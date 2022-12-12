There’s a reason both adults and kids love Lego sets: they bring the creativity out of whoever they’re in front of. And these classic kits, which are known to encourage fine motor skills, make an easy win for gift givers across the entire family, no matter any age or interest—we’re serious! And with the holidays just around the corner, we've found all the best Lego deals across retailers with fast (and often free) shipping like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Kohl's.

If you buy with Prime, you can get your packages fast. But if you shop one of these Lego kit deals, you can score these sets seriously on sale and soon. Who wouldn’t want savings like this Lego Minecraft The Bakery at 32% off for $16.99—that’s the lowest it’s been according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

For the younger kiddo crew on your shopping list this year, in the baby to toddler range, there’s the Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set that's 20% off right now and comes with 65 pieces for only $23.99.





To buy: Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set $23.99, (was $29.99); amazon.com

There’s only one thing that can make Lego sets on sale at Target even better: getting Target gift cards when you buy already on sale Lego sets. You read that right… Target has amazing deals right now on Legos purchased online and shop wisely because certain kits are even more enticing if you spend $50, you get a $10 gift card. Then there are savings like this Lego Friends Magical Funfair Roller Coaster Set $75.99 when purchased online, (was $99.99); target.com 24% off, lowest price across major retailers right now according to Honey.

To buy: Lego Friends Magical Funfair Roller Coaster Set $75.99 (was $99.99); target.com

According to price tracker Honey, Lego Creator 3-in-1 Crocodile is the lowest price on record at $22.50, (was $29.97). This kit inspires playful animal adventures with 454 pieces for kids ages 7 years old and up. Then there’s the Lego DC Batman: Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit Building Kit at a discounted price worth smiling about: $11.99.

To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Crocodile $22.50, (was $29.97); walmart.com

Over at Kohl's, this super fun Lego Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem Set is only $27.99—which since dropping to this 30% off low in November, it’s the lowest it’s been on record according to Honey—and makes a great gift for the superhero lover in your life.

To buy: Lego Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem Set $27.99 (was $39.99); kohls.com



