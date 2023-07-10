Since many parents purchase a jogging stroller in addition to a regular stroller, we also kept the overall value in mind. Jogging strollers can range from b$200 up to over $1,000, so we noted whether the design, safety features, and overall ease of use made the price point worth it. If you plan on running outside regularly, investing in a great jogging stroller is well worth it.

The right jogging stroller will be a great fit for your lifestyle, whether you plan on spending time on uneven terrain or training for a marathon on smooth concrete. They should be comfortable for both you and your little one, with a durable five-point harness and convenient safety features that offer some peace of mind. We tested these strollers in all kinds of conditions, first in our lab (and just outside of it), then at home for months with our kids to find the best options that were both sturdy and easy to maneuver, as well as strollers that were easy to clean and store.

Jogging strollers are obviously ideal for parents or caregivers who like to run regularly, as regular strollers lack the stability to maneuver bumpy terrain, sharp turns, and a fast pace, so they can be unsafe and uncomfortable to use. Even if you don’t plan on jogging with your child all the time, jogging strollers can be an excellent option for everyday walks and regular use.

Whether you’re taking care of one baby or multiple kids, finding the time to fit exercise into your schedule is never easy. For parents who count on their daily outdoor runs or walks for a much-needed break, a reliable jogging stroller can be a game changer. With large, air-filled or solid wheels meant to absorb bumps and bounces, jogging strollers are the safest way to take your little one along for a run. If you’re going to invest in one (they can be a little pricey!), you want something you can count on, which is why we tested a variety of popular options to find the 12 best jogging strollers on the market right now.

Best Overall: Guava Family Roam Crossover Stroller Guava Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Guavafamily.com Why We Like It: The front wheel lock control from the handlebar and the airless rubber tires make this such an easy, smooth ride. But Take Note: There’s no snack tray or cup holder for your child. An innovative design and comfortable features make this our number-one pick. The Guava Family Roam Crossover Stroller is incredibly intuitive to use, gives kids a smooth and steady ride over even the bumpiest terrain, and folds to a compact size. The stroller is ready to go pretty much the moment you take it out of the box. We love the sleek and cushy material that gives it a luxury car feel. We also appreciate the fact that the buckle on the harness has two buttons, which makes it harder for a clever little kid to open it up on their own. A padded and adjustable handlebar makes this comfortable to use and a magnetic peekaboo window allows you to easily view your child. There’s also a large, accessible storage area, and the stroller comes with a convenient parent organizer with a zippered pouch for valuables and a water bottle holder. In terms of maneuverability, we found that this stroller offered a really smooth and pleasant ride with an excellent suspension system. During runs in our real-world testing, we could push it with one hand when necessary, and little passengers didn’t bounce around a lot. Unlike a lot of other jogging strollers, which typically have air-filled tires, this one has airless rubber tires meant to stand the test of time without punctures or the need to pump up before runs. One of our favorite features was the ability to lock and unlock the swivel front wheel from a button on the handlebar. Having a locked front wheel makes running safer and steadier, but it’s good to be able to unlock it quickly when it comes time to change directions or weave between obstacles. The folding instructions are on the stroller for easy reference, and it’s worth noting that this stroller folds to a more compact size than many other options. At home, the stroller performed just as well after six months of use as it did in the first few weeks. One thing we didn’t love over time was the fact that you need a manual tether to lock the stroller into its folded position. We also wish it had a snack tray or cup holder for the child—there are only side pockets for them to stash some small items. Price at time of publication: $550 The Details: Weight: 28.5 pounds

Best Portable: BOB Gear Wayfinder Single Jogging Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: A conveniently placed hand brake makes enables safer stops during a run, and it’s easy to fold and store upright. But Take Note: It’s recommended to run with the swivel wheel locked, but we found that locking it limited maneuverability. A smooth ride and abundance of convenient features make this BOB a great pick for families on the go, and it was our favorite portable option because, as our tester noted, “It has everything I would need for both myself and my child.” The cushioned handlebar can adjust between three different heights and features a hand brake right in the center, for whenever quick stops are necessary. A cup holder right behind the handlebar keeps a water bottle snug and accessible, and the wrist strap offers some extra security on hilly runs. A zipper on the cargo pouch is a nice touch since it keeps your items in place even on bumpy terrain, and we really like that a flap in front of the stroller seat allows you to drop items into the cargo space without bending down. The large canopy offers plenty of sun protection for the child, and the seat requires little effort to recline for a relaxing ride. The stroller was incredibly maneuverable over rough terrain using either one or two hands. There was minimal bouncing thanks to the grippy, air-filled tires, and we could make sharp turns without fear of tipping it over. The swiveling front wheel is meant to be locked in place when running for extra stability, but in lab and real-world testing, we’ve felt that doing so limited the direction of the stroller and made running feel a little less enjoyable. Folding the stroller is easy, and a satisfying click lets you know it’s locked in place. You can store it upright, but when you need to stash it in a car or other tight place, you can remove the back wheels to make it more compact. That said, this stroller is pretty heavy and can sometimes be hard to lift. We also wish it had a snack tray or a cup holder for kids, although there are two side pockets in their seat area for small items. Price at time of publication: $580 The Details: Weight: 31.1 pounds

The Best Baby Cribs We Tested With Our Own Little Dreamers

Best Double for Long Runs: BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: A nine-position adjustable handlebar makes this feel ergonomically correct when running, and it offers an incredibly smooth and comfortable ride. But Take Note: Folding it can be complicated, and the seatbelt straps can be tight, especially over kids’ coats, so we wish they could have been adjusted more. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just enjoy distance runs, this BOB Gear option is a great choice for long runs with two kids. It offers a stable and smooth ride that our editor said makes it easier to push than her single jogging stroller at home. It was pretty easy to assemble, although we did find that the weight made it a bit difficult to handle. We love the extra large canopies, which even cover kids’ legs, and found the storage space to be mostly sufficient. A diaper bag fits in the cargo area, albeit a bit squished, but 10 different storage pockets allow you to keep snacks, essentials, and water bottles at arm’s length. That said, we did wish this had a dedicated cup holder instead of just the pockets, since our tester said the water bottles could sometimes get lost inside of them. One of the standout features of this jogging stroller is the nine-position adjustable handlebar that allows the runner to find their most comfortable option. “I felt that it provided an ergonomically correct ride for me, and I was able to go further and longer on my runs with less effort,” our editor raved. The mountain-bike-style suspension and air-filled tires make this stroller ideal for very bumpy terrain and even after six months of use, we’re impressed with how well it glides over pretty much any surface. While we found this to be a comfortable option for kids (“My 17-month-old curls up in the seat and refuses to come out,” says our editor), we didn’t love that the seatbelt straps tend to feel a bit tight, especially over kids’ coats in colder weather. We wish the straps were more adjustable. We also found folding it to be really difficult. In the lab, we had to thoroughly read through all of the directions to figure it out and nearly gave up altogether. Once you’ve done it a couple of times, you should be able to overcome that particular obstacle. This a pretty versatile double stroller that can even be used from birth thanks to the fact that the seats can recline, and you can use an infant car seat with it. (The manufacturer recommends waiting until your baby is 8 months to jog with your child in the stroller.) The superior suspension system makes it smooth enough to withstand long runs comfortably and the many features take care of the needs of the parent and kids. Price at time of publication: $800 The Details: Weight: 33 pounds

The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again

Best All-Terrain Jogging Stroller: UPPAbaby Ridge All-Terrain Stroller Albee Baby Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: Foam-filled tires and a responsive suspension system offer a smooth ride on almost any surface, and it maneuvers easily even when the front wheel is locked. But Take Note: We wish the seats were a bit more padded and that accessories like a snack tray and bumper bar were not separate purchases. The UPPAbaby Ridge is an all-terrain stroller, meaning it should be able to handle bumpy paths better than most. It really is a dream of a stroller in that and other respects It comes mostly assembled and only requires the wheels to be popped on. It has plenty of convenient features, like a water bottle holder and a storage pocket for a phone on the large canopy. A mesh peekaboo window makes it easy to check on your baby, and the cargo area is pretty roomy with a cover to keep items safely inside even when running through rough terrain. Kids often come with a lot of stuff, so we appreciate the two side pockets in the seat for small toys or snacks. We found the Ridge feels more secure than many other strollers thanks to the wrist strap, boldly colored foot brake, and convenient hand brake to slow things down when needed. The responsive suspension system keeps kids comfortable (although we do wish the seat had a little more cushioning) and the tires are filled with foam, so you don’t have to worry about toting an air pump around. It’s quite maneuverable around turns and obstacles, even when the front wheel is locked for stability during runs. A four-position handlebar allows runners to find their most comfortable height, too. You can walk with the Ridge as soon as your baby is 3 months old (or earlier if you purchase an UPPAbaby bassinet or car seat adapter), so it is definitely a versatile option we’d be happy to use as our everyday stroller. (As with all jogging strollers, wait until your child is at least 6 months old and has adequate head and neck control before running with them.) However, for the price, we wish this came with a bumper bar and snack tray, two accessories available to purchase separately. Note: The UPPAbaby Ridge was recalled in 2022 because the rear disc brakes had openings that could cause amputation or laceration if a child’s fingertip gets caught in them. The company has since fixed this in later models and offers free replacement disc brakes for anyone who owns a stroller affected by the recall. Price at time of publication: $600 The Details: Weight: 29.2 pounds

Best Lightweight Jogging Stroller: Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Bloomingdales Why We Like It: This is one of the lightest options out there, which makes it very easy to handle, and it has a sleek and modern design that makes it aesthetically pleasing. But Take Note: We found that it bounced around a bit and felt wobbly with the front wheel unlocked. At just 25 pounds, the Thule Urban Glide 2 is the lightest jogging stroller we tested, and that definitely makes a difference in terms of jogging, folding, and transporting it. If you don’t want something too bulky or heavy, this is a great option. Assembly only requires you to pop the wheels in and took us just a few minutes. We like the large wheels for sturdiness and the overall sleek design that gives it a trendy look. The ergonomically positioned handlebar has rubber grips for a good hold. The twisting hand brake makes it easy to slow down and gain control on hilly terrain, and the wrist strap keeps parents tethered to the stroller. The seat reclines nicely, and the large canopy includes a peekaboo window and side ventilation windows, keeping kids comfortable during their rides. Like most jogging strollers, this stroller features a swivel front wheel that can be locked for stable runs. Unlocked, we felt that this stroller was really easy to maneuver, with one tester noting that it “turns very, very well.” However, it feels wobbly and bouncy, especially over uneven surfaces, if you run with the wheel unlocked. Fortunately, when the wheel is locked, you gain stability without losing maneuverability. We really loved that this stroller felt lightweight and easy to push, even one-handed. The suspension system keeps it extremely smooth, for the most part. While the folding process isn’t very intuitive, it also wasn’t difficult. It doesn’t get super compact, though. Thoughtful features include reflective rims on the wheels and canopy, a zip-top cover on the cargo area to keep toys and other items safe inside, and a padded five-point harness for extra comfort. Still, we wish this one came with some other helpful features, like a water bottle holder for the parent or caregiver, a phone holder or similar storage pocket, and some kind of snack tray or storage pocket for the child inside the stroller. For the higher price point, we felt this one could have had those more basic items. That said, this is a nice-looking stroller. Due to its high quality and light weight, we recommend this one for more serious joggers, with our editor noting, “It’s going to encourage you to run.” Price at time of publication: Starting at $550 The Details: Weight: 25 pounds

We Tested the Best Travel Strollers for Every Type of Adventure

Most Comfortable for Kids: BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This offers a really smooth and sturdy ride on any kind of terrain, and the seat is comfortable and secure for little ones. But Take Note: We found this to be so heavy and bulky that handling it before and after a run is frustrating if you need to store it or transport it in a car. If you plan on taking your child for long runs on especially uneven surfaces, you want to get a stroller like this BOB Gear Alterrain Pro, which offers a really comfortable experience for them. Nothing can ruin a run like a whining child who wants to get out of the seat! The stroller’s shock absorption and padding in the seat make all the difference here. Our editor testing it at home felt her child was very secure in the seat, even when going over rough terrain, and said, “I usually don’t hear a peep from her on our runs, and she seems to be enjoying herself.” A large viewing window has a flap that folds so it doesn’t fly around in the wind, and the expansive canopy offers plenty of sun protection and is waterproof just in case it rains. The seat can recline so they can relax in there, and it’s ventilated to keep them from overheating. Setting up this stroller took a bit of time and was kind of annoying due to its heft and size. We struggled with unfolding it during assembly and later on throughout testing. Folding it is simple and can be done one-handed, but unfolding it was a consistent issue at home, even three months into use. However, once it’s open, this stroller is maneuverable and gives a smooth and stable ride. It does well on corners and even small and tight turns, though one of the wheels could get a little squeaky at times, depending on the incline of the seat (especially if it was more reclined). It’s easier to maneuver when the front wheel is unlocked, but definitely more stable when it’s locked. The handlebar is easy to adjust and offers a comfortable jog. There’s a hand brake so you can slow this down during a run if needed, but we wish the foot brakes were easier to use. While we love that the cargo area offers a zip-top close to keep items secure and safe from any mud or dirt, we also wish it were a little bit bigger: We had trouble getting a full diaper bag in there and worried we’d break it in the process. There are pockets for the person pushing the stroller, but it would be nice to have a dedicated water bottle holder. It’s pretty easy to clean, with a waterproof fabric that makes it easy to wipe away spills. After three months of use, we found it to be holding up really well and didn’t have any issues with it. This stroller is large and heavy. The heft of this stroller is probably what helps make it more comfortable for the little ones, especially on uneven terrain. But our editor did feel that it was heavy to push and cumbersome to deal with after her jog. It also barely fit in the back of her Mazda CX-5. “Its weight makes it a pretty intense workout on the arms—especially if you’re running up a hill,” she says. Because of that, you might not want this as an everyday stroller, in which case the price is a bit steep. Price at time of publication: $700 The Details: Weight: 32.3 pounds

Best for New Joggers: Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec Jogging Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: Convenient features, like a parent storage tray and kid’s snack tray, and a low price point make this a good budget-friendly option. But Take Note: When the front wheel is unlocked, it gets pretty wobbly during runs. This very reasonably priced Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec stroller (at less than $200, it’s considerably cheaper than most of the other options on this list) is a great choice for parents who are just starting to go out for runs or who aren’t sure how often they’ll actually get to use it for runs. It’s not a large investment, but it also offers a pretty smooth ride with some great features. Assembly is simple, and we appreciate the overall practical design (although it’s not quite as modern or sleek as some other choices). We love both the parent console and the child’s snack tray. The parent console has a spot for your phone and two cup holders, and the child’s snack tray has a cup holder and also swings out of the way for your little one to get in and out. The storage compartment is narrow but roomy, and the seat reclines for naps. We don’t love the wrist strap, which attaches to the handle with velcro and drags on the floor when not being used. The Race Tec was wobbly when we ran with its front wheel unlocked during our lab test. When locked, the ride was smoother, lighter, and easier, and the stroller didn’t bounce around a lot even on bumpier surfaces. The ergonomic handlebar has a good grip, and the child’s safety harness is padded for comfort, as is the seat itself. The fabric doesn’t look very high-quality or luxurious, but there is nothing wrong with it either. We like that this stroller is pretty narrow, and it’s also one of the most lightweight options we tried, making it a pretty good portable stroller that is ideal for people who live in a city. It folds smoothly, locks into place, and feels sturdy once folded. There are two handles on the side to lift it when folded, which is a nice touch. That said, we didn’t love that when we folded it, the parent console fell off, and the kid’s tray stuck out awkwardly. This stroller shouldn’t be used until 6 months of age, but it’s also available as a travel system package with an infant car seat. Overall, we’re impressed with how well this stroller rides and the number of features it has for such a low price point. Price at time of publication: $142 The Details: Weight: 25 pounds

Best Double for New Joggers: Joovy Zoom X2 Double Jogging Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This has comfortable seats and a secure feel, and the large weight capacity means it will grow with your kids. But Take Note: It’s on the heavier and bulkier side, making it a little hard to handle sometimes. The Joovy Zoom X2 Double stroller is a pretty basic double jogging stroller with plenty of comfortable features. The assembly is intuitive and we really like its design, plus it’s less expensive than many other double jogging strollers we tested. The seating area is pretty comfortable, with two seats that can each recline independently and a padded five-point harness for extra protection on bumpy rides. The multi-position canopy is waterproof and offers some flexibility in terms of coverage. There’s plenty of room in the cargo area (it can hold up to 15 pounds) and there are also two pockets by the seats where kids can stash snacks and small toys. The parent organizer is really convenient and features a cup holder and a zippered pocket for valuables. We appreciated that the stroller comes with a pump for the air-filled tires so that you never have to worry about them deflating on a run. In terms of maneuverability, we found it really easy to turn and navigate. The front swivel wheel does lock in place for extra stability, and a suspension system gives this a nice smooth ride, even over uneven terrain. There’s no hand brake for slowing down, but we do love the foot brake system: It’s a full bar you can lift up and push back down without scrambling to find it. The handlebar has a cushioned feel that is comfortable to use. The stroller is also pretty easy to clean, with seat covers that can be thrown in the washing machine when needed. And while folding didn’t initially feel very intuitive during our test, it was easy to do once we read the manual. We wish this had some other features, like a wrist strap, hand brake, and cup holders for the kids, but overall feel it’s a pretty good value. Unlike some of the higher-priced jogging strollers, this one feels pretty heavy and bulky, although it’s worth noting that at 30 pounds, it’s fairly lightweight compared to standard double strollers. Price at time of publication: $500 The Details: Weight: 30 pounds

Best Trailer-Stroller Combo: Thule Chariot Cross Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: A versatile option for active families, this can be used for strolling, biking, jogging, and even skiing. But Take Note: It comes in at a high price point for something you likely won’t use as an everyday stroller and we did struggle with assembling and folding it. If you plan on taking your child along on multiple types of active adventures—or you’re training for a triathlon—the Thule Chariot Cross is a great option. This unique stroller can be used for walking, jogging, biking, and skiing (with an extra attachment). We had difficulty with assembly and found that the instructions were unclear. The end result felt sturdy and durable, but putting it together was definitely frustrating. At first glance, you can tell this is different: As our editor put it in the lab, “It looks like a little baby cage.” They’re not wrong, but at least it seems like a comfortable cage. The seat reclines, and tinted plastic on the sides allows kids a nice view. You can zip a netting over the entire seat area to keep them enclosed, or you can fold it up to the top and leave it open. This also comes with a rain cover and a sunshade. The non-rethread harness is easy to use and the buckle is just difficult enough that a child won’t be able to get it undone on their own (which is good, especially if you’re biking or skiing when using this). Pockets in the seat area are ideal for snacks or toys and it overall feels pretty roomy. It also has a pretty high weight limit, and padding on the seat offers a cushy feel (the seat is also removable and easy to clean). We gave this a perfect score for maneuverability. We only tried this as a stroller with four wheels, but you can also purchase a jogging kit that replaces the two front wheels with a single fixed wheel for serious runs. We found it to be bouncy but smooth, with a very light feel. Adjustable suspension offers a smooth ride as well, and the handlebar is adjustable and ergonomic whether you’re walking or jogging. Unlike other strollers, this doesn’t have cargo space under the seat. Instead, a bag behind the seat holds your items, and our tester found this easier to access. We found this a little difficult to fold during testing and noted that the buttons on the side meant to collapse the stroller are hard to press and even harder to lift up. To really make it a more compact size, you have to remove all four wheels, which can be tedious and makes it a bit more time-consuming than other strollers. At just about 30 pounds, this is a fairly lightweight option. This is a pretty pricey stroller that only comes with the kits for strolling and biking, so if you want to use it for jogging or skiing, you have to pay extra to get those conversion kits. While this is versatile, we feel it’s only worth the money if you’re a serious multi-sport athlete. Price at time of publication: $1,250 The Details: Weight: 30.4 pounds

