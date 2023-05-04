It’s a bittersweet feeling: One minute, you’re baby-wearing your bundle of joy, and the next, they’re racing you down the street. To protect tiny feet for those few steps in between, you’re going to want a solid pair of baby walking shoes. The best shoes for new walkers provide support, feature breathable material, and give feet room to move and grow without restriction.



In the early months of infancy, babies’ feet develop best when barefoot to promote natural growth. Once they start walking, they’ll need protection from the outdoor elements. Baby feet grow fast, so their shoes won’t be with them long, but they’ll safeguard them in the meantime. Look for baby and toddler shoes with non-slip soles to keep your busy bee steady. Check the fit of your child’s shoes approximately once a month to ensure they’re not too tight. The AAP says it’s better for children to have no shoes at all than shoes that are too snug.



In order to find the best toddler and baby shoes for new walkers, we studied the design and features of more than 30 shoes. When reviewing products, we considered size range, design, cleaning instructions, materials, fit, flexibility, and overall value. From athletic baby shoes to booties, we’ve included various styles of toddler and baby shoes for new walkers to help littles put one foot in front of the other confidently.