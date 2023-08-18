After researching the top masks on the market, looking at CDC and other third-party testing data, and trying many of them with our own kids, we’ve highlighted the best kids’ face mask options here, along with what you need to know when shopping for your family.

Both the virus and harmful particles from wildfire smoke have made finding the best face mask that works for your child important for the foreseeable future. But not all masks are created equal. The cloth masks we wore back in 2020 are not considered effective, for example. Instead, surgical masks, KN95 and KF94 masks are the ideal options for kids and adults. Elizabeth Cilenti MD, MPH of Northern Virginia Family Practice Associates reminds parents that along with a 95% filtration efficacy, you’ll want to find “a mask that is well-fitting and comfortable for your child to wear” and is adjustable to create a better seal.

People can and do catch COVID-19 , including vaccinated children and adults. And most recently, experts are sounding the alarm that another Omicron wave is beginning. Although it’s unlikely we’ll see infection or hospitalization rates like in the early years of the pandemic, people are still at risk for catching the most recent and dominant strain of COVID-19, EG.5 “Eris,” a subvariant of Omicron.

As much as we’d all love for COVID-19 to be a thing of the past, sadly it’s not. Even after the World Health Organization (WHO) downgraded COVID-19 in May 2023, noting that the disease was no longer a public health emergency, the virus is not gone. While vaccinations and boosters prevent most of us from falling seriously ill, when cases are on the rise, face masks are still a reliable way to prevent transmission. And when they fit well and are comfortable enough for children to keep them on, the best kids’ face masks offer protection for the youngest among us from infection.

Available in an assortment of colors, these liquid-repellent KN95 masks are tested to filter at or above 95%, and you’ll get an economical 50-pack for just $25 (often less with sales and coupons). Some have complained about a chemical smell from the synthetic material of the mask, so you may have to air these out before use.

Achieving a perfect fit with a face mask is a problem that everyone experiences—young and old alike. The WWDoll aims to fix that by prioritizing adjustability. This five-layer non-woven face mask features wider ear loops with silicone anti-slip buckles you can adjust to fit your child. It also comes with a built-in nose clip that’s padded with gentle sponge material.

Why We Like It: Five layers of protection with 95% filtration efficacy combine with a colorful and economical 50-pack of KN95 masks—all of which have adjustable ear loops and a sponge-covered nose clip.

As is common with KF94 masks, you’ll get a U-shaped design which gives space around the nose and mouth for better airflow. Although the ear loops aren’t adjustable, there is a nose clip.

If you wear glasses, you know that a lot of masks aren’t really compatible with them—and this holds true for kids too. Having your glasses fog up is incredibly annoying and makes children more likely to remove their masks altogether. The answer is a good seal along the top of the mask, and many say these Good Manners KF94 do the trick. They were also among a handful of masks tested by the CBC tested in 2021 that exceeded expectations, with a filtration level above 99%.

Why We Like It: A good seal prevents the dreaded glasses fog, and they’re sized for kids ages 4 to 12 years old.

These masks are sized for kids from 4 to 12 years of age and are breathable as well as water-repellent. Although the ear straps aren’t adjustable, they do have a nose clip. The only drawback with this mask was that some parents have complained that the ear straps could break with the first wear, so have your kid bring along an extra wherever they go.

No one likes a boring mask. And let’s face it, younger kids are more likely to toss their mask to the side if it’s a basic white or black. These certified KN95 masks from FenFen come in a cute assortment of colorful prints while still offering plenty of protection. With a five-layer construction, you’ll have 95% or better filtration protection against particles, and soft nonwoven material to protect your child’s skin.

But Take Note: The bulk of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, but we did find that a few parents struggled with ear loops that broke upon initial use.

Why We Like It: This fun 50-pack set of individually wrapped masks in an assortment of five prints may make kids more likely to wear their masks.

Each mask offers a minimum of 94% filtration with some colors achieving 99% filtration efficacy. While the 94% baseline is nice, this varying efficiency range based on color and UPF is odd. Additionally, the smallest quantity you can purchase is the 40-pack set. However, the per-mask price for this bulk buy comes out to $2.20, making this one of the pricier choices, especially as these aren’t intended for reuse. On the plus side, you can pack used masks into the included envelope and mail them back to Vida to recycle.

Sun health might not be something that immediately comes to mind when you think about face masks. But these Vida Kids KN95 masks are also infused with at least UPF 30+ protection (note that some colors may have UPF 40 or UPF 50)—which could come in handy if kids are wearing these outside during poor air-quality days. We like that these masks are available in two kids' sizes, x-small and regular, but you can also buy a family pack that includes adult masks. Additionally, you have a wide range of colors to choose from with 10 single-color options and 10 multi-color assortments.

But Take Note: Even when you do the math, the per-mask cost makes this a pricier purchase for some parents.

Why We Like It: UPF 30+ sun protection is infused in these KN95 masks that are sold in bulk 40-packs. The brand also offers a recycling program for used masks.

Also, there are plenty of colors and patterns to choose from, so they can showcase your kids’ personalities even while being smart about COVID-19 protection. Some people might be hesitant to sign on for a subscription plan. If you don’t want to commit to monthly mask deliveries, you can buy these masks for $1.49 a piece, slightly more expensive than the $1.04 per piece rate for subscription shoppers. Regardless of subscription versus one-off purchases, you need to buy at least 10 masks to place an order.

Note that the extra-small KN95 masks have four layers, while the small (ages 5 to 8) and regular have five layers of protective material. These masks have a 95% filtration efficiency rate and can block particles as small as 0.3 microns. The masks have adjustable ear straps and come individually wrapped with an adjustable nosepiece. We also like that the inner layer is moisture-wicking to protect your child’s skin.

There’s nothing worse than realizing that you’ve run out of masks as you’re trying to get your kids ready for school or a trip. You can avoid this with Well Before’s subscribe and save plan. The brand offers two types of high-filtration kids’ masks: KN95s with adjustable ear loops and 3D (KF94-style) masks. They come in sizes from extra small (for ages 2-4) to regular (ages 9-12).

But Take Note: Although the “subscribe and save” option is convenient for long-term mask users, first-time shoppers might not want to commit to a set prepaid delivery schedule.

Why We Like It: These masks come with a wide size range starting at extra-small, adjustable ear loops, and various color options.

This five-pack of masks comes in a biodegradable and reusable pouch, in a nod to sustainability. Parents have noted that they don’t fit older elementary-aged or tween children—the brand suggests them for kids ages 5 to 8 years old. They’re also more expensive than others on this list, at $3 per mask.

Masks that slip and move when you talk—or even just breathe—are incredibly annoying and defeat the purpose of even wearing them. Their protective capabilities are greatly reduced if you constantly have to adjust your mask every two minutes. Evolvetogether knows this is an even bigger issue for kids, so the brand’s Rio de Janeiro KN95 masks are specifically designed to address this issue. Key features include soft, no-tug loops, an adjustable nose bridge, and hypoallergenic and latex-free material that won’t cause skin irritation. Additionally, the mask has four protective layers and a 95% filtration rate that can block particles as small as 0.075 microns.

But Take Note: If you’re shopping for big kids, you might want to keep looking, as parents shared that these run small. They’re also more expensive than many competitors.

Why We Like It: No-tug ear straps and a flatter profile make these KN95 masks comfortable for kids, even during vigorous activity.

As is common with KF94 masks, you’ll get four filtration layers and a 3D structure that creates a sturdy seal and won’t move when your child talks or breathes. Additionally, the nose strip works to prevent fogging if your child wears glasses. The only drawback we’ve heard from parents about this mask is that it’s a little too big for younger children.

One major issue with mask-wearing is that many people suffer from “maskne,” dreaded acne caused by wearing masks for extended periods. While acne usually isn’t associated with smaller children, skin irritation knows no age limit. So, if other masks left your child chaffed and raw, the Happy Life Good Day might be a better alternative. The brand promises that the material is designed with sensitive skin in mind.

But Take Note: These masks might be better sized for older elementary-aged children and into the tweens.

Why We Like It: These masks feature materials that won’t irritate skin, while still providing four layers of protection in a 3D design that’s breathable and won’t slip off your child’s face.

While the brand doesn’t explicitly state that you can reuse these masks, many people do so until the masks are visibly dirty. We have heard from parents that some of these masks got damaged easily or that the ear loops popped open. But it’s always possible that some kids are a little rough on these masks.

These KF94 Face Masks are individually wrapped, which preserves sterility, and sold in sets ranging from two to 20 masks. You’ll get four layers of protective material that can filter particles as small as 0.4 um. Each mask creates an effective seal around your child’s nose and mouth and comes with a nose clip for added adjustability. Giving us added peace of mind, this manufacturer is a designated mask supplier for South Korea’s government agencies.

While both KN95 masks from China and South Korean KF94 masks adhere to production and efficacy guidelines set by their country’s respective regulatory organizations, the KF94 usually edges out the competition when it comes to kids' masks. This is because South Korea requires that they be tested on both adults and children, and many KF94 masks often exceed a 95% filtration rate.

But Take Note: A small percentage of parents did complain that the material was scratchy and that in some cases, the ear straps broke mid-use.

Why We Like It: These individually wrapped KF94 masks have four filter layers and a tri-fold design featuring a nose clip for an enhanced seal.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about these super colorful and cute disposable surgical face masks. They’re three-ply and come individually wrapped for added sterility. Key features that we think make these a smart choice (beyond the cute prints) are the wider ear loops and solder joints for those straps so that they’re more durable and comfortable for your children. These masks do come with nose clips so you can get a better fit.

Technically, a surgical mask isn’t as effective as a KN95 or KF94 mask because it has fewer filtration layers, and it’s nearly impossible to get a consistent perfect seal around your nose and mouth. But toddlers and preschoolers usually struggle to wear KN95s and KF94s. They can be uncomfortable and/or too large—which means kids will remove them. This is also why mask-wearing is often considered optional for kids 5 and under. If an impenetrable seal is critical, experts advise that you layer a cloth mask over a surgical mask.

But Take Note: If you’re hyper-focused on creating a perfect seal, a surgical mask by itself won’t cut it. You’ll need to double up with a cloth mask topper.

Why We Like It: Colorful designs and breathable three-ply surgical masks make this a smarter choice for parents of toddlers and preschoolers that might not tolerate KN95 or KF94 masks.

These KN95 masks have four layers of non-woven materials and a 95% filtration efficiency. You’ll also get the nose bridge clip to create a better seal. Parents loved that these masks didn’t have a chemical smell, making them more pleasant to wear, too. The ear loop straps are thick, which can make these slightly more comfortable for some children to wear them. However, those loops aren’t adjustable, so these still might not fit younger wearers. On the positive side, these masks are designed to be reused.

Supplying disposable masks for an upcoming school year can get expensive. But when you don’t want to compromise on protection, the Powecom KN95 Respirator masks are relatively affordable. As of this writing, the 10-pack option is $13 or $1.30 per mask. You can also buy in bulk with quantities up to 25,000, and the cost-per-mask goes down as you buy more units. As with all certified KN95 masks, it bears the KN95 stamp and also has the “GB2626-2019” manufacturing code required by China.

Why We Like It: These reusable KN95 masks are incredibly affordable while still achieving 95% filtration efficiency and four-layer protection.

Having used these masks for years now, our editors and our kids can attest to the fact that they’re comfortable enough to wear all day at school or on a long flight. The KF94 shape keeps the mask far from your mouth, while the metal clip on the nose shapes it for a reliable seal. We only wish this brand made an even smaller size so that it would fit younger children, too.

If protection is your top priority, Dr. Puri KF94 masks are a solid option for kids as well as adults. Along with a four-layer construction, this mask has one of the best filtration rates with CDC testing from 2020 showing that it prevents 99% of particles from penetrating the mask. We like that it comes in three sizes—small, medium, and large—with the small size fitting our own elementary-school-age children quite well. These masks come in a 20-pack and are individually wrapped.

But Take Note: The smallest size will likely still be too big for young children.

Why We Like It: A range of sizes, combined with a four-layer construction and 99% particle filtration protection makes this a comfortable and safe choice.

Our Review Process

Finding the right mask that’s not only effective but also comfortable enough for your child to wear for extended periods is critical. To create our recommendations, we referenced experts from the medical and scientific fields with hands-on experience and knowledge of what to consider when shopping for a child’s face mask.

We spoke with Laura Purdy, M.D., MBA, a board-certified family medicine physician who is licensed to practice in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and previously served as a U.S. Army physician, and Elizabeth Cilenti, M.D., M.P.H., a physician at Northern Virginia Family Practice Associates. We also looked at the work of Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science who created countless tests during the pandemic to review the efficacy of face masks and shared his results on his X (formerly Twitter) account @masknerd and also on Youtube.

Our recommendations were guided by our own experience, customer reviews, as well as guidelines set forth by reputable health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which is the government body in the U.S. charged with regulating face masks. Because of this, you’ll find that we haven’t recommended N95 masks since these are not rated by the FDA as safe for use by children.

Factors to Consider When Buying Kids’ Face Masks

Protection/Filtration

The main reason you’re buying a mask is to protect your child from viruses or from the small particles in the air from pollution, pollen, or dust. So, filtration is going to be one of the most important criteria. For a mask to be considered effective against COVID-19 transmission, it should have at least three layers of non-woven material. Likewise, they should filter at least 95% of materials—with an emphasis on water resistance to prevent liquids from penetrating the material and compromising the barrier. The bulk of the masks in our guide have four or more layers although we did include one surgical and one KF94 mask that each only had three layers.

Type of Mask

For children, your mask choices are going to be limited to KN95, KF94, and surgical masks. While N95 masks do exist and meet the U.S. NIOSH requirements, they’re not rated safe for children and are only FDA-approved for adult use. So, we didn’t include them in our reviews.

Filtration or barrier protection is the most important feature to consider. Because the virus is spread through droplets, a face mask that effectively prevents them from penetrating is critical. For surgical masks, the WHO recommends that people look for a minimum of three layers of non-woven synthetic material that’s designed to effectively prevent droplets from penetrating.

Both KN95 and KF94 masks (also known as respirators) often feature four or five layers. Combined with their superior seal, when worn correctly they’re more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Between the two, many experts, including Aaron Collins, will recommend KF94 from South Korea more often because the mask has stricter regulations than the KN95 from China.

Additionally, the KF94 mask is tested on both adults and children. Many of the masks in our guide are from Korea and also carry the Korean FDA counterpart certification as proof that it meets or exceeds the organization’s requirement that the masks filter at least 94% of particulate matter. KN95 masks should list the manufacturer on the brand packaging and the actual mask should carry a “KN95” stamp along with “GB 2626-2019” which is China’s manufacturing standard code for these masks.

Surgical masks are the most basic option, but they actually provide a great level of protection when they fit. They’re made from non-woven materials and are intended to prevent contamination from liquid splashes such as drops emitted from a cough or sneeze. They’re not ideal for creating an effective seal because basic activities like breathing and talking can create gaps that potentially allow pathogens to enter through the sides of the mask. Still, they’re often more comfortable for younger children, and they’re less expensive.

Shape and Fit

One of the main reasons people dislike wearing masks is because they can be hard to fit. Particularly for children, a seal that presses against the face and digs into the skin can mean they’re not going to wear that mask for very long, especially during a school day. So Dr. Laura Purdy recommends that parents “look for masks with adjustable ear loops or ties that ensure snug coverage.”

“[The mask should] securely cover their nose, mouth, and chin without becoming restrictive or too tight a fit,” Dr. Purdy says. Ensure that it maintains its shape and seal while a child breathes and talks, and doesn’t dig uncomfortably into their skin. This is one area where KN95 and KF94 masks excel over surgical masks because of their more structured shape. One important point to remember is that you should always use child-sized masks on smaller children. Using an adult mask compromises its protection.

Durability

You want a mask where the straps don’t snap off with just a single wear. Look for masks that feature reinforced straps. However, considering that KN95 and KF94 masks can be pricier than a simple surgical mask, you might want to consider if you can reuse it. Note that disposable surgical masks are not usually recommended for reuse.

Because KN95 and KF94 masks are sturdier, they often can be reused until they’re visibility dirty or damaged. To reuse them safely, you need to rotate how frequently you wear a mask. Instead of consecutive wears—which reduces protective efficacy—allow 72 hours to pass before reusing a mask. Place it in a breathable bag such as a mesh pouch or paper bag when not in use. However, if the material becomes wet, or the straps are stretched out, it’s no longer effective at protecting you against transmission.

Adjustability

Another key to getting a mask that fits your child’s face properly is support for adjustability. Key features to consider would be an adjustable strap so you can change the strap length if needed to create a proper seal. Likewise, many masks come with nose straps. These are usually flexible strips of plastic or metal built into the frame of the mask so that you can create a better seal around your child’s nose.

Comfort

If a mask isn’t comfortable, it’s almost inevitable that your child isn’t going to wear it for long. Still, Dr. Cilienti also adds that parents should “check to see if the mask has an age range—this can point you towards the right size.” While “comfort” is personal, you need to ensure that your child can realistically wear a mask for extended periods. “Due to [KN95 and KF94 masks’] high level of filtration, they tend to be less breathable, and that can make them uncomfortable to wear for prolonged periods.”

Keep in mind that to date, no health regulators are recommending mask-wearing for children 5 and younger. For this age group, if you still want them to wear a mask, opt for a child-sized surgical mask. However, just remember that they don’t create a consistent seal. Surgical masks can be paired with a cloth mask worn on top of it—which will create that seal and prevent droplets or particles from leaching in or out.

How to Use Kids’ Face Masks Safely

Cloth masks are no longer recommended as a stand-alone preventative measure for protection against COVID-19. Likewise, valve masks are strongly discouraged because they don’t provide a proper barrier that prevents community spread. The valve allows for respiration to escape. So, if your child did have COVID-19 or any other pathogens, they’re expelling them into the air for others to breathe.

If your child has any medical conditions that might make long-term mask use difficult such as a heart condition or asthma, consider speaking with their pediatrician for personalized recommendations.

Your Questions, Answered

What are the CDC recommendations for kids’ masks?

The CDC notes that children ages 2 and up can wear masks, although it’s not required for children ages 5 and under. Both surgical masks and respirators (KN95 and KF94) are encouraged as long as they fit properly. Dr. Cilienti advises that “the mask should cover your child’s nose and chin, but not interfere with vision, and fit close to the face.”

Do masks affect child development?

In the height of the pandemic, many parents were concerned that mask-wearing might make understanding non-verbal cues like reading facial expressions more difficult. But research suggests that this is less of an issue than caregivers might think. While wearing a face mask can make it difficult to always assess someone’s expressions, other concerns like language learning aren’t significantly impacted either.

Should a child wear a face mask?

If you are concerned about your child catching COVID-19 (or any other communicable virus or disease), then wearing a mask can reduce transmission—along with other factors like washing your hands regularly and cleaning shared surfaces often. Just remember that the CDC doesn’t recommend masks for children younger than 2 years of age.

Can kids wear N95 masks?

While N95 masks are considered the ideal option for healthcare workers and adults, they’re not authorized by the FDA for use on children. Stick to KN95 or KF94 masks, which are similar to N95 masks.

Who We Are

Dorian Smith-Garcia is a commerce, health, and parenting writer at Parents, and a mom of one kindergarten-bound daughter. Her whole family faithfully wore masks during the worst of the pandemic. She still has plenty of masks all over her home because “you never know when you might need one,” and they were clutch for preventing seasonal spring allergies that trigger her asthma.