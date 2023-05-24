Family Life Fun Toys The 8 Best LEGO DUPLO Sets for Little Builders Build, construct, and tear it all down (and repeat) By Katrina Cossey and Samantha McIntyre Published on May 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Alli Waataja Fifty years ago, the iconic LEGO brand introduced the very first DUPLO set, with a collection of large, bold-colored bricks designed to help the toy company expand its reach to tiny builders too young to tackle traditional LEGO models. And it worked! Ever since then, LEGO DUPLO sets have been a favorite toy helping curious little ones between the ages of 18 months and 5 years old develop their creativity, fine motor skills, and more. As much as tiny tots love putting the pieces together and taking them apart, LEGO DUPLO sets are equal parts entertaining and educational, encouraging mini builders to use their imaginations to construct colorful creations. Preschoolers develop strong problem-solving skills while learning to construct a zoo, cars, houses, trucks, boats, and castles. Luckily, there are a vast number of DUPLO sets available to pique every child’s interest with incredible themes to engage girls and boys for hours. Another bonus? DUPLO sets are also compatible with classic bricks, so your kiddo can continue to build and play with their collections as they grow older. We researched all the LEGO DUPLO sets on the market to find the best ones for kids, evaluating them on design, ease of use, and more. When reviewing products, we considered these attributes, along with age recommendations, instructions, size, and overall value. Our Favorite LEGO DUPLO Sets My First Number Train Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Construction Vehicle Disney Princess Frozen Ice Castle Town Airport Wild Animals of The Ocean Set 3-in-1 Tree House My First Puppy & Kitten with Sounds Classic Brick Box Building Set LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train Amazon Buy on Amazon This LEGO DUPLO train set carries important cargo: numbers. Arrange the bricks in various ways to help children learn how to count. Price at time of publication: $20 LEGO DUPLO Town Truck & Excavator Construction Vehicle Amazon Buy on Amazon Calling all kids with a love for construction! A push-along truck with a tip function and push-along excavator with a rotating digger transport the included boulder to any construction site. Price at time of publication: $20 LEGO DUPLO Disney Princess Frozen Ice Castle Amazon Buy on Amazon Hang out with Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf at the queen's beautiful ice castle in the mountains of Arendelle (or your living room). A special button-operated brick lights up, adding a realistic detail to any child's play experience. Price at time of publication: $50 The Best Outdoor Toys for Toddlers to Ride, Climb, Splash, Toss, and Create With LEGO DUPLO Town Airport Amazon Buy on Amazon Kids ages 2 to 5 will be ready to hit the runway with three friends in the vibrant yellow airplane they put together using all 29 pieces. Once their plane reaches its destination, they can leave it near the revolving air traffic control tower and head to baggage claim. Price at time of publication: $41 LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of the Ocean Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Discover animals of the ocean in this adorable underwater world. This LEGO DUPLO set allows kids ages 2 and up to create the sea floor, a water slide, colorful corals, and more. Price at time of publication: $20 The Best Play Tents and Forts for Instant Secret Hideouts LEGO DUPLO 3-in-1 Tree House Amazon Buy on Amazon We're impressed with this tree house and all its accessories. This set features three scenes: a three-story play area with a slide, a garden, and a smaller tree house. There's even a grandma included in on the fun. Price at time of publication: $90 LEGO DUPLO My First Puppy & Kitten With Sounds Amazon Give your little a family pet without the mess with this cute My First Puppy and Kitten set. Build the kitten, puppy, and their accessories, and watch them come to life with realistic sounds as they play in the included pet play hoop. Price at time of publication: $45 LEGO DUPLO Classic Brick Box Building Set Amazon Buy on Amazon For more open-ended play than the smaller themed sets can provide, this classic brick box building set is a must-have. It comes with 65 additional pieces for building and constructing everything your kids can imagine, including a toy car with moving wheels, flowers, figures, windows, and more. Bonus: All pieces store neatly in the included storage box. Price at time of publication: $30 Who We Are Katrina Cossey is a commerce writer, enthusiastic shopper, and devoted mom. She spent several years in broadcast journalism but found her true passion in writing about the best products for families, pregnant people, and kids of all ages. She’s researched thousands of baby products, toys, gifts, and more and personally tested many of them. In her spare time, you’ll likely find her in the beautiful outdoors of Oklahoma with her husband and 3-year-old son. Katrina's son owns the LEGO DUPLO Classic Brick Box Building Set and spends hours building "towers" (only to knock them down, of course, but she doesn't mind). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit