Over the months that our kids used the backpacks below (and others we rejected), we evaluated their size, comfort, durability, organizational features, value, and more to help you choose the best one for your kids.

There are different features you might need in a backpack for your child based on how they will be using the bag, but overall, backpacks for kids should be durable and easy to clean, with the capacity to hold their essentials and distribute that weight properly on wide straps. A poorly-fitting or improperly-used backpack can have negative health impacts on a child, such as muscle fatigue; poor posture; shoulder, back, and neck pain; and even tripping and falling , says Terri Cappello, M.D., a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

A lot of things might have changed about education over the years, but one thing that remains consistent is that kids need a good bag to carry everything they’ll need for school . Backpacks for going to school, camp, or daycare, for lugging stuff to sports practice, and even for travel need to stand up to the wear and tear inflicted by kids—and they need to do so comfortably and safely. To find the best backpacks for kids of all ages, we tested 53 of them with our own children at home and at school.

We did appreciate that the side pockets are stretchy, so they can fit a variety of different-sized water bottles. It also seems like a bag that might need adjusting on certain bodies, because when packed full and used on an adult, the strap buckles did rub uncomfortably.

While we found this bag to be on the smaller end for school needs, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures like hiking or traveling. The interior pockets are specifically designed to hold either a laptop or a hydration reservoir, so you know this bag means outdoor business.

But Take Note: It’s too small for older kids to use for school.

Why We Like It: Hip and chest straps keep it in place for day hikes, and the whole family can use it.

The best part about the backpack—and the most unique among the options we tested—was the fact that the bag actually zips open all the way around. You can even lay it open all the way flat, which could help kids pack their own bags more effectively.

This backpack for younger kids has some cool features, like the rubbery, perforated material that allows for personalization with charms—though you have to buy those patches separately . In testing, it was easy to wipe down the material of the bag, but we could imagine those holes could get clogged with dirt if a kid really put it through its paces.

But Take Note: Charm choices are limited, especially for younger kids, and the straps are very thin.

Why We Like It: It’s perforated, so kids can add embellishments or charms to personalize.

It’s designed for travel and also has a strengthened handle with padding to allow you to easily grab it from an overhead bin or luggage carousel. The bag is also very durable, easy to clean, and when opened up, has pockets for almost every single thing you could ever think to pack. This is a lot of bag for a kid, but our tall 17-year-old tester enjoyed using it in his junior year.

This backpack comes to you courtesy of the same company that makes the Swiss army knife, which makes sense when you realize all that this bag can do. Not only does it have phone and tech device pockets, but it also has a special laptop compartment that’s designed to go through airport security without requiring you to take the computer out of the bag, plus a padded tablet pocket and a built-in sunglasses holder.

The straps are sturdy and stable, but they’re so stable some kids may need help with adjusting. Our testers also found that the included exterior water bottle pocket was too small to hold most traditional reusable water bottles. This is nicely sized for early elementary school years (up to around third grade), but older kids will want something bigger.

This backpack from State Bags is on the higher end of the price range, but for the price you get some really great designs with bright colors and prints that appeal to all ages. You can add personalization options on your backpack, such as your child’s name or charms. The recycled polyester material is also ideal for wiping clean and while it’s not fully waterproof, it is weather-resistant.

Why We Like It: It’s a cool-looking straightforward bag with no frills but plenty of function, and it’s made from recycled materials.

The exterior of the backpack also has compression straps to secure items and even when the bag is fully loaded, a special suspension strap system alleviates the weight load on the shoulders.

If you have a child who is constantly losing things, the High Sierra will help them keep items close at hand—literally. There is a monster hook clip (and no, we’re not making that up, that’s what it’s actually called) that can hold things like a water bottle, shoes, or a lunch box on the exterior of the bag, while the inside has several pockets and compartments. Our 9-year-old tester really enjoyed having all those pockets for her school supplies and headphones. Because the bag is so subdivided, you may find it hard to put the lunch box in with other items in one of the main compartments (it was a squeeze in testing) and decide to make use of that hook.

But Take Note: Some of the organizational tools may be too overwhelming for young kids.

Why We Like It: There are many options for organizing basically any item you could think of.

We did find this bag to be very durable and mostly comfortable, but the straps were so thick and heavy that they made our 17-year-old sweat under them in hot weather.

We were wowed by the impressive 30-liter capacity of this backpack. There are two front pockets that can organize and hold smaller items, but the middle portion of the backpack is designed to be more of a “catch-all.”

The material on the bag is polyester and stiff, but our testers still found it comfortable to wear and adjust. Plus, the stiff fabric makes it easy to clean and weather-resistant. The bag is on the smaller side, so you may not be able to fit a full-sized lunch box inside, but wearers do have the option of using the exterior lunch box clips.

Got glitter? You can with this backpack that offers plenty of fashionable design options. Our testers appreciated the creative designs and personalization options this bag offers (less chance of kids grabbing the same bag) while still having durability and quality. For instance, the bag has those reliable YKK zippers and a reinforced grab handle.

Why We Like It: The compact size is ideal for younger or smaller-sized children.

In addition to the big-ticket items, this bag also features plenty of interior organizational pockets, so students can easily keep smaller things like pencils, erasers, calculators, and permission slips separate and safe.

Part of the reason this bag is so roomy is that it has an expandable bottom compartment and load-spring straps that can accommodate heavier loads. However, those same straps are also stiff, and the teen said they’re not super comfortable when the bag is loaded heavily.

If you need a bag that can handle a lot of stuff, this one is hard to beat. Our student-athlete 14-year-old managed to fit everything they needed for school, plus a full soccer ball, cleats, and practice clothes in this bag.

The zippers and material have endured months of use, and our parent tester felt that the double-stitching reinforced the material to make it last. Our only complaint is that some of the sparkle and color faded from the fabric during spot cleaning.

For kids who love their characters, this Simple Modern bag offers everything you need: a padded tablet compartment, zippered pockets, and two water bottle sleeves on the sides. Our parent testers liked the back clip that keeps the bag and straps in place, as well as the comfortable child size. There’s also a clip on the back of the bag to attach a lunch box.

Why We Like It: You get all the Disney choices, from Marvel to Mulan, plus more neutral options.

The S-curve straps helped the 15-year-old stay comfortable, even with a full backpack all day long. And the laptop sleeve is fully padded with a zip closure in the interior, so any tech will stay protected.

The backpack is Jansport-durable, water-resistant, and stayed clean despite being literally dragged through the dust during testing. There is plenty of space and a lot of pockets for organization, but our teen tester felt that there were almost too many pockets to utilize.

Like L.L. Bean is known for, the bag is also very durable. It also has a thoughtful design with a rigid back panel to keep heavy loads close to the body and extra foam padding to keep wear comfortable.

Our 11-year-old tester fit an impressive amount in this backpack, including two different ringed binders, a Chromebook (in a padded laptop compartment), a lunch box, papers, pencils, scrunchies, notebooks, and a water bottle. We like that the bag is big enough to hold a lot, but not too big that items would get lost.

Why We Like It: It fits a lot of school supplies and it’s designed for comfort, with extra foam padding.

In addition to the wheeled option, it has some other features we like, such as the fact that the bag is weather-resistant, durable, and easy for even very young kids like our 3-year-old tester to maneuver.

This bag allows for the best of both worlds, with both a wheeled carry option or wear as a regular backpack. We did find that when using the bag as a traditional backpack, it is a little heavier than other bags we tested because of the built-in wheels.

Why We Like It: It can be worn or rolled thanks to a wheeled bottom.

We appreciate the very thick, sturdy straps and weather-resistant fabric, as well as how easily it wipes clean. This backpack is designed with a lot of organization in mind, so in testing we did find that some kids who prefer the option to stuff items in a bag may get frustrated by how organized the pockets are.

For older students carrying ID and credit cards, or kids who want the option to charge their tech on the go, the Norace offers smart features (hello, charging port!), lots of internal pockets, and add-ons like travel cubes and tech pouches. It’s also an extremely lightweight and comfortable bag to wear.

Why We Like It: It’s sleek, weather-resistant, and has plenty of smart tech features like a padded laptop compartment, charging port, and RFID-blocking card slots.

This bag is smaller than many of the backpacks on the list, so we don’t recommend it for older kids. For them, read on for our assessment of L.L. Bean’s Comfort Carry laptop bag.

The L.L. Bean is a classic, primarily because it’s very rugged and durable. It’s one of the few backpacks we tested that’s fully weather-resistant. Despite the fact that the straps can be a little stiff, we still found them easy to adjust when needed, even over puffy winter coats. We also highly recommend the convenience of purchasing from L.L. Bean because the company will fix faulty zippers if you encounter them.

But Take Note: The straps can be a little stiff, and this bag is quite small.

In testing, we were especially impressed by how accessible and sturdy the zippers are, especially considering that’s often the part of a backpack that gives out first. They come complete with both fabric pulls to make one-handed zipping and unzipping easy, as well as leather fabric pieces to cover the zipper to make wear more comfortable.

We’re throwing it back to the ‘90s with this JanSport Cool bag that still sports some of the original features that have always made it great: the structured faux-leather bottom, canvas fabric, and heavy-duty zippers.

Why We Like It: It’s durable, classic, and comes with thoughtful features like a synthetic leather bottom and durable zippers.

There is a chest strap for teens who need to carry a lot of weight, and the front zippered pocket has another internal pocket to keep pens, notes, and gadgets organized. It has one mesh water bottle pocket and one solid pocket on the other side that doesn't quite fit a large water bottle but is suitable for stashing a snack. After several months of solid tween use, the bag is still looking close to brand-new. Even after being tossed around in the mud and left that way for days, a wet paper towel cleaned it up thoroughly.

For tweens and preteens, the Nike Hayward bag provides plenty of space, dual-pocket organization, and a definitive cool factor that makes this a great backpack to grow with them. While it was a little big on our smaller tween tester, he definitely appreciated this bag's grownup look.

But Take Note: Though younger tweens may like its look, we recommend this for taller kids.

We also appreciate the interior pockets with organized compartments—there are even special areas for pencils—and zippered areas for hiding valuables. The bag could be wiped completely clean, and the padded, adjustable straps were comfortable for our testers to wear.

Our fifth-grade tester used this backpack daily for both school and gymnastics, as well as weekend trips, and after an entire year of daily use, it showed no wear or damage. We found this bag to be incredibly durable, and while it’s not fully waterproof, it’s resistant enough to withstand a walk home from school in the rain without ruining the bag’s contents.

Why We Like It: There are plenty of vibrant patterns to choose from, and its water-resistant features come in handy!

And because third and fourth graders aren’t known for their cleanliness, we also found the ease of cleaning with this bag—along with the forgiving black color we tested—to be helpful. It comes with a removable pencil pouch that kids can use to stash other portable essentials, like Chapstick or keys.

For kids who don’t need a ton of organizational features like interior pockets yet, the Nike Elemental 20L is a catch-all bag that also happens to be very comfortable to wear. There’s no chest strap, but the straps are wide, padded, and made of lightweight and breathable polyester.

Why We Like It: It’s a very lightweight and breathable bag, which is helpful for children with sensory issues.

There were a few flaws, like thinly-padded straps and the lack of chest strap, that made us choose this backpack for strictly younger kids, because with any more weight, you’d want more ergonomic safety features. But the brightly patterned designs make getting ready for school a little more fun.

We found the Hanna Andersson to be an appropriate size bag for younger children, especially if they tend to be on the smaller side. Kids can fit everything they need for school in the bag—for instance, our 8-year-old tester fit a notebook, folder, planner, water bottle, Chromebook laptop, snacks, and lunch in the main compartment, plus a water bottle in the exterior pockets.

But Take Note: There are no interior zippered pockets for items that need securing, like lunch money. It also comes in only two different prints.

Because preschool is not usually a time to carry a lot of heavy books and supplies, this bag does not have a chest strap, but it does have an exterior attachment to hold a lunch box, as well as water bottle pockets. We found the straps to be on the thinner side, but again, because you don’t want to stuff a preschooler’s backpack too full, our preschool testers remained comfortable while wearing this bag.

Having a kid in preschool means you need a backpack that can hold a lot and still fit on a small body. We were successfully able to fit in a lunch, a spare outfit (including shoes!), a blanket for rest time, a hat and gloves during winter, and a water bottle in this bag with room to spare. There’s also a clear exterior pocket for a label with your child’s name, passes, or personalized accessories.

But Take Note: The fabric is on the stiffer side and can stain.

Why We Like It: Playful, kid-friendly designs make getting out of the door with the essentials just a tad easier.

For the price, we found this bag to be a high-quality, neutral option that would work well for teens and stay comfortable even with all-day wear.

We put this North Face bag to the test with a high school sophomore who used it daily both at school and through various extracurricular activities. It stood up to everything she threw at it and held everything she needed for the day in three zippered pockets and an interior laptop compartment. The two tall exterior water bottle pockets are also full-fabric, not mesh, so they were able to hold a Hydroflask water bottle without any signs of fraying or tearing.

Why We Like It: It’s a high-quality backpack for a reasonable price, and it has plenty of organizational options for teens.

As if all that weren’t enough, this is also one of the few bags we tested that is completely machine-washable. We loved how easy the bag was to clean—one tester even wipes it down with Lysol wipes for an extra dose of sanitation after a school day. Our kids loved how comfortable it is to wear, particularly mentioning the padded back. Plus, the bungees on the outside let you hold things like an extra jacket or even shoes, making it an ideal bag for students with extracurriculars.

The North Face Borealis is one of the pricier backpacks we tested, but it’s so durable, your kid will be able to use it for more than one school year. Put simply, this is the best bag you can buy for kids in fifth grade and up. It has adjustable, padded straps and is designed to hold heavy loads close to the body as experts recommend. It even has a waist strap to help support the weight.

Why We Like It: It’s so incredibly durable that even after a year of use by a tween boy, it looks good as new.

The bag also has a water bottle pocket on the outside and even a key ring and our parent testers loved the padded straps and how secure the bag was even with a very active child on the move wearing it. One more shining moment this bag had during testing: When our third-grade tester fell in the mud on his way to school (poor guy!), it took just a cloth with warm water to wipe off the caked-on dirt and have it looking good as new again.

We choose the Wildkin as our best backpack for little kids because this is a bag that truly has it all: It’s roomy enough to fit a lunch box, folders, and even a Chromebook, but it’s not so big that you have to worry about tipping or over-packing issues. The many design options are also key to making our young scholars treasure their backpacks and feel proud to tote them to and from school.

But Take Note: There weren’t a lot of cons with this one, but you won’t find any extra accessories.

Why We Like It: It’s durable, waterproof, comes in 19 different bright and friendly designs, and is an appropriate size at 15 inches.

Our Testing Process

To come up with our list of the best backpacks for school, we had real-life parents on our team test 53 backpacks with their own children. We filled the backpacks with everything our kids would typically have at school, including a lunch box, folders, books, pencil bags, and water bottle, to assess the bags’ organizational features, design, and capacity. Then we sent them off with the kids for months.

We tested how well the backpack could be zipped and unzipped with one hand, how it appealed to a child, and how it fit on their bodies, including while they were running. We also evaluated how clean the backpack stayed, how easily it could be cleaned, and what signs of wear and tear we saw in the bags after the first month. Last but not least, we asked our testers to report back on how the backpacks held up long-term after three months of daily use. We’ll check back with them again after six months, too.

Along with our real-life parents, we sought out expert input from Jacq Tatelman, CEO and creative director of State Bags; Melissa Mash, founder and CEO of Dagne Dover; Janay McKie, M.D., chief of staff of orthopedics at Shriners Children’s in Texas, and Terri Cappello, M.D., a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

To gather insight from real-life parents outside of our testing group, we asked the opinions of Laura Haver, a mom of two and author of Play Together: Games & Activities for the Whole Family to BoostCreativity, Connection & Mindfulness, and Kanyarat Nuchangpuek, a mother to a 5-year-old and 3-month-old from San Francisco.

Other Notable Backpacks

Our backpack list was comprehensive and included many options for different children’s needs, but some popular backpacks didn’t make the cut for our final recommendations. Here’s why.



Herschel Supply Settlement Backpack: It’s sparse on the pockets and doesn’t have a water bottle pocket of any kind, so this one wasn’t a top contender.

Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0: This choice isn’t great for kids because the material and color show stains very easily, and for this price, we want something durable. Additionally, the straps are thin, which is not a feature recommended for kids’ backpacks.

Lululemon City Adventurer Pack: We found this backpack didn’t quite live up to its name, as it lacks an exterior water bottle pocket and doesn’t have nearly enough compartments to get through a day of adventuring.

Factors to Consider When Buying Kids’ Backpacks

Your Budget

Many of the backpacks we tested and recommended were in the $35-$40 price range, with a handful in the mid-$70s range, and only one backpack came in over $100. Generally speaking, higher-quality backpacks with more durable materials that will last long-term will be more expensive, but it’s also worth considering the stage your child is in and the use of the backpack.

For instance, it may be cheaper in the long run to buy one backpack your child can use for several years, but if you just need a backpack that you wouldn’t mind your child ruining or getting lost at camp, a cheaper backpack might make more sense.

There are also opportunities available for parents on a budget. For instance, State Bags has a program that allows you to trade in gently used bags, if your backpack is still in great condition, but your child has outgrown the size or the pattern.

Your Child’s Age and Grade

Children need different types of backpacks and features depending on what age and grade they are in, says Tatelman. “The actual utility of the backpack changes when they get older,” Tatelman adds.

For the pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade crowd, she recommends backpacks that are more playful and less organization-focused. “The most important thing about [bags for] this age group is that they can fit a school-sized folder,” she explains. “It may also need to be able to fit a lunch box and a sweater, but that school-sized folder is pretty universal.”

As they get older, more organizational and safety features that will allow them storage options while keeping the bag safely close to their bodies will become more important.

Size and Storage Capacity

The size of your child’s backpack may be one of the most important features that can help ensure the backpack is being used safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) explains that a backpack used by a child should always be appropriate for their individual height and weight.

And while you may think that a larger backpack could help them carry heavier objects more easily, the AAP notes that a bag that’s too big for your child could actually harm them. A child may also be tempted to stuff more into a larger backpack and wear it in a way that causes pain or long-term damage.

If you know your child has a lot to carry, instead of just picking a large backpack and stuffing it all in, choose a backpack appropriate for their size that also has specialized storage for what your child needs. For instance, water bottle holders, a laptop compartment, or interior compartments that can hold heavy books.

Compartments matter because as Dr. McKie explains, the way your child packs their backpack can help ensure their safety. She recommends using backpack compartments to distribute the weight and keep things from sliding. Additionally, if your child has to carry heavy objects, she says parents should choose a backpack with compartments that let the child pack the heaviest objects closest to their backs.

Tatelman also points out that if you have a child who has to carry a laptop back and forth to school that you choose a backpack with a zippered compartment designed to hold a computer. Zippered pockets for other important essentials like lunch cards, money, bus passes, or keys are also incredibly helpful.

Kid-Friendly Looks

If you let your child have input on choosing a backpack, it’s inevitable that at some point, they’re going to beg you for the flashy, cheap backpack that features their favorite character or superhero.

And it’s at that time that you will have to decide what’s more important to you: indulging them with a backpack that will bring them joy for a semester or two or choosing a higher-priced, neutral bag that will most likely last longer.

No one can make that decision for you, of course, and it may be a question you revisit every school year, but keep in mind that many higher-end, neutral backpack choices allow for plenty of personalization that you may be able to offer your child. And if you only have the budget for one backpack, try to get your child involved in choosing one with you (from a preselected list, of course!).

For even more personalization, mother of two Kanyarat Nuchangpuek looks for backpacks with a clear panel on the front so she can add her child’s name to her bag rather than having to write on the bag itself.

Durability

If durability is important to you, take a careful look at the backpack’s design, features such as how thick the straps are, and materials that can hold up over time. Material-wise, Tatelman recommends looking for the following backpack features:



Materials you can wipe down

Waterproof or water-resistant finish

Colors that won’t fade in the sun

Multiple linings on the inside

Zippers that have SBS or YKK branding or run smoothly on the track

Mash notes that “the practical parts of the bag are important,” especially for children who may have limited motor skills. She recommends staying away from odd shapes or rough pulls and looking for this sign of a flimsy, cheap backpack: “You can’t pull the zipper with one hand without all the material being pulled with it,” she notes. “You need to be able to open it with one hand.”

Mom and author Haver also has found that colors can help with durability: “Over the years we’ve found that darker colored designs are best; they hide the inevitable blacktop stains and look good for the longest,” she notes.

If long-term use is your goal, it might also be worth skipping mesh water bottle holders and choosing a bag with something more durable.

“I used to like backpacks that had mesh water bottle holders, but they always seemed to be the first thing to break,” Haver says. “So now we opt for backpacks that have an extra front section instead and have the kids put their water bottles there. That way we extend the life of the backpack, and if there ever happens to be a leak, hopefully, it will be contained to that compartment, keeping the rest of the items dry!”

How to Use Kids’ Backpacks Safely

The good news about backpacks is that while the AAP notes that they can cause health concerns like poor posture and pain, there is currently no evidence that heavy backpacks or prolonged backpack use can lead to long-term issues like scoliosis.

However, the AAP still recommends that parents encourage healthy habits for children who have to wear backpacks. That includes not over-packing a backpack, using compartments to pack heavy items near their body, adding other items on the right and left in equal amounts, and using a chest or waist strap to help distribute weight evenly.

If your child has to bend forward to walk with their backpack, it’s too heavy. Parents can also consider talking to schools to make accommodations, and they can consider using a rolling or wheeled backpack as well. Here are some other safety tips for using a backpack.

Look for Safe Features

To help minimize safety risks associated with heavy backpacks, Dr. Cappello recommends looking for the following backpack features:

A padded back

Several compartments

Side compression straps

A waist and/or chest strap

Reflectors

Two wide, padded shoulder straps

The National Safety Council also encourages parents to regularly check that the shoulder straps are tightened so that the backpack lays flat against their child’s back. Even one day of use could loosen the straps on a backpack, so it’s important to tighten them regularly and adjust them as your child or their carrying load changes.

Find the Right Fit

Fit is key when using a backpack safely. “My rule of thumb is that the backpack should be no wider than your child’s chest and worn no higher than the base of the neck,” says Dr. McKie.

She adds that parents should watch for the backpack riding above their child’s neck, sticking out past their shoulders, or being worn more than 2 to 4 inches below their waist.

To help find the right fit for your own child, Dr. McKie suggests using your child’s chest and back measurements to help inform their backpack selection, as well as looking for backpacks that have features like padded back and shoulder straps, compartments, and a waist or chest strap.

Put It on Correctly

Once you find the correct size and fit in a backpack, the next step to using it correctly is to put it on in a safe way, says Dr. Cappello. She recommends putting on one shoulder strap at a time and always keeping both shoulder straps on.

Additionally, she tells parents their child’s backpack should fit snugly between their neck and the curve of their lower back using shoulder straps. “It shouldn’t be on loosely so that it’s resting on the child’s lower back,” Dr. Cappello adds. “That could lead to more stress on the back muscles.”

Hand-Carry Heavy Books

The general rule of backpack safety is to pack the heaviest objects near a child’s back and distribute weight evenly, but if your child is old enough, Dr. McKie also says you can have your child hand-carry heavy books that may cause excessive weight in the backpack, if possible.

Hand-carrying excessively heavy books allows them to keep their backpacks from straining their backs and necks in unhealthy ways and can allow for more equal weight distribution.

Your Questions, Answered

What size backpack does my kid need?

The AAP explains that your child’s backpack should be proportional to their height and weight. Based on the National Safety Council’s recommendations, that means the backpack should not be wider than the child’s chest, and it should not hang down more than 4 inches from their waist.

Do kindergarteners need a full-size backpack?

A kindergartener does not need a full-size backpack unless it’s appropriate for their individual height and weight. As the AAP notes, bigger is not always better. The bigger the backpack, the more risk a child will overfill the bag and make it too heavy. If your child has to bend forward to walk with their backpack, it’s too big.

What is the maximum weight that children should carry in their backpacks?

According to the AAP, your child’s backpack should be no more than 15% of their body weight. That means that a 100-pound child should not have a backpack heavier than 15 pounds; a 50-pound child should not have a backpack heavier than 7.5 pounds.

Who We Are

Chaunie Brusie, BSN, RN, is a nurse-turned-writer and a mom of five children from Michigan. She grew up with a teacher mother and is now married to a high school teacher, so she has been surrounded by backpacks her entire life. Her only recommendation? The cheap ones will always break halfway through the year, so invest in quality if you can.