As far as price goes, our favorite diaper bag costs around $130, but the best diaper bags we selected range in price from just above $80 to upwards of $300 for more luxury picks. The best diaper bag for you, however, is the one that matches your own lifestyle, so read on to see what we found in testing.

Well, we knew it, actually, so we tested these bags for features like comfort, capacity, style, organization, and ease-of-access—even for one-handed emergency diaper changes . We packed the bags full and tipped them over, to see if everything stayed organized or got all jumbled together. Because even if a diaper bag can hold everything you need, how useful is it if you can’t get to the things you need when you're holding a cranky, wet baby? We also took into account the bags' durability, looking at them after real-world use at the three- and six-month marks.

Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., vice president of in-office care at One Medical, is both a physician and a new mom, so she’s recently done quite a bit of research on diaper bags. She tells Parents she was surprised by how much there was to learn about the topic. “Who knew something so seemingly straightforward could be so complicated!” Dr. Bhuyan says.

Diaper bags are one of those parenting products that used to be fairly simple to choose. That was before brands started innovating ways to make them stylish, comfortable, and even more useful for parents every time they leave the house. To help you sort through the best diaper bags to find the ones that suit your needs, we tested 17 of the top bags on the market in our lab and at home with our babies and toddlers.

Best Overall: Jujube Zealous Backpack Amazon Buy on Jujube.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This pick is spacious yet compact, comfortable, with easy access and 17 prints and colors to choose from. But Take Note: A wet bag isn’t included. Unlike most other bags we tested, the Jujube Zealous is actually 100% machine-washable, which is just one of the reasons it’s at the top of our list. Another important reason is its many thoughtful pockets to hold diapers and much more. The side drink pockets are lightly insulated and can hold bottles up to 9.5 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter. We also liked the included loops designed to hold a rolled-up baby blanket as well as the top zippered compartment meant for holding your phone or other devices that’s also convenient for holding anything you need easy access to. And if you so wish, you can swap out the changing pad pocket for a place to stash a 15-inch or smaller laptop instead. The compact bag, which comes in 17 different prints and colors, fits well in stroller baskets and has padded straps that make wearing it very comfortable. When fully packed in testing, it weighed just over 6 pounds. The carrying handle on the top is also handy for quick grabs. The only thing missing from this bag is a wet bag for soiled clothing, but if you add your own, there are plenty of pockets to stash it in. After months of testing, we also found that the material held up perfectly even with our admitted overpacking and was very easy to clean. That durability makes its mid-range $130 price tag a great investment. Price at time of publication: $130 The Details: Dimensions: 3 x 16 x 5 inches

3 x 16 x 5 inches Weight: 2.10 pounds

2.10 pounds Material: Microfiber with nylon lining

Microfiber with nylon lining Accessories included: Changing pad, key holder



Most Comfortable: Bugaboo Changing Backpack Amazon Buy on Albeebaby.com Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: We gave this diaper bag high marks for being really comfortable, even when stuffed to the brim with baby supplies. And we loved that it has a dedicated laptop pocket for working parents-on-the-go. But Take Note: It’s a large bag that could topple over a lightweight stroller pretty easily and the bottle holder pockets are narrow. The Bugaboo Changing Backpack was another of our favorites during testing, and not just because of its pedigree brand. It has a different look than a lot of other diaper bags: It’s taller and more vertical to accommodate a 17-inch laptop and it’s very sleek and minimal. We liked that it was a bag that didn’t scream “Mommy diaper bag!” and could appeal to a variety of different style preferences. But looks aren’t everything; what we appreciated most about this bag was how we could stuff the bag full and still feel comfortable wearing it. When it comes to using this bag, it has two convenient ways to access everything inside—from the top, like a regular backpack, and from a zipper in the front that opens the whole thing into a changing station with an included changing pad and everything you need in clever internal pockets. When it’s open this way, you don’t need to worry about things falling out, because there’s a swath of mesh material keeping it all in place. As we consider how our purchases impact our babies’ future, we’re also pretty happy to see that the water-repellent material of the bag is 100% recycled plastic. Whether or not you plan on pairing this backpack with a Bugaboo stroller, you can take advantage of the fact that it was made with strollers in mind. Two Velcro straps attach it to the handlebar of any stroller, giving your back a break while allowing quick access to anything inside. Just be sure not to weigh it down more than your baby can balance it—backwards tipping is one reason some experts advise against ever hanging bags on a stroller. Price at time of publication: $160 The Details: Dimensions: 8 x 5.5 x 12 inches

8 x 5.5 x 12 inches Weight: 2.2 pounds

2.2 pounds Material: 100% recycled PVC and PFC-free material; polyurethane bottom

100% recycled PVC and PFC-free material; polyurethane bottom Accessories included: Changing mat, mesh clutch, insulated clutch, insulated bottle holder, universal stroller adapters

Best 2-in-1: Caraa Black Nylon Bag Caraa Buy on Caraa.co Why We Like It: The padded material is oh-so-comfortable, it has more pockets than you may even need, and its thoughtful design makes packing and using very convenient for parents wrangling a wriggly baby. But Take Note: It’s a luxury diaper bag with a luxury price tag. The Caraa is built with traveling in mind, from the puffy exterior that could almost double as a pillow to the convertible straps that let you wear it as a backpack or over your shoulder. (It has a luggage strap and stroller hooks for two bonus ways to tote it, too.) The recycled nylon exterior is 100% waterproof, so it not only cleans up easily, it also repels spills and stains in the first place. It’s also very durable and we gave it top marks for how well it held up even after months of use and testing—it still looks brand new, even after we accidentally spilled coffee inside it. We especially loved the long zipper pulls, which was a feature we didn’t see in the other diaper bags we tested. They made accessing the pockets and supplies we needed very convenient. There are plenty of pockets and storage compartments, including a separate pull-out diaper caddy, tech pockets for grownups, insulated pockets for milk or food, and toy hooks outside the bag to keep everything well organized on the road. The one drawback we found, price tag aside, was that the backpack straps weren’t easy to adjust. Price at time of publication: $318 The Details: Dimensions: 12.25 inches tall; 2.75 inch handle drop

12.25 inches tall; 2.75 inch handle drop Weight: 2.5 pounds

2.5 pounds Material: Recycled nylon with vegan leather detailing

Best Capacity: Honest City Backpack Honest Buy on Honest.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a luxury-looking backpack with a nice price tag that checks all the boxes for accessories. But Take Note: It might not fit in smaller stroller compartments, and most of the storage is inside only. From none other than the company founded by Jessica Alba, the Honest City backpack is effortlessly cool, stylish, and downright functional. In fact, we feel like the overall design is so neutral that you could readily repurpose this diaper bag as a work bag when your child outgrows it. We also appreciate its wide, insulated pocket, comfortable straps, luxury look, and, above all, roominess. The one thing we wished for when testing was a bit more accessibility on the outside of the bag. There are only two zippered exterior pockets—one on the front and one in the back—and they can be challenging to access, especially if the bag is really full or it’s in the bottom compartment of a stroller. And while it comes with a key holder, it too is in the main inner compartment of the bag, making it difficult to reach your keys while holding a baby. Price at time of publication: $150 The Details: Dimensions: 17.72 x 14.96 x 18.11 inches

17.72 x 14.96 x 18.11 inches Weight: 2.75 pounds

2.75 pounds Material: 100% polyurethane vegan leather; PVC lining

100% polyurethane vegan leather; PVC lining Accessories included: Changing mat with zippered pocket, storage bag, insulated compartment, key holder, wet bag

Best for Outdoor Adventures: Babymoov Sancy Backpack Nordstrom Buy on Maisonette.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: Unique shape and attractive colors make this an eye-catching pick that also happens to be water repellant But Take Note: Instead of a pocket for water bottles, it has elastic straps that may not hold all bottles in place. We appreciated some of the unique functions of this French-designed bag, such as the roll-top feature that lets you adjust the height of the entire bag, how easy it is to carry, and the overall shape and material of the bag. It has a large insulated pocket with a separate zippered access that can keep snacks and drinks away from other parts of the bag that may or may not contain outfits that have gone through a blowout. All of the immediate diaper changing supplies can be kept in the front pocket, which makes changing a diaper quickly much more convenient. The straps are also padded and comfortable and can detach to attach to a stroller. We also liked the pacifier pouch option. We did feel that while the separated insulated compartment is convenient for feeding kids away from home, it may be bigger than some deem necessary. When that pocket is full, it takes away space from the other compartment. While the elastic straps meant to hold a water bottle on the side looks cool, they aren’t aren’t the most secure—our water bottle fell out during testing when we put the bag into a stroller basket. Price at time of publication: $90 The Details: Dimensions: 12.6 x 7.5 x 17.7 inches

12.6 x 7.5 x 17.7 inches Weight: 1 pound

1 pound Material: Water-resistant fabric

Best Disguised Baby Gear: Herschel Settlement Sprout Backpack Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Herschel.com Why We Like It: It’s high quality and very versatile. No one will know you’re carrying a diaper bag. But Take Note: It has little in the way of parent-friendly organizational pockets. We felt this bag is a quality choice for anyone looking for a diaper bag that can be used long after the baby years—but that’s also because it doesn’t have many parent-specific features. It’s not even called a diaper bag on the brand’s site, which is sure to appeal to a certain type of dad who’s afraid of owning anything that looks like “baby gear.” Aside from the removable changing mat, none of the features really stood out to us as made with kids and their many needs in mind. It has very few internal pockets and was harder to zip and unzip one-handed than other diaper bags we tested. The large main compartment has a convenient removable middle insert that can divide the space in half to organize the contents. Or, if you want just one large space, just take out the insert. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Dimensions: 5.75" L x 12.25" W x 17.75” H

5.75" L x 12.25" W x 17.75” H Weight: 1.44 pounds

1.44 pounds Material: 100% denier polyester

100% denier polyester Accessories included: Changing mat



Best Mini: Itzy Ritzy Mini Diaper Bag Target Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Dillards.com Why We Like It: It’s chic and compact, for when you want to carry just the essentials for a quick outing. But Take Note: Compact = smaller, so it doesn’t hold much more than the basics. A pared-down version of the popular full-sized Itzy Ritzy, the mini gives you just the essentials: a diaper bag with four interior pockets, four exterior pockets (two of which are insulated bottle pockets), and a changing pad. The inside also has a pouch compartment to separate storage. In testing, we were surprised by how much you could pack into this small bag, though it is still best suited for day outings or quick errands, not overnights. If you put a bottle in each pocket, it actually makes the bag pretty wide—we struggled to fit it in a stroller compartment that way. We also felt that the straps were less comfortable than most of the other diaper bags we tested. It’s so cute, however, you may find yourself forgiving those flaws. Price at time of publication: $85 The Details: Dimensions: 13.75 x 7.5 x 11.5 inches

13.75 x 7.5 x 11.5 inches Weight: 2.21 Pounds

2.21 Pounds Material: Polyurethane

Polyurethane Accessories included: Zippered changing pad

Best Changing Station: Baby Brezza Dante Diaper Bag Target Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Target Why We Like It: An integrated yet removable changing station means you’ll never have to change your baby on the floor again. But Take Note: The bag is on the larger end and doesn’t have any easy-access outside pockets. We were intrigued by the removable drop-down changing station in this bag, even if it’s not the most practical thing to use when your baby gets older. Still, the editor who took it home to use with her baby declared that from now on, she’d never want a diaper bag without this feature. We were also happy to report that the bag basically looked brand-new after months of use. The packed bag was comfortable both in the lab and the real world, and we were impressed by its interior spaciousness and its many organizational features—there’s even a separate antimicrobial pocket for pacifiers. That being said, however, the bag was too big for some of us, and with only three zippered pockets on the outside, there’s no easy way to quickly grab a bottle or diaper and wipes. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 7 inches

16 x 14 x 7 inches Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Material: Polyester

Polyester Accessories included: Detachable changing station



Best for Two Kids: Béis Ultimate Diaper Bag Backpack Béis Buy on Beistravel.com Why We Like It: We love the magnetic top closure that makes accessing the interior a snap (get it?) and the removable stylish fanny pack pouch that made us feel like a Kardashian. But Take Note: It’s so huge we had trouble finding what we needed once we got inside the bag. We appreciated all the bells and whistles this diaper bag offers, like the built-in changing pad that’s similar to the Baby Brezza—although this option has a padded head space and isn’t removable—and pacifier and teether holders. There’s also a convenient pocket with a covered wipe dispenser (although we can imagine wipes may dry out this way). The magnetic top closure for the top is handy for quickly getting and out, and the removable fanny bag is nice for stashing your own phone or keys on yourself while you’re out and about. The bag is so large, we suspected in the lab that it would be difficult to find what we needed, but out in the real world, that hasn’t been an issue. Compared to smaller bags, it felt heavy, but if you’ve got more than one kid in diapers, you’re just going to need that much stuff and the space for it. After months of use, this bag fully retained its shape and showed no signs of wear and tear. Price at time of publication: $188 The Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 16 x 7.25 inches

12.5 x 16 x 7.25 inches Weight: 3.3 pounds

3.3 pounds Material: Nylon twill, vegan leather trim, channel stitched webbing, recycled poly lining with stain resistant finish, silicone accessories, nylon coil zippers, zinc alloy hardware

Nylon twill, vegan leather trim, channel stitched webbing, recycled poly lining with stain resistant finish, silicone accessories, nylon coil zippers, zinc alloy hardware Accessories included: Key leash, removable zipper pouch fanny pack



Best Pockets: Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Buy on Dagnedover.com Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: The soft neoprene is as comfortable as it is durable, and many internal pockets keep kids’ essentials organized. But Take Note: The bag is available in small, medium, and large, and the small can get very stuffed, so necessities are hard to access. The soft neoprene material of this popular diaper bag reminds us of a cloud, and it feels almost that light when we’re wearing it too. Even packed full, adjustable straps made it so that no straps or parts of the bag were ever digging into our backs or arms. The material is also flexible, so even the small version of this bag (which also comes in medium and large) can accommodate a lot of stuff. Given how many parents have recommended Dagne Dover, we expected to be wowed by this bag in the lab, but it didn’t wind up at the top of our list at the time. In the lab, it was harder to use than other backpacks when it was stuffed full of baby supplies. But when one of our editors took it home, she loved using it. She especially appreciated how many interior pockets it had to keep her toddler’s stuff organized when she was on vacation, and it was so comfortable, she was able to wear it and leave her stroller storage area free for other cargo. The neoprene really stood up well to the abuse of a beach vacation, too, and it still looks as good as new. Price at time of publication: $165 The Details: Dimensions: Small size: 10 x 6 x 11 inches

Small size: 10 x 6 x 11 inches Weight: 3.8 pounds

3.8 pounds Material: Neoprene and performance air mesh with lining made from recycled plastic bottles

Neoprene and performance air mesh with lining made from recycled plastic bottles Accessories included: Key leash, wet bag, shoe bag, changing mat, zippered pouch, and stroller clips

Best Messenger Bag: RoyalFair Messenger Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It’s affordable and can be carried in a variety of different ways. But Take Note: It doesn’t include any accessories, like a changing mat or clutch. OK, we admit this is not the most luxurious bag on the market, and the Amazon listing may leave some things lacking. But if you want a messenger bag style for your baby’s needs, this pick is convenient, primarily because of the large open side pocket. Although the large exterior is designed to appear like two pockets, it’s actually one large pocket, which is ideal because you can simply reach in and grab what you need while holding a baby on the other hip. In addition to the exterior pocket, there are also 10 interior pockets, including two insulated bottle holders. We didn’t test this bag ourselves, but it comes highly recommended by parents, who particularly like that you can choose between the small bag size, great for quick outings, and the medium, which is more suited for overnight or traveling. It also comes in four different colors: black, gray, navy blue, and purple (with quilted fabric). Price at time of publication: $30 The Details: Dimensions: Small: 11.8x 4.5 x 11.8 inches; medium: 15.5 x 5 x 11 inches

Small: 11.8x 4.5 x 11.8 inches; medium: 15.5 x 5 x 11 inches Weight: Small: 15.8 ounces; medium: 1.39 pounds

Small: 15.8 ounces; medium: 1.39 pounds Material: Nylon

Nylon Accessories included: Insulated bottle pockets



Best Clutch: Skip Hop Portable Baby Changing Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: You can stash everything you need for quick diaper changing, and fit this into your own regular backpack or bag. But Take Note: It holds only about four large diapers. This editor-favorite clutch is cute and compact. We love that it works on its own for diaper-changing on the go, or you can throw it in a larger bag for a quick grab and clean. With the attached strap, you can also hang it from your wrist or a stroller. We loved having a clutch on hand for those times when we wanted to leave a diaper bag at home or when space was at a premium, such as squeezing into tiny airplane bathrooms. And the seven available designs aren’t terrible to look at either. Price at time of publication: $30 The Details: Dimensions: 21.5 x 0.25 x 36 inches

21.5 x 0.25 x 36 inches Weight: 0.75 pounds

0.75 pounds Material: Polyvinyl chloride and polyester

Polyvinyl chloride and polyester Accessories included: Changing mat and wipes holder



Best Fanny Pack: Béis Diaper Pack BÃ©is Why We Like It: It’s larger than a typical diaper clutch, so you can use it as a full diaper bag and still look very stylish. But Take Note: Because it is a rather large fanny pack, it might not be convenient to wear when you’re also carrying your baby. This fanny pack has everything you need to keep your favorite fanny fresh and clean. It’s larger than a clutch and can hold diapers, wipes, a small spare outfit, and other essentials like diaper rash cream. Plus, it has a wipe-dispensing pocket and a changing pad. You can also wear this diaper pack as a traditional fanny pack or as a crossbody bag. And while we didn’t test this option ourselves, reviewers on the Beis site note that it’s the perfect bag to take grocery shopping, through the airport, or on quick errands. Though it looks very stylish, be aware that it is bigger than your typical fanny pack. Price at time of publication: $58 The Details: Dimensions: 11 x 7 x 3.5 inches

11 x 7 x 3.5 inches Weight: 1 pound

1 pound Material: Nylon Twill with stain resistant finish, vegan leather trim, poly webbing, recycled poly lining

Nylon Twill with stain resistant finish, vegan leather trim, poly webbing, recycled poly lining Accessories included: Key fob, wipe dispenser, changing pad

