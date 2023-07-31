Back-to-school shopping season is upon us! Maybe this will be your kiddo’s first year eating lunch at school, or perhaps it’s the first time they’ll be packing their lunch by themselves. Whatever the case may be, the right lunch box, water bottle, and food containers can help make the transition back to school easier—and entice the pickiest of eaters.

It goes without saying that every kid’s taste is different. Some may want to pack the same sandwich each day, while others are happy to eat leftovers of whatever they had for dinner the night before. There are lunch boxes and food containers to fit all types of preferences, from bento boxes with tons of compartments to keep food separate to bags with built-in ice packs to keep the food nice and cold. And for snack time, there are plenty of reusable and disposable options.

To find the best lunch boxes, water bottles, and food containers for this back-to-school season, we spoke with our experienced parenting editors (and other parents on our team) about their favorite products they use to pack their own kids’ lunches. We also spoke with Jennifer Friedman, RD, a registered dietitian who works with families and picky eaters (and a mom herself), about kids’ nutrition and what to look for when picking out lunch boxes and other supplies. We also consulted Kimberley Felbin, owner of The Village Schoolhouse Inc. preschool in Dresher, Pennsylvania, and a mother of two, to gain a teacher’s perspective on school lunch and how to pack.

Our Favorite Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles & More

The Best Lunch Boxes

For the Kid Who Doesn't Like Foods Touching: Bentgo Kids Lunch Box

Amazon

Why We Like It: This box doesn’t stain, keeps foods separated, and gives kids lots of options.

But Take Note: The many compartments make it difficult to clean, and it may not hold enough food for older kids.

Whether it’s a sensory thing or just a personal preference, some kiddos can’t stand having, say, their sandwich touching their fruit touching their crackers. A bento box is a surefire way to avoid having different foods touch, says Friedman, and it also allows you to send your picky eater lots of options so they’ll find one they want to eat. Made from BPA-free, food-safe materials, this Bentgo lunch box has five compartments of varying sizes and a removable tray that’s microwave safe. “I love it because toddlers like options, and the compartments allow me to [pack] a bunch of different types of foods,” says one editor. “He may eat all of one thing and leave another. This way, I can guarantee that he'll eat something.”

Rubber edges keep the bento box firmly in place on the lunch table so food doesn’t go flying. Plus, the two latches are easy for little fingers to open, though, after several years of use, a latch on one of our kids’ boxes broke. We’re impressed that it doesn’t stain or leak, but do note that it can be tricky to wash—we’ve often found ourselves scrubbing it after taking it out of the dishwasher. And while a bento box is great for younger or snackier kiddos, this Bentgo likely won’t hold enough for your older elementary schooler.

While $40 is a little steep, this box has lasted one of our editors over three years, and since it comes in tons of different hues—including solid colors and busy patterns—your kiddo is sure to find one they’ll want to show off for years to come.

Price at time of publication: $40

The Details:

Capacity: 2.4 cups

2.4 cups Dimensions: 8.5 x 6.5 x 2 inches

8.5 x 6.5 x 2 inches Weight: 1 pound, 4 ounces

1 pound, 4 ounces Material: BPA-free, food-safe materials

BPA-free, food-safe materials Care instructions: Hand wash outside, tray is machine washable

Hand wash outside, tray is machine washable Other notable features: 5 compartments

For the Kid Going in Hot Weather: PackIt Freezable Lunch Box

Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s lined with a freezable, non-toxic gel to keep food cold until lunchtime.

But Take Note: The freezable gel makes it pretty heavy.

Lined with a non-toxic freezable gel, this mega-insulated lunch box keeps food cold until it’s time to eat (up to 10 hours, according to the brand), so it’s an ideal pick if your kiddo packs food for after-school care or is taking their lunch to camp during the hot summer months. “It's really great for picky eaters like my son, who went through entire years of his life when basically all he would eat was yogurt, but on warm days, that can get really gross,” says Sabrina Rojas Weiss, senior commerce editor at Parents. “I'm planning on using this bag for all of his summer camp lunches, for sure.”

To chill the bag, fold it flat and stash it in the freezer overnight, then pull it out and load it up with food in the morning. It closes with a zipper to lock in the cold air, and buckle closures help attach the bag to a backpack or tote. We’ve found that the interior wipes down easily, and we appreciate that the exterior nylon canvas material is free from all the icky stuff you don’t want near your kid’s food, like BPA, phthalates, PVC, and lead.

Price at time of publication: $24

The Details:

Capacity: 11.5 ounces

11.5 ounces Dimensions: 9.75 x 8.5 x 6.25 inches

9.75 x 8.5 x 6.25 inches Weight: 1.28 pounds

1.28 pounds Material: Nylon

Nylon Care instructions: Spot clean exterior, interior wipes clean

Spot clean exterior, interior wipes clean Other notable features: Lined with freezable gel

For the Kid Who Likes Food Super Cold: Igloo Hot Brights Vertical Lunch Bag

Target

Why We Like It: There are two zippered compartments with pockets for ice packs, and the zippers are friendly for little fingers.

But Take Note: The water bottle pocket is small, and some say the handle stitching comes loose.

If your kid feels strongly about their food being cold, you’ll need a lunch box that’s equipped to chill it until lunchtime. This Igloo lunch bag has two zippered compartments, each with an elastic mesh pocket for slipping in an ice pack, so the ice sits right next to all the food. The zippers “are easy for my 5-year-old to open and close by himself,” says Ashleigh Morley, the commerce director at Parents. “[Having] two zippered pockets also means there are fewer places I have to check and clean out at the end of the day,” she adds.

We love that there are several ways to carry this bag. There’s a padded handle on the top and a handle on the front, as well as an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. While there is a water bottle holder on the side, it’s pretty narrow and doesn’t fit a lot of bottles, some owners have reported. And while the one Morley’s son uses has “held up really well,” some have found that the stitching on the handle comes loose. Still, it’s an affordable option at $18, and it’ll keep your kid’s food nice and cold.

Price at time of publication: $18

The Details:

Capacity : 2.97 quarts

: 2.97 quarts Dimensions: 10 x 8 x 5 inches

10 x 8 x 5 inches Weight: Not listed

Not listed Material: Polyester made from recycled water bottles

Polyester made from recycled water bottles Care instructions: Spot clean or wipe clean

Spot clean or wipe clean Other notable features: Two ice pack pockets

For the Toddler Who Just Started Bringing Lunch to School: Munchkin Lunch Bento Box

Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s safe for the dishwasher and comes with kid-friendly stainless steel silverware.

But Take Note: Since it’s toddler-size, it will have a pretty short shelf life.

Designed for toddlers 18 months old and up, this five-compartment bento box from Munchkin fits a sandwich, fruit, veggie, cheese stick, and juice box, or whatever your kiddo is nibbling on these days. If this is your child’s first time bringing their lunch to daycare or preschool, the bright colors and easy-to-grip fork and spoon will get them excited for mealtime. “I love that it comes with kid-friendly stainless steel silverware and has dedicated compartments for sandwiches and snacks,” says Dorian Smith-Garcia, a commerce writer at Parents. The fork and spoon snap into the lid, and the box is “incredibly sturdy and is also easy to keep clean,” she notes.

Though the bento box doesn't have a built-in space for an ice pack, Smith-Garcia has found it easy to slip it into a slightly bigger bag and toss in an ice pack. She also likes the carrying handle, and busy parents will appreciate that the entire box is safe to throw in the dishwasher. It doubles as a great snack container for trips to the beach or park, too.

Price at time of publication: $21

The Details:

Capacity: 320 cubic inches

320 cubic inches Dimensions: 8.75 x 6.5 x 2.6 inches

8.75 x 6.5 x 2.6 inches Weight: 1.3 pounds

1.3 pounds Material: BPA-free plastic (bento box), stainless steel (utensils)

BPA-free plastic (bento box), stainless steel (utensils) Care instructions: Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe Other notable features: 5 compartments, comes with a fork and spoon

For the Kid Who Hates Carrying a Lunch Box: Kipling New Kichirou Lunch Bag

Amazon

Why We Like It: It holds up really well, even in the dishwasher, and there are two ways to carry it.

But Take Note: It doesn’t have a clip to attach it to a backpack, and there’s no place to store a water bottle.

If your child is frequently juggling a bunch of gear or has a habit of putting their lunch box down (and subsequently forgetting it), this Kipling lunch bag has a handy strap for easy transportation. The strap is adjustable, and you can remove it if your kid prefers using the top handle. According to one of our editors, whose two daughters use this lunch box, “They hold up perfectly. We have thrown them in the dishwasher a few times, and so far, they've come out in perfect shape.”

We've found that the insulated layer keeps food cold, and the inner lining is easy to wipe clean. Inside, there are elastic bands to keep a food container, like a Thermos, upright and in place, though there isn’t enough room to fit an average water bottle. The bag could also benefit from clips to attach it to a backpack, but ultimately, we’re impressed that it fits a “surprising amount of food and a variety of container sizes and shapes,” as our editor reports.

Though it’s on the pricier side, our editor’s has held up for years, so it’s a worthy investment in the long run. This lunch box also has a trolley sleeve, which could come in handy for kiddos with roller backpacks, and comes with Kipling’s signature monkey keychain, which younger kids will enjoy.

Price at time of publication: $59

The Details:

Capacity: 6 liters

6 liters Dimensions: 9 x 8 x 5 inches

9 x 8 x 5 inches Weight: 0.6 pounds

0.6 pounds Material: Nylon

Nylon Care instructions: Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe Other notable features: Adjustable and removable strap, trolley sleeve

For the Kid Who Always Loses Things: State Rodgers Lunch Box

State

Why We Like It: It has a buckle to attach it to their backpack, and there are inner sleeves for an ice pack, silverware, and a handwritten note.

But Take Note: It’s on the pricier side, and there’s only one inner divider.

If “ummm, I forgot my lunch box at school again” rings a bell, we’ve got a solution: The State Rodgers lunch box has a buckle, so your kid can clip it right onto their backpack. It also fits inside most backpacks, so they can choose to stuff it in. The main compartment is insulated with a zippered mesh sleeve for an ice pack or silverware, and there’s a divider so you can put a bento or sandwich box on one side and snacks and a banana on the other to prevent them from getting crushed.

We love that there’s a sleeve for a handwritten note, so you can slip some words of encouragement into your little one’s lunch. And if your kid owns the State Kane Kids Backpack, this lunch box is designed to fit directly into it. Though we’re partial to the metallic hues, it also comes in tie-dye, a dino pattern, and a bunch of solid colors—and for an extra $20, you can personalize the bag with your kid’s name, initials, or jersey number. At $48, this lunch box is on the pricier end, but it’s well worth it since you won’t have to buy replacements for a lost bag.

Price at time of publication: $48

The Details:

Capacity: 3 liters

3 liters Dimensions: 10 x 3.4 x 6.9 inches

10 x 3.4 x 6.9 inches Weight: 0.44 pounds

0.44 pounds Material: 100% polyester

100% polyester Care instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth (exterior), wipe clean (interior)

Spot clean with a damp cloth (exterior), wipe clean (interior) Other notable features: Note sleeve, buckle

Dick's Sporting Goods

Why We Like It: It’s durable and built to withstand kids’ horseplay.



But Take Note: The outer material may scuff easily.

If your kid’s stuff regularly comes home banged up and bruised, you’ll want a long-lasting tough lunch box. Hydro Flask is known for its durable products—those water bottles are virtually indestructible—and this lunch box is no exception. The hard textured exterior insulates and protects sandwiches from being crushed in a backpack. (Do note that it’s a little easy to scuff, though).

On the inside of the lid, there’s a band to stash ice packs, and the food-grade, BPA-free inner lining is easy to wipe clean. While there are no dividers, the interior fits a sandwich or bento box, juice, and some snacks. There’s a flexible top handle for small hand to grab, and there are two zippers for easier access.

Price at time of publication: $45

The Details:

Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Dimensions: 10.65 inches tall

10.65 inches tall Weight: 1.2 pounds

1.2 pounds Material: Food-grade liner, BPA-free materials

Food-grade liner, BPA-free materials Care instructions: Not listed

Not listed Other notable features: Ice pack band

Amazon

Why We Like It: Its open, spacious interior can fit whatever you’re packing that day.

But Take Note: There are no internal dividers.

From an editor-favorite brand, this Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag is designed to hold a Bentgo Box, but it can hold just about anything—so it’s perfect for that non-picky eater. The interior is open and spacious, so you can toss in a sandwich container or bento box, fruit, crackers, or whatever your kiddo’s craving that day. Food-grade insulation keeps food cold, and you can clean the lining with a damp cloth. Inside the lid is a mesh pocket for stashing a couple of ice packs to keep the lunch extra cool.

The handy mesh water bottle pocket on the side cinches to keep their bottle secure, and there’s a buckle for attaching the bag to a backpack. Like the Bentgo Box, this lunch bag comes in several fun colors and prints—you can even buy a whole matching set. It’s also made from water-resistant, BPA-free nylon to withstand rain or spills

Price at time of publication: $25

The Details:

Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Dimensions: 11 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches

11 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches Weight: 13.1 ounces

13.1 ounces Material: Food-grade PEVA thermal insulation and nylon EVA polyester

Food-grade PEVA thermal insulation and nylon EVA polyester Care instructions: Hand wash

Hand wash Other notable features: Buckle, ice pack pocket

Gap

Why We Like It: It comes in lots of fun colors, and there are matching backpacks available. It’s also partially made from recycled materials.

But Take Note: There isn’t much internal organization.

If your child has a flair for style, this Gap Lunchbag comes in several fun colors and designs, including a polka dot pattern with a unicorn horn, a metallic pink Barbie bag, and several with Disney and Marvel characters like Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man. Best of all, there are matching backpacks in most of the colors available, so your kid can sport the whole set.

This interior of the lunch box is easy to wipe clean, says Kaity Velez, Parents’ associate editorial director of special projects. Her son used the “extremely durable” bag the entire past school year, bringing it with him three or four days a week, and it’s held up like a champ. It’s made from 60% recycled polyester—five recycled plastic water bottles go into each lunch box, according to the brand—and there’s a zippered pocket on the front for sliding in a note or applesauce pouch. There’s also a side pocket to hold a water bottle. Whether you’re an eco-minded family or shopping for a trendy kid, this $35 lunch box is a fun pick for the school year.

Price at time of publication: $35

The Details:

Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Weight: Not listed

Not listed Material: 100% recycled polyester exterior, 100% PEVA lining, 100% polyester trim

100% recycled polyester exterior, 100% PEVA lining, 100% polyester trim Care instructions: Wipe clean

Wipe clean Other notable features: Made from recycled materials; matching backpacks available

Pottery Barn Kids

Why We Like It: It holds what your kid needs but isn’t cumbersome.

But Take Note: This lunch box isn’t dishwasher-safe or machine-washable, and the personalization does cost extra.

If your kid’s school requires their belongings to be labeled, or you’re just trying to keep track of multiple lunches in your household, the Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Lunch Box can be personalized with a name or monogram for an extra $8. One parent purchased these when her kids entered kindergarten, and after two and three years, respectively, they’ve proved to be a great buy. “We love them, and they’re easy to clean,” she says. “They’re large enough for all items but small enough for my kids to tote around.”

There are two separate compartments, which “makes it that much easier to pack my son a hot lunch in the top one, and then a cold snack, like yogurt, in the bottom one with a mini ice pack,” says another parent. On the outside, there is a mesh water bottle holder as well as a front zippered pocket, and on top, there’s a handle that’s amply padded for easy carrying.

Similar to the Gap bag, a matching Pottery Barn Kids backpack can be purchased separately. It even comes in some glow-in-the-dark patterns, and better still, this reasonably priced lunch box has two straps on the back that help it attach to the matching backpack.

Price at time of publication: $25

The Details:

Capacity: 7 liters

7 liters Dimensions: 7.5 x 3.75 x 8.25 inches

7.5 x 3.75 x 8.25 inches Weight: 0.75 pounds

0.75 pounds Material: 600-denier 100% RPET polyester exterior, PEVA lining

600-denier 100% RPET polyester exterior, PEVA lining Care instructions: Spot clean with a damp, white cloth

Spot clean with a damp, white cloth Other notable features: Attaches to matching backpack, personalization available

The Best Water Bottles

YETI

Why We Like It: It’s well-insulated, durable, and will keep your kid hydrated all day.

But Take Note: It’s pretty big and heavy, so it’s not the best pick for littles.

Yeti water bottles “hold up like nothing else,” our editors agree. Made from BPA-free stainless steel, this one is compatible with all of the brand’s Rambler line lids, including the chug spout and straw lid. For the chug spout, a cover with a convenient carrying handle screws over the spout for cleanliness and transport.

“My kid drops this water bottle like I'm on a Kim Kardashian budget, and, yes it has dings on the outside, but is in otherwise perfect condition,” says Donna Freydkin, the associate director of research and testing at Parents. “They do not leak at all,” she reports. That’s one of the main attributes Friedman, our dietitian expert, looks for in a water bottle for kids. This bottle is also very easy to run through the dishwasher, and since its shape isn’t curved, “there's nowhere for sediment or other grossness to settle,” says Freydkin, whose family owns this Yeti in several colors.

Though it’s a little pricier, it’s a worthy investment for active and growing older kids. It will keep their water cold until after-school sports practice, and with the 26-ounce capacity, they won’t have to run to the water fountain for frequent refills. Note that it is on the heavier side, so it’s not our top pick for little ones.

Price at time of publication: $40

The Details:

Capacity: 26 ounces

26 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight: 1.6 pounds

1.6 pounds Insulated: Yes

Yes Other notable features: Compatible with different lids

Amazon

Why We Like It: Its lockable lid is easy to open and close.

But Take Note: Though the lid is dishwasher safe, you’ll need to hand wash the bottle.

Parents of younger children will appreciate that this water bottle is super easy to open, according to our editors. Simply press one button, and the lid flips up automatically to reveal the straw, so your kid won’t be struggling with it during class or sports practice. When the sturdy handle is pushed all the way down, it locks the lid into places, so kids can’t accidentally open it and spill water everywhere, and the carrying loop makes for easy transport. Plus, the lid makes this all more sanitary, says mom and teacher Felbin.

Beyond its great lid, we also like that this stainless steel Owala has double-wall insulation and is made without BPA or phthalates. Felbin has found that it doesn’t dent when it’s dropped, and we appreciate that the opening is wide, so you can easily fit in ice for even colder water. The lid is dishwasher safe, but you’ll want to hand wash the cup itself.

Price at time of publication: $20

The Details:

Capacity: 14 ounces

14 ounces Material: BPA-free, phthalate-free stainless steel

BPA-free, phthalate-free stainless steel Weight: 9.6 ounces

9.6 ounces Insulated: Yes

Yes Other notable features: Lockable lid

Amazon

Why We Like It: There’s a built-in filter to purify the water, as well as a convenient carrying handle.

But Take Note: It’s not insulated.

If your kid is sensitive to their water’s taste, or your tap water isn’t that great, they’ll appreciate that this Brita water bottle has a built-in purifying filter. The filter removes the taste and odor of chlorine with every sip, and it’s compatible with Brita’s filter refills. (Each filter lasts about two months, according to the brand.)

This bottle also has an ergonomic handle for carrying between activities, and the leak-proof lid prevents pesky spills. The sanitary cap flips open to reveal a straw, where the filter is housed. Velez tells us that her sixth grader feels “more mature” carrying this sleek water bottle, which is a big plus for those middle school days. The BPA-free bottle is also safe for the top rack of the dishwasher, and its slim build is designed to fit in a car’s cup holder for rides to school.

Price at time of publication: $23

The Details:

Capacity: 26 ounces

26 ounces Material: BPA-free

BPA-free Weight: 0.5 pounds

0.5 pounds Insulated: No

No Other notable features: Built-in water filter, carrying handle

Amazon

Why We Like It: The silicone straw is easy to drink from, and the bright colors and fun patterns are appealing for little kids.

But Take Note: If the rubber gets pulled around, the bottle may leak.

Cleaning up spills is no fun, and accidentally dousing your shirt with water isn’t, either. Our editors are big fans of the Camelbak Eddy+ for younger kids or messier drinkers, since the silicone straw is easy to sip from and the opening is small—i.e., less room to spill from. According to Julia Warren, our senior vice president of commerce operations, “It holds a lot of water and it's easy for my 2-and-a-half-year-old to use. We own three of them, and he loves the designs on the outside.”

This bottle also has a convenient carrying handle and is dishwasher safe. We appreciate that it’s made without potentially harmful chemicals, but since it is made from plastic, it won’t keep water as cold for as long as metal options. Warren has found that it isn’t entirely spill-proof, either: If the rubber material around the lid gets pulled out of place, it can cause a leak. Still, “I have my own CamelBak and we got him one because he kept stealing mine,” she says, and it’s hard to beat that $15 pricetag.

Price at time of publication: $15

The Details:

Capacity: 14 ounces/0.4 liters

14 ounces/0.4 liters Material: BPA-free polypropylene and medical-grade silicone.

BPA-free polypropylene and medical-grade silicone. Weight: Not listed

Not listed Insulated: No

No Other notable features: Carrying handle, straw

Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s nicely insulated but not as heavy as other stainless-steel options.

But Take Note: Over time, we’ve noticed some dents and scratches, though it’s still fully functional.

Since it’s insulated, the water will be cold for practice, but the bottle isn’t as heavy as other stainless-steel options, so it’s not a pain to lug around in a gym bag or backpack. “This bottle keeps my kids’ ice water cold the entire day, even for after-school cross-country practice,” one editor says. “Actually, my kids say that the water is sometimes too cold, so we limit how many ice cubes we put in them to keep them at the perfect level of cool, which is usually around five.” Plus, the bottle is dishwasher safe, so you can clean thoroughly after every game.

The editor’s three kids have used these bottles for several years, and they stand the test of time. “The only damage we've seen is a little denting (especially on the bottom) and scratches in the paint, but the functionality is forever.” The bottle comes with a straw lid, but you can opt to purchase the brand’s chug lid, too. And for younger kids, Simple Modern offers a smaller 14-ounce size.

Price at time of publication: $21

The Details:

Capacity: 22 ounces

22 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight: 10.4 ounces

10.4 ounces Insulated: Yes

Yes Other notable features: Dishwasher-safe, chug lid available

Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s spill-proof and holds up well in the dishwasher.

But Take Note: It’s not hard to lose the small piece that prevents spillage

More of a trainer cup for toddlers than a true water bottle, this Nuk cup is “pretty much guaranteed not to spill,” says Warren. Her son takes a cup to bed at night, and she rests easy knowing his water won’t wind up everywhere. She’s found that the BPA-free cups have also held up well in the top rack of the dishwasher, and we like the textured design that helps little fingers grip the cup as they drink.

The hard spout stands up to a teething toddler’s gnawing, and a flow-control valve makes sure the water doesn’t come out too fast. The cup’s spill-resistant nature is thanks to a little piece of plastic in the mouthpiece, so you’ll want to keep extra good track of it—if you lose it, the cup’s no longer spill-proof.

Price at time of publication: $6 (for 2)

The Details:

Capacity: 10 ounces

10 ounces Material: BPA-free

BPA-free Weight: Not listed

Not listed Insulated: No

No Other notable features: Flow-control valve, spill-proof

Amazon

Why We Like It: It holds up well in the dishwasher, and the straw is easy for little fingers to open and close.

But Take Note: Like other Yeti bottles, it’s kind of heavy.

A more kid-friendly version of the larger Yeti, this bottle is a favorite among several of our editors’ kids. Morley’s 5-year-old and 2-year-old both have one, and she loves that they can get the straw lid open and closed by themselves and feel independent. Her family has found that the bottle “can be dropped a thousand times and still hold up.” The only downside, as with most Yeti bottles, is that it’s a heavier option.

Since this stainless steel bottle has double-wall vacuum insulation, it will keep water nice and cool all day. Another parent comments that the bottle does well in the dishwasher, which is a big win for busy families, as many stainless steel models are hand-wash only. The cap is leak-proof, the brand says, and when your kiddo eventually outgrows this one, the Yeti Rambler line includes several larger options.

Price at time of publication: $25

The Details:

Capacity: 12 ounces

12 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight: Not listed

Not listed Insulated: Yes

Yes Other notable features: Straw lid

Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s very budget-friendly and quite easy to clean.

But Take Note: Since it’s made from plastic, it won’t keep water as cold as other bottles.

Water bottles can be tricky to keep track of, particularly if your little one is easily distracted. If that sounds like someone you know, we recommend this super budget-friendly pick from Pogo, which starts at just $9. “My kindergartener has had this one for about six months,” says Velez. “It was a replacement for one that was lost, and it’s a great price point too!” Beyond its price, this Pogo bottle is also easy to clean: There aren’t many sneaky crevices for mold to hide, Velez reports, and all parts are safe for the top rack of the dishwasher.

With a helpful cap covering the chug spout, the bottle is sanitary and easy for little fingers to open and close. (The carrying loop is convenient for toting it around, too.) It’s made from Tritan plastic that’s free from BPA, lead, phthalates, and PVC for peace of mind, though note that since it is plastic, it’s not the most insulated choice.

Price at time of publication: Starting at $9

The Details:

Capacity: 18 ounces

18 ounces Material: Tritan plastic (free from BPA, lead, phthalates, and PVC)

Tritan plastic (free from BPA, lead, phthalates, and PVC) Weight: 3.84 ounces

3.84 ounces Insulated: No

No Other notable features: Carrying loop

The Best Food Containers

Target

Why We Like It: A fork and spoon are included, and a strap keeps all of the components together.

But Take Note: There’s no silverware cover, so the fork and spoon may come into contact with other items.

Whether it’s germ- or texture-related, some kids simply don’t like to touch their food. This set includes stainless steel silverware, so little fingers don’t need to come into contact with the lunch. A strap keeps both containers and the utensils together, so it can even double as a lunch box in a pinch, our editors say.

In addition to the fork, spoon, and carrying strap, this set comes with two containers: a two-cup container and a three-cup option with a removable divider. The containers lock into each other for transport, and the leak-proof lids prevent spillage. Each plastic part is BPA-free and safe for the top rack of the dishwasher, and you can toss the strap in the washing machine when it gets dirty.

Price at time of publication: $15

The Details:

Components: 3-cup container, 2-cup container, fork, spoon, and carrying strap

3-cup container, 2-cup container, fork, spoon, and carrying strap Material: Plastic (containers), polypropylene (lid), stainless steel (silverware)

Plastic (containers), polypropylene (lid), stainless steel (silverware) Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe (containers, lids, and silverware), machine-washable (strap)

Dishwasher-safe (containers, lids, and silverware), machine-washable (strap) Other notable features: Leak-proof lids

Amazon

Why We Like It: These reusable snack bags are kid-friendly and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

But Take Note: They’re a little pricey.

These bags from Zip Top are great reusable options for kids who need to bring snacks to school or prefer a snackier lunch. They’re super easy to use, says Morley: “My 5-year-old can use them himself without any issues!” Their family has had these food-grade bags for over a year and they’re still in great shape—even after stowing them in the freezer and popping them in the microwave.

The dishwasher-safe bags don’t have any tight crevices for gunk to get stuck, and “they dry completely on our drying mat,” says Morley. They’re made from 100% platinum silicone that’s free from BPA, lead, phthalates, and PVC. At $34 for three snack bags, they’re on the pricier end of things, but if you consider how much you’d spend on repeated disposable bag purchases, it’s a good deal. They come in a sandwich size, too.

Price at time of publication: $34 for 3 bags

The details:

Components: 3 snack bags

3 snack bags Material: 100% platinum silicone

100% platinum silicone Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Other notable features: Safe for the microwave and freezer

Amazon

Why We Like It: They’re eco-friendly and can be washed in the dishwasher or washing machine.

But Take Note: The softer material isn’t the best for squishier foods.

Another reusable alternative to single-use plastic, these Bumkins stasher bags help you pre-portion snacks or sides in your kid’s lunch. One of our editors uses them to store Pirate Booty, pretzels, and cookies, though they’re also suited for veggies or non-squishy fruits. The waterproof polyester material stands up to lunch box condensation and can be washed in two ways: in the top rack of the dishwasher or the washing machine. The bags close using a zipper, which should be friendly for most kiddos.

These two-packs are available in several fun, colorful patterns, including llamas, cacti, and mountains. And at $11 for two, they’re reasonably priced for a sustainable option. Just note that the material is on the softer side, so we don’t recommend them for squishier foods like berries.

Price at time of publication: $11 for two

The Details:

Components: 2 snack bags

2 snack bags Material: 100% polyester

100% polyester Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe and washing-machine safe

Dishwasher-safe and washing-machine safe Other notable features: Fabric is waterproof

Amazon

Why We Like It: This insulated container is super durable and stands the test of time.

But Take Note: It doesn’t hold heat as long as the manufacturer says.

For kids that prefer hot food and leftovers, this insulated Thermos food jar is a smart addition to their lunch box. Made from stainless steel, it keeps hot food hot and cold food cold, and the durable container “stands the test of time,” one editor says. They hold up well, and the only reason her family has replaced them is that her kids outgrew the characters on the outside.

Though Thermos says the jar keeps food hot for five hours, our editors’ kids have found that their food is sometimes cooled down by lunchtime. We recommend priming the Thermos by first pouring in boiling water and letting it sit for a few minutes, then dumping out the water and packing your kid’s food. The vacuum-sealed container is also leak-proof and dishwasher-safe (top rack recommended), and the lid doubles as a small bowl when unscrewed, so your kid can easily dole out a helping of mac ‘n cheese. The exterior doesn’t get hot to the touch, even when it’s loaded up with steaming food.

Price at time of publication: Starting at $27

The Details:

Components: 1 24-ounce food jar

1 24-ounce food jar Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Other notable features: Works for cold and hot foods

Amazon

Why We Like It: They’re a more sustainable disposable option, and they’re priced well.

But Take Note: These still aren’t as eco-friendly as reusable options.

While reusable containers work for some families, some of our editors have learned the hard way that they’re not right for kids who lose things, accidentally toss them, or leave them in their backpack forgotten for days on end. (“Reusable sandwich/snack bags aren't great for us before age 7,” one editor notes.) Enter, Lunchskins: These disposable paper bags are more durable than plastic bags, Freydkin reports, and they hold up: “I have not had one fall apart on me yet,” she notes. The food-safe, freezer-safe paper material is plastic-free, so it’s a more sustainable disposable option, and the fold-over closure has a sticky sealing strip so food doesn’t fall out. They’re even recyclable, as long as you get all of the food remnants out.

Freydkin’s son uses these for sandwiches and “non-squishy” fruits and veggies, like apples and carrots. They also have a cute note section for a caregiver to label or leave a sweet message. They come in cute patterns, like sharks and apples, and the brand offers snack bags in addition to sandwich-sized ones.

Price at time of publication: $6 for 50 bags

The details:

Components: 50 paper bags

50 paper bags Material: Paper

Paper Care instructions: Disposable

Disposable Other notable features: Safe for the freezer, spot for a note, recyclable

Amazon

Why We Like It: These are just the right size for sandwiches, and the material prevents the food from getting squished.

But Take Note: The rubber lining can collect gunk, so you’ll want to hand wash it occasionally.

Whether they’re a PB&J fanatic or more of a turkey sandwich person, these sandwich boxes from Sistema are a great solution for kids who like to bring sandwiches for lunch. “We've had these sandwich boxes forever,” says Rojas Weiss. “I think they're so cute, and they fit sliced bread perfectly.” And since they’re made just for sandwiches, there’s always one clean and ready for her son to pack for lunch. (“He makes his own grilled cheese sandwich every. Single. Day,” she adds.)

Two locking clips keep the box securely closed, and the hard plastic material prevents the sandwich from getting squished in your kid’s lunch box. While they’re dishwasher safe, Rojas Weiss recommends taking out the lid’s rubber gasket every once in a while to give it a good scrub. You can also pre-pack a sandwich and toss it in the fridge or freezer, and the container is safe in the microwave as long as you remove the lid first.

Price at time of publication: $7

The Details:

Components: 450-milliliter sandwich box

450-milliliter sandwich box Material: 100% plastic (free from BPA and phthalates)

100% plastic (free from BPA and phthalates) Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe (top rack), occasional hand washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe (top rack), occasional hand washing is recommended Other notable features: Safe for the microwave (without lid), fridge, and freezer

Amazon

Why We Like It: It has double-wall insulation and comes with a foldable spoon.

But Take Note: It may be too small for some meals.

At 10 ounces, the Thermos Funtainer is just the right size for soup or stew, and your kid will love picking out a fun pattern, like Chase from Paw Patrol or Peppa Pig. (And yes, there’s even a Baby Shark one.) The stainless-steel container is also suited for cold food, and a wide mouth makes it easy to load it up with food and to hand wash. It’s recommended to pre-heat or pre-chill the jar before use, but the double-wall insulation will still keep your food pretty hot or cold without doing so.

Plus, it comes with a foldable spoon that can be stored inside the lid—no need to pack one separately. (And it’s cleaner than throwing a dirty spoon in their lunch box after the meal.) This container has a long shelf life, too: “I still have the Hello Kitty container my college freshman used in kindergarten, so they're certainly durable,” one editor reports.

Price at time of publication: Starting at $18

The Details:

Components: 10-ounce food jar

10-ounce food jar Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe but hand washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe but hand washing is recommended Other notable features: Works for cold and hot foods, comes with integrated spoon

Our Review Process

From the bottle-feeding days to school lunches, feeding your kid isn’t one-size-fits-all, so we reached out to our experienced Parents editors who are parents and caregivers themselves. They shared their tips and tricks on feeding their kids, as well as their tried-and-true recommendations for lunch boxes, water bottles, and food containers that have withstood their children’s wear and tear. Additionally, we researched these products to assess their overall value, comparing their prices to their features, durability, and more.

We also spoke with experts to learn more about how to pack a lunch (and all of the supplies you need and don’t need!). We consulted Jennifer Friedman, R.D., a registered dietitian who works with families and picky eaters, about kids’ nutrition and what to look for when picking out lunch boxes and other supplies. (She’s a mom herself, too.) Plus, we talked to Kimberley Felbin, owner of The Village Schoolhouse Inc. in Dresher, Pennsylvania, and a mother of two, to gain a teacher’s perspective on school lunch and how to pack.

Other Notable Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles, and Food Containers

Bentgo Classic Lunch Box: Though it has handy compartments, this bento box leaks very easily, one of our editors found. Plus, the different layers don’t stay together well, which ultimately doesn’t justify the reasonable $17 price tag.

Though it has handy compartments, this bento box leaks very easily, one of our editors found. Plus, the different layers don’t stay together well, which ultimately doesn’t justify the reasonable $17 price tag. Stasher Bags: While these are great sustainable options, sealing them up can be pretty tricky for younger children (and sometimes adults, too). They can be good picks for older kids, but you’ll want to make sure they don’t get thrown away, as they aren’t cheap.

Factors to Consider When Buying Lunch Boxes and Food Containers

Size and Design

From bento boxes to options with one large compartment, there are many sizes and shapes to choose from when it comes to lunch boxes and food containers. Most of all, you’ll want to consider what food you’re packing for your kid, as well as their particular eating habits. While we recommend a bento box if your kiddo has preferences about foods touching or likes to have a wide variety of options, they’re not the best for kids who will pick out only the foods they love to eat, leaving the rest untouched, Felbin tells Parents. (If that sounds like your kid, go for separate containers, she says.)

The best water bottle size will depend on your kid’s age, activity level, and temperature preferences. A large water bottle, like the Yeti Rambler Insulated Bottle, is ideal for older kids or more active ones, while the Nuk Fun Grips Cup and Camelbak Eddy+ are great picks for younger ones. And if they are picky about the taste of their water, we like the Brita Filtering Water Bottle.

Temperature

Kids have varying sensory preferences, with many feeling strongly about their food being cold while others prefer it hot, says Friedman. Luckily, there are options for all kinds of tastes. For soup, stew, pasta, and other hot items, our editors love the Thermos Funtainer and Thermos 24-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Food Jar, which are double-wall insulated.

And for those who love a chilled meal, there are a couple of options. You can choose a lunch box with a built-in ice pack, like the PackIt, which is recommended by both several editors and Felbin, who also appreciates that they fold flat once lunch has been eaten. Or, you can pick a lunch box that’s particularly ice pack-compatible: For example, the Hydro Flask Kids Lunch Box has a built-in band to hold an ice pack, while options like the State Rodgers Lunch Box and Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag have designated ice pack pockets.

Care Instructions

Different lunch boxes, water bottles, and food containers have varying cleaning instructions, so you can choose options that best fit your family and lifestyle. For instance, if your kid has sports practice every day, you’ll probably want to wash their water bottle every night, so you should look for a dishwasher-safe option like Friedman’s favorite, the Simple Modern Summit. And as a general rule of thumb, Felbin recommends washing your kid’s lunch box at least once a week—otherwise, it gets gross for them and their teachers alike.

How to Use Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles, and Food Containers Safely

To find a lunch box, water bottle, and food containers that are safe for your family to use, consider their materials and your kid’s habits. There’s no one magical answer, as all kids are different—it also depends on the caregiver, says Friedman. Some will want to prioritize finding an item that’s free from BPA, PVC, lead, and phthalates, while others will find disposable snack bags easier. Ultimately, all that matters is what works for your family, she tells us.

Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for care and washing. For items that are hand wash only, set aside time to wash them every night. And for dishwasher-safe items, make sure you have a load going in time to get them clean for the next school day. Ultimately, your family’s preferred materials and care instructions are the most important.

Your Questions, Answered

What do I do if my kid isn’t eating their lunch?

If your kid isn’t eating their lunch, it’s not necessarily a cause for concern, says Friedman. “We tend to overestimate how much food our kids eat or need, so don’t worry if part of the food is coming back in the lunch box or other kids are eating more—you know your kid.”

Plus, some families may be packing just enough lunch, rather than including extra choices, for days when kids are feeling picky, adds Felbin. “It is also important to remember that kids spill and/or drop things at lunch, so always pack extra items just in case,” she says. And if your child is consistently not hungry for lunch, Felbin suggests packing a smoothie. “Banana, red berries, and Greek yogurt blended with powdered peanut butter will taste like a PB&J sandwich and deliver a nutritious option that is hard to resist. Pro tip—hide some spinach and avocado in it, as well!”

How do I pick out the right lunch box and food containers for my kid?

To find the best fit for your kid, involve them in the process, says Felbin. “They are more apt to keep track of and use things they are proud of and that they recognize as their own,” she says. Whether that’s letting your kid choose the color or the entire style, it’s a smart choice to give them some agency.

Plus, Felbin recommends involving your kids in picking out the food they’re eating for lunch. “It is never too early for your child to help choose their lunch items at the grocery store and to help make lunches with the items they choose,” she tells Parents. “Often, they see other children at school eating foods that interest them, and while they may not know how to describe these things to you, they will be able to point them out when shopping.”

How do I prepare my picky eater to eat lunch at school?

Like many lunchtime answers, this depends on the kid, but Friedman’s biggest piece of advice is preparation. She suggests serving your kid lunch in their lunch box before they actually go to school so they can grow accustomed to the process and gear. “Always include something preferred in their lunch box,” she says, so they’re guaranteed to eat at least one thing.

And if your kid isn’t eating at school, there could be a variety of reasons. According to Friedman, these include anxiety, not having enough time to eat, not having an appetite that day, or not having the right situation, like lacking silverware, eating food at an unpreferred temperature, or being served a full sandwich when they’d like one cut up. While this is rarely the teacher’s responsibility, she recommends consulting your child’s teacher to see if there are any noticeable patterns or behaviors in your kid’s eating.

Who We Are

Phoebe Sklansky is the associate commerce editor at Parents. Though she now uses the sleeker W&P Porter Lunch Box, the highlight of her summers as a child was selecting the coolest blue lunch box from the Target shelf. Experienced in the parenting and lifestyle space, she’s also written for Verywell Family, Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and Momtastic. An avid shopper herself, Phoebe is dedicated to researching and testing products to provide the best recommendations to readers—she’s tested dozens in our lab and at home, from strollers to baby swings to diaper bags. For this story, she spoke with consulted Jennifer Friedman, a registered dietitian (and a mom herself) who works with families and picky eaters, as well as Kimberley Felbin, owner of The Village Schoolhouse Inc. in Dresher, Pennsylvania, and a mother of two.

