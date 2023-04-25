Whether you need dressy maternity leggings or a pair to wear while running errands, look for stretchy, breathable, and versatile fabric that will suit your various pre-baby activities . Additionally, you’ll want maternity leggings that fit you properly and are supportive without constricting or rolling down and that will hold up well after washing. We spent weeks wearing these leggings during workouts, out on date nights, to the grocery store, and even to bed in order to find the best of all shapes and sizes.

“Maternity leggings should feel strictly flexible and supportive—never be too tight or restrictive,” said Kecia Gaither, M.D., MPH, MS/MBA, FACOG, an OB/GYN, maternal fetal medicine specialist, and director of Perinatal Services and Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx. “A legging that is too tight may be irritating to the lower extremities, particularly if you have varicosities.”

Maternity leggings are a welcome (and versatile) addition to a pregnancy and postpartum wardrobe, whether you’re in the first trimester or can no longer see your feet. These comfy pants are often soft and stretchy, and they pair well with a growing bump and a multitude of styles. Comfort is key when pregnant, so maternity leggings are a must-have staple to keep you feeling supported and confident. To find the best maternity leggings, we had 20 of our pregnant staffers put 25 pairs of the most popular and well-known leggings through multiple tests, evaluating their fit, comfort, durability, opaqueness, hold, and overall value.

Best Overall: BeyondYoga Spacedye Love the Bump Maternity Pocket Midi Legging BeyondYoga Buy on Beyondyoga.com Buy on Madewell.com Why We Like It: These buttery soft leggings stayed up without sagging through workouts and looked brand new after washing. But Take Note: They show panty lines ever so slightly. During pregnancy, we value comfort more than ever, which is why we picked BeyondYoga's Spacedye Love the Bump leggings as our very favorites. In testing, we found that the polyester and elastane materials of the BeyondYoga Love the Bump leggings are ultra-soft and smooth, molding to the body for an exceptionally comfortable fit. The moisture-wicking fabric was a blessing during walks and prevented overheating. While the fabric showed minimal panty lines, they weren’t enough to be visible. Moreover, after washing the leggings according to the manufacturer’s instructions (inside-out on a gentle cycle), and they looked brand new. "From the minute I put these on each day, I never felt like I needed or wanted to take them off," our editor said. A belly band helps the leggings feel supportive without constricting, sagging, or slipping down. They moved flawlessly during every activity of the day, including a 45-minute yoga class and regular chores at home. The belly band folds down, so you can wear it over or under a bump, postpartum, and beyond. Plus, each hip has a generous side pocket for cards, cash, phones, and other necessities. These are the most expensive pair of maternity leggings on our list, yet the buttery, easy-to-wash fabric is worth splurging on at least once. The leggings are great for exercising, but they’re also comfortable enough for those who are less active during pregnancy. Price at time of publication: $110 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to X-Large

Best Hold: STORQ Signature Leggings Storq Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: A supportive, double fabric waist panel keeps these leggings up, but still leaves room to grow. But Take Note: They may be too long for shorter pregnant people. The wide, double fabric waist panel on the Storq Signature Maternity Leggings provide plenty of support and keeps them in place. While the leggings’ panel covers a pregnancy bump completely, there is still plenty of room to accommodate more growth without any sagging or moving around. In addition, the panel fits over or under the belly, so that you can wear them comfortably postpartum, even after a C-section. The modal jersey and spandex fabric is cozy and incredibly soft, and the leggings pair well with various sweaters, tank tops, and other pieces. They’re also available in several colors and patterns, and range in sizes from Petite to 4X-Large. A downside for our 5’2” editor was the loose fabric around her ankles that she had to roll up. Overall, however, we found these leggings were durable and supportive during any activity. Following multiple washes, the maternity leggings had zero changes in quality and or opaqueness. It’s important to note that while we found the leggings were “very opaque," the company says they won’t be opaque for everyone. It wasn’t until the third trimester that we noticed a bump showing through the fabric slightly. Price at time of publication: $68 The Details: Size Range: Petite to 4X-Large

Best Cotton: Gap Maternity Everyday Cotton Legging Gap Buy on Gap.com Why We Like It: Cozy fabric, waistband doesn’t roll, and no sagging But Take Note: Showed brightly colored underwear and short on taller pregnant people These Gap Maternity leggings are super soft, breathable, and a breeze to wash. They even stretched to fit a third-trimester belly without sacrificing comfort, regardless of activity. Though the elasticized fold-over waistband didn’t cover our editor’s belly entirely (she is 5 foot 11), it didn’t roll down or sag. Of the three color options currently available, we tried the heather gray leggings, which failed to be completely opaque. Colored underwear showed slightly through the pants in the butt area, but skin-tone matching underwear solved that problem. The cotton and spandex materials looked and felt brand new after machine-washing, and didn’t stretch, fade, or pill. We hung the leggings to dry to prevent any shrinkage. These leggings come in XX-Small to XX-Large, and we recommend purchasing one size up from a pre-pregnancy size, especially if you’re carrying baby weight in the hips, thighs, and buttocks. These leggings are $60, but Gap is notorious for holding great sales, so you'll likely see a sale soon, if you don’t want to splurge now. Price at time of publication: $60 The Details: Size Range: XX-Small to XX-Large

The Best Maternity Pajamas for Comfort in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Best Budget: H&M Mama Before & After Leggings H&M Buy on Hm.com Why We Like It: The thick, cotton-blend material remains opaque, even when stretched out. But Take Note: They're not as comfy for lounging as some higher-priced options. The H&M Mama Before & After Leggings prove you don’t need to blow your budget to have a pair of high-quality maternity leggings. The cotton-blend material is thick and stretchy, even after several cycles in the washing machine. But while we appreciated the stretchiness in testing, the leggings weren’t totally soft and comfortable to lounge around in. One great advantage to the thick fabric is that it's opaque, one quality we're often looking for in maternity leggings. Even when it was stretched out, you couldn't see any underwear, which made our editor feel confident wearing these anywhere she went. Around the waist, these leggings feature a double-layered fabric that allows the band to fold over for underbelly or over-belly wearing. In both configurations, the waistband stays put without rolling down, drooping, or moving around. The $18 price tag was a shock to us, considering the durable fabric, and at press time, they were discounted even more! Price at time of publication: $18 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to XX-Large

The Best Maternity Support Belts and Bands for Growing Bellies

Best All-Purpose: Seraphine Bump to Postpartum Active Leggings Seraphine Buy on Seraphine.com Why We Like It: They're as comfortable for workouts as they are for lounging, and they fit even the tallest pregnant person. But Take Note: They may slip and roll off the belly in later pregnancy. Home, gym, grocery store, dinner out—you name the activity, and these leggings were made for it. We tried these silky soft nylon and elastane leggings while working, practicing yoga, lounging, napping, and running errands. The material stretched well throughout each activity without any unwanted sagging. Our 5’11” tester was pleasantly surprised the leggings were full-length and not too short. (Keep in mind that this may differ for those who are shorter.) The company claims the leggings are “totally opaque,” and they’re right. There wasn't a chance you could see anything through that fabric on the pair we tested. A flexible waistband allowed for a mid-belly or underbelly-wearing experience. We did experience some slippage and rolling of the waistband in the second and third trimesters, however. The $75 cost of the Seraphine Bump to Postpartum Active Leggings isn’t ideal for every budget, but they are incredibly soft, hold up well after washing, and last through pregnancy and postpartum, doing the work of more than one pair. Price at time of publication: $75 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to X-Large

Nylon and elastane Over or Underbelly: Midbelly or under

Best Flattering Shape: Ingrid & Isabel The Performance Maternity Legging Ingrid and Isabel Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Ingridandisabel.com Buy on Macy's Why We Like It: The curve-loving material is made from recycled plastic water bottles. But Take Note: They may not be tight enough around the belly for running or other high-impact activities. The Ingrid & Isabel Performance Maternity Leggings show off pregnancy curves, with materiel made from polyester yarn (made with recycled water bottles!) and spandex to provide stretchiness in all the right places. In testing, they fit high on the belly in a flattering way, with no sagging or chafing. Additionally, a cotton gusset gives a little more breathing room where you need it most. One slight drawback of that detail is that we feel they may not have enough compression to hold up during running or anything else high-impact. These leggings performed beautifully for durability, with zero changes after being washed. They kept their softness and remained fully opaque. While many would prefer to buy them on sale, instead of at their listed $88 price tag, we believe they’re worth the full price for the high-quality materials, comfortable and flattering fit, and a low crossover back detail that’s stylish and supportive. Price at time of publication: $88 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to X-Large

Polyester, spandex, and cotton gusset Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best Non-Maternity: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28 inches Lululemon Buy on Lululemon Why We Like It: No sagging, solid coverage, and fit true to size But Take Note: Rolled down easily and not maternity specific We absolutely think you should treat yourself to a pair of non-maternity leggings you can wear in early pregnancy and then return to after delivery. The Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants are made with a buttery-soft nylon and Lycra elastane blend that provides solid coverage. The leggings fit true to size in testing, and no underwear showed through the material. They also remained durable and looked brand new after multiple washes. Since these aren’t designed for maternity wear the waist did begin to roll down with a growing baby bump. As a result, they often needed to be pulled up when worn all day. Otherwise, the Lulumemon leggings performed well with a comfortable fit, no sagging, and soft materials. They’re available in nearly 30 different colors and patterns and range in sizes from 0 to 20. Bonus: A hidden pocket in the waistband securely holds a key or card. Price at time of publication: $98+ The Details: Size Range: 0 to 20

Nylon and Lycra elastane Over or Underbelly: Mid-belly (non-maternity)

Best Plus-Size: Torrid Maternity Premium Leggings Torrid Buy on Torrid.com Why We Like It: Full belly coverage, fit comfortably, and not see-through But Take Note: Crotch was low and fabric shrank/loss color after multiple washes Finding a high-quality, inexpensive pair of plus-size maternity leggings can be frustratingly difficult—and it shouldn’t be! We're so happy that the stretchy and supportive Torrid Maternity Premium Leggings accommodate growing curves without sacrificing comfort or budget. Cotton and spandex materials provided a comfortable fit as we tested the leggings for exercise, grocery runs, lounging, cooking, and playing with a toddler (so you know they’re good). We did find that the crotch sank a little lower than we'd like, however. Additionally, the fabric began to shrink after a few washes, creating a different fit and loss of richness in the black color. Aside from those flaws, the leggings proved opaque and gave full coverage, making them worth their $40 price. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Size Range: 10 to 30

Cotton and spandex Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best Compression: Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Zappos Why We Like It: With strong (but not too tight) compression, they hug body in all the right places. But Take Note: Sag in crotch after extended period of wear Pregnancy swelling is normal, but it can also be uncomfortable, so compression socks and compression leggings are a way to manage this issue. For maternity compression leggings, the Blanqi Everyday Belly Support leggings are fire. They're all about the extra squeeze, hugging the body everywhere you need them to (after some extra effort to get them on!). An expandable belly panel provides built-in belly support to keep you comfortable all day. The nylon and spandex materials were opaque and washed well, too. After a full day of wear, we did experience some sagging in the crotch area, though. There are six available color options, like black, blue, and forest green, so you don’t have to give up your style, even while growing a human. The $74 gets you a lot in return—the ultimate support with just the right amount of compression. Price at time of publication: $74 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to XX-Large

Nylon and spandex Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best Comfort: Knix BlissFit Maternity Legging Knix Buy on Knix Why We Like It: They find the perfect middle ground between stretch and compression. But Take Note: They did pill around the ankles during testing. It’s true: You can be comfortable while pregnant, especially when you’ve got the right pair of leggings. The Knix Blissfits are super stretchy and lightweight without sagging, and they feature a wide waistband and reinforced lower back for extra support during any activity. While they weren’t entirely opaque during testing, they covered neutral-colored underwear just fine. Otherwise, the maternity leggings were extremely comfortable and had the ideal amount of stretch and compression. The polyamide and spandex blend feels soft against the skin and causes zero chafing issues. After multiple washes, the color and stretch of these leggings were good as new, but there was some pilling near the ankles. Still, they'll be worth the $50, as a pair you'll be happy to live in through your pregnancy. Price at time of publication: $50 The Details: Size Range: Small to XXX-Large

Polyamide and spandex Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best for Lounging: Pact Maternity Purefit Legging Pact Buy on Wearpact.com Why We Like It: Soft cotton material, stretchy, and great belly coverage But Take Note: Minor sagging in back area Take lounging to a whole new level with these comfortable, soft, and supportive Pact maternity leggings. Made of organic cotton and elastane, the leggings stretch enough for growing bellies while passing the opaqueness test. We found these very comfortable when lounging at home and running errands. Though there was minor sagging in the back area, the leggings provided excellent belly coverage (no rolling down), thanks to the single-layer fitted waistband. Plus, there was minimal difference to the fit, quality, or look after washing. That makes them quite a steal at $38. Price at time of publication: $38 The Details: Size Range: Small to X-Large

Organic cotton and elastane Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best for Pre- and Postpartum: Hatch The Ultimate Before, During, & After Legging Hatch Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Hatchcollection.com Buy on Shopbop.com Why We Like It: Stretchy, cozy and soft materials, and opaque, despite non-thick fabric But Take Note: Sagged after a brisk walk If you don’t want to splurge on multiple pairs of leggings, the Hatch Ultimate Before, During, & After Leggings are nearly a one-stop shop. The bamboo and spandex blend makes them soft and cozy with plenty of stretch. That stretch was almost a flaw, during a brisk walk in testing—the leggings started to sag a bit and caused thigh chafing. That means they'll be better for quieter days than for workouts. Despite that minor issue, the lightweight fabric was surprisingly opaque and washed great without giving up quality. Price at time of publication: $98 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to X-Large

Bamboo and spandex Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best Color: Amazon Essentials Women’s Active Sculpt Full-Length Maternity Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: Sometimes, you need to add some vibrant colors to your maternity wardrobe. But Take Note: The waistband can start to feel too snug after hours of wearing. There’s nothing wrong with owning a sea of black leggings (we’ve been there), but if you’re looking to switch it up, Amazon’s very affordable maternity leggings are available in four colors, including vibrant burgundy and bold dark green. The burgundy red pair we tried maintained their bright saturated color through washing. Unfortunately, the deep red color isn’t as forgiving when showing texture. “You can see lumps and bumps on the skin, which is not ideal in terms of feeling comfortable or confident,” our editor said, so she took to wearing these with a long tunic or sweatshirt. While these maternity leggings were mostly comfortable, the elastic waistband across the full-panel top was snug and started to feel restrictive after a few hours during testing. They also were a bit too long on a 5-foot-5 body and had to be rolled up once to pair with sneakers. At their $24 price, however, you might find those compromises OK, just to have some extra color in your wardrobe from time to time. Price at time of publication: $24 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to XX-Large

Polyester and elastane Over or Underbelly: Overbelly

Best Jersey-Knit: A Pea in the Pod Luxe Essentials Ultra-Soft Maternity Leggings A Pea in the Pod Buy on Amazon Buy on Apeainthepod.com Buy on Macy's Why We Like It: Deceptively opaque, snug waistband, and very soft But Take Note: Fabric easily attracts lint and hair A Pea in the Pod’s Luxe Essentials Maternity Leggings are made of rayon and spandex that feels like pajamas on the legs, with a stretch, athletic nylon-spandex belly band to keep them in place. The band was a smidge tight during testing, unfortunately. All materials washed well; however, the fabric easily attracted fuzz and hairs, requiring a bit of upkeep if you wanted to wear them out. On the positive side, these are very opaque, and they're less than $50 at full price (plus they're often on sale). Price at time of publication: $48 The Details: Size Range: X-Small to Large

Rayon, nylon, and spandex Over or Underbelly: Overbelly