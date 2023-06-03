Family Life Fun Sports Sports Gear The Best Balance Bikes for Kids Ready to Zoom Off on Two Wheels These balance bikes help babies, toddlers, and kids learn to ride confidently. By Alesandra Dubin Published on June 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Kristin Kempa Before kids are ready to ride on two wheels, you can set them up with an interim step to help build confidence and develop skills: a balance bike made just for them. Some balance bikes can work for babies even younger than age 1, with size options and conversion kits to keep them going up through age 5 and beyond—until they’re ready for that two-wheeler. Parents and experts tell us over and over that the best balance bikes will make that happen much sooner than the training wheels we grew up with. “After one year on a balance bike, my daughter learned how to ride a two-wheeler shortly after turning 3, and my other child learned how to ride before turning 4 as well,” says Emma Kozlowski, mom of three and founder of Eighteen Summers. “I know that this was due to their practice with a balance bike—the balance bike encourages kids to be comfortable moving on two wheels, and encourages them to balance without worrying how to pedal.” When shopping for a balance bike, consider the size, adjustability, ease of assembly, ease of use, and your budget. Bikes on our list start under $50 and range over $250 for a quality product built to last. To come up with our list of the best balance bikes, we consulted cycling experts and parents with real-world experience. Our list of the best balance bikes for 2023 combines their feedback with our research. Our Favorite Balance Bikes Best Overall: Bixe Aluminum Balance Bike Best Investment: Strider Sport 2-in-1 Rocking Bike Best Budget: Chillafish Lightweight Balance Bike Best for 1-Year-Olds: Humble-Bee Toddler Tricycle Best for 2-Year-Olds: Woom 1 Best for 3-Year-Olds: Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler Balance Bike Best for 4-Year-Olds: Kriddo Balance Bike Best 5-Year-Olds and Up: Guardian 20-Inch Bike Best Overall: Bixe Aluminum Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: This excellent overall balance bike is super lightweight and easy to assemble, and it’s available in four colors, so your kid can pick their favorite. But Take Note: Plastic tires may slip on certain flooring materials (like tile). This lightweight aluminum-frame bike weighs just 4 pounds—it’s one of the lightest available—and is a great overall pick for kids aged 2 to 5. Little ones can push it easily on their own power, though grownups won’t mind picking it up and toting it home when they run out of steam. This balance bike comes partially assembled, so there’s not much hassle involved with the setup, which is a huge relief for those of us who aren’t bike mechanics. The wheels are securely attached and ready to go: All you have to do is slide the seat and handlebars into the right position for the child’s size, and then clamp it down with the wrench that comes with it. You also never have to worry about the 12-inch foam tires going flat. (Some parents do complain that the tires lack enough friction to ride on smooth indoor surfaces, however.) The seat adjusts as low as 11 inches from the ground, and rises all the way up to 17 inches. The handlebars adjust from 20 to 24 inches. Just right for all genders and taste preferences, this solid overall balance bike comes in pink, blue, purple, or green options. Price at time of publication: $70 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 2 to 5 years old; 11- to 18-inch inseamBike height: Seat adjusts from 11 to 17 inchesBike weight: 4 poundsTire size: 12 inchesTire type: Foam Best Investment: Strider Sport 2-in-1 Rocking Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: This longtime favorite bike balance bike can be bundled with a rocking base for babies, who can then use it on wheels for years to come. But Take Note: The sturdy base allows the bike to rock minimally, and more adventurous babes might want more action. A balance bike can be a daunting investment for its short period of usefulness, even when it comes from a trusted brand in this category. That’s why we love that you can buy the 12-inch version with a conversion kit to turn it into a rocking bike for infants as small as 6 months old. The rocking base securely holds the bike in place as very young riders get used to it. When they’re ready for a set of wheels, detach the bike from the base and use it alone for years. It has a comfy padded seat with an extra-long seat post to further prolong the usage. Rather than suggested age limits, Strider recommends measuring your child’s inseam, the distance from the ground to their crotch. The Strider 12 Sport fits kids from a 12-inch to a 20-inch inseam. No tools are required to adjust the seat or handlebar, and the foam tires never go flat. Jami Creel is a parent of three kids who all love their Strider balance bikes. “I recommend it to every parent I know that's looking to teach their kids how to ride a bike,” she says. “All my babes have been on balance bikes since even before 1 year old, and they were all balancing beautifully at 2 years old. Even now, [that my twins are] 3 years old, our neighbors are shocked seeing them ride through the neighborhood without training wheels!” Price at time of publication: $250 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 6 months to 5 years old; or 12- to 20-inch inseamBike height: 21.5 to 24 inches (depending on handlebar height)Bike weight: 6.7 poundsTire size: 12 inchesTire type: Foam rubber This Balance Bike Can Help Your Toddler Learn to Ride a Bike Stress-Free Best Budget: Chillafish Charlie Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Kohls.com Why We Like It: This affordable bike is especially easy to carry, with a lightweight frame and an integrated carry handle. But Take Note: Its EVA wheels are hard and may slip. The truth is, some kids will take to a balance bike immediately, and others will reject the idea—and you know what it’s like to argue with a toddler. If you suspect your child falls in the latter category, you may not want to spend a lot of money on this pastime just yet, which is why we recommend the Chillafish. Though its price is listed as high as $60, we often see it on sale for as little as $44. We also like that this lightweight bike has 10-inch tires ideal for a smaller rider (as young as 18 months old), so you might catch them before they get to that argumentative age. The frame is lightweight and the whole bike weighs just 5.5 pounds so it’s easy for kids to maneuver. It’s also got a special feature for parents, an integrated carry handle built right into the frame, for those walks home after a long (or frustrating!) ride. Price at time of publication: $49 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 18 months to 4 years; or 31.5- to 41.3 inches tallBike height: 18.9-12.1 inchesBike weight: 5.5 poundsTire size: 10 inchesTire type: EVA foam Best for 1-Year-Olds: Humble-Bee Toddler Tricycle Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This balance bike actually has four small wheels, so it works for kids as young as 1, and it sets up in minutes. But Take Note: This starter bike is small and may not be suitable for taller kids in the recommended age category. With four wheels, this balance bike is stable enough for kids as young as 1 year old to start learning how to balance and ride. The 135-degree “head angle”—the angle from the handlebar to the front wheels—also prevents them from tumbling forward. This lightweight bike (it weighs just 3.5 pounds) is easy to assemble in just a few minutes (and there’s an instructional video in case you need it). EVA rubber tires are quiet and easy for littles to maneuver. It comes in three colors, which, combined with that cushy leather seat, make for a retro chic look. This bike is also fine to use indoors as well as outdoors. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 1 to 3 years old; up to 73 poundsBike height: 22.4 inches highBike weight: 3.5 poundsTire size: 3 inchesTire type: EVA rubber The Best Outdoor Toys for Toddlers to Ride, Climb, Splash, Toss, and Create With Best for 2-Year-Olds: Woom 1 Woom Buy on Woom.com Why We Like It: This lightweight, high-quality balance bike has a rear braking system. But Take Note: This balance bike is built to last, and correspondingly comes with an investment price point. Two-year-old toddlers fit right into the recommended-age sweet spot for this light 12-inch balance bike. Unlike some other bikes on our list, this one comes with a braking system, with a hand lever you can adjust to suit the child/ The brake itself is located above the chainstay to keep it away from kids’ feet. Grippy handlebars and a steering limiter (basically a strap that prevents the front wheel from turning too far one way or the other) helps keep riders steady, and they can hold themselves in place on the ergonomic seat. Real, air-filled rubber tires make it easy to ride and durable, too. A balance bike of this quality is built to last, so prepare to pass it down to siblings or friends, which makes that cost a little easier to bear. Kids will also appreciate that it’s available in seven different colors. Price at time of publication: $249 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 1.5 to 3.5 years old; up to 110 poundsBike height: 18.7 inches to the handlebarsBike weight: 6.6 poundsTire size: 12 inchesTire type: Schwalbe G-One Speed, air-filled rubber The 14 Best Step Stools for Kids, Tested by Kids Best for 3-Year-Olds: Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This balance bike from a big name in biking is a popular and highly reviewed pick at an accessible price point. But Take Note: Foam tires offer limited shock absorption and traction. Three-year-old kids fit squarely in the middle of the recommended age range for this steel-frame balance bike, made for kids between 28 and 38 inches in height. A steering limiter keeps the ride safe and stable, and axle guards on the rear wheel help keep little ankles protected while on the go. You can adjust the saddle height easily with the quick-release seat collar. And if a child is unsure of themselves at first, you can hold onto the handle at the back of the seat to keep them steady. This beautiful balance bike comes in three colors: cobalt blue, teal, and pink. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 2 to 4 years old; or 28-38 inches tallBike height: 30.8 inchesBike weight: 8.2 poundsTire size: 12 inchesTire type: EVA foam Best for 4-Year-Olds and Up: Kriddo Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This cool-looking balance bike holds riders up to 110 pounds and comes with a customizable plate. But Take Note: The tires are rigid and deliver a bumpier ride. This balance bike holds kids as big as 110 pounds, so it’s a solid option for the 4-plus set. It also comes with a fun extra feature unlike any others on our list: It has a removable, personalizable handlebar license plate, which kids can make their own with stickers and other customizations. Soft, rubber grip handlebars and a soft polyurethane seat make for a comfy ride, and a carbon steel frame is sturdy and durable. This cool-looking bike is available in pink, white, or black. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Age 18 months to 5 years old; or up to 110 poundsBike height: 17.4 inchesBike weight: 8 poundsTire size: 12 inchesTire type: Puncture-resistant all-terrain tires Best for 5-Year-Olds and Up: Guardian 20-Inch Small Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This bike is easy to assemble, even for novices, and you can take it from a balance bike to a pedal bike as kids gain confidence in their riding. But Take Note: This is the highest-priced bike on our list. This balance bike has a lightweight steel frame designed to fit a smaller child for a longer period of time. They can use it on and off road, and it has a single-lever braking system to help kids build skills. Although it’s the highest-priced bike on our list, cycling guidebook author Cassandra Brooklyn recommends it to us for several reasons. “It's extremely easy to assemble, taking about only 10 minutes and requiring no existing knowledge of bicycle assembly,” she says. ““It comes in fun and interesting colors and patterns, which can help get a reluctant rider excited about riding.” The frame is balance bike-method compatible—meaning you can assemble it without pedals so kids can learn to balance on it, and they can later use it with pedals, or even with training wheels, should you want to go that route. Price at time of publication: $369 The Details: Recommended age/height: Age 5 to 8Bike height: 20.8 to 26.8 inches seat rangeBike weight: 20.7 poundsTire size: 20 inchesTire type: Hybrid, air-filled rubber The Best Developmental Toys for 9-Month-Olds and Their Sensory Exploration Our Review Method To come up with our list of the best balance bikes, we interviewed bicycle experts and parents with real-world experience. That includes Eighteen Summers founder Emma Kozlowski; Cassandra Brooklyn, author of Cuba by Bike; Priority Bicycles CMO and cofounder Connor Swegle; and Thuan Tran, vice president of the children's rideable company Droyd. We also researched the highest-rated and most popular bikes in their respective categories at a range of price points. Factors to Consider When Buying a Balance Bike Size Smaller kids will require a smaller balance bike. Check the specs to match your purchase to the child’s height and weight, or sometimes inseam, which are often more important than their age in determining the right size bicycle for them. Adjustability The more adjustable the bike is (and the smaller the kid is when you buy it), the greater the chance this bike can grow with your child. Substantial adjustability that’s easy to accomplish helps you get more value from the purchase over time. Ease of Assembly and Use Especially if you’re a novice around bikes—or around the concept of assembly in general—note how much assembly a balance bike requires, how difficult it is to do, and what tools may be needed to accomplish it. In some cases, all the necessary tools may come along with the purchase. Cost The balance bikes on our list range from under $50 for budget-friendly options up to the $250 and higher range for top-quality bikes with tricked-out features that will last for years. How to Safely Use Balance Bikes First, and we hope this goes without saying, but all children need to wear helmets when riding a bicycle, no matter how short their ride is going to be, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP also states that the bike should be appropriately sized, so the balls of their feet touch the ground while they’re seated, with their hands on the handlebars. The best place to learn to ride a balance bike is an environment with “soft surfaces with little to no obstacles, with a gentle downhill,” Connor Swegle tells us. The minimal grade “allows a slight assist for a young rider where they can generate speed and utilize their braking skills while learning to coordinate their pedaling,” he says. Cassandra Brooklyn also recommends steering clear of distractions, recommending riding in “quiet, closed areas,” such as a dead-end street, an empty parking lot, basketball court, or a track. “Protected bike paths can also be good options, but in some cases, they're so crowded with other riders and runners that it can become too hectic and create an unsafe environment for inexperienced kids,” she says. Balance bikes don’t all come with brakes, and Swegle says they are not necessary: “Your feet, flat to the ground, provide your forward and stopping power.” But as a child gets older, “learning how to coordinate the brake levers is important, so that they can master the coordination between their feet and hands,” he says. “Plus, it is important to learn how much pressure to apply adequately and safely stop.” Although kids don’t travel at high speeds on balance bikes, Swegle says a helmet is always necessary. “Children and adults should always wear helmets,” he says. “Brain safety is key, and we continue to learn about the effects of even the smallest bumps on the head.” He adds, “It is just as important for parents to wear them to provide a good, supportive example for their children and communities.” Your Questions, Answered What age is best for balance bikes? Options for balance bikes on our list are available to kids as small as 6 months. “As soon as a child can support themselves safely, with a minimum inseam that allows them to have their foot on the ground, a balance bike can be a welcomed experience,” Swegle says. “We typically see the 2-to-3-year-old range being the most effective, where children have strength and coordination to master generating speed, slowing themselves down, and turning.” Is it worth it to buy a balance bike? When budget or storage space is an issue, some families may prefer to skip the balance bike altogether in favor of other learn-to-ride options like training wheels, or even simply removing pedals from a regular bike. The function of balance bikes without pedals allows “kids use their feet to keep it in motion, [so] they remain relatively stable and linear at speed,” Thuan Tran says. “Because they are so low to the ground, kids can easily build confidence through the ability to easily put their feet down and regain stability.” Yes, you can take the pedals off a regular bike, Swegle says, but if it’s too big, it will be unwieldy, unsafe, and discouraging. For kids who are big enough to fit on a 16-inch or bigger bicycle, removing the pedals can be an effective strategy. “They have the strength and coordination to control the bicycle that will quickly translate into balance and then pedaling,” he says. Who We Are Alesandra Dubin is a mom to school-aged twins who now ride two-wheeler bikes. She’s also a veteran lifestyle writer and product reviewer who has been writing about parenting topics since she helmed Parents.com’s pregnancy blog when she was expecting in 2014. Was this page helpful? 