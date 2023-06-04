These 6 Products Cut Detangling Time in Half for My Daughter's Curly Hair

Let me begin by saying that everyone’s hair is different. Even if two people have the same hair type on the hair typing scale, other factors like porosity and strand density will also influence whether a product shifts into the “holy grail” or “dud” categories. Application methods, packaging, product scents, and even textures can all influence whether you love or hate a product. However, when my daughter’s hair changed from stick straight at birth to corkscrew curls by her first birthday, I had to rethink my approach to detangling her hair.

My daughter is now five, and I’m well-versed in the right products that work best for her 3B hair type with fine strands. This means that her hair is prone to tangling but can also look weighed down if I use heavier products like I would on my 4A/4B hair. While I only detangle her hair when it’s wet, I’ve finally figured out the right lineup of products that offer plenty of slip, cut down detangling time—which eliminates the whining—and can also nourish her hair with beneficial ingredients between wash days.

Creme of Nature Break Up Breakage Leave-in Conditioner

This is probably my favorite detangler for my daughter’s hair. This leave-in conditioner smells amazing, but also leverages the power of shea butter and coconut oil to moisturize. The texture provides plenty of slip without weighing her hair down. It also works pretty instantly on detangles when I spray it on my daughter’s damp hair—which translates to less time spent detangling. A fellow parent reviewer raved, “my daughter and I no longer dread the hair brushing part of her bedtime routine,” and I’d have to agree.

To buy: Creme of Nature Break Up Breakage Leave-in Conditioner $7.29; target.com

My Black is Beautiful Detangler Spray

A great runner-up if Creme of Nature is out of stock is this My Black is Beautiful Detangler Spray. The scent is a bit denser than you would see marketed toward kids—but it’s not a child-specific product. It’s specifically made for Type 3 and Type 4 strands. The spray offers fantastic coverage and plenty of slip and works “especially well in matted sections” as one reviewer shared. Coconut oil provides moisture while other hero ingredients like turmeric, honey, and ginger work to soften my daughter’s hair. This is also a great style stretching product between wash days.

To buy: My Black is Beautiful Detangler Spray $8.99, amazon.com

It’s A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

This one might be something of a splurge given that it’s almost twice the price of my other recommendations. However, It has a pleasant scent and is also quite good at softening and loosening the very determined knots in my daughter’s hair so I don’t have to do battle with her tresses. One reviewer revealed that it’s a “good detangler” and doesn't weigh their hair down. It can also pull double-duty as a heat protectant.

To buy: It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray $16.99, amazon.com

Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner

A yummy blueberry scent combines with proven curl-friendly ingredients like coconut oil and mango seed butter to create a nourishing leave-in conditioner that moisturizes, softens, and loosens tangles for Type 2 through 4 hair. This reviewer added that it’s the “best leave-in” they’ve tried, and that it “makes detangling very easy.” The only reason this is lower on my list is because it comes in a squeeze bottle. While this is an effective product, having to squeeze it onto my daughter’s hair and work it in isn’t as efficient or user-friendly for me to use.

To buy: Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner $9.99 (was $10.49), amazon.com

Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils Knot On My Watch Instant Hair Detangling Therapy

That mouthful of a product name is very honest. This is, in fact, an instant hair detangling product. The slightly thicker texture allows it to work for both my daughter’s 3B hair and my 4A/4B coils. It has a pleasant smell, and instantly defeats even the most determined knots. One happy reviewer shared that they loved that “the price on this is so affordable” and that it doesn’t “leave a greasy feeling” in their hair. As with the Curls product, this is lower on my go-to list because of the packaging. If it came in a spray bottle, I’d definitely put it at the top of my list.

To buy: Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils Knot On My Watch Instant Hair Detangling Therapy $10.43, amazon.com

ApHogee Curlific Moisture Rich Leave-In

To be clear, this is a good detangler. It has a medium-weight texture that clings to tenacious knots and defeats them with minimal effort. This reviewer added that it’s the perfect balance between “lightweight and nicely hydrating.” But, it’s at the bottom of my list because neither I nor my daughter are wowed by the scent. It’s not terrible, but it’s a bit cloying and after spraying this all over my daughter’s head it’s not a scent I want to linger. Still, it comes in a spray bottle and also moisturizes making it a good refresher between wash days.

To buy: ApHogee Curlific Moisture Rich Leave-In $8.16 (was $9.99), amazon.com