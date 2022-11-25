The 40 Best Black Friday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More

Let’s be real: being a parent is more expensive than ever these days, so if there are any ways you can save on baby essentials that make your life easier, from bedside bassinets to wearable double electric pumps to the ultimate energy-burning indoor activities for kids, you gotta do it.

And now that Black Friday shopping doesn’t involve camping out in the cold and the potential for fights breaking out at the door (true story), scoring the deals of the season is a lot more fun for parents. We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals for parents that include everything from popular holiday gifts to baby gear and gadgets to a little something special for those of us doing all of the work—and not resisting bedtime.

Halo

Baby Sleep

Sleep is king (or, honestly, queen) and if there’s one gift to give yourself or another parent this holiday season, it’s definitely a tool that can help everyone get more sleep. Whether that’s the soothing sound of white noise or a bassinet that lulls babies back to sleep or a super lightweight play yard that will be perfect for naps at grandma's, these sales will translate into better zzzz’s.

Amazon

Baby Gear

From over $100 off the beloved BOB jogging stroller to an affordable baby carrier to get you out and about on adventures, there are tons of savings to be had on baby gear to get around. If you’re the hiking type, now is the time to pick up a discounted pricey hiking carrier too that can get both you and your little one hitting the trails (or just the backyard). And if you’ve had your eye on a travel system that includes both a stroller and a car seat, you can’t beat a $200 savings.

Feeding Essentials

Pumping parents will appreciate some deep discounts on wearable pumps, while this popular bottle brand in a gift set provides all the options even colicky babies can’t resist. And while it’s not necessarily something you directly relate to feeding, trust a seasoned parent when we say that clearing that stuffy nose will translate into a better feeding session.

Amazon

Just for Parents

Black Friday wouldn’t be Black Friday without all of your hard work shopping those sales, so be sure to treat yourself with a lil’ something special. Think a new coffee machine that will make coffeeshop-worthy treats, a mug that doesn’t ever need that mid-day microwave reheat, or my dream come true, a full-body electric massage chair that delivers ultimate relaxation without any risk of the pregnancy that your husband’s massage offer comes with.

Big Ticket Toys

Looking for some family fun for the long winter break looming ahead? We feel you. If you have the space for it (or a willing family member who will let you use theirs!), test out some super fun ride-on bumper cars for kids six and under, a hoverboard for older kids, or the ultimate fun time: an indoor bounce house to burn off all the energy.