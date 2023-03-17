Before you make your purchase, there are several factors to take into consideration to ensure your changing pad meets both your and your baby's needs during diaper changes . Whether safety is your main concern, or you're looking for a product made from organic material, rest assured that the right changing pad is out there. We carefully reviewed the material, value, design, ease of cleaning, and safety guidance to come up with this list.

“Choose a changing pad that has a concave top part to place your baby. This not only offers some more comfort and cushioning but might provide some added security,” says Nkeiruka Orajiaka, MBBS, a board-certified pediatrician, public health physician in Columbus, Ohio, and member of Buybuy Baby's Parenting Pros. It's also important to note that a baby should never be left unattended on a changing pad, even when the safety straps are buckled.

Newborns can require a diaper change as many as 12 times a day, so a changing pad is a nursery must-have. This handy piece of equipment should ensure that diaper changing time is as safe and comfortable as possible for your little one. The best changing pad is one that's easy to use, easy to clean, and fits well into your space.

Toting a bulky changing pad around can be a hassle, and you're not always near a good place to clean up afterwards. These disposable changing pads are easy to toss into your diaper bag, use once, and then discard. The 10 disposable pads in the pack are infused with baking soda to combat odor, while the leakproof liner prevents liquid from seeping through. While not ideal for everyday use, especially as we try to reduce waste, these pads are very convenient for families on the go.

Why We Like It: Clean up couldn't be easier, even when you're far from a good bathroom and changing station.

Perfect for families on the go, this changing pad has pockets for your baby’s necessities and a compact design for easy transport. Whether you're stashing it in your bag for a trip to the store or packing for a family vacation, this changing pad’s foldable design and included carrying strap come in handy. Measuring 23.5 x 21.75 inches, it’s big enough for little ones to lie on during a diaper change. While the changing pad isn’t machine washable, you can spot-clean it with mild detergent.

But Take Note: It's not machine washable and also not very cushioned.

Why We Like It: This travel-friendly pack has pockets for any necessities, and it comes in attractive prints.

While the strap is this changing pad's main selling point, just be aware that not all babies will love it. Rebellious toddlers have been known to flip around onto their bellies while still strapped in!

If your little one is a squirmer, consider this changing pad from PooPoose. Some babies may not like the feel of a traditional safety belt, so this changing pad features patented swaddle-like straps to keep your little one still (and cozy!). The foam pad itself is water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, while the adjustable straps are machine-washable. It also comes with safety anchors to attach the pad to your changing table. Plus, we appreciate the contoured shape to keep your kiddo safe and snug.

But Take Note: Some kids may rebel against the strap and wriggle onto their stomach out of protest.

Why We Like It: The swaddle-like strap keeps littles in place during their diaper change.

We love the many different features of this durable baby changing pad, including its user-friendly app and easy upkeep. This changing pad doubles as a scale, so you can check your baby’s weight during a diaper change. While the app is required to use the scale, you don’t need the app to use the changing pad itself. We appreciate the changing pad’s easy-to-clean material, which you can wipe off with a soft, damp cloth. Plus, it has a safety belt to keep your little one secure. According to some parents, the scale can break if you lean on it too much.

Why We Like It: With the help of an app, this changing pad becomes a scale to measure your baby's growth at home.

Especially when it's new, the Munchkin pad may have a bit of a chemical smell, so consider letting it air out for a few days after unboxing it.

The Munchkin Secure Grip Waterproof Diaper Changing Pad is one of the most affordable options on the market. With a compact design that fits most dressers and typical changing tables, it also boasts easily cleanable material and an ultra-secure grip base, making it helpful for those with wiggly babies.

Diaper changes might not be very fun, but that doesn't mean your little one can't be entertained. This changing pad features a tuck-away bar with dangling sun and cloud mirror toys to engage your baby's gaze. The foam material is easy to wipe clean, and the safety belt and non-skid bottom keep the pad (and baby) secure. Some parents have been disappointed that the pad isn't quite as cushy as options like the Summer Contoured Changing Pad.

But Take Note: It's not as cushioned as some other options.

Why We Like It: The toy bar keeps babies fascinated during diaper changes.

This changing pad comes in two sizes, 30 inches and 32 inches long, and many parents choose the smaller one because it’s compact enough to fit some changing tables that other changing pads don’t. But while it’s affordable, some parents say it eventually started cracking and wasn’t as durable as they might have liked.

If security is your main concern, this changing pad will put your mind at ease. It has a slip-resistant base, four high contoured sides, and a safety harness with a quick-release buckle—plus, it comes with two screws to mount it even more securely to furniture. It’s also made of nontoxic, hypoallergenic material and is anti-microbial, phthalate-free, and waterproof. As with all changing pads, you should never leave your child unattended even if the pad has extra security features.

Why We Like It: This extremely secure pad comes in a compact size that fits smaller changing tables.

The Naturepedic changing pad is especially plush and comfy, with thick padding and high contoured sides that keep little ones safe, secure, and cozy. It has a belt with screws, for extra secure attachment to furniture. The Naturepedic pad is about 16.5 x 31.5 x 4 inches, and your purchase includes a one-year warranty. Parents say it’s long-lasting and durable, and that its design minimizes rolling and wiggling.

The pad is free of phthalates, formaldehyde, GMOs, latex, soy, vinyl, polyurethane foam, and flame retardants, all of which are potentially irritating and possibly dangerous. Plus, it meets eco-friendly and organic standards set by GREENGUARD and the Global Organic Textile Standard.

For babies with sensitive skin, and parents aiming to have fewer artificial chemicals in their home, Naturepedic's changing pad is made with an organic cotton fill and organic cotton fabric with food-grade polyethylene waterproofing made from sugarcane.

But Take Note: The material tends to bunch, and you'll need to use the furniture belt to prevent sliding.

Why We Like It: It's made with organic cotton material and certified free of potentially irritating chemicals.

We think the Keekaroo's cost will be worth it for some families, as it saves time and energy while providing easy cleanup and long-lasting durability.

Thanks to its slip-resistant base and peanut shape, the Keekaroo can be used on a dresser or regular table without having to purchase an extra changing table specifically for diapering your little one. Take that into account before you balk at this changing pad's price. Many parents rave about the Keekaroo's ergonomic design, which is comfortable for little ones, and its special polyurethane foam that's resistant to damage like cracks, discoloration, or stains over time. It has a soft but solid surface that makes it virtually impermeable to liquids and mess during diaper changes.

Why We Like It: This cushy, visually appealing peanut can sit atop any dresser, replacing the need for a changing table.

The material of the Summer Infant changing pad is lightweight but sturdy. Universal disposable covers fit the changing pad well, and it stays put on nearly any typical changing table. This changing pad is a great item to put on your baby registry.

The Summer Infant Contoured Changing Pad is our top pick because it has everything you want in a changing pad: It’s safe, comfortable, easy to clean, and affordable. The quilted, double-layered vinyl is ultra-simple to wipe down quickly, and the high contoured sides and plush padding keep baby comfortable and secure. There’s also a security strap underneath to keep the pad steady on a sturdy changing table, and a strap on the top can keep a fussy or wiggly infant safe during a diaper change.

But Take Note: It's not machine washable, and it slides easily on some surfaces.

Why We Like It: High, curved sides, a safety belt, and soft-but-wipeable material all come at a really affordable price.

How We Selected the Best Changing Pads

We chose the best changing pads by researching reviews from customers and competitors, and by examining the features of dozens of changing pads on the market. We considered design, features, price, ease of cleaning, material, and safety when making our picks. We also consulted with Nkeiruka Orajiaka, MBBS, board-certified pediatrician, public health physician in Columbus, Ohio, and member of Buybuy Baby's Parenting Pros. Additionally, we reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics to determine the safety and health criteria for this purchase.

What to Look for in a Changing Pad

Design

A diaper-changing pad should provide comfort and safety for the little one who will spend a lot of time on it. Look for changing pads with features like a three-sided or contoured design to prevent them from rolling off, with additional cushioning to keep babies comfortable and protect their heads.

Waterproof Material

It’s essential to make sure the changing pad has waterproof , easily wipeable material because, with babies, anything (messy) can happen. Some changing pads come with a waterproof cover, or the pad itself can be easily wiped off. Make sure liquid can't leak into the pad, which could cause mildew or mold.

Whether the changing pad is waterproof or the cover is, double-check the manufacturer’s recommendations for how to clean it all.

“Changing areas are huge breeding areas for both viruses and bacteria. Urine and feces are considered dirty, and if not cleaned off a surface, [they] can serve as a focus for most of these bugs to continue to grow,” explains Dr. Orajiaka. “When you place a baby on an unclean surface continuously, they may not only put their skin at risk of rash or irritation, but babies also touch all surfaces they are placed on and put their hands in the mouth. This can put them at risk of also getting sick from these bugs.”

Safety Straps

As you’re shopping for a changing pad, look for one with safety straps that can help you keep your baby in place, since you do only have two hands. Many changing pads come with adjustable straps and a buckle so you can adjust to the proper size.

Some changing pads also feature anchoring straps to attach them to a table or dresser, ensuring additional safety while changing your baby. Dr. Orajiaka recommends this option, if possible.



“Always buckle the straps while changing a baby, but don’t depend on this alone to keep your baby safe," she says. "Stay with your baby at all the time while changing and avoid distractions. When you are done changing, remove your baby from the table first and to a safer location before removing your dirty diapers or clothing.”

Your Questions, Answered

Is it worth it to buy an expensive changing pad?

Until your little one becomes potty trained, they will need their diaper changed upwards of 3,500 times. So investing in a changing pad that saves you time (a pad that is easy to clean) and money (one secure enough to lay on top of any surface, meaning you can forgo buying a dedicated changing table), could be a good idea. What’s more, investing in a changing pad that stands the test of time means that you have the option of using it for more than one child.

However, there are plenty of safe, comfortable and easy to clean changing pads that are also affordable, so don't feel any pressure to spend more than you want to.



How many changing pads do I need to buy?

Having an extra or two might make life easier, but one changing pad is all you really need. If you live in a two-story house, having one changing pad upstairs and one downstairs will be more convenient than having to navigate the stairs every time you need to change the baby. Having a separate, portable changing pad that you keep in your diaper bag is also a worthwhile investment for on-the-go diaper changes.

Do changing pads come in a standard size?

Changing pads differ in dimensions, with the average size being approximately 17.5 x 27.5 inches. If you have a particular spot that you are planning to keep and use your changing pad, measure the space before you buy it to ensure that it fits. If you are using your changing pad on a changing table, dresser or another elevated position and is too big, it poses a safety risk. However, you may want to ensure that your changing pad is large enough to see you through to toddlerhood.

Who We Are

Katrina Cossey has been a digital content producer and news and feature writer for more than six years. She has covered local and national news as well as writing and researching parenting topics. Katrina is a parent herself and bought the Munchkin Secure Grip Waterproof Diaper Changing Pad for her kiddo's diaper changes. She loved the changing pad's easy-to-clean material and restraint belt for extra security.