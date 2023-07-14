To find the best baby gates, we researched a wide range of baby gates on the market, looking at gates that focus on specific needs. We also spoke to fellow parents and baby-proofing experts, who shared everything you need to know before you start shopping.

“I usually start to talk about baby proofing and gates at the four-month visit,” Ashley Anttila, M.D., a pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware, tells Parents. “This is because many babies will be on the move in the next few months, and it can be tricky to get and install the equipment. Before your baby is crawling or scooting around, it would be great to have them in place.”

The most important thing is to get your baby gates up and secure as soon as your baby starts to move around on their own.

A helpful baby gate is also simple to install safely and correctly while still opening easily for adults and older kids to move through the home (maybe even with a baby in your arms). The right gate for your family will depend on your home, so it’s up to you whether you need something versatile that works on stairs, mounts to the wall, and expands to wide spaces, or you need something smaller that can you can take down when your baby isn’t around.

Welcoming a baby into your family means adding all sorts of baby gear—some of it nice to have but optional, some of it absolutely essential. For nearly all homes, a baby gate falls in the latter category to block your mobile babies and children from accessing potential hazards. These protective gates and fences can block off staircases, fireplaces, or even whole rooms that you just aren’t ready to baby-proof .

Best Overall: Cardinal Gates Stairway Special Safety Gate Wayfair Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: This versatile, durable gate works in various places around the house, even at odd angles, and it’s adjustable from 27 to 42.5 inches. But Take Note: It’s only available in two colors: black and white. Our top pick for several reasons, this baby gate is named the “stairway special.” It’s a wonderful, safe gate useful for the top or bottom of stairways, or any opening in your house. Out of the box, the setup is pretty intuitive and straightforward, and everything you need to install the gate is included. We appreciate that this gate can even be installed at an angle. (This rare feat may take some extra work, however.) If you choose to use this at the top or bottom of the stairs, know that with proper installation, you’ll be in safe hands. The wall mount mechanisms get screwed into the wall but are relatively small and easy to patch. The set includes a one-way stop bracket, so if you mount the gate at the top of a staircase, you can prevent the gate from swinging out over the stairs. The gate is available in black or white. We appreciate that this gate has an all-metal latch system, limiting the fear of wear and tear or breakage you could get with a plastic latch. It’s a one-handed system that is easy to use once you get the hang of it, but it will baffle toddlers. Do note that you have to lift the gate ever so slightly to use the latch, but it doesn’t require too much strength. Since the latch is all metal, it’s not entirely silent, but the small amount of noise isn’t enough to impact our top pick and likely would not be loud enough to wake a sleeping baby. Price at time of publication: $90 The Details: Dimensions: 27-42.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches tall

Best for Top of Stairs: Toddleroo Easy Swing and Lock Baby Gate Walmart Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s sturdy and secure, and there’s an audible click when the gate is latched. But Take Note: You’ll need a drill and a level (not included) to install this gate. At the top of the stairs, it’s crucial to have a safe and secure baby gate. This sturdy metal gate is hardware mounted and a good pick for that kind of placement, but it will also work in other areas around your home. All the hardware is included to install, but you’ll need your own drill, and a level would be helpful too. This gate is made of metal and comes in only one color, an attractive dark bronze. The gate fits a wide range of spaces since it can expand from 28.68 to 47.85 inches. We like that you can choose which way the gate swings (always swing the gate away from the stairs for safety). Since it’s not made to be installed on an angle or directly into drywall, check your space before purchase. To use it, you open the metal latch via a thumb lever you press down while lifting the gate to release it. While that may sound complicated, you’ll get the hang of it quickly and can do it one-handed. An audible click when the gate is latched provides peace of mind. A nice feature not available in all gates is that the full gate can be removed while leaving the mounting hardware in place. This is excellent if the gate is installed at the grandparents' house or you want to remove the gate when hosting guests, cleaning the house, or for any other temporary reason. Price at time of publication: $70 The Details: Dimensions: 28.68-47.85 inches wide, 31 inches tall

Best for Wide Openings: Toddleroo Deluxe Decor Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Why We Like It: While this attractive metal gate on its own is 72 inches, you can also purchase expansion packs to increase the size up to 162 inches wide. But Take Note: This gate is only available in a matte bronze finish. You'll appreciate the flexibility this wide gate provides when you need an extra wide barrier. While it is pricier than some other models, the Deluxe Decor gate is worth it for peace of mind and easy installation in any odd spot in your house. The gate can adjust from 38.3 to 72 inches wide. But if you need even more width, there are expansion packs (sold separately) that can increase the width of this gate up to a whopping 162 inches wide. Not only is the gate big, but it’s also pretty easy to install. Hardware mounted, the gate is jointed, so you can position it around areas, like a curved staircase or an entertainment unit. Additionally, you can remove the entire fence from its brackets, which is helpful if need to have the space unencumbered for a short period of time. When in use, the gate can be set up to swing in either or both directions and be kept open (hello, naptime!). A one-handed latch is simple for adults but confounding for little hands. This is an excellent pick for an odd-sized space; the only drawback is that it’s available in only one color, matte bronze. Price at time of publication: $120 The Details: Dimensions: 38.3-72 inches wide, 30 inches tall

Best for Fireplace: Bonnlo Safety Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This gate is available in a few sizes, including a 116-inch or 196-inch width. But Take Note: Measure before buying–you need four wall mount spots (two on each side) of the fireplace. Making a working (or non-working) fireplace safe should be high on your baby-proofing list. Baby Proofing expert Sebastien Amy recommends that a fireplace gate be sectional and placed at least 16 inches away from the source of the fire. Even at that distance, pay attention to whether the metal of the gate still conducts heat from the fire. Fireplaces are full of other hazards as well, so when you set up the gate, ensure all those pokey metal fireplace tools live inside the gated area. We like that this gate is configured with five panels, and an eight-panel version is also available (for a higher price). Each of the five panels is jointed, making it flexible and customizable. You can make the gate into any shape that works for your space, including U-shaped, circular, rectangular, or crooked, to fit how you need. Each end panel has hardware to mount it onto the wall. A walk-through gate opens by pressing a button on the post and then lifting up the door to unlatch it, making it nearly impossible for a young child to open. Before buying a fireplace gate, always check your measurements and ensure the wall attachment area is far enough from the fireplace to be safe. Price at time of publication: $75 The Details: Dimensions: 115.9 x 29 inches

Best No-Drill: Evenflo Barn Door Walk-ThruGate Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It has a unique style, and a red and green indicator lets you know if it’s properly locked. But Take Note: At 19 pounds, this gate is significantly heavier than others on our list. If you’re looking for a gate that doesn’t have your typical baby gear aesthetic, look no further than this walk-through barn door-style gate. Made of dark wood with black finishings, the baby gate looks at home on a country estate and will stand out if you plan on using it in a high-traffic area. This gate offers two mounting options: pressure mounted (no drill) or hardware mounted. Pressure-mounted gates should never be used on staircases, however. For wider doorways, the gate width can extend up to 42 inches; the door itself doesn’t widen, but the metal gate slats on the side extend. To open or close the gate, adults must use the one-handed latch. The latching mechanism is made of plastic, which gives us pause since, typically, metal latches are longer lasting. But we like that the latch has a red and green color indicator that lets you know if the gate is locked correctly. Buyers should know that thanks to the wooden door, this gate weighs in at 19 pounds and is significantly heavier than others on our list. Price at time of publication: $106 The Details: Dimensions: 29-42 inches wide, 30 inches tall

Best Pressure-Mounted: Regalo Easy Step Gate Chewy Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This is a pressure-mounted gate, but it does require screwing wall cups into the walls, and we appreciate that extra security measure. But Take Note: This gate will not fit an opening between 34 and 35 inches wide. This pressure-mounted gate is quick and easy to install, perfect for doorways, hallways, or other areas. The best feature of pressure-mounted gates is they are also easy to remove and store. Appelbaum reminds parents that pressure-mounted gates work in specific areas, such as hallways and doorways, but are never safe on a staircase. Many pressure-mounted gates are not the most secure–the pressure can weaken over time, making it easy for your kiddo to push the gate over. We like that this pressure-mounted gate does require screwing cups into your walls. While some parents may be frustrated with this extra step, it’s the safest option. Also, it’s important to note that there’s a threshold bar at the bottom of the gate. Adults must step over this every time, so it could be a tripping hazard if you're unaware. Price at time of publication: $50 The Details: Dimensions: 29-34 and 35-38.5 inches wide, 30 inches tall

Best Retractable: Retract-A-Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This gate can be used indoors or outside. But Take Note: It’s one of the most expensive gates on our list. Retractable baby gates are a helpful resource if you need to close off odd-sized areas or hallways, and you don’t have the space for a swinging gate. Mom of three Madeleine tells Parents, “We love the retractable, mesh style gates for larger doorways or openings to seal off a safe space.” Appelbaum also recommends using a retractable gate if you’ve got an escape artist kid who may leave their room in the middle of the night. He explains how to use it for this situation: “Retractable gates are best used outside the nursery doorway when a child goes from a crib to a bed. The gate can be closed when the child is sleeping and open during the day, creating an unobstructed passageway.” While this is an expensive gate, we like that it can be used indoors or out. The gate length expands to 52 inches, providing lots of flexibility. The mesh fabric gate is available in three colors. While it does require hardware installation, you just need a level surface that's 2.5 inches wide and 1.25 inches tall on both sides. To open and close this gate, side hooks latch onto brackets. A push-and-turn lock keeps the latches secure, and it allows for one-handed opening. Price at time of publication: $150 The Details: Dimensions: Up to 52 inches wide, 24 inches tall

Best Enclosure: Toddleroo Metal Superyard Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: It works as a playard, enclosing 10 square feet of space, or as a long gate or fence. But Take Note: If you plan to store it away often, it folds up but is thick and heavy. This versatile option allows parents to create a safe, gated-off enclosure for their kiddo. The six panels can be configured into a hexagon shape creating a portable playard for your kiddo resulting in 10 square feet of safe space. For anyone needing more space, an eight-panel option results in an even bigger area. This three-in-one gate functions as an enclosure and can be configured as a large gate for odd-shaped areas or as a barrier for wide openings. We like the flexibility and ease that this option offers parents. You don’t need tools or hardware to create the freestanding enclosure–simply put the panels together. If you plan to use it as a more standard baby gate, all the hardware is included to mount it to the walls. While it is portable as a playard, the gate is made of six metal panels, so it is heavy. While it folds, the panels aren’t flat, so it will require a good amount of storage space. Price at time of publication: $199 The Details: Dimensions: 151 x 30 inches

