When shopping for a balance bike, consider the size, adjustability, ease of assembly, ease of use, and your budget. Bikes on our list start under $50 and range over $250 for a quality product built to last. To come up with our list of the best balance bikes, we consulted cycling experts and parents with real-world experience. Our list of the best balance bikes for 2023 combines their feedback with our research.

“After one year on a balance bike, my daughter learned how to ride a two-wheeler shortly after turning 3, and my other child learned how to ride before turning 4 as well,” says Emma Kozlowski, mom of three and founder of Eighteen Summers. “I know that this was due to their practice with a balance bike—the balance bike encourages kids to be comfortable moving on two wheels, and encourages them to balance without worrying how to pedal.”

Before kids are ready to ride on two wheels , you can set them up with an interim step to help build confidence and develop skills: a balance bike made just for them. Some balance bikes can work for babies even younger than age 1, with size options and conversion kits to keep them going up through age 5 and beyond—until they’re ready for that two-wheeler. Parents and experts tell us over and over that the best balance bikes will make that happen much sooner than the training wheels we grew up with.

Best Overall: Bixe Aluminum Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: This excellent overall balance bike is super lightweight and easy to assemble, and it’s available in four colors, so your kid can pick their favorite. But Take Note: Plastic tires may slip on certain flooring materials (like tile). This lightweight aluminum-frame bike weighs just 4 pounds—it’s one of the lightest available—and is a great overall pick for kids aged 2 to 5. Little ones can push it easily on their own power, though grownups won’t mind picking it up and toting it home when they run out of steam. This balance bike comes partially assembled, so there’s not much hassle involved with the setup, which is a huge relief for those of us who aren’t bike mechanics. The wheels are securely attached and ready to go: All you have to do is slide the seat and handlebars into the right position for the child’s size, and then clamp it down with the wrench that comes with it. You also never have to worry about the 12-inch foam tires going flat. (Some parents do complain that the tires lack enough friction to ride on smooth indoor surfaces, however.) The seat adjusts as low as 11 inches from the ground, and rises all the way up to 17 inches. The handlebars adjust from 20 to 24 inches. Just right for all genders and taste preferences, this solid overall balance bike comes in pink, blue, purple, or green options. Price at time of publication: $70 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 2 to 5 years old; 11- to 18-inch inseam

Best Investment: Strider Sport 2-in-1 Rocking Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: This longtime favorite bike balance bike can be bundled with a rocking base for babies, who can then use it on wheels for years to come. But Take Note: The sturdy base allows the bike to rock minimally, and more adventurous babes might want more action. A balance bike can be a daunting investment for its short period of usefulness, even when it comes from a trusted brand in this category. That’s why we love that you can buy the 12-inch version with a conversion kit to turn it into a rocking bike for infants as small as 6 months old. The rocking base securely holds the bike in place as very young riders get used to it. When they’re ready for a set of wheels, detach the bike from the base and use it alone for years. It has a comfy padded seat with an extra-long seat post to further prolong the usage. Rather than suggested age limits, Strider recommends measuring your child’s inseam, the distance from the ground to their crotch. The Strider 12 Sport fits kids from a 12-inch to a 20-inch inseam. No tools are required to adjust the seat or handlebar, and the foam tires never go flat. Jami Creel is a parent of three kids who all love their Strider balance bikes. “I recommend it to every parent I know that's looking to teach their kids how to ride a bike,” she says. “All my babes have been on balance bikes since even before 1 year old, and they were all balancing beautifully at 2 years old. Even now, [that my twins are] 3 years old, our neighbors are shocked seeing them ride through the neighborhood without training wheels!” Price at time of publication: $250 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 6 months to 5 years old; or 12- to 20-inch inseam

Best Budget: Chillafish Charlie Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Kohls.com Why We Like It: This affordable bike is especially easy to carry, with a lightweight frame and an integrated carry handle. But Take Note: Its EVA wheels are hard and may slip. The truth is, some kids will take to a balance bike immediately, and others will reject the idea—and you know what it’s like to argue with a toddler. If you suspect your child falls in the latter category, you may not want to spend a lot of money on this pastime just yet, which is why we recommend the Chillafish. Though its price is listed as high as $60, we often see it on sale for as little as $44. We also like that this lightweight bike has 10-inch tires ideal for a smaller rider (as young as 18 months old), so you might catch them before they get to that argumentative age. The frame is lightweight and the whole bike weighs just 5.5 pounds so it’s easy for kids to maneuver. It’s also got a special feature for parents, an integrated carry handle built right into the frame, for those walks home after a long (or frustrating!) ride. Price at time of publication: $49 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 18 months to 4 years; or 31.5- to 41.3 inches tall

Best for 1-Year-Olds: Humble-Bee Toddler Tricycle Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This balance bike actually has four small wheels, so it works for kids as young as 1, and it sets up in minutes. But Take Note: This starter bike is small and may not be suitable for taller kids in the recommended age category. With four wheels, this balance bike is stable enough for kids as young as 1 year old to start learning how to balance and ride. The 135-degree “head angle”—the angle from the handlebar to the front wheels—also prevents them from tumbling forward. This lightweight bike (it weighs just 3.5 pounds) is easy to assemble in just a few minutes (and there’s an instructional video in case you need it). EVA rubber tires are quiet and easy for littles to maneuver. It comes in three colors, which, combined with that cushy leather seat, make for a retro chic look. This bike is also fine to use indoors as well as outdoors. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 1 to 3 years old; up to 73 pounds

Best for 2-Year-Olds: Woom 1 Woom Buy on Woom.com Why We Like It: This lightweight, high-quality balance bike has a rear braking system. But Take Note: This balance bike is built to last, and correspondingly comes with an investment price point. Two-year-old toddlers fit right into the recommended-age sweet spot for this light 12-inch balance bike. Unlike some other bikes on our list, this one comes with a braking system, with a hand lever you can adjust to suit the child/ The brake itself is located above the chainstay to keep it away from kids’ feet. Grippy handlebars and a steering limiter (basically a strap that prevents the front wheel from turning too far one way or the other) helps keep riders steady, and they can hold themselves in place on the ergonomic seat. Real, air-filled rubber tires make it easy to ride and durable, too. A balance bike of this quality is built to last, so prepare to pass it down to siblings or friends, which makes that cost a little easier to bear. Kids will also appreciate that it’s available in seven different colors. Price at time of publication: $249 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 1.5 to 3.5 years old; up to 110 pounds

Best for 3-Year-Olds: Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This balance bike from a big name in biking is a popular and highly reviewed pick at an accessible price point. But Take Note: Foam tires offer limited shock absorption and traction. Three-year-old kids fit squarely in the middle of the recommended age range for this steel-frame balance bike, made for kids between 28 and 38 inches in height. A steering limiter keeps the ride safe and stable, and axle guards on the rear wheel help keep little ankles protected while on the go. You can adjust the saddle height easily with the quick-release seat collar. And if a child is unsure of themselves at first, you can hold onto the handle at the back of the seat to keep them steady. This beautiful balance bike comes in three colors: cobalt blue, teal, and pink. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Ages 2 to 4 years old; or 28-38 inches tall

Best for 4-Year-Olds and Up: Kriddo Balance Bike Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This cool-looking balance bike holds riders up to 110 pounds and comes with a customizable plate. But Take Note: The tires are rigid and deliver a bumpier ride. This balance bike holds kids as big as 110 pounds, so it’s a solid option for the 4-plus set. It also comes with a fun extra feature unlike any others on our list: It has a removable, personalizable handlebar license plate, which kids can make their own with stickers and other customizations. Soft, rubber grip handlebars and a soft polyurethane seat make for a comfy ride, and a carbon steel frame is sturdy and durable. This cool-looking bike is available in pink, white, or black. Price at time of publication: $100 The Details: Recommended age/height/weight: Age 18 months to 5 years old; or up to 110 pounds

