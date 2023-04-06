To bring you this list, we considered design, sun protection, style, material, ease of cleaning, and value.

Sun hats come in various styles, like wide-brim or baseball, and provide much-needed protection in place of luscious locks. A lot of the variations are purely aesthetic, but some are also quite practical, such as those made with UPF protection in the material. There are also handy features, like an adjustable chin strap to ensure the hat stays on your child’s head, even when they're getting fussy in hot weather .

A sun hat isn't just an adorable addition to your little one's wardrobe—it protects their vulnerable skin and eyes from the sun's harmful rays. This is especially important because the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against applying sunscreen on babies before they're 6 months old. And while their developing eyes are sensitive to the sun, they're not likely to tolerate wearing sunglasses for any length of time. We think sun hats for babies and toddlers are essential if they will be outdoors for extended periods.

Summery colors give any baby a sweet burst of style, and the front brim and wide neck flap ensure that the baby's delicate skin is fully protected. Price at time of publication: $15 The Details:

Even the littlest babies can benefit from a protective sun hat if you plan on taking them outside. New parents will appreciate the small sizing of this hat, along with an adjustable chin tie for those windy beach and park days. (The newest version available on the Green Sprouts website has a toggle instead of the tie, with a breakaway safety feature.)

But Take Note: Some feel the brim is too floppy.

Why We Like It: Breathable sun protection can fit even a newborn's sweet little head.

Flexible and easy to pack in a beach bag , the hat is also buoyant, so it’ll float in the water in the rare case that it comes off. Choose from different colors and three sizes for a perfect fit. Price at time of publication: $28 The Details:

Made of UPF 50+ nylon, the breathable hat has a wide brim and a longer neck veil to protect the back of the neck from the strong sun on long days of building sandcastles. Safe and secure, even during windy days, the hat features a SmartStrap breakaway chin strap that detaches quickly rather than hurting your baby.

Why We Like It: It has a mesh panel for extra ventilation, plus it floats in water.

The drawstring helps secure the hat on your babe’s head for a perfect fit. There’s a tie strap, so this may be best for younger kids or those who won’t be tempted to untie the straps and remove the hat constantly. Green Sprouts makes another wide-brim hat with a toggle strap instead (and a breakaway safety clasp), if you want to skip the tying. Price at time of publication: $14 The Details:

A wide-brim hat provides sun protection for your kiddo’s delicate face, neck, ears, and eyes. Made from lightweight, quick-drying polyester, this hat would be ideal for a beach trip or splashing around the pool. It's available in several cute colors and sizes for babies and toddlers.

But Take Note: It does get rather floppy when wet.

Why We Like It: This quick-drying hat comes in several different colors and sizes, with a drawstring that further customizes the fit.

Super-stylish, lightweight, and made of water-repellent material, this baby swim hat provides plenty of protection for tiny heads. The water-repellent polyester keeps kiddos dry, so they can have fun in the sun, while the full neck coverage protects delicate skin. There’s also an adjustable chin strap to ensure that the sun hat fits properly and stays on. Price at time of publication: $20 The Details:

Why We Like It: The adjustable drawstring, water-repellent fabric, and full neck coverage are all great features for active kids.

Machine-washable and made from UPF 50+ organic cotton, the snap straps are hard for little hands to open, so it’s sure to stay in place. The styling means the hat is easy to use in front- or rear-facing car seats or baby carriers, or even as a discreet and helpful cover while breastfeeding. Popular prints sell out, but you can always poke around on Etsy and find a different version to love. Price at time of publication: $42 The Details:

The UB2 Urban Baby Bonnets modBonnet is our top pick, because it offers several sweet styles, is versatile, and is a must-have for sunny day activities, thanks to the super-wide brim. Handmade in the United States, it is reversible and features a super-wide brim that can be folded back as much or as little as you want.

But Take Note: This is a small company, so some styles sell out quickly.

Why We Like It: Made from UPF 50+ organic cotton, it has a reversible design and super-wide brim.

Our Review Process

We chose the best sun hats for babies and toddlers by studying the design and features of the many sun hats on the market and researching reviews from customers and competitors. We also monitored shopping trends to bring you the best and most up-to-date offerings on sun hats for babies and toddlers. We considered size, design, UPF protection, strap security, material, ease of cleaning, and value when reviewing products. We reviewed guidance from the AAP on keeping little ones safe in the sun.



Factors to Consider When Choosing Sun Hats

Strap Security

You'll want to keep your child's hat on their head as long as possible without them or the wind ripping it off. Sun hats for babies and toddlers often feature chin straps that tie underneath the chin to secure the hat for a better fit.

Consider your kiddo's age when choosing the right hat, to ensure that you're picking one they can't easily snatch off. Younger babies don’t have the dexterity to untie a tied strap, but toddlers may find nothing more fun than pulling on those strings. Older babies and toddlers will have a tougher time with Velcro or snap straps.

Type of Coverage

The type of coverage your little one will need for a sun hat can depend on the activity you plan on participating in. Some hats provide more coverage from the sun on the neck, while others focus sun protection on the face.

For example, if your baby sits in a stroller, a sun hat with just a front flap will be easier to wear and more comfortable. On the other hand, if your kiddo is busy at the beach, playground, or park, aim for a hat that provides 360-degree coverage and will block your baby’s face, ears, and neck from the sun’s rays.

Your Questions, Answered

Should babies wear hats in the sun?

Sun hats provide excellent protection against the sun. Make sure the hat is made of lightweight material, like cotton or a cotton blend, so that their skin can breathe. Look for an appropriate size that will fit securely to your baby's head.

Does my newborn baby need a sun hat?



If you're planning on spending any amount of time outside with your newborn, a sun hat will help shield their face and eyes from the sun. More than a cute accessory, a sun hat will keep them comfortable outdoors.

What can you expect to pay for a sun hat?

Baby sun hats are available at a variety of prices, and you should expect to pay anywhere from $10 to around $50. Keep in mind that some hats come in a pack of two or offer personalization, which will up the price.

Who We Are

Maya Polton is a former marketing manager and current freelance writer who covers food, home, and parenting. She’s also the mom of an 13-year-old son, a 9-year-old son, and a 5-year old daughter. As soon as they spend days outdoors, sunscreen and sun hats are essentials. Her older boys love to sport baseball hats, while her girl will still rock a sweet sunbonnet. Maya varies among a well-loved visor, a big rattan sun hat, and one of her kids' baseball caps.