The Best Curly Hair Products for Kids Moisturize and protect their gorgeous tresses—and detangle it with fewer tears! By Hilary Abrahamson Published on May 24, 2023

Whether your little one has tight coils, bouncy curls, or loose waves, it's important to find the right product for their hair. No matter your kid's hair texture, a day spent at the beach, the playground, school, or even at home can tangle hair and leave it unmanageable, which could also lead to tons of tears (from both of you). Curly hair tends to be drier and more prone to frizz and breakage than straight hair, but there are great shampoos, conditioners, styling sprays and more to moisturize, smooth, and protect those curls. In order to find the best products for kids with curly hair, we researched dozens of products on the market. When reviewing products, we considered hair type, ingredients, design, ease of use, and overall value. Finding the right products for your child's curly hair can make all the difference in not only your day-to-day routine but how your kid feels about themselves, too. Our Favorite Curly Hair Products for Kids SoCozy Kids Curl Leave-In Conditioner + Therapy Shea Moisture Mango and Carrot Kids Shampoo and Conditioner Mixed Chicks Kid's Quad Pack Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel CurlyKids Curly Creme Conditioner G2Plus Kids' Microfiber Hair Towel Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray Hip Peas Natural Curl Tamer SoCozy Kids Curl Leave-In Conditioner + Therapy Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Curly hair is especially prone to dryness and breakage, which a leave-in conditioner can help. This lightweight formula sprays on smooth curls without weighing them down. It has ingredients like olive oil and beeswax to offer shine and control without looking greasy or heavy. Price at time of publication: $10 Shea Moisture Mango and Carrot Kids Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Moisture is a must for curly-headed little ones! This moisturizing shampoo and conditioner combo is specifically designed with kids in mind, smells delicious, and keeps their curls hydrated and bouncy all day long. Price at time of publication: $38 Mixed Chicks Kid's Quad Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon Some types of curly hair can dry out with too much washing and styling, so it's important to find a routine that works for your child. This four-pack of products includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and a tangle-tamer made especially for kids with textured hair. Price at time of publication: $50 The Best Makeup Kits for Tweens Just Having Fun With It Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Ulta This lightweight styling spray gel designed for kids with curly hair has nourishing aloe, hydrating avocado butter, and other plant-based ingredients to help shape curls and prevent frizz. The easy-use design and appealing pear and basil scent make this fun and kid-friendly. Price at time of publication: $9 CurlyKids Mixed HairCare Curly Creme Conditioner Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Creamy curl-defining lotion adds moisture and control to dry-looking curls. This formula is free of heavy waxes, resins, mineral oil, and other heavy ingredients to leave hair looking weightless and bouncy. Price at time of publication: $4 The Best Alarm Clocks for Kids of Every Age and Sleep Type G2Plus Kids' Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon Buy on Amazon Microfiber hair towels help soak up excess moisture after washing and are more gentle on delicate curls than traditional terry cloth towels. Getting a kid to keep a towel on while their hair dries can be difficult, but these have an elastic band and fun design that turns their post-bath routine into dress-up time. Price at time of publication: $9 Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Fight frizz with this extra conditioning detangler for kids from Baby Bum. When kids' curly hair gets tangled and messy, spray a little of this on and gently comb through with a wide-tooth comb to add extra moisture, protection, and smooth style. Price at time of publication: $16 Hip Peas Natural Curl Tamer Amazon Buy on Amazon Curls are so pretty and precious, but parents of kids with curly hair know they can sometimes feel out of control and hard to tame. This natural hair care product safely smooths and shapes even the wildest of curls without making hair feel greasy or sticky. Price at time of publication: $12