The Best Convertible Car Seats We Tested and Trusted With Our Own Kids’ Safety

Finally, while safety, convenient features, and ease of use are obviously all important things to consider, the price is also something to think about. Most convertible car seats will run between $250 and $400, with some higher-end options costing upwards of $500. It can be costly upfront, but remember these car seats are meant to last several years.

The best convertible seats pass all of the safety tests, feel secure, are easy to install and adjust as your child gets bigger, and give your child a comfortable place to sit. Taking into consideration advice from Ben Hoffman, M.D., pediatrician and nationally recognized expert in child injury prevention and education, we put the car seats through a testing process that included timing how long installation took, testing out fit adjustments and recline positions, and trying to clean inevitable stains and messes. We also evaluated how our kids seemed to feel about their seats. (We did not, however, do any crash testing; all of these seats already meet federal safety standards.)

Convertible car seats are a great option for families who want to buy just one car seat that can transition over time. They grow with your child from when they are rear-facing babies to forward-facing big kids, and maybe even into their booster seat years.

It’s no exaggeration to say that a car seat is one of the most important items we buy for our little ones, so no one is exactly looking to cut corners with this purchase. But convertible car seats do offer a way to get more for your money—while also cutting down on the amount of time you have to spend researching and choosing a new seat . And if you’re going to buy just one or two of these, you want to make sure you’re buying the best, so we tested more than 20 convertible car seats with our own children to find something to suit every kind of family.

The wide range of headrest adjustments and recline positions make this car seat a comfortable option for your child. While it is marketed to have a slim design, our tester found it to be a bit bulky in their compact car and felt that it was too snug behind the driver’s seat. One way to make a little more space: The cup holders can fold in when not in use to maximize room around the car seat.

One of the standout features of Chicco’s ClearTex line is that the fabrics are made with no added toxic chemicals and are GreenGuard Gold certified for low chemical emissions. The fabric is soft and comfortable, and we loved how easy it was to spot clean. Our tester noted that they were able to keep it quite clean despite allowing their child to eat in it often, and we appreciated the detachable cup holders that make cleaning them more convenient.

This Chicco car seat has an attractive and sleek look to it that makes it aesthetically pleasing. We liked how easy it was to adjust once installed, and found most of the installation process to be simple. Scanning a QR code on the car seat leads to a set of simple instructions that are easy to follow, and the whole setup was fairly straightforward. The one thing our tester had trouble with was threading the seat belt through the seat, saying it felt a bit tedious. Fortunately, adjusting the buckle is easy, as is converting the seat from rear- to forward-facing position, and indicators show whether the recline position is safe.

But Take Note: Parts of installation were a bit difficult, and we also found that this seat felt a little big for more compact cars.

As your little one grows, you can adjust both the headrest and the harness with one hand without the need for rethreading or re-installing. In forward-facing mode, the seat has two different positions to allow you to fit it correctly in your car, and the high back booster uses a seat belt positioner. One thing worth pointing out is that, even in booster mode, this seat only accommodates up to 100 pounds, which is lower than some other seats. Still, we found it to be a great value for the money.

Some great features on this seat include harness holders that keep the straps out of the way as you’re getting your child in and out of the seat, which just makes the entire process a lot more convenient. The removable pillows make the seat more comfortable for infants, and we found that the fabric felt surprisingly plush and comfortable. Our tester’s favorite feature was the adjustable footrest, which was sturdy and easy to use. The car seat is also really easy to clean: The cushions are machine washable, and the two cup holders are dishwasher safe.

Although this Safety 1st car seat is less expensive than many other options, it doesn’t skimp on quality and safety. Our tester was immediately impressed by how durable the seat felt. We found that, overall, the installation process was intuitive and took only about five minutes to complete. The buckles and straps were firm and a little hard to use at first, and we also found that the straps snagged when being adjusted.

But Take Note: We felt this one was a bit bulky and might be a better fit in an SUV than a compact car. We also found that the straps tended to snag whenever they’re adjusted.

Why We Like It: The adjustable footrest makes this a little more comfortable, and it’s also a very lightweight option.

The cushions are flame resistant and contain no flame-retardant chemicals. It’s also Greenguard Gold certified, which means the materials have met some of the world’s most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards and don’t contain any indoor air pollutants. Our tester found the seat easy to clean (the cushions are machine washable) and felt it looked pretty great even after a year of use. While this seat does have extended rear-facing capabilities up to 50 pounds (when installed with the seat belt), it’s worth pointing out that our tester felt there wasn’t a lot of legroom for a child sitting in this mode. They felt like it was harder to lift their child into the seat as they got taller and noted that the calf extender that comes with the seat doesn’t seem to do much. This option is also nearly double the price of some competitors and doesn’t convert into a booster.

We really liked how easy it was to adjust once the seat was installed, and how the recline angle guides made it easy to find the perfect position for your child. The buckle holders keep the straps out of your way when getting your baby in the seat. We also really appreciate the side impact protectors that absorb forces during a crash and make the seat feel extra safe.

While the Rava does have a lower anchor belt installation option, the brand recommends using the car’s seat belt to secure the seat, and we found that process to be simple and quick. The instructions were easy to follow, adjusting the incline was a breeze, and the whole process took only about 15 minutes. (Note that when using the seat belt installation method, it’s safer to place the seat behind the driver or passenger sides rather than in the center seat.)

The Nuna Rava is an attractive car seat with a brand name that’s become synonymous with baby gear luxury, but it also has a number of safety features to earn the loyalty of more practical parents. It’s also smaller than some other options and fits comfortably in more compact cars.

But Take Note: It’s more expensive than other similar options on the market, and there isn’t a lot of legroom when in rear-facing position.

Why We Like It: This seat’s materials don’t just look great, they’re free from harmful chemicals while still being easy to clean and durable, year after year.

Overall, we liked how this car seat was easy to adjust, use, and clean. But while it does have a lower price point than many other options, it also does not convert into a booster seat.

Once set up, the seat is easy to use, with a simple buckle system and a headrest that easily moves up and down with the harness, making it easy to adjust without rethreading as your child gets taller. The grippy sides of the neck pad allow the straps to stay in place as you’re adjusting them. Our tester wasn’t thrilled with the large and bulky size of the chest buckle, noting that they felt they might leave their child feeling uncomfortable if they had to pull it out from underneath them. They also didn’t love how easily the cup holder fell out.

Installation was fairly easy and intuitive, and the entire process took only about 15 minutes the first time around. We did, however, find it difficult to tighten the strap that secures the car seat to the seat of the car. Even after our tester pulled it as tight as possible, the seat still wobbled side to side a bit in their car, and while it otherwise felt secure, this was a bit of a concern.

For those who want to maximize space in their backseat or need to put two or three car seats in their car, this Graco seat is a good choice. With its slim profile, it leaves plenty of room on either side. In fact, we found that even with this car seat and two adults in the back seat, everyone still fit comfortably and didn’t feel too snug. At just about 16 pounds, this is really lightweight for a convertible seat, which means it’s easy to move from car to car as needed.

But Take Note: It feels a little wobbly even after a proper installation, and the strap can be difficult to tighten.

Why We Like It: This is a budget-friendly and lightweight option that will fit well in more compact cars.

Our tester and other parents have found this car seat to be pretty large, so it may not be the best option for smaller cars. We suggest taking some measurements and paying attention to the specs below before making your purchase. One more point in this seat’s favor: It comes in 13 different, quite pleasing colors.

We found the buckle to be really easy to use and appreciated the chest trap button that releases easily. Three different reclining positions keep your child comfortable, and you can easily adjust the headrest and harness system with the click of one button. A removable infant pillow and cushion make small babies snug and cozy. We really like that the removable cup holders are dishwasher safe. Harness holders keep the straps out of the seat when placing your baby inside—one more convenience we think all seats should have now.

This Maxi-Cosi seat is versatile and comfortable, and we found it to be pretty easy to use and adjust once the initial setup was complete. The instructions were confusing the first time installing it, and our tester had to watch a video tutorial in order to really figure out what they were doing. From there, it only took a few more minutes to complete, fortunately. Securing the seat was difficult and required a bit of effort to push the base down and pull the belt tightly at the same time. Once in, the seat still felt a bit wobbly. (That is something that happens with some car seats, but sometimes it’s the fault of the vehicle’s design, not the car seat itself.)

But Take Note: Installation can be a little complicated, especially if you don’t watch a video tutorial, and we felt that the seat seemed a little wobbly even when installed properly.

Why We Like It: Once it’s set up, the seat is easy to adjust as needed and has several convenient features, like removable cup holders and harness holders.

Overall, the seat has a really durable feel to it, with our tester noting that even after their daughter has kicked it multiple times, it doesn’t seem to be affected at all. It never rattles or shakes, and it never feels loose in its position. It’s worth noting that this seat, unlike many other convertible car seats on this list, does not convert into a booster seat, so that will be an extra purchase down the line. For just about $20 extra, you can get the Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1, which does turn into a booster.

The cushions and cover are machine washable and easy to clean, although our tester did note that it was a little tricky to get the cover off and then back on. That said, the seat looks as good as new after months of use and several different washes. The fabric, while not extremely luxe or cushy, is nice enough and pretty easy to wipe clean.

This car seat offers multiple recline positions, which are easy to adjust. Changing the shoulder straps took some pulling though, and we think that would be difficult for people with mobility issues. By contrast, the buckle is easy to use, and the headrest and harness can be adjusted together with the click of a button.

For a durable, budget-friendly option, this Graco seat is a great pick. It offers extended rear-facing capabilities up to 50 pounds, with up to five extra inches of legroom that is ideal for keeping children with longer legs in that safer position. While it’s not the most complicated installation process of all car seats, our tester did say it took about 20 minutes and that they had to consult the instructions multiple times throughout the process. There are a few different ways to install the car seat, so you need to make sure you’re following the right instructions. But after doing it once, it was easy to remember and do again later on when switching from rear-facing to forward-facing.

But Take Note: It doesn’t convert into a booster seat, so you’ll need to purchase that separately once your child has sized out of the seat.

Why We Like It: This is one of the most lightweight options out there, but it still feels really sturdy, and it offers extended rear-facing capabilities.

The fabric is soft, comfortable, and easy to clean: We could get pretty much any stain or mark out with some baby wipes. It also feels surprisingly soft. “Even the baby said ‘nice’ when he saw me touch it and feel the material out,” our tester noted. Two cup holders are a great convenience as well, and harness storage pockets keep the straps out of the way when placing your child in the seat.

The seat offers 10 different headrest positions and six different recline positions to keep your child as comfortable as possible from infancy on up. With the adjustable extension panel, you’re able to have your child sit rear-facing up to 50 pounds, which is definitely a plus, since that’s the safest way for them to ride. We felt that the seat had enough recline for car naps, but it was also upright enough for kids to eat snacks. Although the seat did seem a little on the larger side, we had no issue using it in both an SUV and a smaller car.

Despite being lighter than most other convertible car seats (at just about 20 pounds), this car seat impressed us with how sturdy and durable it felt. The installation is very simple, and we were amazed at how well it clicked into the seat of the car. There was absolutely no slack or extra space once the seat was installed, and the click you hear once the seat is properly in place gave us a sense of relief that it was done correctly. It’s also easy to adjust as needed, since the headrest and harness can be adjusted together without rethreading, and the buckle system is straightforward and secure.

It’s worth noting that this seat doesn’t offer cupholders or any other extra features, like harness holders. It also has a lower weight and height limit for both rear- and forward-facing compared to some other seats. Most notably, this seat does not convert into a booster, so you’ll need to purchase a separate one when your child has sized out of this. And since this already has a slightly higher price point than some other car seats, that can definitely be a downside.

The seat is sleek, with a high-quality look we appreciate. The headrest has 14 different positions and the seat itself is soft and cushy, with two layers of padding that seem extremely comfortable for our kids. The cover is machine washable and can even go in the dryer. The two layers of side protection can help you feel assured that your baby is safe inside. The cover is also made without any flame-retardant chemicals, which many worry can be toxic. The buckle is easy to use, and our tester had no problem adjusting things as needed.

The best thing about this Britax seat is how easy it is to install. We found the entire process quick and intuitive, with seven simple steps that we follow without problems. With the brand’s “click-tight” system, you just have to click a button, lift the seat cushions up, and slide the seat buckle through an open belt path. Once that was done, the seat felt really secure. We’ve also heard from other parents that it’s one of the easiest car seats they’ve ever installed and used.

But Take Note: This one is on the pricier side, and it does not convert into a booster seat, so it can’t be used as long as some other options can.

We did find this seat to be a little big, and it may be better suited for a larger car. When installed behind the passenger seat, we felt a little cramped sitting in the front. We also noted that the seat doesn’t have much of an incline. But between the safety, durability, and added features, we feel it’s a fantastic value.

We liked all of the padding in the seat and felt that it was safe and secure. The fabric, while not incredibly luxurious, is soft and comfortable enough, and also easy to clean, with a removable seat pad. The cup holders are removable for cleaning as well.

For those who want to save money, this Safety 1st seat is inexpensive compared to other options and doesn’t sacrifice safety or comfort. Installation is straightforward and simple, and it didn’t take our tester very long to work through. Once it was installed, we didn’t feel like we needed to consult the instructions for tips on how to adjust anything or use the buckle. The buckle was simple and seamless, and we liked how easy it was to get children in and out thanks to the harness holders. As kids get taller, you also don’t need to rethread the harness; instead, you shift the headrest and harness up in one piece.

But Take Note: You can’t recline this seat, so it sits in a more upright position that some children may find uncomfortable.

Why We Like It: With a price point under $200, this is a more budget-friendly option that still has a durable and sturdy build with plenty of great features.

While the rotating feature of this car seat is definitely one of its biggest advantages, it also means the seat is a bit bulkier than some other options. Our tester felt that it couldn’t be used right next to another car seat and also found that because it fit a bit snug, it wasn’t possible to rotate the seat with just one hand. The price point is also on the higher side, although we did feel that between the safety features, the rotation, and the overall comfort and quality of the seat, it was worth the extra cost.

A small and thoughtful feature we really appreciate about this seat is the two straps on either side of the car seat that keep the buckles out of the way when getting your child in the car. Securing the buckles this way means you’re not digging around underneath your child when they inevitably sit on them, frustrating both of you.

Another favorite feature is the seat belt locking compartment: Instead of just threading the buckle through the seat to get it into place, there is a special compartment that holds the belt, which helps make the seat feel extra sturdy and solid. “I honestly wish all car seats had this feature because it’s just one extra step to ensure the car seat is secure, and it’s absolutely worth it,” our tester said. Overall, setting up the car seat felt intuitive and simple, and installation took us less than 15 minutes. The level indicator was easy to read and offered a sense of extra security.

There were a few standout features that landed this Graco seat on our favorites list. One was obviously the rotating feature, which allows you to swivel the seat to face the door so you can conveniently get your baby or toddler in and out of the seat. It’s especially useful with smaller babies in rear-facing mode, and to use it, you just have to push one of the buttons on the side of the seat. The only downside? Although the rotational feature is marketed as something you can do with one hand, we found that to be difficult. In testing, we had to use one hand to push the button, and the other hand to turn the seat, since it fit a bit snugly against the actual car seat. Even so, we still found the rotation to be well worth it.

But Take Note: While Graco markets the rotation feature as a one-handed operation, we found it too difficult to do it with one hand since the seat fit snugly against the vehicle seat.

Why We Like It: The rotation feature makes it so simple to get your child in and out of the seat, and, during install, the ability to lock the buckle into place in a special compartment makes this one feel incredibly secure.

The seat has a strong and durable feel, with plenty of safety features, such as a 12-position headrest, six layers of side impact protection, and an anti-rebound bar that allows for extended rear-facing use. It’s also comfortable for infants since it comes with an infant positioning liner and a wedge that keeps them from looking like they’re sinking into the seat. Plus, the bottom of the seat folds flat for more compact storage and for a travel-friendly size.

While we didn’t find the setup of this car seat to be quite as intuitive as some others, it was easy enough to figure out after watching some instructional videos online. We did struggle a bit figuring out how to adjust the straps, but once we worked out those kinks, we found this seat to be easy to use. The fabric is soft and comfortable and feels well-made, and after a year of use, it still looks pretty great, if a little faded. The cushions are machine washable for easy cleaning when needed, but it is also easy to wipe clean.

Convertible car seats can be big and hefty, so if you’re working with a smaller car or trying to squeeze three seats into one row, you need the most compact option possible. This Diono car seat has a slim fit that our tester found fit neatly inside both a Subaru Outback and a smaller European model. The cup holder is also removable in case you do need to place this right next to another car seat.

But Take Note: This one wasn’t as intuitive to install as some other options, so you may need to watch some video tutorials to figure it out.

Why We Like It: This seat has a slim fit that makes it ideal for smaller cars or for placing in a row of car seats and allows for extended rear-facing positioning.

There are plenty of locks and indicators to assure you that the seat has been installed properly and that it’s in the best position for the weight of your child, and there is also an indicator to show that the seat has been secured after being rotated. The seat itself feels and looks durable and sturdy, and we appreciate that Evenflo didn’t skimp on safety for the sake of the convenient design. Between the dedication to safety, the versatile size, and the rotational feature, we felt the slightly higher price point was well worth it.

The car seat arrived with a QR code you can scan to reveal a variety of quick install instructions and tutorial videos. The standard size of the seat and the overall lightweight feel made it easy to install and move around as needed, and it was even a good fit in a smaller SUV, fitting neatly behind both the driver and passenger seats (although we did note that in the lying down rear-facing position, it was a bit snug behind the driver seat). The buckles are easily adjustable and can be unlatched with just one hand. The shoulder straps have a sort of sticky rubber on them, which helps them grip to the shoulders to keep them in place. The fabric is soft and has a wipeable texture that makes it easy to clean, and after a month of use, the seat looked almost the same as the day we installed it.

You can switch it from rear- to forward-facing easily and even recline it to a lying down position when rear-facing, which is ideal for use with smaller babies. All of that is something you can do one-handed by pulling up a lever, which is pretty intuitive, though the seat cannot be in a reclined position before starting to rotate it, which is the one thing we struggled with during testing.

This Evenflo car seat landed the top spot on our list due to its ease of use, thorough safety features, and lightweight feel. It can accommodate kids up to 120 pounds and turns into a high-back booster. The standout feature is the 360-degree rotation, which our tester considered to be a game changer, saying, “I honestly can’t imagine not having this feature.” This allows you to turn the entire seat towards you to place your little one inside and buckled up, so there’s significantly less uncomfortable wrangling involved in the process.

Why We Like It: The best feature is easily the 360-degree rotation that makes it incredibly convenient to get your little one in their seat and switch between forward and rear facing as needed.

Our Testing Process

Before testing out over 20 different convertible car seats, we consulted Benjamin Hoffman, M.D., pediatrician and nationally recognized expert in child injury prevention and education, to ensure that we were focusing on all of the important features. To test the difficulty of the installation process, we had testers set timers on their phones to see exactly how long it took them to properly get the seat in the car. We had them try two methods of installation, the LATCH system and the seat belt, while noting if extra help outside of the instructional manual was needed. Testers noted whether level readers were available and clear, as well.

To test stability and security, we had testers wiggle the car seats all around once installed, ensuring it didn’t move more than one inch in each direction, and adjusting it if so. If the car seats had a rotating function, we had testers use the function to see how easy it was and try it one-handed.

Testers also had their children sit in and use the car seat for a four-week period. During that time, they noted what it felt like to get their child in and out of the car seat and how efficient the harness was. Testers also had to clean the car seat at least once

To advise parents on how to choose a convertible car seat and use it safely, we also spoke to Petra Vybiralova Stanton, MSW, Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST), and safe kids supervisor at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida, and Kelly Moriarty, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Norvant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Convertible Car Seat

When trying to find the right convertible car seat, you want it to fit your lifestyle. “This may sound like a cliche, but the best seat is the one that fits your child, fits your car, and that you are going to use correctly every time,” says Vybiralova Stanton.

Types of Convertible Car Seats

There are two basic types of convertible car seats: a two-in-one, which offers rear-facing and forward-facing positions, and a three-in-one, which offers rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster seating positions.

Rear-facing: The rear-facing position is described as the “best seat for your child” by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It has a harness and moves with your child in a crash to offer maximum protection. Every convertible car seat will have different weight and height limits for rear-facing position, and it’s important to keep in mind, especially if you want to keep your child in rear-facing mode as long as possible. “Most state laws instruct that children remain rear-facing until they reach 20 pounds,” explains Moriarty. “However, it is recommended to keep the child rear-facing until they reach 30 pounds.” This is because of the child’s neck control—rear-facing protects them better from neck injuries.

Forward-facing: Once your child maxes out of the weight limit for a rear-facing seat, you can switch them to forward-facing position. This position has a harness and tether to limit their movement during a crash, according to the NHTSA. Your child should remain forward-facing until they max out the height or weight limit of the car seat.

Booster seats: When your child has reached the limits of their forward-facing seat, they can switch to a booster seat. The NHTSA recommends booster seats up until the age of 12, or until they max out of the weight limit for the seat (which is usually between 100 and 110 pounds. There are backless booster seats, which are basically a cushioned seat that positions your child correctly for the seat belt, and some of them can be secured with the LATCH system (more on that below). High back booster seats have a higher back and shock-absorbing bolsters around the head and neck, so they offer extra protection. Combination booster seats are high back boosters with a removable harness for even more protection.

Once your child maxes out of the weight limit for a rear-facing seat, you can switch them to forward-facing position. This position has a harness and tether to limit their movement during a crash, according to the NHTSA. Your child should remain forward-facing until they max out the height or weight limit of the car seat. Booster seats: When your child has reached the limits of their forward-facing seat, they can switch to a booster seat. The NHTSA recommends booster seats up until the age of 12, or until they max out of the weight limit for the seat (which is usually between 100 and 110 pounds. There are backless booster seats, which are basically a cushioned seat that positions your child correctly for the seat belt, and some of them can be secured with the LATCH system (more on that below). High back booster seats have a higher back and shock-absorbing bolsters around the head and neck, so they offer extra protection. Combination booster seats are high back boosters with a removable harness for even more protection.

Ease of Installation and Use

According to Dr. Hoffman, around 80% of parents or caregivers make serious errors when installing rear-facing and forward-facing car seats. That means you really want to find a convertible car seat that is easy to install and make adjustments to when needed. “Installation in the vehicle can either be done with the vehicle seat belt or with the lower anchors,” Dr. Hoffman says. “Either is acceptable.”

With the seat belt method, you thread the vehicle’s seat belt through the car seat’s belt path, which is what attaches the seat to the car. “The seat belt is pulled until it locks, as it would be if you hit the brakes hard and feel the seat belt pull tight,” Moriarty says. “You do this by pulling the seat belt all the way out and threading it back in. As you pull back, it should lock.”

The LATCH system, which stands for Lower Anchor and Tethers for Children, secures the car seat using the vehicle’s lower anchors and tethers instead of the seat belt. All car seats with a five-point harness are able to connect to a car using the LATCH system. “These generally have a weight limit, which is often set by the car seat manufacturer or the carmaker,” Moriarty explains. Check both manuals to see what that weight limit is.

Weight and Height Limits

Pay close attention to the weight and height limits for each position a convertible car seat offers, especially for the rear-facing position, since it’s considered the safest and is where you want your child to be for as long as possible. “One of the biggest mistakes we see parents making is turning their kids around earlier than they need to,” Dr. Hoffman says. “Every manufacturer allows kids to turn forward-facing when they hit 1 year and 22 pounds, at a minimum. But if convertible car seats all have rear-facing limits to at least 40 pounds, almost no child will hit 40 pounds before their second birthday. So, in essence, virtually every kid could ride rear-facing until at least their second birthday, and that’s our recommendation.”

Many convertible car seats offer rear-facing weight limits at 40 pounds, but some offer extended rear-facing weight limits up to 50 pounds. The height limit for rear-facing is generally between 40 and 49 inches. For forward-facing, most convertible seats have a limit of 65 pounds and a height limit of 49 inches. For booster seats, it’s generally between 100 and 110 pounds, with a height limit between 50 and 57 inches. All of these can vary.

Size and Weight of the Car Seat

Convertible car seats tend to be fairly large and bulky. That means you need to pay attention to their size to ensure they fit properly in your car, especially if you have a more compact car. Keep dimensions in mind and think about where the car seat is going to go in the car, as well as how the front passenger seats are usually adjusted. For example, if the driver is tall and needs their seat pretty far back, you may not be able to fit a large rear-facing convertible car seat behind the seat. Think about if you have other car seats that need to fit in the back as well.

And don’t assume any seat will fit in an SUV. “Some of the larger SUVs especially end up having smaller seats to accommodate the extra room, but this leaves little space for larger car seats,” Moriarty says. Keep the weight of the seat in mind as well. If you need to remove and replace it or move it around, a heavy seat may be difficult for you to work with.

Cost

Some convertible car seats can be quite pricey, and the truth is, you don’t need to spend more to get better quality. Both Dr. Hoffman and Moriarity stress that all car seats have to meet the same safety requirements, so paying more does not mean you’re getting something better. You might be paying for convenient but unnecessary features, aesthetics, or even just the brand name. If that’s all important to you and it works for your budget, that’s fine. But if you’re only concerned about safety, then don’t feel you have to spend a lot to get a safe seat.

How to Use a Convertible Car Seat Safely

It doesn’t matter what kind of convertible car seat you choose, if you don’t use it safely and correctly, it will not allow for the best possible protection during a crash. Remember that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping all infants and young children in a rear-facing seat as long as possible until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Keep these other safety requirements in mind:

Make sure it meets U.S. standards. It is possible to buy European car seats, but remember that their safety standards are different. In the U.S., Dr. Hoffman points out, all car seats must have a five-point harness and a chest clip. “That’s different from European seats, and we have seen in the past couple of years, people have inadvertently bought a seat that meets European standards but doesn’t meet American standards, and that’s not acceptable,” he says. If you’re unsure, he recommends going to the car seat manufacturer’s website and making sure it meets NHTSA safety requirements.

Read the manuals. It sounds obvious, but reading through the manual of both your vehicle and your car seat thoroughly is extremely important. Every car is different, and every car seat will come with different recommendations and restrictions, so even if you’ve installed other car seats previously, read those instructions. “For instance, some cars don’t allow car seats installed with the LATCH system in the center of the backseat,” Moriarty notes. “This is very dependent on the make and model of the vehicle.”

Install the car seat correctly. Proper installation is key. After reading through the manual, keep the instructions in mind and refer to them as needed. A lot of car seat manufacturers also offer video tutorials you can watch if that’s easier for you. “When installing a car seat, you do want to have the seat snugly secured into the vehicle’s seat, and when you try to move the seat, it should not move more than an inch,” Moriarty says. “With a rear-facing seat, the base of the seat should not move more than an inch, but the top of the seat, where the baby’s head is, may move more than this, and that is okay. This helps to absorb shock. When pulling the seat belt tight or securing the LATCH, it is sometimes helpful to push down on the car seat with your weight, which helps to get the belt or LATCH as tight as possible in the car.”

Moriarty also notes that you never want the seat to touch the vehicle seat in front of it. So, if your seat is in rear-facing mode, be sure the front passenger seat does not touch the car seat. If it does, she says it can keep the seat from absorbing the shock of a crash and will not protect the baby.

Vybiralova Stanton stresses the importance of the top tether when you switch to forward-facing. “This feature is underutilized and should always be used in a forward-facing position,” she says. “It decreases the forward head movement by 4 to 6 inches in a crash.”

Register your car seat to keep it safe. The NHTSA strongly recommends registering your car seat once you install it. This signs you up for important recall notices so that you’ll receive necessary safety updates.

Make adjustments as needed. Once the seat is installed properly, adjustments will still need to be made as your child grows. This is why it’s important to pick a seat with a harness that is easy to use. Make sure you can fasten the harness tightly enough. “When properly used, the plastic piece of the harness should be over the chest bone, at armpit level,” Moriarty says. “It should be tight enough that you cannot fold the straps when pinched. Parents may think this is too tight, but this is what keeps your child in the seat during a crash. If this is not tight enough, it could slide open from the force of the crash, and the baby can come out of the seat.”

Avoid using any other accessories. You’ll see a lot of car seat accessories available for purchase, but Moriarty strongly advises against using anything that didn’t come with the car seat you bought. This includes additional padding, toys, attachments, and mirrors. “Sometimes other equipment, such as padding, can affect how securely the child fits into the seat,” she says. Remember that items around the seat, like mirrors or toys, can become projectiles in a crash.

Don’t let kids wear padded clothing, like winter coats, when in a car seat. “Thick padded clothing in a crash essentially compresses, and it’s like there’s nothing there,” Dr. Hoffman explains. “So, when it comes to buckling a child in, they should be wearing nothing more than maybe a thin layer of fleece.” He suggests putting a blanket over them if they’re cold.

Don’t buy used car seats. Yes, the used car seat on Facebook Marketplace might be significantly cheaper than the brand-new one you’ve been eyeing, but Dr. Hoffman doesn’t recommend buying it. “Car seats are designed to withstand a crash, so a car seat that has been in a significant crash should not be used subsequently,” he says. “If a parent or caregiver cannot be 100% certain about the history of the seat, they should not use it, which means they shouldn’t be buying seats at flea markets or consignment stores.” If you’re considering a used seat that you know has not been in a crash, he recommends checking that the seat is not expired.

Have a car seat expert check that the car seat is installed correctly. You can find one in your area at Cert.Safekids.org. “If you are unable to find a tech in your area, keep in mind that many agencies offer virtual car seat checks,” Vybiralova Stanton says. “Technicians who offer virtual car seat checks typically have a virtual option next to their name. Many manufacturers also have car technicians. You can reach out to them too.” Sometimes your local fire department may also have a technician on hand.



Your Questions, Answered

Is it worth getting a convertible car seat?

A convertible car seat can be an investment, but many parents and experts feel it is worth it. A convertible car seat, especially one that can be transitioned to a booster seat, is something you can, ideally, buy once and then use until your child no longer needs a car seat. “I think the biggest benefit is that you don’t have to buy or learn a new seat, as your child can use the same seat from birth to the maximum weight, which is usually until the child goes to a booster seat,” Moriarty says. Some parents think that a disadvantage to buying a convertible car seat instead of an infant seat is that you can’t take it out of the base and carry it with your child in it like you can with an infant seat. However, Vybiralova Stanton says it’s a good thing to take the baby out of the seat more often. “Taking the baby in and out will help them stretch too, which is great for their development.”

At what age should your child use a convertible car seat?

Your child can start using a convertible car seat in the rear-facing position from the day they are born, as many convertible car seats offer weight limits that start at just 4 pounds. The AAP recommends infants and toddlers use rear-facing seats until they reach the maximum height or weight requirement, then switch to forward-facing.

What is the safest spot for a convertible car seat?

The safest place for the convertible car seat is in the back seat, away from airbags. Moriarty has noted that convertible car seats should never touch the seat in front of them, so keep that in mind when installing. “The difference between a 6’5” parent and a 5’2” parent in the driver seat will impact that,” Dr. Hoffman says. “That may influence a parent’s decision about where to position the child’s car seat in the back.” Remember that the LATCH system also cannot always be used in the center back seat.

Who We Are

Jessica Booth is a freelance writer who covers parenting, shopping, wellness, entertainment, and wedding content. She has been freelance writing since 2017 and before that, worked as an editor at an online publication for seven years. She has written for sites such as Brides, People, Insider, Bustle, Romper, Refinery 29, Cosmopolitan, Delish, The Daily Beast, Reviewed, She Knows, Scary Mommy, The Knot, and What to Expect. She also has two young daughters and has already been through a few convertible car seats at this point.