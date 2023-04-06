The Best Maternity Pajamas for Comfort in Pregnancy and Postpartum

To come up with this list to guide you while you shop, we spoke with Lombardi about how to find a well-fitting and comfy set of maternity pajamas, and we evaluated sets from top brands for sizing, materials, comfort, nursing-friendly design, and price.

The right pair of maternity pajamas for you will depend on your lifestyle, budget, and climate, not to mention whether you sleep hot or cold while pregnant . Above all, you should choose something that will keep you comfortable. And, according to Jennifer Lombardi, birth and postpartum doula, if it’s cute and makes you feel good, that’s even better.

Getting a good night’s sleep during pregnancy may be easier said than done. That’s why having a comfortable pair of maternity pajamas that will grow with you through every trimester is so important. The best maternity pajamas will cradle your bump, be made from comfortable and breathable materials, and even accommodate nighttime nursing after you’ve given birth.

Best Overall: Kindred Bravely Davy Pajama Set Amazon Buy on Kindredbravely.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This set is comfortable for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum, and it has pockets! But Take Note: The tops run small for some. This set of pajamas from Kindred Bravely is our top pick because it's comfortable for sleeping at every stage of pregnancy (and beyond) and it's available up to a size XXL. A ruched, double-layer top will support your chest even at its most engorged and makes middle-of-the-night feedings easy. Plus, the wide waistband is comfortable and gentle. Hard-to-find pajama pockets are awesome for holding a phone, pacifier, or anything else. We like that they don’t necessarily look like pajamas, too. If you end up wearing them out to get the mail or run some errands, we doubt anyone will notice. And since Kindred Bravely always offers free returns, it’s easy to try a few sizes and find the right fit. Price at time of publication: $50 The Details: Size Range: S-XXL

S-XXL Material: Viscose spandex blend

Viscose spandex blend Washing Instructions: Machine washable



Best Nightgown: JJ Winks Room Service Maxi Nightgown Courtesy of JJ Winks Buy on Jjwinks.com Why We Like It: It's a supportive, adjustable nightgown that you can keep wearing long after you give birth. But Take Note: This is an investment-level price. Attractive and stylish, this nightgown is not maternity specific, but it’s so long and flowy that we think it’s a good choice with room for a growing bump. And it's one you’ll be able to keep wearing long after you give birth. Besides being super soft and attractive, it has a flattering neckline and unique back straps that offer plenty of bust support. We especially like the way this nightgown provides a soft elastic shelf that supports your breasts without being too tight. Adjustable straps mean you can size it as your body changes, and strategic shirring in the front provides additional coverage. Price at time of publication: $132 The Details: Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: Modal spandex blend

Modal spandex blend Washing Instructions: Machine washable



Best Shirt: Belabumbum Starry Night Nightshirt belabumbum Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: It accommodates a changing body while still remaining flattering. But Take Note: The mother of pearl buttons may be uncomfortable to sleep against. Made of super soft Peruvian cotton, this long-sleeve nightshirt is comfy and attractive. Designed for growing bodies, the size-inclusive option is a smart postpartum choice since the button-down front makes it easy for nursing access. Your growing belly will appreciate the center pleat that allows the sleep shirt to expand with you and still provide a flattering shape. And if you like the Starry Night pattern, it’s easy to create some photo-worthy family matching options with men’s and baby pajamas that coordinate with it. Price at time of publication: $64 The Details: Size Range: S-4XL

S-4XL Material: Peruvian cotton

Peruvian cotton Washing Instructions: Machine washable

Best Shorts Set: Ekouaer Women Maternity Nursing Pajama Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: With an adjustable waistband, a variety of color options, and a very affordable price, this set is an easy pick. But Take Note: It tends to run big. If you love a matched pajama set with shorts when you’re not pregnant, we think you can’t go wrong with this maternity and nursing set from Ekouaer. Instead of a panel or fold-over band, these shorts feature an adjustable elastic waistband, so you can get the perfect fit at every stage of your pregnancy. The ruched tank top is attractive and provides easy and discreet breastfeeding access when the baby arrives. It comes in 18 different colors and prints, including a few options with pants instead of shorts. Price at time of publication: $22-33

The Details: Size Range: S-XXL

S-XXL Material: Rayon spandex blend

Rayon spandex blend Washing Instructions: Machine washable



Best for the Hospital: Motherhood Maternity 3-in-1 Labor Delivery and Nursing Gown Motherhood Buy on Motherhood.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It has snaps in the back, front, and shoulders, plus slits at the waist, for every access point your health-care team and your baby will need. But Take Note: There's only one color option. If you decide to wear your own labor and delivery gown, instead of one provided by the hospital, you'll be grateful to have one as thoughtfully constructed as this one from Motherhood Maternity. There are lots of features in this comfy gown that will make your hospital stay so much easier, including back and front snaps and waist slits to access fetal monitors, IV, or an epidural. It also has shoulder snaps enable the gown to open up for breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact, which doula Jennifer Lombardi reminds us is important, too. Price at time of publication: $40

The Details: Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: Cotton, modal, and spandex blend

Cotton, modal, and spandex blend Washing Instructions: Machine washable

Best Robe Set: Angel Maternity Nursing Dress, Robe & Baby Blanket Set Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The set is useful before, during, and after your trip to the hospital and includes a matching, gender-neutral baby blanket for sweet photo ops. But Take Note: The robe does not close over your belly in late pregnancy. While we like the nightgown in this Angel Maternity set to keep you sleeping comfy throughout your pregnancy, where the whole package really shines is in the hospital and postpartum phase. Add the three-piece set (which includes a nightgown, robe, and baby blanket) to your hospital bag, and you’ll be picture-perfect for photo sessions with your bundle of joy. Beyond the special time in the hospital, all three pieces are useful separately and can be worn around the house for weeks to come. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Size Range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Material: Rayon elastane blend

Rayon elastane blend Washing Instructions: Machine washable



Best for Hot Sleepers: Izzy and Liv Island Empress Satin Cami + Shorts 2-Piece Set Izzy and Liv Buy on Izzyandliv.com Why We Like It: This gorgeous print comes in a wide size range, and the shorts have pockets. But Take Note: The material is hand-wash only. Warm weather plus pregnancy can be a recipe for feeling super hot—especially at night. Avoid becoming overheated with this cute, but not too skimpy, pajama set. Designed and sold by a Black and woman-owned business, this stylish set really pops. Even though it's not a maternity-specific set, these pajamas go up to a size 3XL, and the cami’s adjustable straps make it a cinch to get a great fit. Busy folks will love that the shorts feature pajama pockets. The only drawback is it’s made of polyester satin and should be hand washed, but given the material, they should dry quickly. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Size Range: S-3XL

S-3XL Material: Polyester satin

Polyester satin Washing Instructions: Hand wash, hang to dry