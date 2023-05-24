Fifty years ago, the iconic LEGO brand introduced the very first DUPLO set, with a collection of large, bold-colored bricks designed to help the toy company expand its reach to tiny builders too young to tackle traditional LEGO models. And it worked! Ever since then, LEGO DUPLO sets have been a favorite toy helping curious little ones between the ages of 18 months and 5 years old develop their creativity, fine motor skills, and more.



As much as tiny tots love putting the pieces together and taking them apart, LEGO DUPLO sets are equal parts entertaining and educational, encouraging mini builders to use their imaginations to construct colorful creations. Preschoolers develop strong problem-solving skills while learning to construct a zoo, cars, houses, trucks, boats, and castles.



Luckily, there are a vast number of DUPLO sets available to pique every child’s interest with incredible themes to engage girls and boys for hours. Another bonus? DUPLO sets are also compatible with classic bricks, so your kiddo can continue to build and play with their collections as they grow older. We researched all the LEGO DUPLO sets on the market to find the best ones for kids, evaluating them on design, ease of use, and more. When reviewing products, we considered these attributes, along with age recommendations, instructions, size, and overall value.