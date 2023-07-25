With one of these top-notch double strollers, you won’t have to slow down with two kids , whether you’re jogging, running errands, or visiting your favorite theme park.

To find the best double stroller for your growing household , consider its features, like built-in storage for kids and parents, piggyback boards for a standing third rider, and convertible seating configurations. Other priorities include maneuverability, intuitive assembly, the ability to fit through standard doors, and how easily it folds down between uses. We looked at all of these factors when testing the most popular double strollers in our lab and in real life.

“Make sure you stay close to the stroller with your back straight and the shoulders back,” Cavasino advises stroller pushers. If your stroller doesn’t invite you to walk this way, it’s not the right one for you.

An excellent double stroller not only provides a dedicated space in which little ones can relax during family outings but should also be intuitive for the person pushing them. Alli Cavasino, a certified child passenger safety technician, advises parents to prioritize adjustable handlebars. She also shares that proper form is critical to avoid fatigue or strain.

Double strollers often get an unfair reputation for being cumbersome and a nightmare to assemble. But this stroller category has come a long way from those behemoth vintage 1980s versions we elder millennials might remember. These days, double strollers are sleek, support a wide array of customizations, can be used from birth through kindergarten, and are available in side-by-side or tandem (single-file seating) formats. They can even be light enough for jogging or travel.

When you have small children, a stroller is your best friend. Even if you’re a die-hard baby-wearing advocate, you can only carry those kids for so long. While families who staggered every sibling can get away with single strollers, those with stair-steppers will have multiple small children with tired little legs that can’t keep up. Double strollers are a convenient solution but some are more convenient and reliable than others, which is why we tested dozens of models in our lab and in the real world with our kids.

This stroller isn’t compatible with infant car seats, so you should wait until babies are around 3 months old to use it.

In the lab, we found that this stroller was easy to push on smooth surfaces, but did struggle a bit on the grass, and the more weight we pushed, the harder it was to manage this stroller. Likewise, at the maximum weight capacity don’t be surprised if you have to put more effort to move over curbs or on stairs.

Meanwhile, you still get roomy undercarriage storage that accommodates backpacks or diaper bags, as well as backseat storage pouches for your children’s and your essentials. You’ll also like the adjustable footrests on each seat and that the canopies come with UPF 50 sun protection.

You’ll like that this side-by-side stroller is designed to support up to 100 pounds. While it does fit through most standard door frames, it’s a bit on the bigger side because the seats are spacious to accommodate older children. During testing, we loved that there was plenty of onboard storage both for the tots and their grownups. Each seat comes with independent recline and canopy adjustments along with a removable tray featuring a cup holder and snack compartment.

Sometimes you need a workhorse stroller for everyday use. It’s your daily go-to that carts the kids around, has plenty of storage, is fairly easy to maneuver, doesn’t require an engineering degree to fold, and also doesn’t cost a ridiculous amount of money. The Joovy Kooper X2 Double Stroller fits this bill.

But Take Note: While roomy, this pick doesn’t support versatility so if you’re shopping for a car seat-compatible stroller, this won’t be at the top of your list.

Why We Like It: This is a classic side-by-side double stroller that’s roomy enough to cart around taller kids while still providing plenty of storage space for kids and parents alike.

The only area where the Graco DuoGlider struggles against competitors is maneuverability. In particular, we found that if you have to push the stroller over a curb, you’ll need to “pop a wheelie” or push down on the back bar with your foot to lift the stroller over the curb. Considering that you might be pushing as much as 80 pounds for passengers plus the 29.5-pound stroller frame, this can get tough. Additionally, the DuoGlider struggles with sharp turns because of its longer dimensions.

You can activate the standing fold design with one hand, and it gets pretty compact for storage between uses. Meanwhile, the undercarriage basket has a higher lip so you can drop items into it even if the rear seat is set into the fully flat recline position. In the lab, we liked the easy initial setup with a ready frame that only requires clicking the wheels into place.

You can adjust the “stadium-style” seats (meaning the back seat is slightly higher than the front) so that they’re facing each other, facing you, facing forward, or with one facing you and another facing forward. Both seats support independent reclining, have adjustable canopies, come with a removable storage tray, and can accommodate up to 40 pounds. In testing, we appreciated the padded handlebar—although it’s not adjustable—which also has a cup holder and pouch for your essentials.

If you’re hunting for an affordable tandem double stroller that offers a decent array of value-added features, you can’t go wrong with this Graco. The DuoGlider Double Stroller comes with support for the brand’s SnugRide Click Connect car seats, shifts into three different seat configurations, and has plenty of onboard storage for both you and your kids.

But Take Note: This stroller struggles with maneuverability, so be prepared to use a little elbow grease to push it over curbs or make sharp turns.

Why We Like It: This modestly priced tandem stroller is compatible with the brand’s Click Connect travel systems and has roomy undercarriage storage you can access without disturbing your passengers.

However, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind if you’re eyeing this Uppababy model. First, it doesn’t support attaching infant car seats, so babies must be at least 3 months old to use it (though since they can be up to 55 pounds, they can use it for longer than many other strollers). Still, for a double stroller from a major brand like Uppababy, it’s fairly affordable and durable enough to be the primary stroller for families with two small children.

During testing, this stroller was very easy to maneuver, in part because it has only four wheels instead of the six most double umbrella strollers have. It makes 360-degree turns in small spaces, offers a smooth ride on hard surfaces, and easily fits through standard door frames. Three vertical aluminum bars in the back help to shift the center of gravity and make it feel like it’s not going to fall back, even if you hang items off the handles. This is major since umbrella strollers have a reputation for tipping over.

You’ll get a side-by-side design with seats that can support up to 55 pounds each. Each seat reclines independently and comes with an independent UPF 50+ canopy sunshade and adjustable leg rests. The lightweight aluminum frame only weighs 22.3 pounds when empty, and it’s super simple to fold up and sling over your shoulder if you need to carry it anywhere.

With their simple frame and minimal heft, umbrella strollers make them a smart choice for traveling or if you need to be able to stash your stroller. They’re also usually less expensive than their bulkier counterparts, and the Uppababy G-Link V2 is one of the least expensive options from the revered stroller brand. (We tested the previous model, the G-Link 2, and believe many of our insights are still relevant, though we do know that the V2 has a frame that’s 2.5 pounds lighter, an enhanced three-part canopy, a bigger basket, and new storage pockets in each canopy.)

Why We Like It: The side-by-side umbrella design fits through most standard door frames, maneuvers easily in tight spaces, and comes with enough add-on features to be impressive for its modest price.

A key design flaw is that this stroller is a bit wider than many standard doors. Our tester couldn’t fit it through her entryway. We also found that folding takes some practice and an extra set of hands at first.

Keep in mind that this is a side-by-side stroller, so although you get a smooth ride, you have limited support for configurations. It does work with infant car seats if you use the adapter that’s sold separately. You’ll still get an adjustable handlebar to aid in ergonomics, roomy canopies to protect little ones from the sun, a generous cargo area, and pockets for bottles or snacks behind each seat.

We loved this BOB in our lab test, and our home tester, who is no novice to jogging strollers, said it’s even easier to push than her single jogger. That’s even when she was pushing two kids, a combined 60 pounds, for 3 miles.

If you’re an active parent with small children, you know that trying to get in a workout can be a serious endeavor. The BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller comes with a few key features that are essential for the running crowd. In particular, it has a smooth suspension so that strollers glide over pavement and rough terrain—an essential feature if you’re running while pushing a stroller.

But Take Note: The side-by-side design is often wider than most standard doors and folding this stroller down can sometimes become a two-person job because of a confusing configuration.

Why We Like It: Active parents will love the smooth ride and easy maneuverability, which makes achieving a morning run while pushing your tots significantly easier to do.

For all its positives, the Cybex Gazelle S stroller has a few pain points. First, we found the initial assembly confusing, with instructions that were difficult to follow. Folding wasn’t an intuitive process, but we got the hang of it eventually. And while this is a dream stroller on most surfaces, it didn’t handle big bumps very well, so we don’t recommend it as an all-terrain option. Still, this is a beautiful stroller that you’d want to show off on urban excursions.

We love how easily you can reconfigure the seating arrangements, especially when it comes to moving the stroller seats up and down the frame. You can thank the straightforward frame clips that support quick changes from adding or removing a seat to incorporating accessories like the baskets. Also, parents outside of the average height range will like the adjustable height handlebar.

While this is one of the pricier strollers, with an age range from birth (if you purchase it with a bassinet or infant car seat) to 4 years, it’s genuinely designed to grow with your family. The included handlebar adjacent shopping basket is visually appealing, and you’ll also get a roomy traditional undercarriage basket.

Strollers can be long-term purchases when they’re intended to extend well into toddlerhood and can be reused for future additions. The Cybex Gazelle S 2 Stroller is one such model, with an astounding 20 different configurations for infant car seats, bassinets, parent- and front-facing layouts, and even a diverse array of attachments to boost functionality as both a single and double stroller.

But Take Note: Be prepared for some head-scratching as you try to figure out the instructions, even though they’re illustrations only. Meanwhile, there’s a common design flaw with the seat back which might leave it permanently reclined.

Why We Like It: This sturdy convertible tandem stroller supports an impressive range of 20 potential configurations and includes roomy onboard baskets that are essential for city life.

While this stroller is relatively lightweight, our tester found that this was just as much of a con as a pro. To make it light, it seems designers skipped adding suspension. So, don’t be surprised if both you and your little riders feel every bump and bounce on your path. Additionally, as is common with high-low tandem strollers, you should park your bigger kid in the lower seat to maintain stability and prevent tipping.

In the lab, we were impressed by how easy it was to assemble this stroller and switch between its various configurations (there are 22 in total!). Our home tester also loved that the seats were big and adjusted in every direction. The handlebar is also adjustable—an ergonomic bonus for taller or shorter parents. Other highlights such as the included adult cup holder and the roomy undercarriage storage basket round out this pick’s biggest draws.

The veteran parents among us can attest that travel systems are very smart buys. A stroller travel system usually centers around a stroller that comes with a complementing infant car seat, any adapter needed to use it, and a base that stays in your car. Evenflo leverages the travel system and upgrades it with this Gold Pivot Xpand single-to-double stroller. It comes with just one infant car seat and one toddler seat to use as a single stroller, but it’s designed to accommodate up to two riders with your choice of either interchangeable toddler seats or infant car seats that can face in multiple directions. In addition to its versatility, it’s lightweight and has a compact fold, so you can pack it into car trunks or store it in a small home.

But Take Note: It lacks suspension, so you and your tots may feel every bump and obstacle on a rough road.

Why We Like It: This quick-folding convertible stroller is easy to maneuver and features a fast setup, with the frame mostly pre-assembled right out of the box.

In order to be compact and light, this stroller is a bit no-frills. It can only support a traditional seat, which means it’s not rated for babies that can’t sit up unassisted. Additionally, it lacks any onboard cup holders for both you and your children. Finally, our tester mentioned that there’s a crossbar in the middle of the storage basket, which makes it difficult to store most standard-sized diaper bags. Also, if you’re on the taller side, you might find yourself knocking into the undercarriage. In the lab, our 5-foot-11 tester shared that her “toes or shin would come really close to the crossbar” while walking. But if what you’re looking for is something super compact and easy to push, you’re not going to find anything better.

Navigation is smooth and easy, thanks to solid cushioning that ensures you glide over all kinds of terrain, including carpeting and grass. The smooth suspension means you won’t feel jostling through the handlebar. We found there was a slight learning curve when folding this stroller the first time; although it did eventually become easy, a glance at the manual is helpful.

You’ll get two child seats with recline and calf bar controls that adjust independently. This is ideal if one child wants to nap and the other wants to observe their surroundings. We made sure in the lab that it easily fits through most standard doors. To make it this compact, the seats are narrow, so this is probably a smarter pick for older babies or younger toddlers.

Tandem strollers may be all the rage, but if you want both children to have unobstructed views around them, then a classic side-by-side stroller is a smarter choice. The Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Double Stroller is a traditional double-wide stroller while still being compact and easy to maneuver.

But Take Note: Plan on traveling light, as this stroller lacks cup holders for kids and parents, and a crossbar in the storage basket makes it hard to fit standard-size diaper bags.

Why We Like It: This side-by-side stroller is surprisingly nimble and can easily fit through most standard doors. Plus independent full recline support on each seat means one child can snooze while the other takes in the sights.

Another positive is that the initial stroller frame setup is quick—the wheels simply snap into place. Yet, when it’s time to change your configuration, patience is a virtue. We often had to refer to Youtube and couldn’t do it without an extra pair of hands. Additionally, although we felt the stroller was sturdy, it wasn’t exactly easy to maneuver. We loved the nice sharp turns the stroller made in the lab but felt the length made it awkward. Also, note that both seats have very narrow recline ranges.

When testing this stroller, we appreciated the trays for the children as well as adults. The child trays easily move out of the way so you can get kids in and out. We weren’t in love with the shallow under-seat storage, however.

The frame can fold flat—which makes it great for tossing in your backseat or gate-checking and hopping on that flight.

Double strollers are usually more expensive than their single-occupant counterparts. But the Baby Trend Sit ‘N Stand Double Stroller is a great alternative that is just under $200. It supports a variety of configurations: two toddler seats, two infant car seats (sold separately), one of each, or a toddler seat/infant seat with a bench seat and a standing platform. The bench-platform configuration is a definite plus for those older kids who don’t always want to be in a stroller—that is, until they get tired and/or jealous of their resting sibling.

But Take Note: While setting up the stroller frame is easy, swapping modes to accommodate your growing family may require a trip to Youtube and lots of patience.

Why We Like It: This is a sturdy, affordable tandem double stroller that supports several different configurations.

The price of the Vista V2 puts this near the luxury range of baby gear, but for growing families able to afford it, we recommend this as a worthy investment that’s not just about a label or a look.

The Vista V2 was quick to assemble, and with the instructions, we were able to figure out its many configurations with ease in the lab. But one issue came up at home: The canopy bumped the head of taller, older toddlers. She also found it safer to have the bigger child in the lower seat to maintain weight distribution and avoid tipping the stroller—especially when strapping children into their seats.

The Vista V2 was already a favorite in our lab test, and our real-world tester loved that it had an adjustable handlebar and offered a smoother ride than any stroller she’d previously owned. She could “push very heavy children and/or bags and/or groceries, and it isn’t exhausting.” Living in a city with uneven sidewalks and unexpected obstacles requires a stroller with easy maneuverability and shock absorption to minimize bumps. For many adults, strollers with fixed handlebars are a problem because they encourage poor posture. Our tall tester could adjust this handlebar to stand normally without placing too much pressure on her wrists and forearms when pushing the stroller.

The Vista V2 comes with an adjustable toddler seat for parent- or forward-facing layouts, rain and UPF 50 canopies, and a bassinet attachment. However, as your family grows, you can also purchase an additional rumble seat to switch to the two-child layout. Then you can buy a PiggyBack board to have a third child ride along, too.

When you’re trying to corral multiple children to head out the door, you need options. The Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller is one of the most versatile, functional, and comfortable strollers out there to meet all of your needs. It accommodates from one infant up to three children riding on it simultaneously—as long as you have the right attachment accessories. It also has one of the most generous cargo areas of any stroller on the market, making it popular among city parents who need to carry everything they need for a day out.

But Take Note: The seat canopy heights might be a bit too low for taller tots, and there’s extra cost involved with turning this into a double stroller.

Why We Like It: Easy maneuverability, shock absorption, capacity for up to three kids, and an adjustable-height handlebar make the Uppababy Vista V2 ideal for city parents, particularly if they’re tall.

Other Notable Double Strollers

Joovy Caboose Too Ultralight Graphite Stroller: Although it offers multiple configurations for car seats and child seats, its confusing setup process frustrated us. We also didn’t like the tandem design limited the view for the child in the back.

Although it offers multiple configurations for car seats and child seats, its confusing setup process frustrated us. We also didn’t like the tandem design limited the view for the child in the back. Peg Perego Duette Piroet Double Tandem Stroller: We found the setup process fairly straightforward on this stroller, which is quite eye-catching and luxurious. However, it’s heavy, a monster to maneuver, and doesn’t fold up very small for storage.

We found the setup process fairly straightforward on this stroller, which is quite eye-catching and luxurious. However, it’s heavy, a monster to maneuver, and doesn’t fold up very small for storage. Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller: This is an affordable side-by-side double stroller with an intuitive setup and folding mechanism. While we were generally happy with it, the stroller lost points for slightly cheaper materials and a limited seat recline range.

This is an affordable side-by-side double stroller with an intuitive setup and folding mechanism. While we were generally happy with it, the stroller lost points for slightly cheaper materials and a limited seat recline range. Zoe The Twin+: This is technically an affordable stroller, but if you want to upgrade your children’s ride with compatible accessories, be prepared to open your wallet. Still, the setup is fairly straightforward, and it’s incredibly maneuverable across a variety of ground surfaces.

Our Testing Process

Double strollers might seem like a standard item, but as with any other baby gear, safety concerns are always top of mind. To create our testing process for double strollers, Parents only considered models that met the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) guidelines for safety.

We tested double strollers in two scenarios: in the lab and in real life with our children. In the lab, we timed how long it took to assemble the strollers, and noted whether we needed to consult the instructions or the setup was intuitive. We then completed simple maneuverability tests on smooth hard flooring, rough gravel, and (fake) grass in the lab. We asked testers to push the strollers at half of the maximum weight load and then at the full weight load to test how easily the strollers handled on “corners” represented by cones and over curbs and stairs..

Another key concern was whether side-by-side strollers could fit through doors and how easily all strollers—regardless of design—could fold. In particular, did the folding mechanism require one or two hands (or in some cases two people? Was the stroller bulky to manage when folded? Seat recline is another critical issue, since many children fall asleep in their strollers (even though this is not considered a safe sleep space for infants). Especially with tandem double strollers, the front seat may not always fully recline. Likewise, we prioritized side-by-side strollers where each seat had independent recline and adjustments for leg rests and canopies. We looked at other design aspects such as aesthetics, harness comfort and usability, storage capacity, and extra accessories. Finally, we assessed the overall value of the strollers by comparing their performance in each attribute to the listed price.

We sent our favorite strollers home with the editors with stroller-age children and asked them to evaluate the design, ease of use, durability, and ease of cleaning in the real world. We also asked them to pay attention to factors such as weight distribution, storage availability, and capacity, as these are common issues caregivers face with strollers.

We also spoke with several experts to better understand what parents need to consider when shopping for a double stroller. Certified child passenger safety technician Alli Cavasino, the co-founder of baby-gear rental platform JoyLet, and Ted Iobst, co-founder of Colugo and a Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) board member, helped us better understand safety concerns that parents must prioritize when shopping for double strollers.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Double Stroller

Type of Stroller

Double strollers tend to fall into three design categories: tandem, side-by-side, and wagon (the latter of which we will feature in a separate article).

Side-by-side strollers are a more traditional format, with two seats assembled on a double-wide stroller frame. These strollers usually won’t support multiple configurations and are intended for slightly older babies that have mastered unassisted sitting since they typically won’t have support for infant car seats.

Tandem or linear double strollers aren’t exactly new, but they have become a more popular design option for this subcategory. If you prefer a double stroller that supports more configurations for ages and stages, then this is your go-to choice. Although you can find tandem strollers that are seat-only affairs, we focused primarily on tandems with high-low seating to give both children an unobstructed view around them. In most cases, these strollers support parent- and forward-facing seat installations, and are compatible with both car seats and standard child stroller seats. Additionally, many of the models we tested are compatible with piggyback ride-along boards—either from the brand or an aftermarket accessory purchase—so you can have three children ride simultaneously. Convertible strollers (which switch between single and double configurations) are all tandems.

Children’s Weights and Ages

Always pay attention to the stroller manufacturer’s minimum age and maximum weight capacity. Tandem strollers often also support infant car seats or bassinet attachments, so you can use them from birth. Regular stroller seats usually list 3 to 6 months of age as the minimum age, as that’s when babies can sit and have more control over their heads and necks.

Most of the strollers we reviewed had a maximum seat capacity of 50-55 pounds per seat. This means in total, the stroller can support up to 100 pounds (plus the capacity of the storage areas). However, don’t forget that the stroller frame has weight. The average is anywhere from 25 to 35 pounds for the stroller frame without extra attachments. So, as you consider how much weight you can comfortably push for extended periods, be sure to add your children’s weight plus the stroller’s weight. This is especially critical if you’re considering a jogging stroller.

Maneuverability

Double strollers, regardless of configuration, have a reputation for being difficult to maneuver. If you’re eyeing a side-by-side stroller, consider the width of your home’s door frames (or those of your favorite stores). Most side-by-side strollers are usually anywhere from 33 to 35 inches wide which should fit most standard door frames. However, measure twice and cut once—don’t assume that your door frames are standard.

For both tandem and side-by-side strollers, consider how easily you can make tight turns. In both scenarios, you’re pushing either a longer or wider stroller.

“Tandem doubles can often make tighter turns [than side-by-sides] but might be tougher to get up curbs than a side-by-side,” Iobst tells Parents. These models are never going to be as maneuverable as a single stroller, but the last thing you want is a stroller that’s impossible to turn in tight spaces.

Additionally, consider how easily the wheels glide over surfaces. Almost any stroller will perform reasonably well on smooth surfaces, but without good wheels and suspension, carpeting, grass, unpaved paths, and curbs can all be challenging.

Portability

No one wants a stroller that they have to fight to fold. One-handed folding mechanisms can be critical if you have to hold a baby in one hand and manage your stroller in the other. This is one area where double strollers are often at a distinct disadvantage to single strollers.

Cargo Storage

Consider that you’ll need storage for both children along with whoever’s pushing the stroller. Many of our testers disliked strollers that didn’t come standard with snack trays with onboard storage for cups and snacks, but increasingly, those are not included with high-end strollers on the market. Often, you’ll have to buy cup holders or parent consoles separately, and that could be a plus if you want something customized to your needs (for example, sized for your giant tumblers!).

With undercarriage storage, the biggest two issues are basket size and access. For example, some strollers have a center bar to improve stability, and that divided basket could mean it won’t accommodate full-sized diaper bags or backpacks. Meanwhile, some tandem strollers often have baskets that are too shallow to avoid having the backseat passenger’s feet dangle into it. Read descriptions and reviews closely to make sure your stroller has the right storage solution for your family.

Price

Double strollers are traditionally more expensive than single strollers. The stroller models we tested ranged from just under $200 to as high as $1100. However, the median range tended to sit between $400 to $800. Still, don’t get stuck on price. Keep in mind that this is a product that you’re going to use for several years. Especially if your children’s ages are staggered, you could easily use this device for five or more years.

We focused on new strollers, but we understand that many parents might turn to a secondhand stroller to save money. Alli Cavasino reminds parents that they “should always be cautious of buying older models secondhand as these may not meet all current safety standards.” Before buying a used stroller, always check that the model has not been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The oversight organization also lists safety guidelines when shopping for baby products including strollers.

How to Use Double Strollers Safely

The biggest concern with a double stroller is safety and stability. Ted Iobst notes that parents should only consider strollers that carry JPMA certification, as this means these products have been tested by independent laboratories and “meets the minimum safety standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).” He also added that follow-up inspections are normal for these manufacturers to maintain their certification.

Older strollers were known for tipping over because of a poor center of gravity. There are things you can do to prevent this from happening. If you’re using a tandem high-low stroller, your heavier child should always be in the lower seat. This was a common observation our testers shared. Putting a heavier child in the higher seat is asking for an accident to happen.

As with any other piece of baby or child gear, be mindful of pinch points—especially around locking or folding mechanisms. Always ensure that your baby or child is safely strapped into their seats before you start pushing the stroller. Additionally, don’t exceed the seat weight recommendations. Most of the double strollers we tested supported 40 to 50 pounds per seat. Manufacturers are explicit about weight capacities for seats and ride-along boards, so do not exceed these guidelines. Doing so can cause frame fatigue which can lead to an accident.

Finally, always follow AAP safety guidelines when using a stroller. This includes:

Select a stroller with a wider base for added stability.

The brakes should be easy to operate.

Always make sure your stroller is securely open before putting your children in it.

Avoid hanging bags on the handlebars as this changes the center of gravity and can encourage tipping.

Don’t leave children unattended in their strollers.

Get a stroller with windows or sheer mesh panels in the canopy. If your baby does fall asleep in the stroller, this ensures that you can still see them and intervene if something goes wrong.

Your Questions, Answered

Is it necessary to have a double stroller?

Every family is different, so what’s deemed necessary can vary widely. But if you have two or more small children at home, a double stroller can make it easier for you to maneuver around town or in stores. Ted Iobst of Colugo shared that with his four kids, his family has toggled between double strollers as well as using a ride-along board with a single stroller when he didn’t want to deal with a bigger double stroller.

Are side-by-side or tandem double strollers better?

This depends on your children’s ages or stages and how much space you have in your home or car. Side-by-side strollers tend to be better for children that can sit up unassisted or are significantly older because this design usually won’t support car seat integrations.

Alli Cavasino adds that a side-by-side stroller “may be great if the siblings like to interact a lot, but may not be ideal if they’re prone to arguing.” So, don’t forget about the sibling dynamic. Tandem double strollers will usually support multiple configurations where you can mix and match car seats, child seats, and their positioning. Likewise, these strollers aren’t as wide. So, if your home has door frames smaller than the standard width, a tandem stroller might be better.

Who We Are

Dorian Smith-Garcia is a commerce, health, and parenting writer at Parents, and a mom of one daughter, who is out of the baby stage. Although she only has one child, she knows the importance of a good durable stroller and will forever evangelize a stroller travel system. Dorian no longer laughs at parents that put their older kids in strollers after a trip to Disney World with her 5-year-old.