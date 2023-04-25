The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again

To find the best convertible strollers, we evaluated how easy they were to assemble as single strollers, how hard it was to add and take away a second seat, their maneuverability on various terrains, their design (for aesthetics, safety, and comfort), their value, and their durability once they left the lab and ventured into the real world.

“Purchasing a stroller can be an investment, so having one that gives options to grow with your child, and with your family, can be a great choice,” explains Amanda Stovall, M.D., an Illinois-based board-certified pediatrician. At the same time, because these strollers must have strong frames that are big enough to fit two seats, you may eventually want to purchase a compact travel stroller too.

Convertible strollers are kind of magical: They grow right along with your family, changing from a single stroller to a double stroller when you decide to have a second baby , and then back again when your older kid is over it. Some even accommodate a third kid! And all of this is with just one purchase (and maybe extra accessories along the way. But because these are a huge commitment, we tested just about every model we could find (17 and counting!) in our lab and at home with our own families, to bring you a list of the best convertible strollers on the market.

Best Overall: UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: This smooth, beautiful ride is sturdy, even as you push around the weight of two kids and extra cargo. But Take Note: Taller kids may eventually outgrow the canopy. The UPPAbaby Vista V2 stroller earns the top spot on our list, not just because it earned high marks in the lab, but also because it's done brilliantly in the real world. We also see it all over New York City, carrying as many as three kids (with a ride-along board) and loaded up with bags. In the lab it was intuitive to put together the first time, and we thought attaching the second toddler seat and swapping out the infant bassinet was a breeze. The seats can face forward or backward, and they tilt way back for sleeping littles. WE love the eye-catching, thick full-grain leather on the handlebars that come in a variety of shades, like saddle and chestnut. The handlebar’s height is also adjustable, so parents and caregivers of any height can push the stroller comfortably. And while there's generous storage basket under the seats that holds up to 30 pounds (easily a diaper bag and a backpack), the tall parents on our team really appreciate that they never find themselves kicking it as they walk, which happens often with other strollers. The extendable canopies offer kiddos UPF 50+ protection, while the mesh peekaboo windows provide airflow and visibility to kiddos (and peace of mind for adults). A five-point, no-rethread harness keeps littles strapped in securely for rides at any recline without hassle for adults. We also put the Vista V2 through our maneuverability test, which includes pushing the stroller over different terrains, like carpet, hard floor, and even gravel, taking a brisk walk, and going up and down steps. The stroller was easy to push through the obstacle course, thanks to the stroller’s all-wheel suspension. Due to its size and the safety locking feature on the front wheels, we didn't enjoy pulling it up stairs, however. In the real world, this stroller gave our kids a smooth, sturdy ride, and it's shown very little wear and tear over the past three months. The only drawback we've found is that taller kids will outgrow the use of the seat with the canopy, so be prepared to provide alternative sun and rain protection when they reach those new heights. The Vista V2 is one of the most expensive single-to-double strollers we tested, but you get your money’s worth, and it might just be the only stroller your family needs. Price at time of publication: $1,000 The Details: Dimensions: 36 x 25.7 x 39.5 inches

Product weight: 27 pounds (stroller with toddler seat), 8.8 pounds (bassinet)

Best Flexibility: Evenflo GOLD SensorSafe Pivot Xpand Smart Modular Travel System Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: Its assembly took less than five minutes, and you can switch it into 22 different configurations of seats. But Take Note: It bounces kids about on rough terrain, though not in a way that feels dangerous. While the standard Evenflo Pivot Xpand didn’t blow us away in the lab, the Gold version was quite impressive right from the start, when it took us less than five minutes to put it together. Everything snapped into place with a loud click that let you know it was in securely. And speaking of security, the Gold Pivot Xpand travel system comes with the SecureMax Instant Car Seat, which has the SensorSafe clip that can connect to a caregiver’s phone and alert them to potentially dangerous situations like overheating, accidental unbuckling, or an unattended child. You can switch it out to make room for two toddler seats, and the second seat (sold separately) doesn’t require the purchase of additional adapters. In total, there are 22 possible configurations of seats for this stroller. We love the bright colors and a bold design of this stroller, which has easy-to-use buckles and clips, generous footrests, full recline options, and perfectly placed cup holders. he canopies have multiple positions to keep little ones safe from the sun or rain. In real world testing, the storage space under the seats fit a diaper bag as well as extra groceries, and our kids enjoyed the generous size of the seats, too. One small downside to the design is that we think the bumper bar might have to be removed completely in order to put some children in the stroller. We also felt a little wobble in the handle that, while not worrisome in a safety sense, made it clear this was not the sturdy luxury of the Uppababy. Despite a couple of small issues, the Gold Pivot Xpand maneuvered beautifully in the testing lab’s obstacle course. The stroller features rear-wheel suspension and a front swivel wheel, allowing for smooth turns, no matter how tight or wide. It went over the bumps with little resistance, and was even easier to push when both seats were facing forward. In the real world, we found that this stroller is so lightweight that the rougher bumps jostled kids a lot, though not in a dangerous way. Still, the kids never complained, and the convenience of having a stroller that can switch from one to two seats was worth it.

Price at time of publication: $450 The Details: Dimensions: 49 x 26.5 x 56 inches (stroller), 24 x 17 x 26 inches (car seat)

49 x 26.5 x 56 inches (stroller), 24 x 17 x 26 inches (car seat) Product weight: 28.6 pounds (stroller), 9.2 pounds (infant car seat), 8.7 pounds (base)

Product weight: 28.6 pounds (stroller), 9.2 pounds (infant car seat), 8.7 pounds (base)
Child age/weight range: Birth to 55 pounds (toddler seat), 4 to 35 pounds and up to 32 inches tall (infant car seat)

Best for Travel: Baby Jogger City Select 2 Single-to-Double Modular Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: It's lightweight, compact, and easy to fold and move the seats, making it the best for packing into a car. But Take Note: In double stroller mode, you can't recline both seats. If you have two kids close in age, the Baby Jogger City Select 2, which has more than 24 possible configurations, can accommodate them—and you can add a third on the ride-on board for triple the fun. It's sold as a single stroller or as a travel system with an infant car seat, and you can purchase a second toddler seat for it separately. What we really appreciated about this lightweight stroller in the real world is that it's quite compact and folds quickly, so it's a go-to choice when traveling somewhere by car. Each seat has an adjustable five-point safety harness to keep little ones safe during rides. We love the stroller’s extended UV 50+ canopies, which provide good coverage to children, and peace of mind to adults, thanks to peekaboo windows for visibility and extra ventilation. The City Select 2 features a large storage basket under the seats that holds up to 15 pounds of essentials. We were able to fit a diaper bag in there with room to spare, and it didn’t weigh the stroller down. It also folds compactly in just one step for quick storage. One design flaw we discovered in the lab, though, was that with both seats facing forward, only the back seat reclines all the way, and the front seat does not. When pushing the City Select 2, we liked the handlebar, which felt durable, comfortable, and controllable. This stroller weighs just under 27 pounds and features front-wheel suspension and all-terrain tires, which allowed it to maneuver with ease through the obstacle course. That's pretty great considering that this stroller is less than half the price of some of the others on this list. Price at time of publication: $450 The Details: Dimensions: 35 x 23.8 x 41.1 inches

35 x 23.8 x 41.1 inches Product weight: 26.71 pounds

Child age/weight range: Children up to 45 pounds in each seat

Best for Shopping: Cybex Gazelle S 2 Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: It can hold up to three kids (with a ride-on board) and still fit plenty of cargo, while looking great. But Take Note: The assembly is a real pain. We've tested both the original Cybex Gazelle S and the 2023 release, the Gazelle S 2, and loved both options for growing families. Like the Uppababy, with the purchase of a second seat (or the cot for newborns) and a kid board, you can push up to three kids without breaking a sweat. Before your family gets that big, however, you can also take advantage of one of our favorite included accessories: a removable shopping basket. Between that basket and the generous cargo space, you can carry up to 55 pounds in addition to your kiddo. As with just about every other Cybex stroller we've ever tested, assembly was kind of a pain. The back wheels had to be positioned just so to get them to snap in. Then it took two people to figure out how to get the canopy on. There was also a learning curve when it came to folding the stroller. But once we got over all that, we had a really easy time arranging and rearranging the seats—though we didn't quite get to all 20 configurations possible with this stroller. Not yet, anyway! With included adapters, the stroller is also compatible with Cybex, Maxi-Cosi Mico 30, and Nuna Pipa infant car seats (sold separately). One of the best improvements of the Gazelle S 2 over the original is the harness, which allows you to adjust the strap length with one pull, just like in a car seat. The extra-large canopies shield kids from the elements, while they stay comfortable using the footrest with an extra ledge and a fully reclining seat. Grown-ups will also enjoy the cupholder, which for some reason is a rare sight on high-end strollers lately. Foam tires and all-wheel suspension made this go quite smoothly over various surfaces, and it handled turns really well, though we didn't think this would be your best stroller for off roading. We really liked the reassurance we got from the fact that the brakes turn from green to red when engaged. The whole look of this stroller is pretty luxurious, but it also feels like it's built to last, which makes us not too upset about the $800 list price of the Gazelle S 2. Price at time of publication: $800 The Details: Dimensions: 41.9 x 25.4 x 42.7 inches

41.9 x 25.4 x 42.7 inches Product weight: 28.4 pounds (with one seat and no shopping basket)

Child age/weight range: Children up to 50 pounds per seat

Best Looking: Nuna Demi Grow Stroller Pottery Barn Kids Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: It looks great, and comes with very cool extra canopies. But Take Note: You lose storage with the second seat installed, and it's too cramped for bigger kids. Nuna's single-to-double stroller looks a bit different from the rest of the pack—the lower seat is very close to the ground, taking up what would normally be your cargo space. It looks odd at first, but the more we thought about it, the more we appreciate that this style values the kids' comfort over the parents' needs. While many other convertible strollers didn't let both seats fully recline, this configuration does. And if that means you can get more stroller naps in, you won't mind lugging your cargo on your shoulders for a bit. The Demi Grow comes nearly complete and slides right out of the box. The remaining pieces clicked into the designated spots. If you want to convert the stroller to accommodate two children, you’ll have to purchase an extra seat (which also comes in a separate box). A three-point harness keeps children buckled in safely, while the stroller’s UPF 50+ extendable or removable canopies have peekaboo mesh windows. The stroller comes with an extra canopy that features additional netting that goes over the entire seat to provide extra protection from the sun and creepy crawlies. Fenders over the foam-filled tires protect kids and adults from mud, water, and other debris. We put the stroller’s all-wheel suspension to the test on the obstacle course with different terrains, a brisk walk, and trips up and down steps. In these tests it felt light but wobbly, and not very smooth. Unfortunately, once we got this stroller out into the real world, we realized that the bottom seat is not great for bigger kids. The stroller may be best suited for parents of twins or kids very close to each other in age. We also found that it wasn't fun to fold this stroller, which is surprisingly bulky for something called "Demi," and put in the car. One other detraction is the price of this, stroller. Nuna as a brand tends to get away with high prices like this, but we think your money may be better spent on an Uppababy or something with a bigger seat for kids to grow into. Price at time of publication: $950 The Details: Dimensions: 24 x 39.5 x 43.5 inches

24 x 39.5 x 43.5 inches Product weight: 27.4 pounds

Product weight: 27.4 pounds
Child age/weight range: Up to 50 pounds

Best Budget: Graco Modes Nest2Grow Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: It's super easy to assemble, budget friendly, and comes with snack trays and drink holders for the kids and their grown-ups. But Take Note: It takes more effort to push on some terrains and feels a little unsturdy when pushing. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly single-to-double stroller, Graco’s Nest2Grow is a functional option at an affordable price. The Nest2Grow features an inline, or tandem, style, so one seat is located in front of the other. Assembling this stroller was a piece of cake, since the frame arrived in one piece. Once that was done, we immediately noticed that the frame felt less sturdy than other options on this list. That may be expected for something that costs half as much as those others, too. With the Nest2Grow, kids can enjoy their favorite treats during their ride with the stroller’s included sturdy snack tray and drink holder. Adults get their own cup holder to stay hydrated along the way, too. We were impressed by the large storage basket under the seats, providing plenty of space for essentials, like an older sibling’s school backpack. The stroller’s leatherette handle is adjustable by simply pushing two buttons to help accommodate parents and caregivers of any size. It stands when folded, and the seat pad is machine-washable. The Nest2Grow weighs over 30 pounds, a bit on the heavier side, which affected how the stroller performed during the maneuverability test in the lab. The stroller turned easily in the lab on hard floors. When it came to maneuvering on grass and carpet, the Nest2Grow struggled, however. If you plan on using this mostly on pavement and indoors, though, this stroller is a fantastic deal. Price at time of publication: $390 The Details: Dimensions: 25.75 x 35.5 x 47 inches

25.75 x 35.5 x 47 inches Product weight: 22 pounds

Product weight: 22 pounds
Child age/weight range: Children up to 50 pounds

Best Budget Runner-Up: Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It's a no-frills option with spacious seats. But Take Note: It's less sturdy on rugged terrain. Compact with an affordable price tag, the Evenflo Pivot Xpand wasn’t far behind the Nest2Grow when it came to design and maneuverability in our lab tests. Though many features of this stroller are the same as on the Evenflo Gold Pivot Xpand, the price difference in the two aligns with the fact that this one definitely feels less sturdy and less comfortable. All the pieces of this stroller clicked into place easily without much help needed from instructions. But then we had mixed feelings about the design. The stroller features canopies with peekaboo windows to let parents and caregivers keep an eye on precious cargo, but if you want an extended zip-out canopy, you’ll have to upgrade to the Gold model. To keep kiddos secure and comfortable, the stroller has a five-point harness and a wide seat with padding. It doesn't take too much muscle or thought to switch the seat from forward-facing to parent-facing, and you can use it with an infant car seat or a second toddler seat, purchased separately. Children will appreciate the stroller’s five-position adjustable footrest to stay comfortable while riding. Parents get a cup holder at just the right height for your own drink. While the Pivot Xpand felt wobbly, it was easier to push than other options on our list. We felt like it was more of a Hyundai than a Cadillac. But if you’ll be using your stroller only on pavement and hard floors, this might not be a problem for your family, and again, you can save your money for other important purchases. Price at time of publication: $320 The Details: Dimensions: 26.5 x 41.5 x 34 inches

26.5 x 41.5 x 34 inches Product weight: 42.6 pounds

Child age/weight range: 4 to 55 pounds and up to 38 inches tall