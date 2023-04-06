The Best Bean Bag Chairs for Kids, Tested by Kids

To find the best bean bag chairs for your kids' playroom or bedroom, we put 24 of them from brands like Moon Pod, Lovesac, Big Joe, and more through rigorous at-home product testing. Kids, ranging in age from 2 years old to 18 years old have been using these bean bags daily for more than two months now. They've squished, jumped, read, played, and more on them all the while taking note of each bag's comfort, durability, quality, and design. We're continuing to use these bags on a daily basis and will keep updating our list with the latest insights about how they hold up over time.

The best bean bag chairs are pieces of furniture the whole family can enjoy. It’s a squishy place for little ones to relax, but it can also be a convenient perch for parents while they supervise playtime. But not just any sack of beans (or foam) will be worth your money. And most importantly, it needs to be durable enough to hold up to plenty of roughhousing (as well as easy to clean!).

Bean bags aren’t just a thing of the ‘70s! Newer bean bag chair models are comfortable, durable, and fun places for kids to sit and lounge. These cozy pieces of furniture are often more affordable—and even comfier—than a couch, making them a great pick for kids’ rooms , playrooms, or game rooms. Plus, they can be a safer option for little ones since they’re close to the ground (provided younger kids don’t sleep on them).

Best Overall: Moon Pod Amazon Buy on Moonpod.co Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The Moon Pod will be a hit with every member of the family and has a machine washable outer cover for easy cleaning. But Take Note: While it might start out a little firm, it gets softer and even more comfortable over time. The Moon Pod Bean Bag Chair earned our top spot because it’s a soft and inviting seat that the whole family can enjoy for years to come. We found it to be really comfortable and kids in particular loved to flop onto it. The Moon Pod is comfy right out of the box—if not a little firm—and gets more comfortable with time. To set it up, you do need to insert the bean bag into the cover. This might be a tight squeeze at first, but when we compared a Moon Pod we'd already been using for a year to a brand new one, it's clear that the chair stretches and gets softer over time—in the best way because you sink right into it. We love that every member of the family can enjoy this bean bag chair, since it's big enough for kids and adults and conforms to every body type and shape. It was a hit with everyone from an energetic 2-year-old to his pregnant mother, who found it a comfy spot to sit and watch as her son was busy in his playroom. Regardless of what room you keep it in, we liked that the cover is removable and machine-washable, which will help it it hold over the years. If your kiddo spills or you have shedding pets (in our experience, cats also like the Moon Pod!), simply unzip the cover and toss it in the washing machine. The only real downside to the Moon Pod is it's price; it's not cheap. The bean bag chair itself is priced at $400 (though sometimes on sale for $300), and you may want to add in the crescent back pillow accessory (sold separately for $139), which helps make it an even more functional seat for adults. But given the overall quality and versatility, we think it's worth the splurge. Price at time of publication: $400 The Details: Product Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Dimensions: 20 x 50 x 20 inches

20 x 50 x 20 inches Maximum Capacity: 200 pounds

Parents / Julia Warren

Best for Lying Down: Yogibo Max Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The long shape provides a spacious and comfortable seat. But Take Note: It's not ideal for sitting upright and can be hard to get out of. If you’re looking for a comfortable, supportive bean bag chair for napping and lounging, consider the Yogibo Max. Setup is a breeze, once it is out of the box, it is ready to go. Though the box it arrived in was large, it was lightweight and easy to carry inside (and, depending on your kids, the box might be a fun toy all on its own!). In testing, we found that the Yogibo Max can comfortably accommodate multiple little ones or one sprawled-out kiddo. It was big enough for three of our editors' kids to sit on side-by-side (even though they each prefer to sit on it alone and use it as more of a bed). Thanks to the EPS beads in the filling, the soft bean bag takes on the shape of your body for added comfort, similar to our best overall pick from Moon Pod. Sometimes it even did this a little too well: from time to time adults had a hard time standing up out of the bean bag since it's low to the ground and very sink-into-able. It's comfortable; just tricky to get out of! If you've got messy kids or kids who will put a product through its paces, we've got good news for you: The removable outer cover is machine washable, making it easy to stay on top of spills and stains. Plus, it holds up over time. After three months of testing so far, it has held up to lots of rough play (including lots of jumping and even, gulp, body slams). We like that the Yogibo Max is available in 14 vibrant colors, making it easy to pick one that matches your home's decor. There are also thoughtful safety precautions, including an inner liner and childproof zipper, to prevent a potential choking hazard from the beads inside. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to move around, in and out of the box. There are only two real cons to the Yogibo: we wished that it could bend a bit more for sitting upright (but it's great for lounging, which is why we named it best for lying down), and at just under $300 at time of publication it is on the pricey side. Price at time of publication: $299 The Details: Product Weight: 19 pounds

19 pounds Dimensions: 72 x 24 x 24 inches

72 x 24 x 24 inches Maximum Capacity: 4 people

Best for Kids’ Rooms: Ultimate Sack 3000 Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Ultimatesack.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The foam filling is supportive without being lumpy and the cover comes in a variety of color options. But Take Note: It has more packaging than some of our other picks, and took a few minutes longer to setup. What kid wouldn’t want to flop onto a foam-filled pile of squishiness? The Ultimate Sack 3000 Bean Bag Chair is a comfortable, colorful option that your kiddo is sure to want in their room. We found it to be cozy thanks to the large pieces of foam inside, which stay fluffy and don’t feel lumpy. Our editor's dog seemed to love it just as much as her son. But if you're looking for a bean bag everyone in the family, even the adults, can use this might not be the best pick. Since it’s sized for kids, we found that adults need to use a separate pillow for their heads or feet to get comfortable. (Our best overall pick from Moon Pod, is a better choice if you want everyone in the family to be able to use it.) The Ultimate Sack 3000's design and quality are top-notch. The cover, which has no visible stitching, feels luxurious. We also really like that the zippers don't stick, though we do wish that it was a tiny bit lighter so kids can move it around more easily. Because of this, we think it works better as a stationary piece of furniture. That said, the filling is so much better than the bean bags we grew up with. The foam is fluffy and reminiscent of the shredded memory foam in a lot of bed pillows—you don't feel the foam as individual pieces. We like that the zippered cover material didn't have any chemical smells, and it only took us about 10 minutes to set it up. We did have to spend some time breaking up the foam so that we could get the cover on it, but that process was fun and satisfying (our editor's 9-year-old son even wanted to help take turns helping with the foam). It took about a day after setting it up for the bean bag to expland to its full size. Several months later, it's still quite comfortable, especially when you fluff it up again with a bit of massaging. Price at time of publication: $129 The Details: Product Weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Dimensions: 33 x 22 inches

33 x 22 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

Best for Gaming: Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: In a win for parents everywhere, we're happy to report that this bean bag has a machine washable cover that's also easy to spot clean. But Take Note: It may be too large for some spaces. For kiddos that love gaming, this bean bag chair is a comfortable yet sturdy option that's large enough to comfortably sit two pre-teen boys while they're gaming (even if, in our experience, they both prefer not to share it). Kids even said it was more comfortable than a couch when using it for gaming, and gladly sit on it for hours at a time with no intention of moving. Since it is such a large bag (it weighs 33 pounds!), you might think it would be tough to move but it surprised us in that regard. The sewn-in handles make moving it around from one place to another easy—especially when trying to vacuum the carpet underneath it. Setting it up was a fairly easy process, but it did have a couple steps: after you unbox it and remove all the plastic wrapping, you need to fluff it up, and then fluff it up again after 24 hours so the bag will continue to expand (it did!). We like that it comes in several different colors and patterns so you can pick one that most closely matches your decor. Plus, the polyester cover is easy to spot clean (or lint roll, to clean up pet hair) and comes off for machine washing. In terms of durability, the Big Joe Fuf has held up even with two preteen boys jumping and roughhousing on it daily for three months. For $179, this is a great option for gamers, especially older kids, due to its larger size. Price at time of publication: $179 The Details: Product Weight: 33 pounds

33 pounds Dimensions: 38 x 49 x 38 inches

38 x 49 x 38 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

Best for Storage: Creative QT Large Bean Bag Storage Cover Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This bean bag doubles as toy storage, making it great for small spaces. But Take Note: The material is a little coarse and it doesn't come with any filling; you stuff it with items you already own (like stuffed animals). This clever bean bag chair is a space saver and cozy nook all in one! The Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair zips halfway open so your little one can stuff it with their favorite plush friends (or ones they’ve grown out of). And if your kiddo doesn't want their stuffed animals to be stowed out of sight, it’s also a handy storage option for blankets, pillows, or towels. Though, we found that using stuffed animals as filling for this bean bag made for a softer seat and overall it felt more like a big cushion than a true bean bag chair. We like that the cotton cover is machine washable and comes in a variety of colors and vibrant patterns so you can find the best match for any room. Though the material isn’t super soft, it doesn’t attract pet hair as much as plusher fabric does, which can be a major plus. This bean bag chair comes in two sizes, and has a handle on the side, which we really appreciate for how easy it made moving this bean bag around from room to room. We also like that it has fabric covering the zipper to give it a more seamless design. The Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair costs $30, making it a great value compared to some of our other picks, which cost hundreds of dollars. And since it doubles as cute and functional storage, we think it's a great option. Price at time of publication: $33 The Details: Product Weight: 1.32 pounds

1.32 pounds Dimensions: 33 x 33 x 33 inches

Best for Big Families: Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Chillsacks.com Why We Like It: It's big enough to comfortably sit multiple kids at once or an adult. But Take Note: We found it to be heavy and difficult to move from room to room (or when trying to clean underneath it). If you need a bean bag chair that is big enough for the whole family, then we think you should consider the Chill Sack. It's nearly large enough to accommodate all four of our editors young sons at once. Setting it up is a pretty simple process and had the added benefit of getting some of that wound up kid energy out. We simply placed the separately wrapped memory foam stuffing into the soft, microfiber outer case, then roll it and jump on it to get it to expand. This last step (jumping on it) doubles as a nice way to get some of your kiddos’ energy out! Due to it's large size, it provides ample space for kids and adults. It is soft and comfy—both for lounging and for kids to use as a crash landing pad for rough housing. After two months of daily use, it is still a favorite spot for reading, napping, playing, and more, and it's holding it's shape pretty well. We have noticed that there's an imprint in the bean bag where we tend do sit most often and fluffing it is tough since it's so big. The only real downside to the Chill Sack is that at 72 pounds, it's the heaviest bean bag we tested. We recommend setting it up where you intend to keep it since we found it really difficult to move. It's also difficult to lift it up when you want to clean around (or underneath) it—though we have found it to be easy to spot clean when If you want a bean bag suited for a large family or that your kids can enjoy at the same time, the Chill Sack is a great choice—especially in this price range. Price at time of publication: $233 The Details: Product Weight: 72 pounds

72 pounds Dimensions : 72 x 72 x 34 inches

: 72 x 72 x 34 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

Best for Young Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Beanbag Pottery Barn Kids Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: These chairs are personalizable and made with the littlest ones in mind. But Take Note: The adorable customization options do cost extra. Toddlers need cozy places to rest, but many of the bean bag chairs on the market are simply too large for younger children. The Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Beanbag is a great option with a smaller footprint, measuring 31 x 31 x 31 inches. The size and shape of the Anywhere Beanbag is perfect for toddlers. We found it to be the perfect size for them to get in and out of easily. It's so cushy as to be a little bit floppy, which was a plus for our pint-size testers, but won't work well for older kids or teenagers. Another reason to love it? It's lightweight, which makes it easy to pick up and move it around—whether your kid wants a better angle for watching Cocomelon or you need to tidy up. And the canvas cover is easy to remove and toss in the washing machine when you're cleaning up the inevitable spill. In addition to being perfect for your youngest kiddos, we like that Pottery Barn has a large array of colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, in addition to the option for customization; for an additional fee, you can personalize your child’s bean bag chair with their name or initials. Price at time of publication: $149 The Details: Product Weight: Not listed

Not listed Dimensions: 31 x 31 x 31 inches

31 x 31 x 31 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

Best Investment Piece: Lovesac CitySac Lovesac Buy on Lovesac.com Buy on Best Buy Why We Like It: The covers are durable and remind us of nice furniture upholstery, and you can buy extra ones to swap out or match your decor. But Take Note: These bean bags are an investment—they're the most expensive on our list. If you have room in your budget to splurge, we recommend the Lovesac CitySac. We actually tested Lovesac GamerSac, which has since been discontinued by the brand. The CitySac is made from the same materials and is roughly half a foot wider and a few inches taller, according to a brand rep. Despite the size difference, we highly recommend Lovesac's bean bag chairs for your kids and the whole family. The Lovesac's thick foam blend filling allows you to sink into the Sac while providing real support for your back (impressive for a bean bag chair!). Kids enjoy flopping onto the bean bag on their stomachs, but also find it comfortable when sitting upright. And though it can flatten out after you our your kids have been sitting on it for a while (something they actually liked about this bean bag since it made the chair easier to lay on), we found re-fluffing to be pretty easy. In addition to being a comfy seat, the Lovesac covers are machine washable. We also found the chinchilla cover easy to wipe clean. After two months of daily use, it still looks and feels like new. The cover feels similar to real furniture upholstery, so we think it will hold up for quite some time—even when you put it through the paces with children. Another plus about the cover: you can buy additional covers separately if you ever want to change them out or update your decor. We also like that setup was fairly straightforward. To assemble, zip the insert into the cover and fluff up the bean bag. Just make sure you’re setting it up in the location you want to keep it in. It's not as large as the Chill Sack, but at 35 pounds, it's heavy enough to be tricky to move around. Depending on the fabric you choose, the CitySac can cost between $565 and $875, so it’s definitely an investment. However, if you have room in your budget (and home), we think the quality is worth the price. Price at time of publication: Starting at $565 The Details: Product Weight: 35 pounds

35 pounds Dimensions: 36 x 36 x 39 inches

36 x 36 x 39 inches Maximum Capacity: 300 pounds

Parents / Jodi Espinosa

Best for Sleepovers: CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Cordaroys.com Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: If you like multi-tasking products, then you'll love that this bean bag can convert into a mattress. But Take Note: It's not the easiest bean bag chair to setup, and you may want to invest in a mattress cover (which is sold separately). Bean bag chair meets mattress in this unique piece of furniture. CordaRoy’s Chenille Bean Bag Chair pulls double duty as a foam-filled bean bag chair that feels like sitting on a cloud and a full-size mattress that's perfect for sleepovers or out-of-town guests. The CordaRoy is a nice space and budget saver compared to a pull-out sleeper sofa. Assembly, however, was a bit challenging. The large pieces of foam filling need to be separated inside a fabric sleeve, which was a bit of a workout, and pulling the cover over the foam required a second pair of hands. As a bean bag chair, adults and kids both found it to be huge, incredibly comfortable and soft. Thanks to its thick, machine-washable chenille cover and strong stitching, the bean bag feels durable and high-quality. The thick material gives us confidence that it's not going to rip or tear, even with multiple kids (and the occasional adult) jumping on it. When the bean bag chair is unfolded into the mattress, the fabric does feel a bit thin, though a mattress cover is available separately. To convert the bean bag chair into a mattress, simply unzip the cover and unfold the filling. When unfolded, the mattress measures 54 x 75 x 8 inches, making it a little narrow and a little shorter than a queen mattress (but taller than many sleeper sofa mattresses). We think the price alone is worth it to get such a handy two-in-one piece of furniture—especially if your kids are at the sleepover age. Price at time of publication: $287 The Details: Product Weight: 30 pounds

30 pounds Dimensions: 42 x 42 x 32 inches

42 x 42 x 32 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

Parents / Hildara Araya

Best Firm: Jaxx Cocoon 6 Foot Bean Bag in Microsuede Amazon Buy on Jaxxbeanbags.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It's large enough to fit three kids at once and is firmer so it feels more like a couch cushion than a bean bag chair. But Take Note: This bean bag takes up lots of space and may require two people to set up. If you (or your kids) don't want a bean bag chair they'll sink into or have a hard time getting out of, then you'll want to check out the Jaxx Cocoon Bean Bag. It has a soft external cover with a foam filling that is firm and supportive without being hard or uncomfortable. Make no mistake, this is a large bean bag—it measures six feet across and wide. While the size meant it required two people to set it up, it was otherwise a a major pro in our test. The Jaxx Cocoon is large enough to fit three kids comfortably on it (mostly without fighting). And since it's on firmer side, it feels and wears more like a worn-in couch cushion (another pro). Kids say it reminds them of a bed, they love to curl up on it and read a book as much as lounging to watch a movie. As long as you've got the space for it, the Jaxx Cocoon Bean Bag is an excellent choice. It's similar in size and price to the Chill Sack, another one of our favorites that fit multiple kids on it comfortably at the same time. Price at time of publication: $259 The Details: Product Weight: 52 pounds

52 pounds Dimensions: 72 x 72 x 20 inches

72 x 72 x 20 inches Maximum Capacity: 400 pounds

Best for Reading: Yogibo Pod X Bean Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Yogibo.com Why We Like It: Unlike many of our other picks, this bag retains original shape even after you've been sitting in it for a while. But Take Note: It almost retains its shape too well and can take a little bit of effort to get into comfortable sitting position. The Yogibo Pod X is an excellent perch for avid readers who want to sneak in a few pages before bed. We love that this bean bag chair comes in 13 different vibrant colors and has a handle, which makes it easy to move the lightweight chair around (or move it out of the way when it's not in use). Since it’s not as big as some other options on our list, it’s a good fit for a solo reading nook or a kid’s bedroom, however we do think that teenagers might find it to be on the small side. Kids needed to squish around in the chair at first to find the comfiest position, but it will mold to your shape when you sit down. As a bonus, we like that it goes right back to its original shape when not in use—and this is still true after two months of daily lounging around in it. In terms of quality and durability, this is a solid bean bag chair. Not only does it still look as good as when we took it out of the box, but it's also a breeze to spot clean. For larger messes, the cover zips off and is machine washable. If your kid has outgrown their toddler-sized bean bag, but you don't need something as big as the Chill Sack or the CordaRoy, this is a great in-between size. And if you're a parent who doesn't love the unkept look of saggy bean bags, the fact that this one still looks bouncy and firm after a few months' of use, you'll appreciate it just as much as your kiddos. Price at time of publication: $219 The Details: Product Weight: 10.4 pounds

10.4 pounds Dimensions: 26 x 26 x 29 inches

26 x 26 x 29 inches Maximum Capacity: Not listed

