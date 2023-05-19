Babies Gear High Chairs The Best High Chairs for Small Spaces (and Big Appetites) These compact seats won't cramp your kid's style. By Katrina Cossey and Hilary Abrahamson Published on May 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Eating solid foods and learning to self-feed are huge milestones for baby, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of your living space. There are plenty of compact high chairs for small spaces, and some of them even fold for storage when mealtime is done. Whether you've got a cramped kitchen or you just want to keep the high chair out of sight when not in use, you have many options for feeding your child safely and comfortably. With foldable high chairs, you do need to ensure the design locks in place each time you use it and cannot be tipped over easily. And, of course, never leave your child in a high chair alone, as even the safest still have some risk of falling. We’ve created a list of the best compact high chairs to help you save space where you need it most. When reviewing products, we considered design, dimensions, features, ease of cleaning, assembly, ease of use, and overall value. Additionally, we reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics on high chair safety tips. Our Favorite High Chairs for Small Spaces Joovy Nook High Chair Inglesina Fast Table Hook-On High Chair Graco Blossom 6-in-1 High Chair Cosco Simple Fold High Chair Chicco Polly High Chair Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair Oribel Cocoon High Chair Joovy Nook High Chair Target Buy on Target Buy on Amazon This Joovy high chair has a stylish and simple design. The no-frills aesthetic means fewer parts and crevices to clean, but the comfy, colorful cushions keep it fun. This is one of the best folding high chairs on the market. Price at time of publication: $130 Inglesina Fast Table Hook-On High Chair Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com It doesn’t get more compact than this hook-on chair from Inglesina. This chair clips to the edge of any table, which makes it ideal for traveling, going out to eat, or saving space at home. The AAP says this style of high chair is not a good substitute for a freestanding one, but if you use this style, they say to find one with locks, and this one features double clamps that lock. Plus, the baby is secured with a three-point harness, and this portable model meets all high chair safety standards. Price at time of publication: $79 Graco Blossom 6-in-1 High Chair Kohls Buy on Kohls.com Buy on Amazon Not only does this awesome convertible high chair work for every age range from newborn to toddler, but it’s also one of the best bets if you’re looking for a space-saving high chair. That's because it can convert into a booster and a separate chair, seating two kids at once. It’s height adjustable, holds up to 60 pounds, and different parts of the same high chair system can be used to accommodate a baby and toddler at the same time. Talk about hard-working! Price at time of publication: $200 The 14 Best Step Stools for Kids, Tested by Kids Cosco Simple Fold High Chair Walmart Buy on Walmart Buy on Target What good is a folding high chair if it’s not incredibly easy to fold? Difficult designs can make space-saving high chairs useless if you need to break a sweat to store them. That’s not the case with this intuitive high chair. It folds and sets up in a matter of seconds. And at under $50, it’s an incredible price! Price at time of publication: $40 Chicco Polly High Chair Chicco Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Chicco is known for its high-quality, easy-to-use baby gear, and this folding high chair is no exception. Four wheels make moving this high chair from room to room easy, and the 8-inch fold makes it super compact for easy, space-saving storage. Price at time of publication: $140 The Best Toddler Plates and Bowls That Will Survive Those Gravity Tests Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target The name says it all with this space-saver high chair! This colorful high chair attaches to a kitchen chair, which means it takes up zero extra floor space. It has everything you love about a full-size high chair without sacrificing space. Price at time of publication: $60 Oribel Cocoon High Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart This folding high chair has a sleek, modern design, is easy to clean up, and is effortless to store. When you’re ready to put this high chair away, the legs fold in, and the magnetic tray is attached to the lower legs for seamless stowing. Price at time of publication: $229 The Best Developmental Toys for 9-Month-Olds and Their Sensory Exploration Who We Are Katrina Cossey is a commerce writer, enthusiastic shopper, and devoted mom. She spent several years in broadcast journalism but found her true passion in writing about the best products for families, pregnant people, and kids of all ages. She’s researched thousands of baby products, toys, gifts, and more and personally tested many of them. In her spare time, you’ll likely find her in the beautiful outdoors of Oklahoma with her husband and 3-year-old son. Katrina has lived the apartment life for more than 10 years and understands the importance of saving space in a sea of toys and other baby gear. She recommends parents evaluate the space they're working with and look for dimensions to ensure the high chair you've got your eye on will effortlessly blend in. Sources Parents uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. 6 quick high chair safety tips. American Academy of Pediatrics.