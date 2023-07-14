Babies Safety Babyproofing The 9 Best Baby Gates to Keep Your Littlest Explorers Safe Block curious kiddos from stairs, fireplaces, and other dangers lurking around the home. By Maya Polton Published on July 14, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents Welcoming a baby into your family means adding all sorts of baby gear—some of it nice to have but optional, some of it absolutely essential. For nearly all homes, a baby gate falls in the latter category to block your mobile babies and children from accessing potential hazards. These protective gates and fences can block off staircases, fireplaces, or even whole rooms that you just aren’t ready to baby-proof. A helpful baby gate is also simple to install safely and correctly while still opening easily for adults and older kids to move through the home (maybe even with a baby in your arms). The right gate for your family will depend on your home, so it’s up to you whether you need something versatile that works on stairs, mounts to the wall, and expands to wide spaces, or you need something smaller that can you can take down when your baby isn’t around. The most important thing is to get your baby gates up and secure as soon as your baby starts to move around on their own. “I usually start to talk about baby proofing and gates at the four-month visit,” Ashley Anttila, M.D., a pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware, tells Parents. “This is because many babies will be on the move in the next few months, and it can be tricky to get and install the equipment. Before your baby is crawling or scooting around, it would be great to have them in place.” To find the best baby gates, we researched a wide range of baby gates on the market, looking at gates that focus on specific needs. We also spoke to fellow parents and baby-proofing experts, who shared everything you need to know before you start shopping. Our Favorite Baby Gates Best Overall: Cardinal Gates Stairway Special Safety Gate Best for Top of Stairs: Toddleroo Easy Swing and Lock Baby Gate Best for Wide Openings: Toddleroo Deluxe Decor Gate Best for Fireplace: Bonnlo Safety Gate Best No-Drill: Evenflo Barn Door Walk-Thru Gate Best Pressure-Mounted: Regalo Easy Step Gate Best Retractable: Retract-A-Gate Best Enclosure: Toddleroo Metal Superyard Most Versatile: Cumbor Baby Gate Best Overall: Cardinal Gates Stairway Special Safety Gate Wayfair Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: This versatile, durable gate works in various places around the house, even at odd angles, and it’s adjustable from 27 to 42.5 inches. But Take Note: It’s only available in two colors: black and white. Our top pick for several reasons, this baby gate is named the “stairway special.” It’s a wonderful, safe gate useful for the top or bottom of stairways, or any opening in your house. Out of the box, the setup is pretty intuitive and straightforward, and everything you need to install the gate is included. We appreciate that this gate can even be installed at an angle. (This rare feat may take some extra work, however.) If you choose to use this at the top or bottom of the stairs, know that with proper installation, you’ll be in safe hands. The wall mount mechanisms get screwed into the wall but are relatively small and easy to patch. The set includes a one-way stop bracket, so if you mount the gate at the top of a staircase, you can prevent the gate from swinging out over the stairs. The gate is available in black or white. We appreciate that this gate has an all-metal latch system, limiting the fear of wear and tear or breakage you could get with a plastic latch. It’s a one-handed system that is easy to use once you get the hang of it, but it will baffle toddlers. Do note that you have to lift the gate ever so slightly to use the latch, but it doesn’t require too much strength. Since the latch is all metal, it’s not entirely silent, but the small amount of noise isn’t enough to impact our top pick and likely would not be loud enough to wake a sleeping baby. Price at time of publication: $90 The Details: Dimensions: 27-42.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches tall Mounting type: Hardware mountedClosure: One-handed latch Best for Top of Stairs: Toddleroo Easy Swing and Lock Baby Gate Walmart Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s sturdy and secure, and there’s an audible click when the gate is latched. But Take Note: You’ll need a drill and a level (not included) to install this gate. At the top of the stairs, it’s crucial to have a safe and secure baby gate. This sturdy metal gate is hardware mounted and a good pick for that kind of placement, but it will also work in other areas around your home. All the hardware is included to install, but you’ll need your own drill, and a level would be helpful too. This gate is made of metal and comes in only one color, an attractive dark bronze. The gate fits a wide range of spaces since it can expand from 28.68 to 47.85 inches. We like that you can choose which way the gate swings (always swing the gate away from the stairs for safety). Since it’s not made to be installed on an angle or directly into drywall, check your space before purchase. To use it, you open the metal latch via a thumb lever you press down while lifting the gate to release it. While that may sound complicated, you’ll get the hang of it quickly and can do it one-handed. An audible click when the gate is latched provides peace of mind. A nice feature not available in all gates is that the full gate can be removed while leaving the mounting hardware in place. This is excellent if the gate is installed at the grandparents' house or you want to remove the gate when hosting guests, cleaning the house, or for any other temporary reason. Price at time of publication: $70 The Details: Dimensions: 28.68-47.85 inches wide, 31 inches tall Mounting type: Hardware mountedClosure: One-handed latch The Best Baby Cribs We Tested With Our Own Little Dreamers Best for Wide Openings: Toddleroo Deluxe Decor Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Why We Like It: While this attractive metal gate on its own is 72 inches, you can also purchase expansion packs to increase the size up to 162 inches wide. But Take Note: This gate is only available in a matte bronze finish. You'll appreciate the flexibility this wide gate provides when you need an extra wide barrier. While it is pricier than some other models, the Deluxe Decor gate is worth it for peace of mind and easy installation in any odd spot in your house. The gate can adjust from 38.3 to 72 inches wide. But if you need even more width, there are expansion packs (sold separately) that can increase the width of this gate up to a whopping 162 inches wide. Not only is the gate big, but it’s also pretty easy to install. Hardware mounted, the gate is jointed, so you can position it around areas, like a curved staircase or an entertainment unit. Additionally, you can remove the entire fence from its brackets, which is helpful if need to have the space unencumbered for a short period of time. When in use, the gate can be set up to swing in either or both directions and be kept open (hello, naptime!). A one-handed latch is simple for adults but confounding for little hands. This is an excellent pick for an odd-sized space; the only drawback is that it’s available in only one color, matte bronze. Price at time of publication: $120 The Details: Dimensions: 38.3-72 inches wide, 30 inches tall Mounting type: Hardware mountedClosure: One-handed latch Best for Fireplace: Bonnlo Safety Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This gate is available in a few sizes, including a 116-inch or 196-inch width. But Take Note: Measure before buying–you need four wall mount spots (two on each side) of the fireplace. Making a working (or non-working) fireplace safe should be high on your baby-proofing list. Baby Proofing expert Sebastien Amy recommends that a fireplace gate be sectional and placed at least 16 inches away from the source of the fire. Even at that distance, pay attention to whether the metal of the gate still conducts heat from the fire. Fireplaces are full of other hazards as well, so when you set up the gate, ensure all those pokey metal fireplace tools live inside the gated area. We like that this gate is configured with five panels, and an eight-panel version is also available (for a higher price). Each of the five panels is jointed, making it flexible and customizable. You can make the gate into any shape that works for your space, including U-shaped, circular, rectangular, or crooked, to fit how you need. Each end panel has hardware to mount it onto the wall. A walk-through gate opens by pressing a button on the post and then lifting up the door to unlatch it, making it nearly impossible for a young child to open. Before buying a fireplace gate, always check your measurements and ensure the wall attachment area is far enough from the fireplace to be safe. Price at time of publication: $75 The Details: Dimensions: 115.9 x 29 inchesMounting type: HardwareClosure: One-handed latch The Best Convertible Car Seats We Tested and Trusted With Our Own Kids’ Safety Best No-Drill: Evenflo Barn Door Walk-ThruGate Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It has a unique style, and a red and green indicator lets you know if it’s properly locked. But Take Note: At 19 pounds, this gate is significantly heavier than others on our list. If you’re looking for a gate that doesn’t have your typical baby gear aesthetic, look no further than this walk-through barn door-style gate. Made of dark wood with black finishings, the baby gate looks at home on a country estate and will stand out if you plan on using it in a high-traffic area. This gate offers two mounting options: pressure mounted (no drill) or hardware mounted. Pressure-mounted gates should never be used on staircases, however. For wider doorways, the gate width can extend up to 42 inches; the door itself doesn’t widen, but the metal gate slats on the side extend. To open or close the gate, adults must use the one-handed latch. The latching mechanism is made of plastic, which gives us pause since, typically, metal latches are longer lasting. But we like that the latch has a red and green color indicator that lets you know if the gate is locked correctly. Buyers should know that thanks to the wooden door, this gate weighs in at 19 pounds and is significantly heavier than others on our list. Price at time of publication: $106 The Details: Dimensions: 29-42 inches wide, 30 inches tall Mounting type: Pressure or hardware mountClosure: Latch with colored indicator Best Pressure-Mounted: Regalo Easy Step Gate Chewy Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This is a pressure-mounted gate, but it does require screwing wall cups into the walls, and we appreciate that extra security measure. But Take Note: This gate will not fit an opening between 34 and 35 inches wide. This pressure-mounted gate is quick and easy to install, perfect for doorways, hallways, or other areas. The best feature of pressure-mounted gates is they are also easy to remove and store. Appelbaum reminds parents that pressure-mounted gates work in specific areas, such as hallways and doorways, but are never safe on a staircase. Many pressure-mounted gates are not the most secure–the pressure can weaken over time, making it easy for your kiddo to push the gate over. We like that this pressure-mounted gate does require screwing cups into your walls. While some parents may be frustrated with this extra step, it’s the safest option. Also, it’s important to note that there’s a threshold bar at the bottom of the gate. Adults must step over this every time, so it could be a tripping hazard if you're unaware. Price at time of publication: $50 The Details: Dimensions: 29-34 and 35-38.5 inches wide, 30 inches tallMounting type: Pressure mounted into hardware-mounted wall cupsClosure: Manual latch Best Retractable: Retract-A-Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This gate can be used indoors or outside. But Take Note: It’s one of the most expensive gates on our list. Retractable baby gates are a helpful resource if you need to close off odd-sized areas or hallways, and you don’t have the space for a swinging gate. Mom of three Madeleine tells Parents, “We love the retractable, mesh style gates for larger doorways or openings to seal off a safe space.” Appelbaum also recommends using a retractable gate if you’ve got an escape artist kid who may leave their room in the middle of the night. He explains how to use it for this situation: “Retractable gates are best used outside the nursery doorway when a child goes from a crib to a bed. The gate can be closed when the child is sleeping and open during the day, creating an unobstructed passageway.” While this is an expensive gate, we like that it can be used indoors or out. The gate length expands to 52 inches, providing lots of flexibility. The mesh fabric gate is available in three colors. While it does require hardware installation, you just need a level surface that's 2.5 inches wide and 1.25 inches tall on both sides. To open and close this gate, side hooks latch onto brackets. A push-and-turn lock keeps the latches secure, and it allows for one-handed opening. Price at time of publication: $150 The Details: Dimensions: Up to 52 inches wide, 24 inches tallMounting type: Hardware mountedClosure: Hooks into brackets with a secure childproof lock Best Enclosure: Toddleroo Metal Superyard Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: It works as a playard, enclosing 10 square feet of space, or as a long gate or fence. But Take Note: If you plan to store it away often, it folds up but is thick and heavy. This versatile option allows parents to create a safe, gated-off enclosure for their kiddo. The six panels can be configured into a hexagon shape creating a portable playard for your kiddo resulting in 10 square feet of safe space. For anyone needing more space, an eight-panel option results in an even bigger area. This three-in-one gate functions as an enclosure and can be configured as a large gate for odd-shaped areas or as a barrier for wide openings. We like the flexibility and ease that this option offers parents. You don’t need tools or hardware to create the freestanding enclosure–simply put the panels together. If you plan to use it as a more standard baby gate, all the hardware is included to mount it to the walls. While it is portable as a playard, the gate is made of six metal panels, so it is heavy. While it folds, the panels aren’t flat, so it will require a good amount of storage space. Price at time of publication: $199 The Details: Dimensions: 151 x 30 inchesMounting type: Hardware mount is includedClosure: One-handed lock Most Versatile: Cumbor Baby Gate Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This pick can be pressure mounted or hardware mounted, so it is safe for stairways. But Take Note: Though it’s often on sale, the regular price of this baby gate is quite high. While this is a pricey pick, we love that this versatile gate can be put to good use wherever you need it to work. The gate can extend from 29.7 to 57 inches wide, providing a huge width range for all kinds of spots in your home. You can mount the gate two ways: pressure mounted for doorways or hallways and hardware mounted (all hardware included) for stairways. There’s a gate door boasting a 180-degree swing, making this a flexible option for many spaces. We love that there’s a “stay open” feature when positioned at 90 degrees, providing a precise pass-through for times when the gate isn’t needed but you don’t want to take the whole thing down. On the flip side, there’s auto close if the gate is left at less than 90 degrees, so you can worry less about those forgetful moments. When closed, the gate has a double lock feature, making it safe from little hands, but adults will have no trouble opening the gate with just one hand. This gate could be used for multiple kids, since it’s made of all metal and will last for years. Price at time of publication: $200 The Details: Dimensions: 29.7-57 inches wide, 30.5 inches tallMounting type: Hardware or pressure mountedClosure: One-hand lock The Best Gifts for 1-Year-Olds to Celebrate the New Toddler Our Review Process To determine the best baby gates on the market, we perused dozens of them, ensuring they lived up to their safety claims, easy installation, durability, and quality materials. We looked at user reviewers and considered availability and budget when selecting the top gates. Finally, we also consulted experts Howard Appelbaum, an advanced certified professional childproofer; Sebastien Amy, member of the International Association for Child Safety (IAFCS); Ashley Anttila, M.D., a pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware; and Madeleine, a New Jersey-based mom of three kids, for their advice and recommendations. Factors to Consider When Buying a Baby Gate “As the saying goes, ‘When they start to crawl, it’s time to call,’” Appelbaum tells us. “Usually, I install gates when a baby is between 4 and 6 months old.” He advises that parents and caregivers should check whether a gate is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) before buying it. Here are more criteria to use: Placement in the House What type of gate you purchase depends on the area you want to block off. Ideally, the top and bottom of stairs should have a gate, which should be fixed and securely attached to the wall and not pressure mounted. Pressure-mounted gates are helpful for temporarily blocking off doorways between rooms but not for stairs. Size and Adjustability If you have a wide doorway or vast space between rooms, look for an easily adjustable gate or one that works with add-on pieces to extend the width. Baby-proofing expert Sebastien Amy advises parents to avoid extra tall gates because if a child tries to climb over a gate, that fall can be pretty dangerous. Secure Mounting Always follow the directions for the various types of mounts: Wall mounted: These are secured via screws into the wall with included hardware. This is the most secure type of gate that may require a bit extra work to install and could leave a mark on the wall.Pressure mounted: These gates fit between two walls and remain in place via outward pressure. They are easy to install and will not leave a mark on the wall, but they should never be used for stairs since they are less secure. Ease of Opening Baby gates all come with a secure latch that opens and closes the gate. The goal is for the latch to be easy enough for parents to open one-handed but secure enough that little hands cannot open the gate. Appelbaum suggests looking for gates with all metal hardware since metal is much more durable than plastic parts. How to Use Baby Gates Safely “When we added our third kid to the family, we became more reliant on baby gates than ever before because the chaos hit new heights!” Madeleine, a New Jersey mom of three, tells us. Even with one kid, things can get chaotic, so having the right gate installed correctly can help keep your baby or toddler safe no matter what else is going on in the home. Baby gates should be installed following the directions from the user manual. Contact the company’s customer service team or a baby-proofing expert if any parts are missing or the instructions are unclear. Never let gates open over the stairs.Always use the correct type of gate for your space. Gates should feel secure, and if you are using a pressure-mounted gate, constantly check if the baby gate has moved or lost pressure. Appelbaum shares that pressure-mounted gates work in specific areas, such as hallways and doorways, but never on a staircase. All opening and closing mechanisms must be safely latched after every opening and closing to avoid accidentally leaving a gate open or having little hands try to work the latch. While second-hand baby gates can provide some cost savings, this may not be the area where you want to be cheap. Secondhand gates may be missing parts or manuals, already have wear and tear, or be subject to product recalls you don’t know about. Expect to leave the baby gate up from when your kiddo is about 6 months to 24 months old. Dr. Anttila advises that gates should be removed when a child can open or climb over them, and this can vary, given how a child is developing. If your child can climb over the gate, that presents its own safety hazard, and the gate should likely be removed. Your Questions, Answered What’s the difference between a pet gate and a baby gate? Baby gates can be used for pets, but the reverse is untrue. “There are very few regulations for pet gates,” Appelbaum says. “The heights can vary, doors are optional, it can be free-standing … anything goes. Manufacturers set up a JPMA certification for child safety gates.” At what age can I take the baby gate down? This varies based on your child and home setup (whether you have staircases, for example). “Generally, gates should be removed when a child can open or climb over them, and this can vary given how a child is developing. This is usually in the 2- to 3-year-old range for a typically developing child,” shares Dr. Anttila. Should I install a baby gate at the top or bottom of the stairs? “Both! If a child has access to go up the stairs from the bottom, they can potentially tumble down those stairs. It is also important to have a baby gate at the top to help children avoid falling down the stairs,” advises Dr. Anttila. While this may make your stair-climbing experience cumbersome, it’s the safest option for your child. Who We Are Maya Polton is a former marketing manager and current freelance writer who covers food, home, and parenting. She’s also the mom of a 13-year-old son, a 10-year-old son, and a 6-year-old daughter. Maya is very thankful to be past the baby gate stage of parenting but had her fair share of gates up in her home. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit