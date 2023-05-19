The Best High Chairs for Small Spaces (and Big Appetites)

Eating solid foods and learning to self-feed are huge milestones for baby, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of your living space. There are plenty of compact high chairs for small spaces, and some of them even fold for storage when mealtime is done. Whether you've got a cramped kitchen or you just want to keep the high chair out of sight when not in use, you have many options for feeding your child safely and comfortably.



With foldable high chairs, you do need to ensure the design locks in place each time you use it and cannot be tipped over easily. And, of course, never leave your child in a high chair alone, as even the safest still have some risk of falling.



We’ve created a list of the best compact high chairs to help you save space where you need it most. When reviewing products, we considered design, dimensions, features, ease of cleaning, assembly, ease of use, and overall value. Additionally, we reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics on high chair safety tips.