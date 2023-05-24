The Best Curly Hair Products for Kids

Moisturize and protect their gorgeous tresses—and detangle it with fewer tears!

By Hilary Abrahamson
Published on May 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Products for Kids with Curly Hair
Photo:

Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Whether your little one has tight coils, bouncy curls, or loose waves, it's important to find the right product for their hair. No matter your kid’s hair texture, a day spent at the beach, the playground, school, or even at home can tangle hair and leave it unmanageable, which could also lead to tons of tears (from both of you). Curly hair tends to be drier and more prone to frizz and breakage than straight hair, but there are great shampoos, conditioners, styling sprays and more to moisturize, smooth, and protect those curls.

In order to find the best products for kids with curly hair, we researched dozens of products on the market. When reviewing products, we considered hair type, ingredients, design, ease of use, and overall value. Finding the right products for your child’s curly hair can make all the difference in not only your day-to-day routine but how your kid feels about themselves, too.

Our Favorite Curly Hair Products for Kids

SoCozy Kids Curl Leave-In Conditioner + Therapy

Kidsâ So Cozy Curl Leave In Sweat Pea Conditioner

Amazon

Curly hair is especially prone to dryness and breakage, which a leave-in conditioner can help. This lightweight formula sprays on smooth curls without weighing them down. It has ingredients like olive oil and beeswax to offer shine and control without looking greasy or heavy.

Price at time of publication: $10

Shea Moisture Mango and Carrot Kids Shampoo and Conditioner

Shea Moisture Mango and Carrot Kids Shampoo and Conditioner

Amazon

Moisture is a must for curly-headed little ones! This moisturizing shampoo and conditioner combo is specifically designed with kids in mind, smells delicious, and keeps their curls hydrated and bouncy all day long.

Price at time of publication: $38

Mixed Chicks Kid's Quad Pack

Mixed Chicks Kid's Quad Pack

Amazon

Some types of curly hair can dry out with too much washing and styling, so it’s important to find a routine that works for your child. This four-pack of products includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and a tangle-tamer made especially for kids with textured hair.

Price at time of publication: $50

Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel

Fairy Tales Curly Q Kids Styling Spray Gel for Curly Hair - Daily Kids Spray Gel for all Types of Curls Including Multi Cultural Hair - Paraben Free

Amazon

This lightweight styling spray gel designed for kids with curly hair has nourishing aloe, hydrating avocado butter, and other plant-based ingredients to help shape curls and prevent frizz. The easy-use design and appealing pear and basil scent make this fun and kid-friendly.

Price at time of publication: $9

CurlyKids Mixed HairCare Curly Creme Conditioner

CurlyKids Mixed HairCare Curly Creme Conditioner

Amazon

Creamy curl-defining lotion adds moisture and control to dry-looking curls. This formula is free of heavy waxes, resins, mineral oil, and other heavy ingredients to leave hair looking weightless and bouncy.

Price at time of publication: $4

G2Plus Kids' Microfiber Hair Towel

Kidsâ Microfiber Hair Towel

Amazon

Microfiber hair towels help soak up excess moisture after washing and are more gentle on delicate curls than traditional terry cloth towels. Getting a kid to keep a towel on while their hair dries can be difficult, but these have an elastic band and fun design that turns their post-bath routine into dress-up time.

Price at time of publication: $9

Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray

Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray

Amazon

Fight frizz with this extra conditioning detangler for kids from Baby Bum. When kids’ curly hair gets tangled and messy, spray a little of this on and gently comb through with a wide-tooth comb to add extra moisture, protection, and smooth style.

Price at time of publication: $16

Hip Peas Natural Curl Tamer

Hip Peas Natural Curl Tamer

Amazon

Curls are so pretty and precious, but parents of kids with curly hair know they can sometimes feel out of control and hard to tame. This natural hair care product safely smooths and shapes even the wildest of curls without making hair feel greasy or sticky.

Price at time of publication: $12

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Parents Best Skin Care - Baby in bath
The 2023 Parents Best Skin Care for Kids Awards
siblings wearing swimsuits and sunglasses walking on the beach
Kinky and Curly Hair Care Tips for Your Kids' Hassle-Free Summer Vacation
Best Lotions for Newborns
The Best Baby Lotions for Protecting and Soothing That Sweet, Brand-New Skin
Best Diaper Bags of 2023
The Best Diaper Bags We Tested for Comfort, Style, and Emergency Access
Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Products Dermatologists Love
The Best Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Products That Dermatologists Stand By
Best Makeup Kits for Tweens
The Best Makeup Kits for Tweens Just Having Fun With It
I’m a Dad and an Afro Hair Care Professional
I'm a Dad and an Afro Hair Care Professional: Here's What You Should Know About Your Baby's Hair
An image of skin care on a colorful background.
The 30 Best Skin Care Products for Kids Right Now
Best Outdoor Toys for Toddlers
The Best Outdoor Toys for Toddlers to Ride, Climb, Splash, Toss, and Create With
Best Bean Bag Chairs
The Best Bean Bag Chairs for Kids, Tested by Kids
Baby sleeping on mother's chest
8 Diaper Subscriptions We Recommend to Help Make Early Parenthood Easier
Black mother sits on bed while she does her little girls hair
4 No-Heat Natural Hair Hairstyles for Kids
Momcozy S12 Pro Breast Pump
The Best Wearable Breast Pumps We Tested While Multitasking
haircut
Baby Hair Care
Best Maternity Leggings
The Best Maternity Leggings We Tested for Workouts, Lounging, and More
Best Travel Strollers Uppababy Minu V2 Test
We Tested the Best Travel Strollers for Every Type of Adventure