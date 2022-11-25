Family Life Fun The 40 Best Black Friday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More Parents can save on big ticket items like strollers, car seats, popular toys—and even some highly coveted home goods. By Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine. our editorial guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon and Target Let’s be real: being a parent is more expensive than ever these days, so if there are any ways you can save on baby essentials that make your life easier, from bedside bassinets to wearable double electric pumps to the ultimate energy-burning indoor activities for kids, you gotta do it. And now that Black Friday shopping doesn’t involve camping out in the cold and the potential for fights breaking out at the door (true story), scoring the deals of the season is a lot more fun for parents. We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals for parents that include everything from popular holiday gifts to baby gear and gadgets to a little something special for those of us doing all of the work—and not resisting bedtime. Halo Baby Sleep Sleep is king (or, honestly, queen) and if there’s one gift to give yourself or another parent this holiday season, it’s definitely a tool that can help everyone get more sleep. Whether that’s the soothing sound of white noise or a bassinet that lulls babies back to sleep or a super lightweight play yard that will be perfect for naps at grandma's, these sales will translate into better zzzz’s. Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Flex Stand $179.99 (was $224.99); amazon.com Mika Micky Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper $179.99 (was $226.99); amazon.com Lotus Travel Crib $239 (was $279); amazon.com Maxi-Cosi Swift Lightweight 1-Step Fold Playpen $199.99 (was $274.99); amazon.com Halo Bassinest Premiere Series Vibrating Bassinet $225.25 with code EARLYBF25 (was $299.99); halosleep.com HomeMedics MyBaby, SoundSpa Lullaby $22.49 (was $29.99); amazon.com Dream On Me Nest Portable Play Yard $39.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Baby Gear From over $100 off the beloved BOB jogging stroller to an affordable baby carrier to get you out and about on adventures, there are tons of savings to be had on baby gear to get around. If you’re the hiking type, now is the time to pick up a discounted pricey hiking carrier too that can get both you and your little one hitting the trails (or just the backyard). And if you’ve had your eye on a travel system that includes both a stroller and a car seat, you can’t beat a $200 savings. BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller $440 (was $549.99); amazon.com Bugaboo Fox 3 Complete Full-Size Stroller $1,011 (was $1,349.00); amazon.com Ergo Omni 360 Baby Carrier, $107.40 with code BLACK40 (was $179); ergobaby.com Roam Crossover Stroller $449.00 (was $649.95); guavafamily.com Infantino Carry-On Carrier $31.99 (was $61.99); amazon.com Kelty Journey Perfectfit Kid Carrier $187.46 (was $249.95), kelty.com Maxi-Cosi Gia XP 3-Wheel Travel System $389.99 (was $649.99); amazon.com Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $230.99 (was $329.99), target.com Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat $351.99 (was $439.99); britax.com Maxi-Cosi Pria All-in-One Car Seat, $239.99 (was $299.99); target.com Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat $183.99 (was $229.99); buybuybaby.com Feeding Essentials Pumping parents will appreciate some deep discounts on wearable pumps, while this popular bottle brand in a gift set provides all the options even colicky babies can’t resist. And while it’s not necessarily something you directly relate to feeding, trust a seasoned parent when we say that clearing that stuffy nose will translate into a better feeding session. Willow Wearable Pump $399.99 (was $499.99); amazon.com Elvie Wearable Double Electric Pump $411 (was $549); amazon.com Dr. Brown's Anti-Colic Options+ Baby Bottle Gift Set $19.45 (was $29.99); amazon.com FridaBaby Electric NoseFrida $33.75 (was $44.99); amazon.com Bottle Warmer $39.99 (was $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Just for Parents Black Friday wouldn’t be Black Friday without all of your hard work shopping those sales, so be sure to treat yourself with a lil’ something special. Think a new coffee machine that will make coffeeshop-worthy treats, a mug that doesn’t ever need that mid-day microwave reheat, or my dream come true, a full-body electric massage chair that delivers ultimate relaxation without any risk of the pregnancy that your husband’s massage offer comes with. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother $183.12 (was $269); amazon.com Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $99.95 (was $129.95); amazon.com Theragun Pro Handheld Massage Gun $499 (was $599); amazon.com Full Body Electric Massage Chair $599.99 (was $999.99); amazon.com Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch $179.99 (was $329.99); amazon.com Samsung 55-Inch Frame 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV $977.96 (was $1,397.99); amazon.com Big Ticket Toys Looking for some family fun for the long winter break looming ahead? We feel you. If you have the space for it (or a willing family member who will let you use theirs!), test out some super fun ride-on bumper cars for kids six and under, a hoverboard for older kids, or the ultimate fun time: an indoor bounce house to burn off all the energy. Barbie Dreamhouse $189 (was $399.99); amazon.com Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle, $299.99 (was $359.68), target.com KidZone Electric Ride-On Bumper Car $159.96 (was $249.99); amazon.com Micro Kickboard Mini Plus Scooter with Lights, $69.99 (was $94.99); target.com Gotrax Lil CUB Hoverboard for Kids $87.00 (was $119.99); amazon.com Montessori Carrot Farm Toy $15.99 ($25.99); amazon.com Pokemon Electric Charge Pikachu Plush, $19.99 (was $39.99), target.com Baby Yoda Lego Set $71.99 (was $89.99); amazon.com Croove Karaoke Machine for Kids $49.99 (was $71.99); amazon.com Little Tikes Bounce House $187.99 (was $309.99); amazon.com Lego Friends Forest House Set, $19.99 (was $29.99), target.com Shop More Holiday Gift Ideas: 20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Early Black Friday Sale The Beloved Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Is Over $70 Off Right Now 7 Best Nintendo Switch Games That Kids Will Love Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 