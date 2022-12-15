10 Best Christmas Books for Kids

Put on your Christmas sweater, pour a cup of cocoa and enjoy these Christmas stories with your child.

By Marsha Takeda-Morrison
Published on December 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Christmas Books for Kids Tout
Photo:

Amazon

We all love the holidays, but sometimes all of the shopping and holiday school bake sales can have you feeling more weary than full of wonderment. Some quiet time with a book could be the perfect way to chill out and have some down time with your kids during these hectic times. These Christmas picture books, from the classics to some modern takes on the festive season, will keep you in the holiday spirit and let you recharge for that next batch of cupcakes you’ll have to bake.

The Night Before Christmas

The Night Before Christmas Hardcover: The Classic Edition

Amazon

It’s not officially the holidays until you hear the words,“'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,” and the reading of this classic poem penned by Clement Clarke Moore in 1822. This New York Times bestseller version features rich illustrations and a four-page foldout that will engage your child and add another visual dimension to your storytelling.

To buy: The Night Before Christmas $11.49; Amazon.com

Yoon and the Christmas Mitten

Yoon and the Christmas Mitten

Amazon

This beautifully illustrated book tells the story of  six-year-old Yoon, who is determined to convince her traditional Korean parents that they can celebrate Christmas in America while still respecting and honoring their beloved traditions.

To buy: Yoon and the Christmas Mitten $25; amazon.com

Olivia Helps with Christmas

Olivia Helps with Christmas

Everyone’s favorite, adorable piglet is here to take us through all of her Christmas preparations, from wrapping presents to decorating the tree. Along the way, she of course treats us to her own special blend of high-energy and theatrics. An adorable piglet showing us how to live it up this Christmas – what’s not to love?

To buy: Olivia Helps with Christmas $11.99; Amazon.com

The Nutcracker in Harlem

The Nutcracker in Harlem: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids

Amazon


Set in New York City during the height of the Harlem Renaissance, this retelling of The Nutcracker has at its center a young girl named Marie, who longs to follow her dreams of being a musician. Aided by some special friends who appear in the night—including her nutcracker, of course—she finally finds her voice.

To buy: The Nutcracker in Harlem $16.39; Amazon.com

Tree of Cranes

Tree of Cranes

Amazon

A gentle story about a young boy in Japan whose mother lovingly prepares for his first Chrstimas by folding paper cranes to decorate their tree, a small pine that was planted on the day he was born. It’s a tranquil snapshot of everyday life in Japan, as well as a loving portrait of a mother’s love for her child.

To buy: Tree of Cranes $7.99; Amazon.com

The Snowy Day

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

Amazon

Bundle up and get cozy for this sweet, enduring classic that tells the story of a young boy, Peter, who ventures out exploring after the season’s first snowfall. Published in 1962, The Snowy Day was groundbreaking, becoming the first picture book featuring an African American main character to win a major children’s book award.

To buy: The Snowy Day $14.99; Amazon.com

A World of Cookies for Santa

A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa's Tasty Trip Around the World: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids

Amazon

This celebration of multiculturalism takes us around the world to see all of the treats left out for Santa on Christmas Eve. From Malawi for a sweet potato cookie, to Puerto Rico for mantecadito, to Brazil for brigadeiro—there are 33 stops in all, and some recipes are included so your kids can bake Santa’s treats at home. 

To buy: A World of Cookies for Santa $13.19; Amazon.com

I Got the Christmas Spirit

I Got the Christmas Spirit

Amazon

This lively story follows a little girl as she looks to celebrate all of the sights, smells, and sounds of the Christmas season. Along the way, she spreads her good cheer, especially to those less fortunate. This jubilant book will infuse your little ones with the joy of spreading love and the spirit of giving.

To buy: I Got the Christmas Spirit $13.99; Amazon.com

Dasher

Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever

Amazon

We’re hip to all the stories about Santa and his sleigh, but what about the hard-working reindeer who pulled that sleigh through the night? Here’s the story of Dasher, an ambitious reindeer who leaves the traveling circus she toils in and happens to meet a jolly man in a red suit—and the rest, as we know, is history.

To buy: Dasher $15.79; Amazon.com

Miracle on 133rd Street

Miracle on 133rd Street

Amazon

This story from Sonia Manzano—who played “Maria” on Sesame Street —tells the story of Jose and Papa who set out on Christmas Eve in search of an oven big enough to cook Mami’s traditional roast. It’s a tale of community and neighborly love, and of how a simple meal—when seasoned with love—can turn into a holiday miracle.

To buy: Miracle on 133rd Street $14.99; Amazon.com

Shop More Holiday Gift Ideas



Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best christmas songs
50 Best Christmas Songs for Kids
tween on christmas
The Best Christmas Movies for Kids
A mother makes cookies with her two kids
25 Holiday Traditions to Start This Year
sleeping baby in Santa hat
14 Ideas for Baby's First Christmas
Mother kisses daughter on bed.
I Told My 4-Year-Old the Truth About Santa and Here's Why
A Christmas elf sitting on a shelf.
7 Easy Elf on the Shelf Arrival Ideas
girl hugging christmas stocking on couch
25+ Little Ways to Make Your Season More Merry
Lesbian couple makes holiday decorations with their child.
36 Fun Ways to Decorate to Get the Kids Excited for the Holidays
holding love one snuggles
8 Parents Share the Holiday Traditions they Treasure the Most
Happy kids in car wearing sunglasses and santa hats
15 Christmas Vacation Road Trip Ideas for Families That Are 2020 Approved
An image of Caldecott winners on a colorful background.
20 Caldecott Winners to Add to Your Child's Library
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Family watching a Christmas movie
The Best Holiday Movies and Specials—and Where to Watch Them
An image of luggage on a Christmas themed background.
The Best Christmas Hotels for Kids
Santa carrying bag full of toys
Is Santa Real? How to Talk to Your Kids About Santa Claus
A family has a video chat during their holiday dinner.
This Year, Family Holiday Traditions Are Getting a Refresh