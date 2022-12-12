Family Life Fun These Are the Best Lego Deals Across Amazon, Target, Walmart, & Kohl’s—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting We did the work so you don’t have to. By Lauren Levy Published on December 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target, Amazon There’s a reason both adults and kids love Lego sets: they bring the creativity out of whoever they’re in front of. And these classic kits, which are known to encourage fine motor skills, make an easy win for gift givers across the entire family, no matter any age or interest—we’re serious! And with the holidays just around the corner, we've found all the best Lego deals across retailers with fast (and often free) shipping like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Kohl's. Amazon If you buy with Prime, you can get your packages fast. But if you shop one of these Lego kit deals, you can score these sets seriously on sale and soon. Who wouldn’t want savings like this Lego Minecraft The Bakery at 32% off for $16.99—that’s the lowest it’s been according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. For the younger kiddo crew on your shopping list this year, in the baby to toddler range, there’s the Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set that's 20% off right now and comes with 65 pieces for only $23.99. Amazon To buy: Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set $23.99, (was $29.99); amazon.com Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box $28.00, (was $34.99); amazon.com Lego Disney Encanto The Madrigal House $39.99, (was $49.99); amazon.com Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers $24.49, (was $29.99); amazon.com Lego Duplo Town Train Tracks $15.99, (was $19.99); amazon.com Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter $32, (was $39.99); amazon.com Lego Icons Orchid Building Set for Adults $39.99, (was $49.99); amazon.com Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet $55.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com Target There’s only one thing that can make Lego sets on sale at Target even better: getting Target gift cards when you buy already on sale Lego sets. You read that right… Target has amazing deals right now on Legos purchased online and shop wisely because certain kits are even more enticing if you spend $50, you get a $10 gift card. Then there are savings like this Lego Friends Magical Funfair Roller Coaster Set $75.99 when purchased online, (was $99.99); target.com 24% off, lowest price across major retailers right now according to Honey. Target To buy: Lego Friends Magical Funfair Roller Coaster Set $75.99 (was $99.99); target.com Lego Ideas Central Perk $50.99 (was $59.99); target.com Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine $17.99 (was $29.99); target.com Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class; Collectible Playset $19.99 when purchased online, (was $29.99); target.com Lego Duplo Disney and Pixar Buzz Lightyear Planetary Mission $23.99 when purchased online, (was $29.99); target.com Lego Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course $47.99 when purchased online, (was $59.99); target.com Lego City Police Ice Cream Truck Police Chase $31.99 (was $39.99); target.com Lego Friends Olivia Space Academy $57.99 (was $69.99); target.com Walmart According to price tracker Honey, Lego Creator 3-in-1 Crocodile is the lowest price on record at $22.50, (was $29.97). This kit inspires playful animal adventures with 454 pieces for kids ages 7 years old and up. Then there’s the Lego DC Batman: Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit Building Kit at a discounted price worth smiling about: $11.99. Walmart To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Crocodile $22.50, (was $29.97); walmart.com Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box $43.00, (was $59.99); walmart.com Lego The Bee Farm $16.00, (was $19.99); walmart.com Lego Creator Animals Bundle Walmart Exclusive $39.97, (was $59.97); walmart.com Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR $39.99, (was $49.99); walmart.com Lego Duplo Disney Pixar Buzz Lightyear’s Planetary Mission $23.99, (was $29.99); walmart.com Lego City Farmers Market Van $30.99, (was $39.99); walmart.com Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle $300.00, (was $349.99); walmart.com Kohl’s Over at Kohl's, this super fun Lego Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem Set is only $27.99—which since dropping to this 30% off low in November, it’s the lowest it’s been on record according to Honey—and makes a great gift for the superhero lover in your life. Kohl's To buy: Lego Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem Set $27.99 (was $39.99); kohls.com Lego Friends Street Food Market Building Kit $47.49 (was $49.99); kohls.com Lego Friends Forest Camper Van and Sailboat Building Kit $47.49 (was $49.99); kohls.com Lego Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch Building Kit $33.24 (was $34.99); kohls.com Lego Disney Anna and Olaf's Castle Fun Building Kit $28.49 (was $29.99); kohls.com