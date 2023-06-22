Christina Johns, M.D., M.ed, FAAP, a pediatric emergency physician and senior medical advisor at PM Pediatric Care, reminds parents that while antique or second-hand cribs can be appealing, safety should be the top priority. “I recommend that folks get a new crib that meets CPSC standards rather than a previously used one.” This is because second-hand cribs and mattresses may have structural damage that might increase the risk of injuries or accidents.

Cribs can seem like standard baby gear, but they can also pose a serious risk to your little one if they’re not assembled correctly or have certain features that make them unsafe. Fortunately, all newly manufactured cribs sold in the U.S. have to meet Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safety guidelines.

We (and our dreaming babes) tested a variety of convertible cribs and to evaluate their design, durability, ease of use, and value, to bring you this list of our favorites.

As with anything related to sleeping babies, safety should always be top of mind when shopping for your crib. Size is also important, since you can buy a mini crib that fits into smaller spaces (or by your bed) and later converts to a full-size crib and a toddler bed. You should also consider how easily you can assemble the crib, adjust the mattress height, and shift it into other configurations. And, of course, it needs to be compatible with your budget (and fortunately, there’s a wide price range of cribs we love.

Crib shopping is personal. So, understanding what to look for, and what’s most compatible with your home can help you pick the right option for your needs. Convertible cribs—which are now most of the crib market—are a cost effective option because they can transform into a toddler bed (and sometimes even into a twin bed or day bed) as your child grows. Shandra Scruggs, R.N., a labor and delivery nurse, shares that convertible cribs can also provide “a sense of familiarity and comfort to the child as they transition from a crib to a toddler bed.”

Cribs are such critical pieces of furniture when you’re caring for a baby. They’re a safe place for your little one to snooze and need to be not just durable, but have fairly intuitive instructions that result in relatively frustration-free assembly. It also doesn’t hurt if they look great in your baby’s nursery. To help find the best crib for your family, we tested them at home with our own babies.

Best Overall: Babyletto Lolly Convertible Crib Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: This great-looking convertible crib is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary conversion kits, plus the solid pine wood feels super sturdy, so we know it will last through a child’s preschool years. But Take Note: Pay attention when assembling this crib, as testers noted that the screws for different parts look similar and may cause you to make mistakes along the way. The Babyletto Lolly Convertible Crib is a median-priced convertible crib that’s fairly easy to assemble and comes with the toddler bed conversion kit, which is just one of the factors that makes it our top pick. We really love that it’s made from sturdy pine, and the crib didn’t budge when putting a baby in or taking them out of it during at-home testing. While assembling the Lolly at home, we thought maybe it could have been put together by one person, but it was still nice to have an extra pair of hands. Available in nine different colors and made of New Zealand pine, this crib offers the three most common configurations most parents will need: a crib, a toddler bed, and a daybed that is suitable for newborns to 4 years old. The sleek design is compatible with most modern aesthetics, and you’ll appreciate that it supports a universal mattress fit, as well as being Greenguard Gold certified. This simply means that the crib has been tested and confirmed to release minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for reduced off-gassing after assembly. This standard-size crib measures 52 inches long by 27.75 inches wide and has a maximum weight capacity of 135 pounds. As is standard with modern cribs, the mattress can be raised or lowered into four different positions. Our tester did share that adjusting the mattress height is safer as a two-person job because the mattress railing immediately drops as soon as one side of the screws has been loosened. The only other hiccup we found with the Lolly crib was that some of the included hardware for initial assembly looks identical. So, you might find you need to disassemble a step and start over. Price at time of publication: $499 The Details: Dimensions: 53.75 x 30.25 x 35.25 inches

53.75 x 30.25 x 35.25 inches Configurations: Crib, toddler bed, day bed

Crib, toddler bed, day bed Mattress Positions: 4

4 Weight Capacity: 135 pounds

135 pounds Materials: Wood Parents

Best Value: Delta Children Essex 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It’s a wallet-friendly crib that can shift into a little sofa after your child outgrows it. But Take Note: Even in the lowest mattress setting, the height of this crib is pretty shallow, which might be a problem for parents with taller babies. Typically, convertible cribs are pricey affairs. The Essex crib is an exception to this rule. Along with a modest price point, we like that this crib is designed with longevity in mind. The “4-in-1” refers to crib, toddler, daybed, and sofa configurations. So, once your child has completely outgrown this bed, you could potentially continue to use it as a regular piece of furniture. While this crib performed admirably in testing, one concern we had was that the materials didn’t seem as high quality as some other options. If you have a more rambunctious baby, or are just naturally rough on furniture, this might not be a nursery item that can be used for multiple additions to your family. Also, note that the conversion kit is not included in your initial purchase. Still, you’ll get a choice of three finishes and a simple modern design that should work with any range of nursery or home decor schemes. Another nice feature of the Delta Essex Crib is that during assembly, you only need to use one type of screw, so you won’t have to worry about using the wrong parts. While the brand says that you can shift a standard-size crib mattress into one of the three available positions, our tests showed that even in the lowest setting, the overall crib height was still somewhat shallow. This might mean that parents with taller children would do better with a different crib. This crib is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) to meet the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards, however, so we know it’s quite safe. Price at time of publication: $220 The Details: Dimensions: 54 x 29.5 x 34 inches

54 x 29.5 x 34 inches Configurations: Crib, toddler bed, day bed, sofa

Crib, toddler bed, day bed, sofa Mattress Positions: 3

3 Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Materials: Wood

Wood Certifications: JPMA Certified

JPMA Certified Conversion Kit Included? No Parents

Best Design: Nestig Cloud Crib Nestig Buy on Nestig.com Why We Like It: This is a comprehensive solution that fits in both small and large spaces, and comes with almost everything you need for the life of the crib—even a mini crib mattress and both conversion kits. But Take Note: Assembly can be easy, but the instructional images are a bit small, and that can slow you down. Also, this crib has a longer ship window, so plan ahead. Let’s start by saying the Nestig Cloud Crib is one of the more expensive options from our research. However, this crib not only offers three configurations (mini crib, standard crib, and toddler bed), but it also comes with a mini crib mattress and both of the conversion kits you need. Aesthetically, it’s a gorgeous piece of furniture with rounded corners and circular rails for a very modern finish that sets it apart from many other cribs. So, when you step back and consider what you’re getting for the price, it’s fairly reasonable. When you’re ready to upgrade your baby to a standard crib, you’ll need to purchase a mattress. This crib fits standard mattresses so you’re not forced to purchase it from Nestig. Still, Nestig does offer mattresses and sheets that are compatible with both the mini and standard crib mattresses. The Cloud Crib is available in two finishes. Even if you’re not particularly handy, this crib is fairly easy to assemble—especially since it uses only one type of hardware. One drawback our tester experienced was that the instructions used small pictures, which sometimes made it difficult to immediately figure out the next steps. Another important factor to remember is that the Cloud Crib ships directly from Brazil. Depending on the finish you select, you may have to wait two to four weeks for it to arrive. This is a sturdy crib that is also portable. The Cloud Crib comes with casters, which makes this a possible bassinet you can roll into and out of your bedroom when in the mini crib format. You’ll also like that there are three supported mattress levels. For parents focused on longevity, the sustainably harvested solid Brazilian pine construction makes it possible for you to use this crib for later additions to your family. Another nice feature we liked was the 18-year limited warranty, and 60-day free trial, so you can test it before you commit. Price at time of publication: $749 The Details: Dimensions: 54 x 30.25 x 36 inches (in full crib configuration)

54 x 30.25 x 36 inches (in full crib configuration) Configurations: Mini crib, crib, toddler bed

Mini crib, crib, toddler bed Mattress Positions: 3

3 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood and eco-engineered wood

Wood and eco-engineered wood Certifications: JPMA Certified

JPMA Certified Conversion Kit Included? Yes Parents The Best Crib Mattresses for Safe, Sweet Baby Sleep

Best Durability: West Elm x PBK Mid-Century Convertible Crib Pottery Barn Kids Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: Pottery Barn Kids’ convertible crib is sturdy and has one of the lowest mattress settings to prevent your little escape artist from fleeing their bed. But Take Note: It offers only two configurations for a price that’s higher than many other options. Pottery Barn Kids is known for making sturdy furniture that’s designed to last and the Mid-Century Convertible Crib is no exception. If you’re looking for a neutral-hued crib that can anchor your nursery decor, the three available finishes and minimalist mid-century design on this pick are a great option. Durability was one of the features we loved most about this crib in testing. It’s primarily made from solid sap gum wood, which adds to its longevity. Also, the head and footboard are solid rather than slatted, making it a bit different than most cribs. While there are only two mattress heights, we noticed that the lowest setting offers more depth than most cribs. Coupled with a taller 40-inch crib height, this means that adventurous babies are less likely to climb over the sides successfully. Construction is also fairly easy, with our tester sharing that she put it together by herself. However, two sets of hands are always better, especially when trying to connect longer pieces. The only glaring drawback with Pottery Barn Kids’ Mid-Century Crib is the price. It sits on the higher end of the convertible crib price range, and for what it costs, this is a no-frills option. Although sturdy and pretty, it has only two configurations. Pay attention to which package you’re purchasing from the site, as it’s available as a crib only (for $699 at publication time) or with the toddler conversion kit for almost $200 more. Price at time of publication: $898 The Details: Dimensions: 54.5 x 30.5 x 40 inches (in full crib configuration)

54.5 x 30.5 x 40 inches (in full crib configuration) Configurations: Crib, toddler bed

Crib, toddler bed Mattress Positions: 2

2 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood and eco-engineered wood

Wood and eco-engineered wood Certifications: Fair Trade Certified

Fair Trade Certified Conversion Kit Included? Yes Parents The Best Sleep Sacks, Tested by Our Own Babies and Toddlers

Best for Small Spaces: Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Mini Crib Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Maisonette.com Why We Like It: The Gelato Crib is one of the few convertible cribs on this list that can also transform into a twin-size bed, which means you can use it for longer. But Take Note: In the mini configuration, finding a mattress that fits snugly may be more difficult, as the crib’s dimensions aren’t standard. Whether you live in a small apartment, a starter home, or simply don’t want a dedicated nursery, space might be limited in your home. Also, many parents choose to keep the crib in their bedroom for the first few months, which means you need something compact. The Babyletto Gelato Mini Crib is a solution that starts small and can eventually transform into a twin bed—which isn’t common for convertible cribs. So, if you’re looking for a one-time baby furniture purchase that lasts until your child goes to college, this is a great buy. In total, you’ll get four supported configurations. This includes the mini crib, toddler bed, daybed, and a standard twin bed. It comes in four finishes, and you can find foot replacement kits at many online retailers to change the look of your crib. The Gelato Mini Crib is also Greenguard Gold Certified and offers three mattress positions in the crib layout. Our tester loved that this was fairly easy to put together, and easy to move around the nursery in the mini crib format. Even though assembly was straightforward and leveraged illustration-only instructions, installing the mattress frame can get tricky since the image doesn’t clearly outline your next steps. In total, they put the crib together in 45 minutes, which is pretty good for DIY assembly projects. There were two main drawbacks we found in testing. First, none of the conversion kits are included so, when you’re ready to shift into any other layout, that’s a separate purchase. Additionally, finding a mini-crib mattress that fits from a retailer other than Babyletto might be a challenge. You’ll need to pay close attention to the dimensions to find a mattress that fits snugly without any gaps to meet AAP safety guidelines. Price at time of publication: starting from $299 The Details: Dimensions: 39.75 x 26 x 35 inches (in mini crib configuration)

39.75 x 26 x 35 inches (in mini crib configuration) Configurations: Mini crib, toddler bed, daybed, twin bed

Mini crib, toddler bed, daybed, twin bed Mattress Positions: 3

3 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds as a toddler bed; 500 pounds as a twin bed

50 pounds as a toddler bed; 500 pounds as a twin bed Materials: Wood and engineered wood

Wood and engineered wood Certifications: Greenguard Gold Certified

Greenguard Gold Certified Conversion Kit Included? No Parents

Best Solid Wood: Pottery Barn Kendall Crib Pottery Barn Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: It’s a sturdily built compact crib with a taller height, and relatively frustration-free assembly that takes less than half an hour. But Take Note: Given that Pottery Barn is a premium brand, the upcharge for conversion kits and limited transformations may be a deal-breaker for some. Pottery Barn Kids graces our list again, this time with a more simplified crib that promises fast assembly and plenty of finish options. The Kendall Crib comes in five finishes and is so easy to assemble that it took just 23 minutes for one person to do during testing. The solid wood construction is designed to last, so you could save this furniture for future additions to your family. If sustainability and ethics are sticking points when you shop, you’ll appreciate that this crib is made in a Fair Trade Certified facility. For safety, this pick meets all CPSC guidelines and is tested in third-party facilities. Meanwhile, the simple design should work in most homes and can serve as an anchoring piece for your decor plans. We like that the Kendall Crib has three adjustable mattress heights and a total crib height of 44 inches. This means you can easily change the mattress height to prevent little ones from escaping. In testing, we noticed a couple of logistical drawbacks. First, this bed only supports the standard crib and toddler bed layouts. Also, this it’s in median-to-splurge price range, especially if you opt for the package that includes the toddler bed conversion kit (which is about an extra $200). Price at time of publication: Starting at $599 The Details: Dimensions: 57 x 32 x 44 inches (in crib configuration)

57 x 32 x 44 inches (in crib configuration) Configurations: Crib, toddler bed

Crib, toddler bed Mattress Positions: 3

3 Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Materials: Wood

Wood Certifications: CPSC tested

CPSC tested Conversion Kit Included? No Parents

Sturdiest: Newton Austin Convertible Crib Babylist Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Newtonbaby.com Why We Like It: Durable rails instead of legs make this crib an incredibly stable choice, and it comes with minimal parts for fast assembly. But Take Note: Since the crib only has five pieces, when it’s time to adjust the mattress height, you basically have to disassemble the crib. Cribs need to be durable because you’re putting your baby in there. The last thing you want is a contraption that’s wobbly or gets banged up easily. The Newton Austin Convertible Crib is a nice Greenguard Gold certified option for parents looking for a median-priced crib that still offers a bit of longevity once their child outgrows the crib stage. One feature that stood out in testing is that the crib base relies on rails rather than separate feet. This enhances stability, and whether you’re putting your baby to bed or getting them out for a diaper change, the crib won’t shift. The Austin Crib supports three conversions: crib, toddler bed, and day bed. Another nice aspect of the Newton crib is that assembly is quick and possible with just one person. It ships with only five parts—the mattress base plus the four crib sides—and comes with all necessary hardware and tools. Our tester shared that they put the crib together in under 10 minutes and possibly could have done it in five minutes if they’d used a drill. The mattress will rest on a solid wood base, adding to its durability. However, the simplified assembly can also be a sticking point for some people. While you get three mattress positions, to adjust the height, you must completely disassemble the crib. Still, since you’ll be changing the height just a few times, this caveat shouldn’t be a deal breaker. Be aware that the conversion kit for the toddler bed is sold separately (for $99). Price at time of publication: from $450 The Details: ​​ Dimensions: 53.54 x 29.53 x 36.22 inches (in mini crib configuration)

53.54 x 29.53 x 36.22 inches (in mini crib configuration) Configurations: Crib, toddler bed, daybed

Crib, toddler bed, daybed Mattress Positions: 3

3 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood

Wood Certifications: JPMA, Greenguard Gold Certified

JPMA, Greenguard Gold Certified Conversion Kit Included? No Parents The 10 Best Baby Swings to Soothe Your Fussy Little One, Tested by Parents

Best Mini to Toddler Convertible: Nestig Wave Crib Nestig Buy on Nestig.com Why We Like It: Support for a mini-crib configuration ensures that you can use this crib whether you live in a smaller space or want to skip buying a separate bassinet. But Take Note: Assembly might take over an hour and is far from frustration-free. Additionally, the wheels might stick when switching from carpet to hard flooring. Mini-crib configurations are growing in popularity as more parents prefer to have a crib that doesn’t take up too much space and can be moved from room to room. It can also pull double duty, since it takes the place of a bassinet for your baby’s first few months. The Nestig Wave Crib supports a three-in-one expansion that shifts from a mini crib to a full crib and then to a toddler bed. This crib also comes with locking wheels that can be used for the mini and full crib configurations. The rounded corners give this a bit of an oval shape which stands out from the traditional rectangular options on the market. The Nestig Wave Crib comes in two finishes, with three mattress positions. It ships with all the necessary conversion kits and the mini crib mattress. In testing, we discovered that assembly might not be frustration-free. Our tester shared that it took them almost an hour and a half to assemble this crib. Part of the delay included hardware that was only compatible with the included tools, and pre-drilled holes that didn’t always line up perfectly. It required finessing, but eventually, they were able to put the Wave Crib together. Another feature that might be an issue, depending on your flooring, is the included wheels, which we had some trouble with when shifting from carpet to hard floors and back again. (If you plan on moving it from room to room, we just suggest waiting until your kid is not sleeping in it.) Price at time of publication: from $749 The Details: Dimensions: 53.5 x 31 x 31.5 inches (in full crib configuration)

53.5 x 31 x 31.5 inches (in full crib configuration) Configurations: Mini crib, crib, toddler bed

Mini crib, crib, toddler bed Mattress Heights: 3

3 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood

Wood Certifications: JPMA

JPMA Conversion Kit Included? Yes

Best Mini to Toddler Convertible (Runner-Up): Babyletto Yuzu 8-in-1 Convertible Crib Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: With eight configurations and four mattress height options, this is a crib that is truly designed from birth through the early preschool years. But Take Note: Although not difficult, assembly might be tedious—our tester took two hours to build the crib in the mini bassinet configuration. If you want a crib you can use from the day you welcome your bundle of joy into the world until they graduate kindergarten, the Babyletto Yuzu has eight different configurations for you. This includes the bassinet, midi crib, full-size crib, midi toddler bed, midi daybed, standard toddler bed, day bed, and junior bed (the same as the toddler but with two open sizes). More importantly, given the options, it’s in the median price range. We like that this crib offers four mattress positions and comes with all the necessary conversion kits to shift into any of the eight designs. Additionally, your initial purchase includes the bassinet and midi pad. You’ll need to purchase a crib or toddler mattress when you’re ready to shift into those formats. Like other Babyletto cribs, this one is also Greenguard Gold certified with three finishes that are made from sustainably sourced New Zealand solid pine wood with an engineered wood mattress board. During testing we realized that the assembly process was complicated. Our tester found that it took about two hours to assemble the full-size crib. Part of the delay is that you get all the necessary parts for every stage. So, you’ll need to first sort through everything to ensure you’re using the right pieces for your intended design. Additionally, don’t forget to properly tighten the frame as the full size for the crib, toddler, and daybed feature an insert in the side walls. If not tightened properly, the frame may be flimsy. Price at time of publication: from $599 The Details: Dimensions: 53.8 x 29.8 x 32.6 inches (in full crib configuration)

53.8 x 29.8 x 32.6 inches (in full crib configuration) Configurations: Bassinet, mini crib, crib, mini toddler bed, toddler bed, mini daybed, daybed, junior bed

Bassinet, mini crib, crib, mini toddler bed, toddler bed, mini daybed, daybed, junior bed Mattress Positions: 4

4 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood, engineered wood

Wood, engineered wood Certifications: GreenGuard Gold

GreenGuard Gold Conversion Kit Included? Yes Parents

Best Basic Convertible: Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: This is a reasonably priced mid-range convertible crib is sturdily built and is available in a wide variety of finishes. But Take Note: Assembly might be tedious, and adjusting the mattress height isn’t intuitive. If you want the durability and sleek design of a Babyletto crib, but feel the eight options with the Yuzu might be too much, the Hudson crib is a smart three-in-one alternative. With 10 finish choices and support for a standard crib, toddler bed, and daybed layout, this is a good option for a variety of households. Like other Babyletto cribs, this one is also Greenguard Gold certified and ships with the toddler bed conversion kit. Because this is a standard crib, you aren’t boxed into purchasing a mattress from the brand and can shop from other retailers. You’ll still get sustainably sourced New Zealand pine wood and four mattress positions. We found that similar to the Yuzu crib, the Hudson can be a bit cumbersome to assemble. Our tester shared that it took them two hours to assemble the crib because several pieces looked similar. Price at time of publication: from $599 The Details: Dimensions: 53.6 x 29.6 x 34.9 inches

53.6 x 29.6 x 34.9 inches Configurations: Crib, toddler bed, daybed

Crib, toddler bed, daybed Mattress Positions: 4

4 Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Materials: Wood, engineered wood

Wood, engineered wood Certifications: GreenGuard Gold

GreenGuard Gold Conversion Kit Included? Yes Parents