When searching for the best maternity belt or band, it’s important to look for one that’s comfortable, breathable, adjustable, and expandable. Make sure the belt you select fits correctly and that there is room for your expanding belly. The belt should be supportive but not too tight or restrictive. Some belts and bands are suitable for both the prenatal and postpartum. To find the best maternity belts for this list, we considered material, design, sizing, and support.

If you’re suffering from excessive back pain and pressure during pregnancy, the first step is to talk to your OB-GYN, and then, if necessary, a physical therapist, according to Carrie Pagliano, PT, DPT, board-certified women’s health specialist. "You don't have to accept pain in pregnancy or postpartum just because it's a common symptom," she tells us. “Typically pain that is more focused at the pubic bone (in the center) and more noticeable with activity, asymmetric weight-bearing (standing on one leg, stairs, fast walking) has a good chance of improving with a [pregnancy] belt.”

The body changes so much during pregnancy, and while many of those changes are truly incredible, some, like back pain , can be quite uncomfortable. Maternity support belts and belly bands—which ease pressure on your back and pelvis—were designed to help relieve this common pregnancy discomfort. These belts wrap around your body, from your lower back to your abdomen, and support your growing baby bump. Maternity support belts are safe if used correctly and for short periods of time.

This postpartum belt comes in sizes from Extra Small to Extra Large and has 9 inches of adjustability. However, the extra-wide design may make it crease around your waist with prolonged wear. It's made with latex-free spandex for comfort, and we like that it may be eligible for insurance reimbursement.

Using a support belt or wrap after birth can provide support for weakened core muscles, low back, and hips. It's also sometimes helpful for posture support for nursing or recovery from a C-section. The Original Postpartum Belly Wrap provide compression all the way around the belly and back while your body heals, but it still allows for mobility. This belt is suitable to be used as soon after birth as you feel comfortable.

Why We Like It: It provides all-around support for your healing postpartum body while still allowing movement.

This belt is made of breathable neoprene that is flexible, and we like that it can be machine washed. However, sizing is limited, as it's only available in small, medium, or large.

If you plan to exercise during pregnancy, the Maternity FITsplint will help give extra support and minimize belly movement. The slim, two-strap design allows you to wear this belt three ways for maximum adjustability. Wearing the straps in a separated position helps provide motion control, which can reduce stress on connective tissues and joints during high-impact activities like running. The straps can also be placed in a crossover configuration to gently lift the belly and minimize bladder pressure during exercise.

But Take Note: There's limited size availability, and it's often sold out.

Why We Like It: The two-strap design minimizes movement and stress during high-impact exercise.

The belt provides some support to the lower back, but it's primarily designed to lift and support the belly to relieve pelvic pain and pressure. The four-way stretch fabric makes the straps easy to adjust, and a built-in secondary tightening belt allows for changes in posture and support. Unfortunately, we hear that this belt shows signs of wear and tear after a few months, and some find that it folds over when sitting. But for the price, this is a good way to find relief for temporary discomfort.

You can wear this belt during pregnancy and postpartum recovery because of its adjustable design that accommodates a changing belly while also offering varying degrees of compression. It’s made from soft, stretchy fabric that is breathable and is discrete when worn under clothing.

But Take Note: It's not made for lower back support, and there are some durability issues.

Why We Like It: The flexible design means it can work both during pregnancy and postpartum.

While the band doesn’t lift the belly, it is designed to assist with weight distribution and reduce lower back pain. This band is flexible and easy to pull on and off without hooks or Velcro to worry about or cause discomfort.

If you’re on the hunt for something to provide compression but don’t need a ton of belly support, then this is the band for you. Made from stretchy, breathable fabric that will fit as your belly continues to grow, it’s available in two colors and sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. The fabric is also made from a special blend that keeps lotions and creams from rubbing off, so skin stays hydrated and not irritated.

But Take Note: This band doesn’t lift the belly as much as a support belt does.

Why We Like It: This soft, discreet band provides excellent compression relief and it won't rub off your belly lotions.

The belt also comes with a 40-page book that includes yoga stretches and trimester-targeted exercises, to further help relieve pregnancy discomfort while keeping the body strong and healthy.

This maternity belt is available in a range of sizes, fitting people between sizes 2 and 20, and in three colors. Its unique design provides belly support as well as back pain relief. The belt is fully adjustable and has mesh inserts to provide comfort and breathability. Some have complained that the material isn't very soft, so they prefer to wear it over a layer of clothing, making it not ideal for hot weather.

We like that this support belt can be worn under or over clothing as a belly band, support band, and maternity belt and is designed to relieve sciatic pain, reduce swelling, ease round ligament discomfort, decrease back and pelvic pain, and more. What makes this belt stand out the most, though, is that it transitions as you progress in pregnancy and into postpartum recovery.

But Take Note: The material may not be comfortable for everyone.

Why We Like It: It provides back and belly support, transitioning as your pregnancy progresses.

The belt is made from a combination of breathable nylon and spandex and wraps around the back, secured in place with an adjustable velcro strap that won’t roll down. We're not thrilled that it only comes in beige and pink, and the sizing is limited to Large or Extra Large.

At this price, you can buy several of these maternity belts for the price of one of the other brands. It is designed to cradle the belly for pelvic support, but this belt may not be the best if you need a lot of back support.

But Take Note: It comes in only two sizes and two colors, and it doesn't provide back support.

Why We Like It: This affordable belt is made with a breathable, stretchy fabric with stretch and provides plenty of pelvic support.

The 12 Best Pregnancy Pillows to Help You Sleep for Two

It’s designed to wrap around the belly and back, lifting the tummy and relieving pressure in the lower back area with an adjustable velcro strap. Since it has a one-size-fits-most design, you should be able to adjust the belt to accommodate your growing belly throughout pregnancy.

During pregnancy, it’s not uncommon to feel hot basically all of the time, so the last thing you want is a maternity belt that makes you sweat even more. We like that this belt is made from a strong, stretchy mesh fabric that provides support and compression while also being breathable.

But Take Note: The one-size-fits-most design can be somewhat limiting, so you may have to do a bit of tugging to get it on just right.

Why We Like It: The soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric provides pelvic and back support and compression.

This belt is a little bulky but is particularly good for pregnant people who have to do a lot of standing throughout the day. On the down side, it is not designed to offer support while sitting, as it has to be unhooked in order to sit safely and comfortably.

You can tell just by looking at this maternity support belt that it means business, and that no-nonsense, effective design makes it our top pick. The belt's two straps lift the belly to ease pressure, assist with weight distribution, and serve as a back brace for lower back pain and support. It is fully adjustable with two velcro panels that fit over the belly and two more under the belly, and it’s made from thick, stretchy material that won’t slide or roll with movement. The side and back panels are breathable, and the abdominal pad is soft, so it won't cause irritation.

But Take Note: It's bulky and needs to be unhooked when sitting.

Why We Like It: This seriously supportive belt is fully adjustable, with breathable side panels, and it won’t slide or roll with movement.

How We Selected the Best Maternity Support Belts

When selecting maternity support belts for this list, we took advice from Carrie Pagliano, PT, DPT, a physical therapist and women's health clinical specialist. We also researched dozens of product details and user reviews from well-known brands. We considered the type of support a product provides, its sizing options and adjustability, material, and any special features like extra tightening straps or heat pouches.



What to Look for When Buying a Maternity Support Belt

Material

A good maternity support belt should take the brunt of the pressure of a growing pregnant belly, so it needs to be made from strong, durable materials with quality craftsmanship, otherwise, it will quickly fall apart or stretch out. Regardless of whether you want to wear this belt pre or post-baby (or both), you will get the best results with a belt made from thick fabric with a little bit of stretch so that it continues to provide compression as your body changes.

Unless you’re getting a belly band that slips on and off, you will also want to make sure the belt’s closure is strong and durable enough to withstand the tension of the belt.

Sizing



“Many [maternity support belts and] bands are stiff and provide good compression, but are uncomfortable and cut into the belly or ride-up on a pregnant [person's] body,” Dr. Pagliano says. It is because of this compression that it’s so important to find a maternity support belt that fits correctly.

Look for something that fits a wide range of sizes because your belly will continue to grow before the baby comes, so a belt that fits today may not fit in a week if it’s not sized correctly. When shopping for your maternity support belt, you should pay close attention to how the brand's sizing works because there isn’t a universal method. Use the size chart as your guide and take measurements of your body as needed to get the right fit.

“Find a band that provides sufficient compression with movement and is comfortable to wear regularly,” says Pagliano, because chances are high you’ll need to wear it fairly regularly.

Support Type



Belts and belly bands are typically designed for prenatal or postnatal use, with a few made to work for both. Maternity support bands (without clasps of some sort) will usually provide compression but may not necessarily lift the belly up and carry some of the weight, whereas belts (those with clasps) are made to provide compression and carry some of the weight.

Your Questions, Answered

Why would I need a maternity support belt?

As a pregnant person’s belly grows during pregnancy, their center of balance changes, and this can cause pain and pressure in the back and pelvis. For some, this change in anatomy is mildly uncomfortable, but for others, it can be a daily problem and even create other issues, such as sciatic pain. A maternity support belt is designed to alleviate some of that pain/pressure. “The [purpose] of a belt is to provide support/stability for a pelvis,” says Pagliano, “Belt use can be diagnostic if the [person] can tolerate wearing it and it provides symptom relief; it may be a good option.”

Can I use a maternity support belt during postpartum recovery?

It depends on the belt’s design, as some are made only for prenatal support. If the belt is made for postpartum wear, then you can certainly use it. However, its purpose will likely be different. “[During] postpartum, the goal is to build strength, and there’s the opportunity to do that without the extra issues of a growing belly,” says Pagliano. “The goal is to return to regular pain-free function.”

Bands designed for postpartum use can benefit any person recovering from childbirth but are particularly useful to those who delivered via C-section. “Bands can be helpful to address swelling and provide a short-term option for compression and support, especially after C-section,” Pagliano says. “That said, it should be a short-term option in conjunction with postpartum rehabilitation and support training, not a substitute.”

How much does a maternity support belt cost?

Most support belts on this list range in price from $20 to $50. The more support and adjustability you need, the more you will likely pay for a belt. The type of material it's made with can also impact the cost. The ability to use the belt throughout pregnancy and postpartum, including during exercise, may make it worth a higher price tag.

Are maternity support belts safe?

Support belts are generally safe if they are worn correctly and not for prolonged periods of time. Make sure the belt you choose is stretchy, breathable, and adjustable. Most belts have a compressive effect that, if worn for too long, can become constrictive, reduce blood flow, and cause muscle weakness. Be sure to check with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

When should I start wearing a maternity support belt?

You can start wearing a support belt at any time during pregnancy that you feel you need one. Many pregnant people begin wearing a support belt around the 20-week mark, which is when they typically begin to feel more discomfort in the hips and back.

Why Trust Parents

Ashley Ziegler is a full-time parenting writer and mom to a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old. She has personal experience in researching and purchasing a variety of children’s products, and key considerations she used when selecting these recommendations include design, age appropriateness, and user reviews.

