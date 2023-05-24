Whether your little one has tight coils, bouncy curls, or loose waves, it's important to find the right product for their hair. No matter your kid’s hair texture, a day spent at the beach, the playground, school, or even at home can tangle hair and leave it unmanageable, which could also lead to tons of tears (from both of you). Curly hair tends to be drier and more prone to frizz and breakage than straight hair, but there are great shampoos, conditioners, styling sprays and more to moisturize, smooth, and protect those curls.

In order to find the best products for kids with curly hair, we researched dozens of products on the market. When reviewing products, we considered hair type, ingredients, design, ease of use, and overall value. Finding the right products for your child’s curly hair can make all the difference in not only your day-to-day routine but how your kid feels about themselves, too.