Want to get your kids out the door faster on school days? No matter how big your child is or how well they tie their shoes, slip-ons are a busy morning win. They eliminate the time-consuming, often frustrating task while giving younger children a sense of agency, helping them practice self-reliance and independence.

Of course, not all slip-on shoes are created equally. Some are true slip-ons, while others offer elastic laces, lace locks, or Velcro. Others can even help children transition to tying shoes. No matter the shoe, you want to select ones that provide support, have good traction, and offer breathability.

"Slip-on shoes for kids can be a convenient option, but parents should be aware of their potential impact on foot health," says podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists Daniel Pledger, D.P.M.

Our favorite slip-on shoes for kids come in various styles at a range of price points, are made to go with multiple outfits, and handle whatever the day has in store, whether it's sitting in a classroom or running on the playground. Here are our picks for the best slip-on shoes, plus expert tips on what to look for when shoe shopping.

Best Toddler: See Kai Run Kids Robyne

Why We Like It: These wide shoes fit those adorable chubby toddler feet with ease.

But Take Note: While the shoes break in quickly, the canvas material may feel stiff at first.

For toddlers just starting to walk, See Kai Run’s durable sneakers that fit wide feet are a nice lightweight option. Available in a variety of styles and colors, they have Velcro straps so older toddlers can put them on themselves.

These sneakers can feel stiff the first few wears, but they break in quickly, and the removable footbed offers additional breathability. Plus, the rubber soles and canvas uppers mean these shoes aren’t too heavy for little ones. The nice wide spread for toes provides stability for toddlers getting the hang of running or skipping.

Price at time of publication: $48

The Details:

Size range: 4T-13.5C

4T-13.5C Materials: Canvas upper, rubber sole

Canvas upper, rubber sole Care instructions: Spot clean with mild detergent, air dry

Best Toddler (Budget): Cat & Jack: Toddler Corey Slip-on Sneakers

Why We Like It: At less than $20 these are some of the cheaper yet still durable slip-on shoes options.

But Take Note: The shoes can be hard for kids to pull on until they’ve been broken in.

Help your toddler build independence with these knit sneakers. While the shoes can be tricky for kids to pull on until they’ve broken in, once they have, they’re easy for small hands and little feet to maneuver on and off, with no closures to fiddle with. The shoes can be worn with or without socks, and the knit fabric offers a ton of breathability.

Every time I see these at Target in my child's next size, I scoop them up. At first, I wasn’t sure if the knit would hold up to her daily wear and tear, but they are the longest-lasting sneakers I’ve found for her. They also come out nice and clean after putting them in the washing machine.

Price at time of publication: $13

The Details:

Size range: 4T-12C

4T-12C Materials: Polyurethane and polyester

Polyurethane and polyester Care instructions: Machine washable, air dry

Best for Wide Feet: New Balance Kids Rave Run V2

Why We Like It: They’re available in extra wide sizes and offer great support.

But Take Note: While the Velcro straps make these easy for kids to get on, their stickiness may wear off after time.

Lightweight with moderate arch support, the New Balance Kids Rave Run v2 shoes are many parents’ top choice because of the comfort and fit they offer for walking and running. With extra-wide sizes available, the shoes and a bungee lace with a hook-and-loop design and velcro top strap the shoes are made to fit well no matter the size of a child’s foot.

They are a snap for kids to get on and off themselves, however, some parents do report the Velcro straps did not last more than a few months. That shouldn’t be a problem, given how fast those feet grow. These sneakers come in a variety of styles to suit all those kids with specific opinions on which colors they can wear.

Price at time of publication: $50

The Details:

Size range: 2T-13.5C; 1-7Y (in Medium and Wide sizes)

2T-13.5C; 1-7Y (in Medium and Wide sizes) Materials: Textile, synthetic fabric, foam, rubber

Textile, synthetic fabric, foam, rubber Care instructions: Not listed

Best for Preschoolers: Merrell Little Kid Trail Quest Jr.

Why We Like It: The removable footbeds make these Merrell sneakers extra supportive.

But Take Note: They’re on the pricier end of the slip-on shoe spectrum, especially if your child is going through a growth spurt.

Merrill is beloved by outdoor enthusiasts for its supportive, breathable, durable shoes that have plenty of traction to keep you safe on any adventure. My own Merrill sneakers are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned and endure a lot of wear, so I love that I can buy similar for my child to join our family hikes or just run around the playground.

While they are more expensive than regular sneakers, the Trail Quest Jr.’s removable footbed and flexible material make the shoes comfortable for my child and supportive for her growing feet. The American Podiatric Medical Association gives the shoes their seal of acceptance for the good foot health the shoes promote. Plus, the machine washability of the shoes is a convenient, useful feature especially if your child likes to run through mud.

Price at time of publication: $50

The Details:

Size range: 4T-13C

4T-13C Materials: Leather and mesh upper, EVA footbed, recycled PET lining, rubber sole

Leather and mesh upper, EVA footbed, recycled PET lining, rubber sole Care Instructions: Machine washable, air dry

Best for Warm Weather: Native Shoes Jefferson Kids’ Slip-On

Why We Like It: They’re comfortable, functional, and come in so many fun colors and prints.

But Take Note: If your child has those adorable wide kid feet these may be too tight for them.

Native Shoes are beloved by parents and with good reason. Made of rubber and soft EVA plastic, the shoes are incredibly durable and are designed to withstand whatever your child runs or walks through. They’re great for playing in water, but they also look good for everyday wear. While they should only be hand washed, they are easy to spray off with a garden hose or run under a sink. Many parents report they hold up well over several months.

Available in a variety of sizes for toddlers and kids, Natives are easy for most kids to slip on and off, but children with wider feet may find these too tight. Still, our experts gave the Jefferson shoe top marks for its breathability.

Price at time of publication: $40

The Details:

Size range: 2T-13.5C; 1-6 Y

2T-13.5C; 1-6 Y Materials: Rubber and EVA

Rubber and EVA Care Instructions: Hand wash

Best for Younger Kids: Merrell Kids’ Jungle Moc Shoes

Why We Like It: Fast to slip on or off, these moccasin-style shoes go with a variety of outfits.

But Take Note: While these shoes will last a long time you may want to waterproof the suede before letting your child out in them.

For a more casual everyday shoe that is just as durable and supportive as its sneakers and trail shoes, Merrill has this moccasin-style shoe. With their slip-resistant outsoles and elastic goring that make them easy to get on and off, these shoes will also keep your child’s feet warm thanks to the suede upper. These rugged shoes should last a while, but you may want to waterproof the suede if you live in a wetter climate.

While the suede is harder to clean than some other slip-on options on the market, the moccasin style goes with a variety of outfits. The sole’s shape and EVA footbed add extra support, and the durable construction with lots of traction means your kid can run around nearly anywhere comfortably and safely.

Price at time of publication: $55

The Details:

Size range: 10.5-13.5C; 1-7Y

10.5-13.5C; 1-7Y Materials: suede, vinyl, rubber

suede, vinyl, rubber Cleaning & Care instructions: Not listed

Best For Older Kids: Vans Kids Classic Slip-On Shoes

Why We Like It: These iconic slip-on sneakers are super comfortable and great looking.

But Take Note: Active kids may prefer a more supportive and breathable shoe.

Just looking at these classic slip-on shoes has me smiling and remembering my own childhood. Podiatrist Daniel Geller, D.P.M., agrees: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Vans. I grew up wearing these iconic slip-ons.”

Available in a range of sizes and patterns, the original California skateboard shoe is designed to match a variety of outfits and daily activities. Keep in mind though, that younger kids may find it harder to get these on because there is no pull tab. If you have a very active child they may prefer a more supportive shoe, though Dr. Geller says that modern Vans are more supportive than they used to be.

Price at time of publication: $40

The Details:

Size range: 10.5-13.5C, 1-3Y

10.5-13.5C, 1-3Y Materials: Canvas upper, vulcanized rubber sole

Canvas upper, vulcanized rubber sole Care instructions: Not listed

Best for Middle Schoolers: Skechers Slip-Ins Ultra Flex 3.0

Why We Like It: The memory foam design offers foot protection and comfort.

But Take Note: While these are great for wide feet, they may come off too easily for some kids.

Sketcher’s hands-free slip-ons are another fun option for kids. Made with memory foam and a stretchy fit, they come in a variety of color options for little and big kids.

“These cool shoes offer memory foam for foot protection and comfort,” says Dr. Geller. “Kids can slip in easily and participate in an array of activities without worrying about laces or Velcro coming undone.”

They might not be completely hands-free the first few times your kids wear them, however, and some kids may find they stretch out too much. Still, these machine-washable sneakers are a nice option that kids can wear to school and on casual weekends.

Price at time of publication: $55

The Details:

Size range: 10.5-13.5C, 1-7Y

10.5-13.5C, 1-7Y Materials: Memory foam and knit

Memory foam and knit Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best for Teens: Crocs Kids' Classic Clog

Why We Like It: They’re easy to put on and available in a variety of showy or understated colors. Plus the optional ankle strap provides some security.

But Take Note: The sizing can be confusing, especially if you’re buying online, so make sure to double-check the size chart.

Beloved for years by everyone from healthcare workers to chefs for their comfort, Crocs have quickly become a favorite no-tie shoe for kids too. Their design offers supportive cushioning, plus they’re slip-resistant and easy to clean.

“I love Crocs,” mom of two and preschool teacher Jordyn Cella tells us. “Crocs have the ability to engage or disengage the ankle strap. They give children the space needed for proper development of the feet, and they are available in almost any color. No need to worry about blisters or smells with Crocs’ wide and vented design.”

While they might not be great for active kids who spend their days running around, they are a nice option for a regular school day or even a weekend day at the beach.

Price at time of publication: $40

The Details:

Size range: 11-13C, 1-6Y, 4-19 Women, 2-17 Men

11-13C, 1-6Y, 4-19 Women, 2-17 Men Materials: Croslite, a proprietary resin material produced by the company

Croslite, a proprietary resin material produced by the company Care Instructions: Hand wash or machine wash on the gentle cycle, air dry



Best Machine-Washable: Rothy’s The Kids Sneaker

Why We Love It: Like adult Rothy’s, these kids’ sneakers are made from recycled plastic, and they’re incredibly easy to wash.

But Take Note: The shoes don’t stretch out much, so make sure you order the appropriate size.

I basically live in my Rothy’s in the warmer months, so it wasn’t a surprise when my child started asking for her own pair. At $55, these aren’t cheap, but knowing how easy my own shoes are to wear and how comfortable they are, it made sense to let my child try them.

The Kids Sneaker is ideal for all the jumping and running kids do, and they’re fast to get on and off. As so many kids’ shoes do, they tend to get a bit smelly, but the shoes hold up well in the wash and end up looking practically brand after new each cycle. Plus, I love that their breathable, knit fabric is made from plastic water bottle waste.

Price at time of publication: $55

The Details:

Size range: 10-13C, 1-4Y

10-13C, 1-4Y Materials: Knit from plastic water bottles

Knit from plastic water bottles Care instructions: Machine washable, air dry

Best Athletic: Nike Flex Runner 2

Amazon

But Take Note: Supportive midfoot and heel straps make the shoes fit nice and snug, but they might feel stiff at first.

With a flexible foam sole, the Nike Flex Runner 2 is ultra comfortable for little feet. Midfoot and heel straps give the shoe a snug fit, so there’s no need to worry about feet coming out mid-playground run (though those same straps might feel a bit stiff until they’ve been broken in). Our editor’s 10-year-old is on his fourth pair of these shoes because both mom and kid love that they require zero fussing and still give him the support he needs for gym class and the occasional track run.

Little kids who are just starting to learn about the difference between right and left will get a kick out of the different colored insoles of some versions of the Flex Runners. Big kids will appreciate how fast they can get in and out of them. Another big plus for small athletes and their families: The breathable fabric reduces stink.

Price at time of publication: Starting at $45

The Details:

Size range 10.5C-13.5C, 1-7Y

10.5C-13.5C, 1-7Y Materials: Rubber, foam, fabric

Rubber, foam, fabric Care instructions: Not listed



Best Casual: Toms Alpargata

Why We Love It: With fun colors and glow-in-the-dark options Toms Alpargata are a versatile casual shoe choice.

But Take Note: They tend to be narrow.

With fun colors and even glow-in-the-dark options, the classic Alpargata shoes are a versatile and popular slip-on choice. The experts we spoke to agree that the Toms Alpargata is a good option. “These are easy to put on, child-friendly shoes with soft cushioning and a breathable upper,” Dr. Geller says.

Made with a canvas nonremovable liner, the shoes do tend to be narrow, but in the toddler (a.k.a. “Tiny”) version, they come with a hook and loop adjustable closure that can help little kids put them on securely.

Price at time of publication: Starting at $36

The Details:

Size range: 4T–13.5C, 1-6Y

4T–13.5C, 1-6Y Materials: Canvas upper

Canvas upper Care instructions: Hand wash only with mild dish soap



Best Running: Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Shoes

Why We Like It: Comfortable and stylish, this is a good running shoe.

But Take Note: While these sneakers are nice and lightweight they may not last as long as you’d like.

Comfortable and stylish, (they come in eight different colors) the Lite Racer Adapt shoes from Adidas are a popular slip-on choice for active kids. The outsole is made from EVA plastic, which makes them super light, though it may also mean they don’t last as long as rubber-soled sneakers, especially if you have an active kid that puts a lot of wear on them.

While the shoes are easy to pull on and off, they do have a snug fit so they won’t fall off during swift runs.

Price at time of publication: $60

The Details:

Size range: 10.5-13.5C, 1-7Y

10.5-13.5C, 1-7Y Materials: Knit uppers, EVA soles

Knit uppers, EVA soles Care instructions: Not listed

Best Waterproof: Vessi Kids Weekend Sneakers

Why We Love It: These machine-washable, completely waterproof sneakers come in a classic design that will complement a variety of styles and outfits.

But Take Note: The shoes tend to run small, so pay close attention to the size chart and consider ordering one size up.

It’s understandable to be skeptical of any kids’ shoe maker that guarantees dry socks, but Vessi’s Kids Weekend Sneakers really do deliver, as our editor can attest. Made from their patented waterproof knit (and the lining looks a bit like wetsuit material) and with high sides, these sneakers stand up to puddles and rain. They’re also machine washable for easy clean-up.

What I really love though, is the classic ‘90s-style sneaker design, which can go with a variety of outfits. They also have a pull tab and laces fastened with a toggle—it’s a nice way to introduce children to the idea of shoes with laces without having to tie them. Did I mention they have adult shoes too? You can totally twin, if that’s your thing.

Price at time of publication: $60

The Details:

Size range: 11- 4

11- 4 Materials: Dymatex, a patented knit, rubber sole

Dymatex, a patented knit, rubber sole Care instructions: Machine washable, air dry



Our Review Process

When selecting the best slip-on shoes for kids, we researched dozens of highly reviewed options on the market, examining what customers said about them, their materials, and care instructions. We included many shoes that the children of Parents writers and editors have used, as well as recommendations from other parents. We also spoke with sports podiatrist Daniel Geller, D.P.M., and podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists, Daniel Pledger, D.P.M. When crafting the list we also considered durability, size options, and price.

Factors to Consider When Buying Shoes for Kids

Fit and Comfort

Above all, any kids’ shoes should fit well. “Since most slip-ons will lack laces or Velcro, it’s important to find a slip-on that's well constructed and conforms to the foot,” says Dr. Geller. To figure out if the shoes work well for your child you can ask older kids simple questions like:

Can you move your toes?

Can you flex your feet?

Then after having them walk a bit ask:

How do the shoes feel?

Do they slip off?

For younger kids, especially those that can’t talk, pay attention to how they walk in the shoe, whether they seem comfortable, or if the shoes slip off partially or completely. You can also feel the shoe’s tip when your child is standing to make sure there is about half an inch of space between their big toe and the front of the shoe. On the back, insert your pinkie into the heel and make sure your finger fits snuggly.

Finally, pay close attention to the size charts of the shoe manufacturer. Typically, U.S. toddler shoe sizes run from 2 to 10.5 and sometimes are labeled “T." At size 11 on the same scale, they’re called “little kid” sizes (and sometimes C or K). After reaching 13.5, sizes start again at 1 (sometimes with Y or J) on the same scale as men’s sizes.

Getting Them On and Off

Slip-on shoes are magical timesavers, especially on busy school mornings, but only if your child can actually get the shoes on and off by themselves. To that end, when considering the best slip-on shoes for a range of ages, we included some with Velcro, toggle laces, pull tabs that are especially useful for little kids, clogs, and standard slip-ons (usually secured by elastic or other flexible material). The first time your child tries on a pair of shoes, take careful note of how they go on and off and if your child will be able to handle it without your help.

“When looking for a good slip-on shoe, you want independence, so your child can get them on and off themself,” says Cella. “Your child’s teacher will thank you.”

Support

You want shoes that fit snugly without being too tight to allow for natural foot movement. They should have flexible materials that allow the foot to bend and flex properly and can withstand the active play of children.

“Look for slip-on shoes that have a contoured footbed or removable insole, as they provide better arch support and allow for orthotic inserts if necessary,” says Dr. Pledger. “Additionally, shoes with adjustable straps or elastic bands can help achieve a more customized fit, ensuring better stability and preventing unnecessary foot movement inside the shoe.”

Prioritizing support, flexibility, and durability will contribute to the healthy development of kids' feet.

Style

You’ll find no-tie shoes in a variety of materials and colors. Consider how your child will use them and try to choose styles that will go with multiple outfits. If you’re choosing slip-on shoes that don’t go with socks, making sure the materials won’t cause chafing and skin irritation is also key.

Price and Durability

While on average you’re likely to pay between $35 and $50 for kids' shoes, you’ll find them at a variety of prices. What you pay will depend on a number of factors including the brand, materials used, and design. Keep in mind that kids are tough with their belongings, so carefully read through the reviews to make sure the shoes will last several months and are easy to clean if needed.

Your Questions, Answered

What types of shoes do my kids need?

Depending on your lifestyle, your child likely needs a few types of shoes, including a day-to-day shoe, rain or snow boots for colder months, water shoes or sandals for the summer, and something that can be worn with dressier outfits if needed. Slip-on shoes can be a great option, but they should include a few key traits. You want slip-on shoes that have traction, offer breathability, and that will match many outfits.

When should I replace my kids’ shoes?

Between how fast their feet grow and the wear and tear the shoes endure, children’s shoes have to be replaced fairly often. Regularly check your child’s shoes to ensure they’re the correct size and that there is no wear and tear that could affect the integrity of the shoe.

“Wearing shoes that are too small can lead to discomfort, toe deformities, and other foot

problems,” Dr. Pledger says. “As a general guideline, I recommend checking the fit every three to four months and replacing shoes at least once a year, even if they still appear to fit.”

How can I teach my kid to tie their shoes?

Start with patience. Teaching a child to tie their shoelaces can be frustrating for both adults and kids. Think about how your child best learns: Is it best if you show them, tell them, or let them practice until they get it? Or a bit of all three? That will help you determine how to start. Experts recommend you don’t bother with the supposed “kids’ versions” and teach your child the adult way of tying laces. Demonstrate the steps and then sit behind your child and guide their hands through the steps.

Knot: Hold a lace in each hand, crisscross them into an X, then tuck one lace through the hole. Pull both laces to tighten.

Hold a lace in each hand, crisscross them into an X, then tuck one lace through the hole. Pull both laces to tighten. Bunny ear: Using one lace, create a loop to look like a bunny's ear, and pinch it closed in your child's fingers.

Using one lace, create a loop to look like a bunny's ear, and pinch it closed in your child's fingers. Wrap: Direct their opposite hand to wrap the other lace around the bunny ear.

Direct their opposite hand to wrap the other lace around the bunny ear. Bunny ear: Push the loose lace through the hole under it to make a second bunny ear.

Push the loose lace through the hole under it to make a second bunny ear. Whiskers: Pull both ears to tighten. The ends of the laces become "whiskers" and should be about as long as the ears.

Who We Are

Bridget Shirvell is a Connecticut-based independent journalist. Her work focuses on parenting, and the environment and has appeared in Parents, Good Housekeeping, The New York Times, and more. Durable, comfortable, affordable slip-on shoes are a must for her family, especially with a 4-year-old that is frequently running in and out of the house to play in the yard and many of the options you’ll find on this list are brands her daughter or herself wears.

