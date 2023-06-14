To bring you this list of the best hoverboards for kids, we looked at a wide range of them, from colorful and LED light-adorned beginner models for little tikes to powerful all-terrain ones for older teens. We also spoke with experts about what to consider when choosing a hoverboard, and gathered safety tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to limit injury. When you have the right hoverboard, your kids will have freedom, and you’ll have peace of mind.

While their 2015 introduction to the U.S. consumer market was met with an instant fanbase willing to pay high prices, today’s quality hoverboards won’t give you the same sticker shock. The upper range is still hefty (some cost $500), but you can still find a hoverboard from a reputable brand that follows safety standards and certifications for around $99.

Because hoverboards are powered by compact and high-powered batteries (usually lithium-based) that could fail, it’s important to make sure you choose a model that has been put through extensive testing and is made from quality materials by a quality manufacturer. Not to throw shade at LED lights and Bluetooth speakers, fun features should play second fiddle to a trusted brand name, testing, and standard Underwriter's Laboratory (UL) 2272 certification when making a hoverboard purchase.

But while you may want to go full steam ahead with your hoverboard purchase, Ali Kermani, vice president of marketing and product developer at Razor USA and father of two young hoverboarders, recommends you do some research to make a safe choice . “It’s important to recognize that hoverboards are great fun, but the fact that they don’t have handlebars or brakes makes it especially important to focus on safe riding practices and to wear protective gear,” he tells Parents.

Whether you’re sending your kids outside for an adventure or you let them zip around a clear space in the house during a rainy day, you can look to hoverboards as one futuristic way to entertain your kids —not a screen in sight. Also known as self-balancing or two-wheeled boards, these devices can add in a bit of sci-fi-meets-extreme-sports fun to even the most mundane days. Who knew a trip to the corner store could be this exciting?

An important note: You might wonder why Power Pony has a lower age range than most hoverboards. The company was awarded a certification for the 6-plus age range through tests mandated by the ASTM standards and applicable U.S. laws for safety outlined by the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC).

Through the ZÜME App, you can pre-set the pony’s speed to beginner (trot), intermediate (gallop), and advanced (race). Bonus: The high weight limit (200 pounds) allows for grownups to have their own horsing around moment. (We have actually tried this one ourselves.)

The hefty price might not have you racing to purchase this seated hoverboard, but one look at the adorable pony and you might throw your budget out the window. This soft-yet-sturdy horse is attached to a hoverboard, and allows kids to feel confident and comfortable while riding. There are two unicorns and two ponies to choose from, each with LED lights and sound effects. The 15-minute charge means your rider is ready to roam the pastures (yes, it rides easily on grass) at a moment’s notice.

Why We Like It: The lightning fast charge time and ability to preset speeds via a Smartphone app can’t be beat. Also, it’s a pony.

We’ve talked to parents whose kids have owned earlier models of Hover-1s, and they like the brand’s reputation for creating hoverboards with sturdy design, ease of use, and durability. Thanks to this unit’s stabilization system, newcomers stay balanced and upright as they become more comfortable with zooming around on a hoverboard (Look, Mom, no hands!). We’re also cheering for the toned-down 5 mph maximum speed that allows new riders to learn the ropes at an easier, safer pace than other boards. The bright, dual LED headlights brighten up their path (which makes you happy), while also amping up the cool quotient (which makes them happy).

The name says it all. If your young kid is just starting out, the My First Hoverboard is a solid choice that doesn’t require a huge investment. Its non-slip foot pads, slower speed range, and simple riding controls all make it easier for smaller beginners to feel confident on their new set of wheels.

But Take Note: Some riders note that it’s not compatible with the seat attachment, even though it’s sold as a bundle.

Why We Like It: Its motor isn’t too powerful, the speeds aren’t too speedy, and it’s all calibrated for smaller riders.

If lithium ion batteries still worry you despite their progress in safety over the years, this hoverboard is equipped with a non-lithium LiFePO4 battery, which is said to be nonflammable and noncombustible when damaged or punctured, or while charging, when used as intended. Some users report the battery doesn’t hold a charge after using it for a year or less, however, so you may have to replace it sooner than you would with other models.

Consider this a safer twist on the need for speed that most hoverboards promote. This board is gentle in nature, perfect for when your child is adapting to riding a hoverboard. Because it’s less sensitive to small movements, it’s more forgiving when it comes to steering and turning. The lower max speed (6 mph) also helps keep young riders within a safe pace, while the colorful LED lights and fun available colors will still get their hearts racing.

Why We Like It: The model is less sensitive to sudden movements, making it great for kids ages 8 and up.

It features front multicolor LED lights to keep the hype up and two modes of riding (Training and Normal) to keep skill levels in check. While the battery life is only 40 minutes, the LED battery-life monitor is helpful in letting you know it’s time to charge up for your next ride.

With big, grippy tires, anti-slip rubber foot platforms, fender bumpers, and wide foot space, this hoverboard will make your tween feel confident and comfortable on the road. The board also balances itself during rides, allowing the rider to stop on a dime after showing off an impressive 360-degree spin.

This self-balancing hoverboard also has LED lights for night-time safety and Bluetooth speakers that play music directly from a Smartphone for rocking out while riding. If you choose this hoverboard, we recommend testing it out a few times right away within your return window—we’ve heard from some riders that their products were broken upon arrival and they needed replacements.

Bumpy terrain doesn’t stand a chance against this high-powered dual-motored hoverboard. With its high weight limit of 420 pounds, riders of all sizes can hit the ground (or gravel) rolling. Air-filled, high-tread tires offer stability and traction when faced with mud, grass, and more at inclines up to 30 degrees, while the non-slip pedals and superb shock absorption means the rider stays put without too much bounce. All that sturdiness comes at a price: These boards weigh 31 pounds, so younger kids won’t enjoy picking them up to take them home if the battery dies during use.

But Take Note: This board is heavy to lug around. We do also hear from some riders that they bought lemons and had to get replacement boards soon after buying them.

Why We Like It: The Swagboard takes your rider from underfoot in the house to smooth outdoor riding on almost any landscape.

The 6.5-inch tires are solid and make for a smooth ride on most surfaces. The board itself has non-slip footpads and several LED lights for battery status, night-time riding illumination, and just pure fun. We also love the fact that it comes in several colors and is one of the more lightweight boards on the market, while still coming in at hundreds of dollars less than the competition. One complaint we hear from riders and their parents, however, is that one battery charge lasts only 3 miles or less.

Responsive and fun, Gotrax Edge fits the bill when compared to more expensive models. It outshines other “budget” boards with a powerful motor and higher weight capacity than most hoverboards designed for kids.It also has a self-balancing mode, which allows you to get on without it twisting, making it easier to control for both beginners and expert riders.

But Take Note: The Edge is very sensitive to weight, so smaller kids might not have as much control.

Why We Like It: It has many of the same features as more expensive models and works well on a variety of surfaces.

The steering bar gives off a cool futuristic vibe while helping the rider control the hoverboard’s direction by lightly touching the knee pad with their legs—doing this actually shifts their balance just enough to prompt those smooth turns that other Segway vehicles are known for. The model is also equipped with s Bluetooth speakers, so your music-lover can zoom around to tunes.

A reduced speed limit helps keep things manageable for both them and you. There are three riding modes (a safe mode of 4.3 mph, beginner of 6.2 mph, and sports of 8.7 mph), and the speed limit is adjustable via an app. The Ninebot S Kids also does a bit of parenting for you, with a built-in voice mode that alerts the rider they’re going too fast (it even slows the board down for them).

Segway knows its stuff when it comes to self-balancing devices, and its Ninebot S Kids is a clear example. Since it’s on the smaller side, this hoverboard gets younger children in the game. (It’s important to note that the Ninebot S has the same features and a higher weight range of 88 to 220 pounds for riders ages 16 and older.)

Why We Like It: Segway is a clear leader in two-wheeled, self-balancing motorized transporters, hitting all the marks in safety, design aesthetic, and fun features.

Our Review Process

We handpicked all of the hoverboards on our list based on real usage by riders, as well as how well they adhere to important buying guidelines noted by health experts. We also choose hoverboards that fit a variety of budgets, skill levels, and age.

To gain expert insight on how to choose hoverboards and let them ride safely, we interviewed Ali Kermani, vice president of marketing and product developer at Razor USA; and Lois K. Lee, M.D., MPH, FAAP, FACEP, chair for the Council on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention at the AAP, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Boston Children's Hospital, and mom of two.. And because real-life expertise also helps, Jennifer Salvucci Bent, a Westford, Mass.-based actor, private school drama teacher, and mom of two daughters; and Sydney Studt, an 18-year-old hoverboarder in Jacksonville, Fla., also provided their experience on choosing hoverboards.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Hoverboard

As these are more than just toys (translation: they’re mechanical and could cause injury), there are several factors parents and caregivers should consider when choosing the right model. Here are some elements to look into before purchasing a hoverboard for your child. While these are merely guidelines, it’s really up to you whether to allow your child to use a hoverboard based on their individual skill level, coordination, and ability to follow rules.

Your Child’s Age and Weight

Each hoverboard has a weight limitation, and Kermani stresses the importance of respecting it. “They’re offered based upon the product’s mechanical properties and consideration of the effect of rider size, weight, and anticipated maturity levels,” he says. While most hoverboards require riders to weigh a minimum 44 pounds to control them, weight maximums vary among models, with some capping at 130 pounds and others hitting as high as 420 pounds.

Battery Life and Type

Hoverboards generally employ compact and high-powered batteries (usually lithium-based), which are complex systems that can possibly fail and should be used with care. “For this reason it’s important to make sure you choose a hoverboard with a high degree of quality in its materials, manufacture, and testing,” says Kermani. One important indicator of such quality is compliance with UL 2272 certification for safety, which is the standard for testing the safety of hoverboard electrical systems. “Consumers in the U.S. should be wary of any hoverboard that has not been tested and certified as meeting that standard,” he warns. All of the hoverboards we list here have met those standards, and certification should be clear on the packaging.

In terms of battery range per charge, these numbers vary based on rider’s weight, riding surface (your kitchen tile is easier to ride on than a gravel driveway), incline, etc.

Battery Recall Concerns

Hoverboards have had their time in the spotlight, and it wasn’t always pretty. A rash of hoverboards’ lithium batteries overheating and catching fire lit up the news shortly after they came on the U.S. market. This questionable safety issue caused parents to second-guess purchasing one of these models for their kids.

According to Kermani, the industry underwent several recalls through the years. And so UL 2272 was born. It’s a certification that introduced an “electrical system testing” protocol for hoverboards. The initial round of recalls back in 2016 served to implement a new standard within the industry, hopefully putting those worries to rest. But as recently as this March, hoverboard company Jetson issued a recall of 53,000 hoverboards after overheated batteries caused deadly fires. (If you’re interested in looking at recall records, the Consumer Product Safety Commission website has information on hoverboard recalls and most reputable manufacturers also publish such announcements on their own websites).

While these battery concerns are lingering for some parents, there are ways to keep your child safe and your hoverboard sound. “Try to avoid overcharging the battery. The hoverboard instructions should be able to give guidance on the appropriate time for charging the battery,” explains Dr. Lee. She also suggests storing your hoverboard in a cool location away from flammable materials (e.g. carpet) in case the battery does overheat.

Speed

Most hoverboards don’t exceed 10 mph, as they’re not built for speed, but for agility and fun. The top speed and range are directly affected by the rider’s characteristics, such as weight and skill, as well as terrain. Hoverboards designed for younger children, such as the Swagtron T580 Twist, won’t go above 6 mph,

Extra Features

When it comes to bells and whistles, hoverboards have plenty. Most (if not all) have LED lights that not only serve as headlights but add a little flash to the model’s wheels and bumpers. Many also boast Bluetooth speakers that connect seamlessly to music playing on a phone. Two bonus safety features to look for are self-balancing mode, which helps the rider stay upright and stable, and programmable settings that govern maximum speeds from either the hoverboard itself or through an app.

Price

The cost of a kids’ hoverboard starts at around $100 and goes up to $500. A higher price doesn’t necessarily translate to a better model (although you might get more features). The prices have dramatically decreased since hoverboards rolled onto the market, so it can still be affordable to invest in products from a recognizable brand that has been around for a while.

How to Use Hoverboards Safely

While hoverboards are fun, the absence of handlebars and brakes increases the need to focus on safe riding practices (hello, helmets and wrist guards) and be especially careful when first learning to ride a hoverboard.

“This is a motorized device, so a child will need to understand it will go faster and be harder to stop than a bike or scooter,” says Dr. Lee. “Hoverboards are a fun way for kids to spend time outside, but parents should know that injuries like fractures, sprains, and even head injuries can occur when children fall off a hoverboard.”

According to a study published in 2018 in Pediatrics, the official journal of the AAP, the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System noted an estimated 26,854 hoverboard injuries were treated in emergency rooms in the U.S. between 2015 and 2016. Fractured wrists were the most common injury.

Some general hoverboard safety tips from the AAP include:

Always wear a helmet to help prevent serious head injury and concussions. Consider having your child wear wrist guards or knee pads, especially when they’re just learning how to ride a hoverboard. Avoid riding at night and in areas with motor vehicle traffic. Supervise your child when they are first learning how to use the hoverboard. Never leave hoverboards to charge overnight or when no one is home.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you use a hoverboard?

While the name suggests otherwise, hoverboards don’t actually hover at all. Instead they’re self-balancing scooters that roll along the ground thanks to two motorized wheels controlled by the rider’s foot motion and weight distribution. To move forward, the rider presses their toes down evenly, increasing the angle of the footpads to accelerate. To move backwards, they press both heels down evenly. To stop, bring both feet to neutral. By applying pressure to one side or the other while moving in any direction, you’ll make a turn or spin.

How old should my child be to use a hoverboard?

This depends on the developmental abilities of your child. “In general, [hoverboards] are recommended for children 8 years and older who are more likely to have the physical and cognitive ability to manage any situations where they might fall,” says Dr. Lee.

Are hoverboards legal in the U.S.?

While hoverboards are legal to own, their use may be regulated or restricted in terms of locations (such as sidewalks or streets). “There have also been places which may limit carriers from allowing such battery-powered products to be carried into places like airplanes, buses, or trains,” says Kermani. If you use a hoverboard, respect local laws and regulations governing its use. The CPSC considers hoverboards “micromobility” devices, which do not require a driver’s license to operate, but local regulations still apply.

How long do hoverboards usually last?

It can be expected that, over time and multiple rechargings, hoverboards will lose efficiency and essentially wear out. To help ensure your hoverboard lasts as long as possible, Kermani suggests charging your batteries after each use and at least once every other month when in storage, making sure to unplug your charger when the unit is done charging.

