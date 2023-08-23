Keep in mind that double jogging strollers can be pricey. While some can come in at a more budget-friendly price point, like $200, most are between $400 and $900, and some luxury models cost upwards of $1,000. But if you know you’re going to be running regularly with two little ones, it’s worth the investment.

To test the best double jogging strollers, we looked at their design, safety features, how well they drive and steer, and how easily they fold and unfold, then compared each stroller’s performance to its price to see if it was truly worth the money. We also spoke with injury prevention coordinators and athletic trainers about how to use a jogging stroller safely and effectively.

When looking for the right double jogging stroller for your family, you need to consider your lifestyle and how you plan to use the stroller. You also want to keep safety features in mind, since jogging with kids is a little riskier than walking with them: Look for things like five-point harnesses, wrist straps to keep the stroller close, and padded seats and durable tires for a smooth ride. And since you’ll be pushing a lot of extra weight, you’ll want your stroller to be as lightweight as possible.

Traditional strollers are great for long walks, but they can’t accompany you for a jog. If you plan on running with two little ones, you’ll need a double jogging stroller . Made with bumpy terrain and a runner’s comfort in mind, jogging strollers are the safest way to take your kids along for the ride. A great double jogging stroller offers enough space for two toddlers, along with plenty of essential safety features to keep everyone comfortable and happy. Plus, it can make squeezing some exercise into your busy schedule much easier. However, they can be a little bit of an investment, so our team of parenting editors tested the most popular double jogging strollers on the market to find the options that are worth the price tag.

The rear light in the back adds some extra visibility, especially for darker conditions, and the handlebar is adjustable and ergonomic. All of that being said, this is primarily a bike trailer. It doesn’t come with the accessories to turn it into a jogging trailer (or ski trailer ), so those need to be purchased separately, Then again, if you want both a bike trailer and a jogging stroller, this is a fantastic deal in the long run.

The two front wheels on this don’t lock, which is good when it comes to turning or avoiding obstacles, but bad because our tester felt it was a bit shaky and not as steady as it could have been (especially for that price). This is a bulky option, and our tester did have trouble getting it up the curb. Otherwise, it runs pretty smoothly. Folding it is simple, but it doesn’t condense very much. It’s still pretty large when folded and would take up most of the trunk of an average car.

Assembling it isn’t the easiest task—we didn’t think it was clear where a lot of the parts were supposed to go—but it has a “really nice design,” one tester said, with most of the features one would want in a trailer. There are padded seats for the kids (though they’re not the cushiest out there), five-point no-rethread harnesses for safety, and plenty of storage: There’s a standalone cargo pouch in the back, along with two small mesh pockets. We like that the seats recline independently, which is nice for kids who don’t want to sit the same way, and it’s easy to recline them.

For parents who have a very active lifestyle and want to do multiple activities with their kids, a trailer, rather than a traditional jogging stroller, is the way to go. The Thule Chariot Cross 2 is the best out there that we found, with the ability to take it strolling, biking, jogging, and even skiing.

But Take Note: It’s pricey as is, and both the jogging and skiing systems are sold separately, so you’ll need to invest even more to get everything out of this trailer.

Why We Like It: This is a versatile option for active parents who want to bike, jog, stroll, or ski with their kids.

This stroller is a bit heavy—our tester noted it felt heavier than other double jogging strollers she has tried—and it’s also pretty pricey, but “If a parent is really committed to running with two kids, I think this wouldn’t be a terrible price,” our tester said. That said, she felt that the BOB Gear stroller we tested was easier to maneuver (and it’s less expensive)—but it’s hard to beat the look of the Thule Urban Glide 2.

It’s really easy to assemble—we didn’t even need the manual—and it’s also easy to use in general. The handlebar adjusts effortlessly and the hand brake is a great feature that’s intuitive to use. While it’s easy to lock the front wheel, we did find it was very uncomfortable to run with the wheel locked. Overall, though, this offers a very smooth ride with the front wheel unlocked, and the all-terrain wheels work nicely over bumpy terrain. There was almost no bouncing at all, even during a brisk jog, and it has a very convenient one-handed fold feature that we love. Unfolding was a little confusing at first, but once you get it down, it’s simple enough.

We found that the buckle on the harness takes some force to release, which, as our tester noted, is a good thing “so kids don’t release themselves in the middle of a run.” The cargo area comfortably fits a diaper bag, and we love that it zips closed to keep your belongings in place when jogging. There is no parent cup holder, but you can stick a water bottle in one of the pockets on the back of the seat.

If aesthetics are important to you, then you’ll want to consider this Thule stroller. The material and overall design look and feel luxurious and genuinely high-quality. We liked the just-squishy-enough feeling on the handlebar, as well as the comfy padding in the kids’ seats and the padding around the straps for extra comfort. The seats recline back far enough for your kids to nap, and the large canopy covers them almost completely.

Why We Like It: It has a luxe look and an easy one-handed fold, along with a very smooth ride.

Folding is also really simple, and once it’s folded, it has two handlebars, so it’s easy to move around as needed. Our tester did note that it feels heavy, though that’s not out of place for a jogging stroller. It’s worth pointing out that, at 30 pounds, Joovy advertises it as the lightest double jogging stroller on the market. If aesthetics is one of your priorities, this isn’t the prettiest out there, but overall, we feel this stroller is super durable, offers a smooth ride, and comes with almost everything you need. One note? It takes up a lot of space, even when folded, but that kind of comes with the territory.

In terms of safety, this stroller has five-point harnesses that are easy to use, extra-large canopies for shading kids, and reclining seats that feel well-cushioned for extra comfort. We like the large foot brake that makes it easy to stop as needed, and the front wheel locks easily. The stroller maneuvers quite well, offering a smooth ride—even on bumpy terrain. It turns nicely too, and pushing it is simple, even with two kids inside. Another plus: This stroller is easy to clean. The seat fabric is removable and machine washable (it just needs to air dry) for super simple cleanup of the part of the stroller that’s most likely to get dirty.

Due to all of its features, smooth ride, and lower price point, we found this Joovy stroller to be the best budget-friendly pick out there. One thing that stands out with this one is all of the features and accessories. It comes with a tire pump, which is essential to have on hand with air-filled tires just in case, and it has a detachable parent organizer with a handy zippered pocket and a water bottle holder. The generous cargo area offers plenty of storage for one (or even two) diaper bags, and there’s another cup holder for parents that can be removed. We appreciate other small touches here, like the mesh on the kids’ footrest, which is ideal if their shoes are muddy or wet. However, we do wish it had storage for kids' snacks or water bottles, and it would be nice to have an adjustable handlebar. But though our tester did have a little bit of difficulty assembling this stroller and ended up needing help, the overall process wasn’t horrible.

Why We Like It: It comes with some convenient accessories and features, like a parent organizer, and has comfortable seats.

While we love the no-rethread harness, we do feel that it could be a bit snug and difficult to use in the cold with coats on. Our testers also felt that it could have been easier to fold. One remarked that they had to read the instructions to figure out how to fold the stroller, and another noted they never quite mastered the technique. The stroller is also quite large, and it can be heavy to pick up, although ultimately it was manageable. Then again, a double stroller is rarely lightweight and sleek, so we don’t feel that this discredits this stroller. Given how easy it is to maneuver and how smooth a ride it provides for the kids, this one is worth it for serious and casual runners alike.

In terms of maneuverability, this one was a big winner. It glides easily over rough terrain and can be pushed one-handed. “My first impression of running with two kids with this stroller was the incredible ease, lack of effort, and smoothness of the ride,” one tester said, adding that it was easier to push than their single jogging stroller. The air-filled all-terrain tires promise to take on any kind of bumpy surface, and our tester backed up this claim, saying they had absolutely no problems maneuvering it and loved how smooth and comfortable it felt for everyone. You can also use this with most infant car seats with an adapter, though note that the brand says this is only safe for walking, not jogging.

This BOB Gear stroller got the top spot on our list because it’s so easy to use, has lots of convenient and safe features, and offers a comfortable and smooth ride for runners and their kids. Assembly was easy for our testers, who noted the process was straightforward and fast. The stroller has some great features, like a five-point harness, swivel-locking front wheel, easy-access foot brake, seats that recline separately, a soft adjustable handlebar, a wrist strap, and a magnetic peekaboo window to check on your kids without disturbing them if they happen to fall asleep. We particularly love the canopy, which has two portions that fold down separately and can even cover a child’s legs. There’s a storage basket in the bottom for gear, as well as pockets on the back of the seat for water bottles and zippered pockets just underneath the handlebar. There are also snack pockets in the seats for kids (although our tester noted they could have been a bit larger).

But Take Note: It can be tricky to figure out how to fold it, and it feels a bit bulky overall.

Why We Like It: It provides a solid and smooth ride and has an expansive canopy that keeps kids shaded from the sun.

Other Notable Double Jogging Strollers

Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger: At just about $200, this is a very affordable option, with easy assembly and nice features like plush seats and sturdy cup holders. It was the easiest one to fold that our tester tried. However, we also found it hard to maneuver, providing a clunky ride overall. In the end, we didn’t feel it was one of the best we tried in terms of smooth driving for both parent and baby.

At just about $200, this is a very affordable option, with easy assembly and nice features like plush seats and sturdy cup holders. It was the easiest one to fold that our tester tried. However, we also found it hard to maneuver, providing a clunky ride overall. In the end, we didn’t feel it was one of the best we tried in terms of smooth driving for both parent and baby. bumbleride Indie Double Stroller: This one was easy to assemble, with nice features like a padded bumper bar, rethread harness, reclining seats, and footrest, and our tester got lots of compliments on how nice it looks. When the wheels are unlocked, it rides like a dream, and it’s pretty light and compact. That said, when pushing it with the front wheel locked, we found that it literally would not turn—it wouldn’t so much as budge.

Our Testing Process

We tested several popular double jogging strollers in our testing lab in New York City (indoors and outdoors) to find our favorites. We looked at assembly, design and convenient features, maneuverability, how easy it was to clean, how easy it was to fold, and the overall value. To test the ease of assembly, we had testers put the strollers together, using the instructions if needed, and time themselves to see how long it took. When looking at design, testers took note of safety features like the harness, reclining seat abilities, wrist strap when available, and the lock on the swivel wheel. Testers also observed other features, like how spacious the canopy was, whether or not the handlebar was adjustable, and how much the cargo area could hold.

When looking at maneuverability, we had testers take the strollers for a five to 10-minute jog, going from a quick sprint to a more relaxed jog. They noted how easy it was to push the stroller, how smooth it felt, and how it handled going over rough surfaces like bumpy roads, gravel, and sand. They also evaluated how the stroller took larger bumps, like stairs and curbs. To check the fold, we had testers fold and unfold the strollers, noting if these processes could be done one-handed or not. When considering the overall value, testers thought about all of the features offered, how easy the stroller maneuvered on various terrain, how smooth it felt, how safe it seemed, and how easy it was to assemble and fold—then compared these results to the stroller’s price to see if it’s worth it the money.

When writing this article, we also spoke with safety experts and athletic trainers about the safe use of double jogging strollers.

Kelly Moriarty, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina

Chrisi Moutopoulos, ISSA CPT, personal training regional manager at GYMGUYZ.

Factors to Consider

Double jogging strollers are typically a bit of an investment, so when you’re shopping for one, you really want it to meet your needs and feel comfortable for everyone during a run (or just walks). “A great double jogging stroller is one that makes you feel confident that you and your child are safe and comfortable,” says Moutopoulos.

Size, Weight, and Age Limits

Pay close attention to the size, weight, and age limits for the jogging stroller you’re interested in, as this will determine whether it’s a good fit (literally!) for your kids. Many jogging strollers are not made with infants under 6-8 months old in mind, and some even recommend waiting until your baby hits the 1-year mark before using it with them. If a jogging stroller does not recline, you cannot put a baby in the seat until they have adequate head and neck control, which is usually around 6 months old, though it varies from child to child.

Like any other stroller, double jogging strollers also have weight and height limits that they have used during safety testing. It’s important to follow these guidelines and not disregard them. “By not following weight or size limits, you cannot guarantee children will remain secure when riding,” warns Moriarty. “If your child is too big or too small, the securement devices (straps, buckles, etc.) may not hold the child correctly or securely.”

Your Terrain and Jogging Style

Think about how you plan on using your double jogging stroller. Are you an avid runner who plans on taking it through bumpy terrain during a long run? Are you a beginner runner who plans on only using it on smooth concrete during short jogs? Or do you just want this sporty option for walks and hikes? The type of runner you are and where you plan on using it matters when selecting a stroller.

“Conventional jogging strollers are lighter and more compact with slimmer wheels, whereas all-terrain jogging strollers are generally bulkier and heavier,” explains Moutopoulos. All-terrain strollers are ideal for all different types of terrain, but note that they take up more space in your trunk or home. No matter what terrain you plan on being on, Moutopoulos recommends looking for safety features like wrist straps, hand brakes, wheel locks, and five-point harnesses. Remember that larger wheels are better for rougher terrains, while slimmer wheels are more convenient and better for smoother surfaces.

Price and Durability

Double jogging strollers tend to run a little more expensive than regular strollers and single jogging strollers, costing anywhere between about $200 and $1,500. Consider what you want to spend and keep that number in mind when shopping. You don’t have to spend over $1,000 on a quality double jogging stroller. You also want to ensure your stroller will last, especially for the money. Note what it is made of and read reviews to see what others have said.

How to Use Double Jogging Strollers Safely

Using a double jogging stroller requires a little more consideration in terms of safety compared to a regular stroller. Double jogging strollers can be bulky, and pushing them can be tough when you’re running, especially if you’re not used to it. Here’s what to keep in mind in order to use them safely.

Keep Basic Running Safety In Mind

It can feel a little overwhelming to take two kids on a run, but it’s essential to remember basic running safety tips so that you and your kiddos don’t get hurt or injured. Moriarty stresses the importance of warming up and stretching beforehand, especially considering the extra weight you’ll be pushing. Moutopoulos adds, “Avoid running at night, in dimly lit areas, or on terrain that might lead to an injury or damage your stroller.”

Consider The Size and Weight of the Stroller

Don’t ignore the specs of the stroller. Remember you’ll be pushing the stroller, plus the weight of your kids, while exercising, so you want something that’s not heavy to push. This matters during your run, but also for storage and transportation. Double jogging strollers, especially all-terrain options, can be large and bulky. Make sure they will fit in the trunk of your car, and ensure you have enough storage space for them at home, whether that’s folded or unfolded. Also, make sure you’re comfortable lifting the stroller in and out of a car.

Look For Safety Features

Convenient features, like large cargo areas and water bottle holders, are great. But safety features are extremely important. “A double jogging stroller with lots of safety measures is a must,” Moutopoulos says. “While conventional strollers have front wheels that can swivel for easy navigation, you don’t need that if you have a designated jogging stroller. A good jogging stroller should have front wheels that can lock [for stability].”

Both Moutopoulos and Moriarty recommend looking for safety features such as:

Wrist straps

Hand brakes

Wheel locks

5-point harnesses

UPF canopies to keep kids shielded from the sun

Remember That Age Matters

Unless your double jogging stroller says it is safe for infants and offers reclining seats, do not use it with a baby who does not show proper head and neck control. “Consult with your doctor as well as your child’s doctor before going out for a stroller run,” Moutopoulos says. “Wait until your child is at least 6 to 8 months old before heading out, so they can safely withstand the impact. When you are running keep in mind the impact that sidewalk cracks, curbs, potholes, or rocks might have on your children in the stroller.” If the stroller does indicate that is safe for infants, Moriarty says to look for safety features specific to them, like reclining seats or an infant seat to keep them in place.

Practice First

“It is really important to be thoughtful when running with a jogging stroller and realize it’s not the same as running alone,” Moutopoulos says. Going for a run with the stroller empty before running with your kids in it is a good idea, especially if you’ve never run with a jogging stroller before. “It can be helpful to do a test run with an empty stroller to get used to running with equipment,” Moriarty says. “When running with a stroller, the runner should remember form and adjust accordingly for additional weight.”

Your Questions, Answered

Are double jogging strollers worth it?

Double jogging strollers can be pricey, so they are only worth the money if you plan on using them often. If you are an avid runner and know you’ll be taking both of your kids for jogs on a regular basis, then one of these strollers is the right and safe choice. If you are a hiker or biker and think you need an all-terrain double stroller for bumpy surfaces, it may be worth it for you too. (We especially recommend a jogging trailer, like the Thule Chariot Cross 2, for avid bikers.)

But if you just want a double stroller for walks, the price may not feel justified—you can find a cheaper regular double stroller for walking. Basically, it’s runners with two kids who are the right age, weight, and height for the seats who will find double jogging strollers worth it.

Can you jog with a regular double stroller?

The short answer: no. “You should not jog with a conventional stroller, single or double,” Moutopoulos says. “Make sure you are using a double stroller designed for jogging, as it’s important that your stroller have a locking front wheel as well as additional safety features only found in jogging strollers. You might be putting yourself and your child at risk of an injury if you jog with a regular stroller.”

When can you start running with a baby?

Even if your double jogging stroller says it’s okay to use with newborns, both Motopoulos and Moriarty recommend against that unless all the right safety features are in place. “In general, newborns and infants should not be placed in jogging strollers until they are around 6 months old and are able to hold up their heads on their own,” Moriarty says. “Prior to then, they do not have the head control to safely ride in a jogging stroller, as the jog can make the ride too bumpy. There are options for infant carriers, or seats specifically for newborns and infants.”

Who We Are

Jessica Booth is a freelance writer who covers parenting, shopping, wellness, entertainment, and wedding content. She has been freelance writing since 2017 and before that, worked as an editor at an online publication for seven years. She has written for sites such as Brides, People, Insider, Bustle, Romper, Refinery 29, Cosmopolitan, Delish, The Daily Beast, Reviewed, She Knows, Scary Mommy, The Knot, and What to Expect. She also has two young daughters and has been through her fair share of strollers.