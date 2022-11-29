Family Life Fun The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages From babies to toddlers to little kids and beyond, save money and score brownie points with these sales. By Devan McGuinness Devan McGuinness Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Devan McGuinness is a Canadian disabled writer, editor, and social strategist covering politics, parenting, and entertainment. Devan’s bylines have appeared in Healthline, Fatherly.com, Scary Mommy, Mom.com, and more over her 10-plus years in digital media, specializing in stories that matter most to families. our editorial guidelines Updated on November 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target, Best Buy, Walmart ICYMI, parents are in the thick of holiday shopping madness, and all those lists can be overwhelming (not to mention expensive). Thankfully, there are plenty of deals on toys this Cyber Week that will minimize the hit to our bank accounts while maximizing the fun memories for our kids. Frommusical instruments to robots, video games, and dance parties, we’ve got your perfect gift covered. To help make all the planning a little bit easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on toys for every age, from the youngest member of the family to the pickiest older kid. Babies (0-1) target Babies’ brains are a blank slate just waiting to be stimulated, so it’s hard to go wrong in the toy department. From the most popular board books to spark their love of reading early to watching them discover the joys of music and play, these toys all come highly rated by seasoned moms. My First Library: Boxset of 10 Board Books $16.71 (was $19.99); amazon.com Baby Einstein Discover & Play Piano $14.99 (was $16.99); amazon.com Little Tikes Push and Ride Racer $26.01 (was $32.99); amazon.com Sophie la Girafe Teether Toy $19.50 (was $30); nordstrom.com On the Farm Tummy Time Water Play Mat $27.99 (was $35); target.com 10pcs Baby Rattles Toys Set $21.25 (was $35.99); amazon.com LeapFrog Tappin Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone $12.49 (was $24.99); target.com Plush Unicorn and Blanket Set $22.40 (was $37); nordstrom.com VTech Grow Along Bounce and Go Pony $41.99 (was $59.99); target.com Toddlers (1-3) Target Toddlers may be little, but they pack a powerful punch of personality and aren’t afraid to speak their minds. Chances are your toddler has zeroed in on an exciting obsession, whether it's copying everything their parents do, a fascination with dinosaurs, or playing make-believe—these toys focus on growing their love for adventure and imagination. Double-Directions Push and Go Dinosaur Vehicles $11.99 (was $14.99); amazon.com Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Game Experience $39.99 (was $49.99); target.com Star Diner Restaurant Play Set $28.49 (was $37.99); nordstrom.com 3-in-1 Pop Up Play Tent $30.36 (was $37.95); amazon.com Melissa & Doug Cleaning Set $19.11 (was $25.49); target.com LeapFrog Learning Friends First 100 Words Book $13.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com Little Tikes Easy Store Trampoline $44.25 (was $59); target.com Bluey Adventure Bus $17.49 (was $24.99); target.com Little Kids (4-7) nordstrom Little kids can do way more than their toddler counterparts but still love all the sweet and fun toys that involve imagination, their favorite TV characters, being active and then some. Basically, it's hard to go wrong with this set. Gabby’s Dollhouse - Gabby’s Dress Up Closet $17.49 (was $34.99); amazon.com VTech My First Kidi Smartwatch $15.49 (was $30.99); target.com Hot Wheels Toxic Gorilla Slam Playset $25 (was $49.99); walmart.com Lite Brite Classic $8.39 (was $13.99); target.com Huffy 16" Black Panther Bike $99.99 (was $119.99); target.com Magna-Tiles Metropolis 110-Pc Set $97.49 (was $129.99); target.com Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Master Inquisitor Set $37.79 (was $62.99); target.com Little Chef Modern Play Kitchen $200.24 (was 266.99); nordstrom.com Big Kids (7-10) Walmart One of the best parts of parenting big kids is watching their fascination for the world grow as they continue to learn and discover. While their hands are busy making fluffy slime concoctions, zooming around in a virtual race car, or feverishly flipping the pages of a new book series they can’t put down, our big kids are always learning while they’re having fun. Contixo Kids Smart Robot $26.99 (was $34.00); walmart.com Elmer’s Fluffy Slime Kit $14.75 (was $16.39); target Valor Kick Scooter Toy $79.99 (was $99.99); walmart.com Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball $61 (was $84.99); amazon.com 83 Hands-on STEAM Experiments for Curious Kids! $17.11 (was $22.00); amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $47.99 (was $59.99); bestbuy.com Amelia Bedelia Box Set $17.96 (was $23.96); amazon.com National Geographic Magic Chemistry Set $12.99 (was $16.99); amazon.com Lego Friends Ferris Wheel and Slide Theme Park $50.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com The Whole Family Target Making memories that will last a lifetime often come from adventures with the whole family, and there are plenty of toys that are loved by all ages. Whether the family is big into board games, dance parties, or looking up at the stars, there’s a little something for every family. CLUE: How the Grinch Stole Christmas $40.45 (was $44.95); amazon.com Just Dance 2023 Edition – Nintendo Switch $39.99 (was $59.99); bestbuy.com Beat the Parents Ultimate Family Showdown Board Game $9.09 (was $12.99); target.com PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Party Speaker $249.99 (was $349.99); bestbuy.com Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Beginners $89.99 (was $129.99); amazon.com Little Tikes Jump' n Slide Inflatable Bouncer $187.99 (was $309.99); amazon.com