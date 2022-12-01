The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale

You may have thought all the Cyber Week deals were over, but don't worry, there's tons more great deals for parents out there. We're particularly in love with Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale which goes all the way through Monday, December 5 and is full of great finds for babies, kids and parents—because we deserve a treat this time of year too!

Whether you're still shopping for holiday gifts, browsing for deals on high end baby gear, or just looking for a little something to deck your halls, we've got you covered. Here are just a few of our favorite finds from Nordstrom's sale:



For Baby

Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair

Nordstrom

This clever Scandinavian chair is popular decade after decade with each new generation of parents, and for good reason. Not only does it easily grow with your child from the baby years to little kid days, it's minimalist design helps it fit into any decor so it's not just another loud plastic eyesore in your home.

To buy: Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair $175.20 (was $219); nordstrom.com

Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat

Nordstrom

Trust me, I've been through three babies and multiple car seats, and this one is hands down my favorite. Anyone who has ever attempted to lug a sleeping baby in a car seat along with a diaper bag, groceries and all the other things parents manage to carry will attest that the light the car seat, the better. And not only is this super light, clocking in at only 5.7 pounds for the seat, it's super safe, high quality and easy to install. Their patented built-in canopy may have been my favorite part— it meant no more struggling with draping blankets on top that just caved in when the baby was napping. And it's a whopping $110 off right now!

To buy: Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat $320 (was $430); nordstrom.com

Maxi-Cosi Rocker Chair

Nordstrom

Every few years, there's a new "it" baby product and this seems to be the one in recent times. Its contemporary design makes it easy on the eyes and it can be rocked for babies that like a little motion to be soothed, or simply used as a stationary safe place to put the baby down in while you get other things done around the house. It's over $25 off right now, making it one of the best deals you'll find on it all year.

To buy: Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Rocker Chair $111.99 (was $139.99); nordstrom.com

Maxi-Cosi Bedside Bassinet

Nordstrom

This bedside bassinet is minimalistic and has a small enough footprint that makes it an ideal bassinet for almost all home types. We love that it folds down flat and fits in its own travel bag, making it easy to take on a trip or to a loved one's house. It's currently over $50 off making it a great item to knock off that registry.

To buy: Maxi-Cosi Bedside Bassinet $215.99 (was $269.99); nordstrom.com

Motorola WiFi Monitor

Nordstrom

This is a great buy to stock up on before a new baby gets here—or to upgrade an older monitor. We love the full color monitor, the mic function and how easy it is to zoom in and out. Caregivers can also download the app on their phone so you can see how the baby is sleeping even while out of the house. It's currently $80 off for Cyber Week making it a steal of a deal.

To buy: Motorola VM65 WiFi Baby Video Monitor Set $90 (was $180.00) nordstrom.com

Sophia la Giraffe Teether

Nordstrom

Who really knows why this sweet giraffe teether became so popular, but all I know is my last baby was obsessed with it—especially during the terrible teething times. All other teethers would get thrown on the ground in a rage, but Sophie stuck around. And for that, I will always gift this to any new parent friends. And at $10 off, I'm definitely stocking up.

To buy: Sophie la Girafe Teether $19.50 (was $30); nordstrom.com

For Kids

Doctor Activity Center

Nordstrom

If a play kitchen isn't your kid's thing, check out this awesome doctor's office set instead. It has a credit card reader, wooden phone, patient file, X-rays, a sink, an eye chart, and all the doctor tools needed for pretend play. It's over $70 off this week, making this a great Santa gift.

To buy: Melissa & Doug Get Well Doctor Activity Center $220.99 (was $294.99); nordstrom.com

Mini Barista Pretend Play Toy

Nordstrom

It's never too early to start teaching your kids how to make your coffee and this adorable set has got it all from donuts to espresso cups, creamer and sugar.

To buy: Skip Hop Zoo Bark-ista Cafe Game $28.89 (was $40); nordstrom.com

Ocean Activity Center

Nordstrom

This gorgeous wooden activity center is sure to keep babies, toddlers and little kids busy with all of the sensory fun from spinning gears, bead runs, gliders and more.

To buy: Deep Sea Wooden Adventure Center $98.60 (was $129.99); nordstrom.com

Pictionary Air

Nordstrom

This isn't our parent's old beat-up box of Pictionary, that's for sure. The latest version involves drawing the pictures in the air with the magic pen and seeing the image appear on everyone's devices, whether it's a phone, tablet or Smart TV.

To buy: Pictionary Air $15.29 (was $21.99); nordstrom.com



Waterproof Winter Boots

Nordstrom

It's that time of year again—and these waterproof boots are as cute as they are functional, and such a great price that I'm going to stock up for next year, too.

To buy: Brooklyn Water-Resistant Winter Boot $19.99 (was $29.99); nordstrom.com

For Parents

Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

nordstrom

Every Nordstrom sale, people flock to this super soft and cozy cardigan that can easily be tossed on over pj's or a dress—and luckily it's on major sale right now, so it's the perfect time to finally snag it for yourself or a loved one.

To buy: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $77.72 (was $116); nordstrom.com

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum

nordstrom

What new mom has time for a skincare routine? Thanks to what many reviewers call this "holy grail" of face products, this multitasking serum makes it that much easier to get the glowy non-tired skin we can only dream of.

To buy: Sunday Riley Good Genes $72.25 for 1-oz. (was $85); nordstrom.com

Ember Travel Mug

nordstrom

No one's coffee or tea goes colder faster than that of a parent. Keep your favorite beverages warm all day long at home or on-the-go with this travel counterpart to the popular Ember mug. Temperature can be customized from the Ember app and it will stay at the same temperature for 3 hours or all day on the base.

To buy: Ember Smart Travel Mug 2 $179.99 (was $199.99); nordstrom.com

Zella Joggers

nordstrom

Comfy joggers with pockets from a beloved brand— and its' $30 off. Need we say more?

To buy: Zella Pocket Lightweight Joggers $45 (was $75); nordstrom.com

Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandals

nordstrom

Yes, parents deserve to have fun shoes, too. Keep your feet warm and cozy all winter long in these super happy Instagram famous sandals. The shearling will make you feel like you're walking on pillows. Feeling bold? Wear them out!

To buy: Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $50 (was $100); nordstrom.com

Skims Rib Pajamas

nordstrom

If you're going to spend all day feeding your baby, you may as well be cozy, comfy and chic. We love that this gorgeously neutral set is also nursing and pumping-friendly.

To buy: SKIMS Rib Pajamas $90 (was $118); nordstrom.com

Freshly Picked Diaper Backpack

nordstrom

I love a diaper bag that doesn't look like a diaper bag and used my Freshly Picked Diaper Backpack well past the baby years—including many trips to various theme parks. I love the functional compartments, the changing pad and side zip pocket making it a breeze to reach things you need all the time like diaper wipes and your keys.

To buy: Freshly Picked Faux Leather Diaper Backpack $122.85 (was $189); nordstrom.com

