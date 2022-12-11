

We know how hard it can be to find the perfect winter boots for our kids. This means boots they'll be able to put on themselves, will actually want to wear, and a pair that will truly keep their feet warm and dry enough to get through the day. Those boots are out there–you just need to know where to look.

With the colder months just around the corner, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in the house and which ones still fit on our kiddo’s feet. But there’s no need to panic if you’ve discovered new boots are needed all around because some of the top-rated waterproof winter boots for kids are on major sale right now.

Gubarun Waterproof Boots

Amazon

These boots have everything perfect for winter and our kid’s little feet. They’re waterproof with a cozy warm liner, come in various colors and sizes, and they’re fast and easy to slip on.

With 18,455 ratings and nearly a perfect 5-star review, these boots are bestsellers for a reason. “These are the BEST kids boots. I’m a mom of 8, 4 boys and 4 girls. We live in East Idaho and have snow on the ground all winter,” one happy parent wrote.

To buy: Gubarun Waterproof Boots $39.99 (was $$55.99); amazon.com



Dream Pairs Kids Winter Snow Boots

Walmart

These boots are a dream come true for kiddos who hate cold feet. They are “filled with a large amount of artificial fluff” according to the product description, which means those toes stay nice and toasty. These also have a round toe with a lightweight, waterproof shell.

The boots have a nearly perfect review score, with 4.8 out of 5 stars after 55 reviews. “This fit my daughter great, and they are very soft inside,” one reviewer wrote. “Worked well for the first round of snow we got in NE already. Her feet stayed dry and warm.”

To buy: Dream Pairs Kids Winter Snow Boots $32.99 (was $36.99); walmart.com

Bodatu Snow Boots

Amazon





These boots have nice thick soles to help crunch through the snow and keep feet dry. It’s important to note that these boots, according to reviews, tend to run a little small, so it’s been suggested to size up—especially if your kiddo is in a pesky between-size phase.

These boots are loved by parents far and wide. “I bought these in anticipation for a snowy winter. I had my two-year-old son try them on just to make sure they fit and that he would actually allow me to put them on him (he likes to curl his toes so you can’t get shoes on him he doesn’t want on) and I had to bribe him to get them off, he loved them so much!” one parent wrote.

To buy: Bodatu Snow Boots $43.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com

Kamik Footwear Kids Snobuster 1



These winter boots have everything a parent should look for: they’re waterproof, come in several sizes, and are insulation rated to -25 degree Fahrenheit. And it gets bonus points for having a removable liner of 100% recycled materials.

These boots have over 5,000 reviews, and the majority sing the boot’s praises with an average of 4.7 stars out of five. “This is the third pair of these boots that I have bought for my son. We live in New England, and have cold, wet, snowy winters,” one reviewer shared. “My son loves to be outside and is very hard on all of his clothes—not only do these boots really LAST, they are ACTUALLY waterproof.”



To buy: Kamik Footwear Kids Snobuster 1 $36.67 (was $44.99); amazon.com



Dream Pairs Faux Fur-Lined Waterproof Boots

Walmart

Finding boots that are waterproof and can stand up to cold weather is important for many kids who live in colder climates. These boots tackle both with a Thermolite insulation rated to -25-degrees Faranheit and a waterproof shell bottom. These come in 11 different sizes, so if your kid loves them, you can size them up when their feet grow.

“I bought these for my granddaughter and she loved them,” one happy grandparent, who left five stars, wrote. ”Good fit and great price. They kept her feet warm.”

To buy: Dream Pairs Faux Fur-Lined Waterproof Boots $26.99 (was $41.99); walmart.com



Crova Kids Snow Boots

Amazon

These boots come in a wide variety of colors and sizes, which is perfect for kids who are really particular about the look of their boots. They also come in sizes ranging from toddler to big kid and have all the features of warm winter boots. A bungee lacing system at the top helps keep the cold air out and little feet happy, with an adjustable velcro strap to help keep the warmth in.

“My son said (to my concern) that he walked across a several-inch-deep stream. He reported that the boots kept his feet completely dry,” one reviewer shared. “He instructed me to give the boots ‘five stars.’”

To buy: Crova Kids Snow Boots $39.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com



Aleader Insulated Kids Snow Boots

Bright pinks, blues, and purples make these boots stand out for kids, but the specs are what make these a favorite among parents. These boots are easy for kids to put on themselves (which is a lifesaver!) with its side zipper, plus the bungee closer at the top and velcro strap near the ankle mean all the warmth stays inside while keeping cold and wet out.

These are well-loved with nearly 2,000 reviews and a solid 4.6 stars out of a possible 5. “Perfect boot for my son. He loves that it has a zipper and that it's fluffy inside,” one satisfied parent noted. “I had bought two different boots same size to see which he liked better. He chose this boot. He said it fits better and it's more comfy. These boots are wide enough for his feet unlike the other brand.”

To buy: Aleader Insulated Kids Snow Boots $31.81 (was $39.99); amazon.com



Dream Pairs Kmonte-1 Snow Boots

Walmart

These boots hit all the perfect points for winter boots. It has a waterproof shell, a pull strap at the top, and waterproof fabric. But it also has a thicker fabric around the top of the boot to help keep the snow and ice out while adding that extra protection of warmth.

With nearly 300 reviews and an average 4.7 stars out of 5, these are certainly parent-approved. According to one reviewer, “The shoe looks huge but there is so much padding and insulation on the inside- so worth it. A lot of snow boots are waterproof rubber but the rubber gets cold. I like the padding tremendously! ”

To buy: Dream Pairs Kmonte-1 Snow Boots $27.99 (was $44.99); walmart.com