s screen-free, it has an old-school pixel display, so kids can easily keep track of their favorite chapters, tracks, or activities. Fill blank cards with your family’s favorite MP3s or heartwarming bedtime stories told by far away loved ones. The Yoto Mini can play free podcasts full of facts, jokes, and games, as well as Yoto Radio, a stream of family-friendly radio by day and bedtime radio at night. You can download up to 16 GB of content to use offline, and all of it is safe and specially chosen with children in mind.

Why We Like It: The all-day battery life makes it perfect for road trips and flights.

One great bonus is that parents can use the app to “drop in” on their child's room to remind them it's dinner time or bedtime, or even to call when they’re away from home. We also like that if your kid ages out of the “kid-friendly” content, you can remove some controls and add new regular Alexa apps for them to use. But be aware that this device only works when plugged in.

If your kid has been eyeing your Echo Dot, this is a great compromise. Kids can ask Alexa to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, read a bedtime story, play interactive games, and even get help with their homework. Thanks to kid-friendly responses and filtering of explicit songs, young ears can listen independently. Kids can customize the way their Alexa sounds with an owl or dragon voice, and laugh along with character-inspired songs, jokes, and greetings. The design features an improved speaker, but some parents note it can get surprisingly loud.

But Take Note: Once the included free year of Amazon Kids+ content is over, there’s a monthly renewal fee of $4.99. It’s also not portable.

Why We Like It: It allows robust parental controls for daily time limits and activity review in the Amazon Parent Dashboard for up to four child profiles.

Adorable yarn figurines (a.k.a. Crafties) make this player a special treat for the little ones. Kids tap their new friends (as well as the Storypod’s tokens, trivia cards, and read-along books) atop the Storypod speaker to go on audio adventures full of stories and songs. The newly launched Story stickers allow parents to record themselves reading their child’s favorite books to listen to whenever they want. You can also invite loved ones from far away to record something on the app for little ones to listen to at home. You’ll get started with Craftie Owl and then build a library full of snuggly lullabies, dance-inducing songs, engaging stories, and interactive trivia. Unlike with some other players, kids can remove the Crafties while listening, and it won't affect the story or song.

But Take Note: Extra purchases are required for more music and stories, and some complain about low battery life.

Why We Like It: The Crafties characters are soft and huggable, and Storypod stickers turn any book into an audiobook.

When your child’s mood changes, so can the music. There are 10 energetic songs, 10 classic sing-along favorites, and 10 lullabies and classical music pieces (Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy" is a popular one among parents). Equipped with Bluetooth, it also allows adults to connect it to their own devices to stream music and soundscapes for the kids.

This retro-styled voice recorder is not only packed with educational content, but it also allows your budding singer or musician to record up to 30 minutes of their own music or sounds. From a trusted name in learning, the player also has built-in songs that teach kids about letters, counting, animals, the weather, and more.

But Take Note: Replace the included batteries as soon as you buy it, because the included demo batteries may have been there for a while.

Why We Like It: The control wheel and buttons are easy for a toddler to operate alone. Three pre-set song categories (active, classic, and calm) make selecting mood music easy.

According to some users, turning the knob to skip or repeat a song from the Jooki itself can be a little challenging for tiny fingers. A few parents also mentioned that the sound could be louder. But the Jooki earns high scores from parents for how portable and durable the player is. It’s also great to have the freedom to introduce kids to more than just “kids’ music” if you’re into them playing the genres you love too.

With a carrying strap that harkens back to Sony Walkman days, the Jooki Music Player lets you create your own playlists for your kids and toddlers. All you need to do is make a playlist on Spotify or program your own MP3s into the Jooki app, then associate the playlists with Jooki tokens. The initial purchase includes two pre-programmed Jooki tokens that kids can plug into their device, but you can build out the fun with more tokens and playful characters.

Why We Like It: Tokens that control the content are easy to change. The app allows parents to control remotely. But Take Note: Start-up is slow, so short attention spans might be expended. Extra tokens and figurines are sold separately in bundles for $25 to $35.

The player itself is full of user-friendly controls great for small fingers. Squeeze an ear to raise or lower the volume, tap the sides to change chapters, and tilt to fast-forward or rewind. Kids swap out the Tonie character to swap the story. You can also record up to 90 minutes of custom content.

This little box of big adventures puts the controls into the hands of your child, so it’s a great companion for independent play that also fosters a love of reading . Giggle-inducing Tonie characters sit atop a soft-sided box (thanks to a magnetic attachment) and each connects the device to their own audiobook experience, including Cinderella, Dr. Seuss, Playtime Puppy, Peppa Pig, and more. These books are mostly for the younger crowd, topping out at around 6 years old.

But Take Note: Some parents mention that the connectivity could be better, and setup is hit or miss. Extra Tonie figurines aren’t cheap, running around $15 to $20.

Why We Like It: The device is light and easily operated by young kids, plus the Tonie characters are adorable.

The third-generation Yoto also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, night-light, sleep trainer, room thermometer, and alarm clock, and the kids will love its dot matrix display. One complaint from parents is that once the Yoto goes to sleep, it needs to be powered back on to use it again, which can be tricky for younger users.

With this small audio player, your kid holds all the cards, literally. Once setup is complete via the app, eager listeners pop Yoto Cards filled with kid-friendly content into the player for internet-free fun. Once you buy the cards (which contain popular books or music collections for ages 0 to 9 and above), you can also download them to the player, which has 32 GB of internal storage. Or you can connect the device to the Internet for access to stories, music, and activities, as well as kid-friendly podcasts and radio stations from around the world. All the music, jokes, and stories are carefully curated for their little ears, and you can customize accessible content and set time limits.

Why We Like It: The curated listening experience is age-appropriate with strong parental controls. The MYO card lets you and your kids record your own music or stories.

Our Review Process

We handpicked our list of audio and music players for kids based on features that created a safe and fun environment, including durability, portability, ease of use, and parental controls. To gain expert insight on how to ensure young listeners are enjoying the sounds safely, we interviewed Rachel Robertson, vice president of education development at Bright Horizons, and Lindsay S. Creed, Au.D., CCC-A, associate director on the audiology practices team at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). We also talked to parents and read reviews across the web to get a better understanding of what to look for as your child independently develops their love of music and learning.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Music or Audio Player

While a music player is a great tool for entertaining and enriching your child’s day, it can also play a role in the health of your child’s hearing. It’s important to choose one that’s safe and appropriate for their age and needs, as well as one that makes you feel confident they aren’t connecting to the internet beyond their maturity level. Here are some elements to look into before purchasing a music and audio player for your child.

Ease of Use

When a player is easy enough for your child to understand and use, they’ll have access to a world of music and entertainment whenever they want. To keep frustrations to a minimum, choose a music player with controls that are easy for little fingers to press and an interface that matches their skill level.

“If the music device is for the child to use independently—instead of music players like those featuring CDs that may get scratched when used by a young child and cause a conflict—opt for a player with a few different tunes built in that the child can choose by using their developed fine motor skills, like pressing a big button or turning a large knob,” says Robertson. If the player is for your older child, it should seamlessly connect to the WiFi to stream content from services such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Durability

When the beat drops, sometimes the player can follow suit. Consider sturdy players with heavier cases that will cushion the inner workings when unexpected tumbles occur. Knobs and controls should be secure, so tiny hands can’t pull them off.

Battery Life

A media player’s power source varies from AAA or AA batteries to rechargeable lithium batteries to good old-fashioned power cords. Take into consideration when and where your child will be using the player to ensure the power source makes the most sense. No one wants a player to die mid-car ride, and a power cord doesn’t lend itself to outdoor concerts during playdates.

Parental Controls

One of Creed's recommendations, taken from the World Hearing Forum’s Safe Listening report, is to make sure the device playing the music has volume control and/or output control. “You can aid your young children in ensuring they’re setting sound limits to protect against damaging listening levels,” she explains. Headphones and other electronics with volume governors may also provide some protection by capping the maximum sound output. Take a listen to the output of the device to decide if the level is right for your child.

Some music players also connect to the internet, so parental controls that prevent access to unwanted content are a must.

Removable tokens and figurines could become choking hazards to young children, so be aware of age limitations on those as well.

Audio Formats

Many of the players we’ve listed for kids come with their own proprietary cards or tokens to play digital downloads, but some also offer support for uploading MP3 files or recording into apps. Not all may have compatibility with other formats like MP4 or WMA. Some also offer Bluetooth connectivity for streaming.

Extra Features

When considering buying a music player for a child to operate, Robertson suggests focusing on the music features and avoiding unnecessary features like screens or flashing lights that may give them sensory overload or detract from a child’s ability to use the player independently. Should you want the extras, some players have recording technology, radio station access, and fun characters to enhance the experience.

Price

Unless you’re buying a simple set of Bluetooth speakers (which can start at around $20), you can consider the original price of your player as a starting point. Unless your player has WiFi access or the ability to download from another device, most require extra purchases of cards or subscriptions to grow the list of music and books. The price range of a children’s music and audio player starts at around $35 and goes up to $100.

How to Use Audio and Music Players Safely

Hearing health is important and complex. While rocking out to a favorite song is fun, regularly listening to loud music or other audio through personal listening devices can cause irreversible ear and hearing damage. Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 1 billion young people (ages 12 to 35) globally are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) due to recreational exposure to loud sounds, such as listening to loud personal technology devices for too long.

Creed offers these recommendations as general guidelines. Consult with an audiologist to personalize your child’s needs.

Encourage the use of volume-limiting headphones or devices with built-in volume controls.

Set clear guidelines regarding the duration of time children can spend listening to music, regardless of the device. To prevent hearing damage, WHO recommends children spend no more than 40 hours listening to a personal audio device per week.

Teach children about the importance of maintaining a moderate volume level while listening to music. WHO recommends keeping the volume of audio devices below 60 percent of maximum.

Encourage children to take listening breaks for a few minutes every hour to give their ears a rest.

Model safe listening behaviors yourself and “practice what you preach” when it comes to keeping the volume down. Bonus: You’ll protect your hearing, too.

Noise-canceling headphones and earbuds can help drown out external noise, reducing the need for kids to crank the volume.

earbuds can help drown out external noise, reducing the need for kids to crank the volume. Should your music player connect to the iInternet, supervise your child’s use based on their age and maturity level. Set parental controls if possible to avoid mature lyrics.

Your Questions, Answered

How loud can my kid’s music be?

The sensitivity of hearing can vary across age groups, according to Creed. Infants and young children tend to have more delicate hearing, making them more susceptible to damage from loud sounds.

“As children grow older, their ears become slightly more resilient, but it is still essential to practice safe listening habits and avoid prolonged exposure to excessive noise,” she says. According to WHO, safe sound levels should be no higher than 75 decibels (dB), whether it’s on headphones or in a room. To put things into perspective, a normal quiet room is 30 to 50dB, conversation is 70dB, and a rock concert is typically 110dB, according to Hearing Health Foundation.

Does a music player foster independence?

Yes. Young children are always looking for ways to express their individuality through choices and actions, explains Robertson. “Allowing children to choose their own audio experiences is a safe and easy way for parents and caregivers to foster independence.”

What are the developmental benefits of music?

Exposing young children regularly to music has many benefits to child development. “Ninety percent of brain development occurs before age 5 and listening to music is a multi-sensory experience for your child’s brain,” says Robertson. Your child is working on language development from hearing lyrics, increasing physical development by dancing or moving to the beat, and – because it is typically shared by more than one person – listening to music can promote social-emotional development.

Why can’t my kid just use an iPad/iPhone for music or audiobooks?



Screen-free digital listening experience builds your child’s imagination, as well as entertains, without overstimulation or distractions. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines, it’s recommended families avoid all screen time under age 2 and continue to limit screen time through early childhood.

“Utilizing a media player or device designed only for music, instead of a smartphone or iPad, is one easy way to avoid screen time,” says Robertson. If you do choose to introduce screened devices to your child, she suggests restricting the use to music experiences as a way to use them without the potential negative impacts.

What should I look for in earbuds and headphones for kids?

While they might make a car ride more peaceful for you, earbuds and headphones can contribute to hearing damage if used improperly. “The most important consideration when choosing these for children is the fit. A well-fitting set of earbuds and headphones can help prevent sound leakage, which can make volume increases unnecessary,” explains Creed. Noise-canceling headphones or earbuds can also prevent the urge—and need—for kids to crank the volume to hear over ambient sound.

Who We Are

Cheryl Fenton is a Boston-based freelance lifestyle writer who has enjoyed a 30-year career of bylining in both national magazines and popular websites, as well as authoring a book or two. While her love of music began with her Fisher-Price Music Box Record Player, it has since come full circle via ‘80s boomboxes back to a vintage record player. Her daughter has inherited the music bug and sometimes even takes her Airpods out to talk to her mom.