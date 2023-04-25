The Best Footmuffs and Buntings for Cozy Stroller Outings

While some footmuffs from are designed for specific stroller models, most have cutouts in the back and the bottom of the blanket, so that you can loop any stroller harness through it without sacrificing the fit or your baby's safety in cold weather . Other features to look out for include the fabric material (you want something soft and warm enough for your climate), durability, fit, and ease of cleaning. We researched the top picks from reliable brands with these features in mind.

Maybe even before you had a baby of your own, you noticed babies looking super cozy in their strollers , wrapped up in what looks like a sleeping bag and got a little bit jealous of them. The best stroller footmuffs, also known as stroller buntings, keep babies so comfy and warm in colder weather. When you find the right one that's compatible with your stroller and climate, you'll feel like you and your little are free to walk around in the most blustery of days.

A top panel and anti-slip backing ensure the footmuff fits snugly on most standard-sized strollers. Additionally, the two-way zipper opening allows easy entry and exit for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Bonus: The bottom interior panel features a special fabric that wipes clean, so no need to worry about those dirty shoes.

This footmuff’s hood is impressive as it draws around your kid's head for the coldest days (it's suitable for temps as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit) and flips out for the warmer ones. The removable front cover adjusts five different ways to adjust to the temperature, which toddler parents and caregivers will surely appreciate. A water-resistant and windproof shell ensures children stay dry, while the ultra-soft fleece is simply comfortable.

Active parents who don’t want the winter weather to inhibit their adventures or their style, will enjoy this well-designed footmuff, which comes in five neutral colors. Super cozy, the muff is lined with ultra-warm fleece and has extra protective lining at the bottom, so dirty shoes won't destroy it. It also has a universal fit for all five-point harness systems, an adjustable hood, and a large zip opening to regulate temperatures.

But Take Note: It's line-dry only and doesn't extend, so kids may outgrow it before they're done with the stroller.

Why We Like It: Though it's made by Thule, this attractive, warm bunting is compatible with any stroller with a five-point harness.

This affordable option fits a wide variety of umbrella strollers, as well as other styles of stroller, because of its two 4-inch zippered extensions at the bottom and top. This is an ideal option if you plan to move the footmuff from stroller to stroller, as well as if you want to use it as your child grows from baby to toddler. Designed for ease, it boasts an anti-slip backing and secure strap. Warm and comfy, this is a great choice for life on the go. Price at time of publication: $66

But Take Note: You do need to rethread the stroller straps to install it.

Why We Like It: It extends at the bottom and top, allowing it to fit growing children and changing strollers.

Extra-long, the muff features a central zipper for easy access and the ability to regulate temperatures. Available in three bold colors, this choice stands out for its stylish look. Unfortunately, it doesn't fit all stroller brands, so check with the manufacturer before you buy it.

This sleek, attractive stroller footmuff provides some super plush padding for your little one. In the winter months, zip it all the way up for warmth. In warmer seasons, use it without the cover as a soft stroller liner.

Why We Like It: It's very stylish looking and can still be comfortable in warmer weather with the top zipped off.

With a shearling fleece liner and water-resistant nylon shell, the L.L. Bean Snow Bunting keeps kiddos protected in any type of weather. This footmuff fits most standard-sized strollers thanks to an adjustable back opening that’s compatible with most harnesses. A two-way zipper allows parents and caregivers to put children in (and take them out) with ease, while the removable top cover snaps in place for additional warmth. Plus, the integrated hood keeps small heads warm during any outdoor adventure.

But Take Note: Check its size against your stroller's dimensions, as some have found it too big.

Though the elastic strap at the top of this bunting won't work on all strollers, the back is made from with anti-slip material to keep the bunting bag secure, while the fleece lining is warm and cozy. Two cords on each side of the hood allow grown-ups to tighten the hood and keep little heads warm. Additionally, the middle zipper provides easy access to kiddos on any adventure.

With a universal footmuff, you usually don’t have to worry about compatibility issues. The Yobee Universal Footmuff features eight harness openings to work with standard, five-point harness strollers. It’s available in four neutral colors to match any stroller system and is recommended for children ages 6 months to 3 years old.

Why We Like It: It's fully adjustable to fit most strollers, and so much less expensive than what's available from stroller brands.

If you have a little one in the winter, an infant car seat cover is an absolute must, especially if you use your car seat in your stroller, too. This Skip Hop cover fits most infant car seats and features an elastic bottom to provide a snug fit. We love the plush fleece lining that surrounds babies while they ride and helps block out the wind. The front flap zips off for easy access, or you can leave it zipped and open the outer collar to see your baby’s face. The color and pattern options are a nice bonus, too.

Better than a warm blanket, the cocoon features a central zipper that allows for easy access. Side and shoulder zippers allow you to open the cocoon if the temperature rises while you're out and about.

Perfect for infant car seats, the fittingly named Cocoon simply slips on and off the car seat base via the elastic perimeter. There’s no material between the baby and the car seat, so it’s safe and made for easy installation and removal.

The best of the best, this expandable stroller muff is well worth the price tag, especially if you live in a cold climate and will be using your stroller frequently throughout the winter for a few years. It's made with soft poly insulation and anti-pilling micro-fleece on the inside and an outer waterproof nylon shell, so you can trust that it's durable and will block out the cold with ease. Designed to fit any stroller, it has an anti-slip back and offers easy access to the safety straps on a stroller or infant car seat. It can also size up or down using zippered length and width extenders, so one stroller footmuff can fit the same kid from 6 months old up to 4 years old. And to top things off, it's machine-washable. Price at time of publication: $200

But Take Note: It is an investment, and the hood can't be removed.

Why We Like It: This bunting has a waterproof outer shell protecting an insulated microfleece inside, and it's expandable, so it will last through toddlerhood.

Factors to Consider When Shopping for Stroller Footmuffs

Compatibility

While most stroller buntings are labeled as one-size-fits-most, not all of them are compatible with all stroller brands out there. Before adding it to your baby registry or cart, compare the product dimensions to that of your stroller. Examine the openings for the stroller harness, and any other places the footmuff attaches, to make sure it suits the design of your stroller.

Material

Depending on your needs and the climate where you live, you may require a super warm, weather-resistant muff to block out all of winter’s chill. On the other hand, if you live in a milder climate, a light cover is ideal to get through seasonal temperature changes.

For a supreme cocoon of warmth, reach for footmuffs that are insulated and lined with material like flannel, fleece, or shearling. If winter is not totally frigid in your area and you're worried about your tot overheating, opt for an all-weather footmuff that is lightly lined with a zipper to allow for air to flow. Some of the buntings on this list also have water-resistant outer layers, to keep baby dry if you get caught outside without a rain cover.

Look for machine-washable material since your muff will be out in the elements and could get rained, snowed, or spilled on, and toddlers will be getting into it with dirty shoes.

Age and Size

Just like most baby gear, some footmuff brands are specifically designed for a particular age group, while others are designed to be one-size-fits-all or expandable. To get the best fit—and avoid unsafe, uncomfortable bunching—opt for the footmuff that fits your baby's age and size. If you are unsure, check out the brand's sizing guide.

Your Questions, Answered

Are footmuffs safe?

Footmuffs are safe for strollers. Since they are attached to the stroller, they are less likely to fall off or get stuck in the wheels as a blanket would. Some footmuffs designed for infants can be used in a car seat. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that these footmuffs or buntings not add any bulkiness behind your child or between their body and the car seat's harness.

Are footmuffs universal in sizing?

No, not all footmuffs are universal in sizing, even some that claim to be. Check the measurements before you buy, and read reviews. Finally, make sure the company you're considering has an easy return process in case the footmuff doesn't fit your particular stroller.



