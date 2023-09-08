The Best Baby Bouncers We Tested for Happy, Busy Babies

To help you find the best baby bouncer for your family, our parenting editors tested 16 popular products in our lab to find the safest, most convenient, and best-designed options available to parents, ultimately narrowing it down to the top seven models that impressed us with their design, stability, ease of use, portability, features, and value. We also consulted experts about their tips for shopping for a safe baby bouncer that fits your needs. Additionally, we had a pediatric nurse practitioner on-site during our test to evaluate the safety features and stability of each bouncer.

In addition to being stable and secure, the best baby bouncers have smart designs that make it easier for you to juggle the demands of your infant. Whether you need a cozy lounger for your newborn, a portable feeding chair for your 4-month-old, or a distracting seat for your 6-month-old that offers gentle rocking and built-in hanging toys, a baby bouncer is basically an extra pair of hands in a small, relatively affordable package. (Most of the bouncers on our list cost less than $200).

“Bouncers are also a great way to entertain your baby in a new way,” says Laura Purdy, M.D., a family medicine physician and medical executive. “It’s a different perspective for them…[and] also a great tool to soothe a fussy baby.”

Though baby swings and playards are other safe places to put your baby down when you need a break, many parents love the convenience of baby bouncers, which take up much less space. Plus, they allow your baby to stay engaged with their surroundings, sitting at a 45-degree angle rather than staring up at the ceiling.

No matter what type of parenting style you’re planning to practice with your new baby, chances are there will come a time when you need to put your little one down somewhere safe and age-appropriate. In our test of baby bouncers, this is exactly what we looked for: products that can safely provide your baby with a developmentally appropriate place to hang out, happily bouncing away while you get things done.

That said, this is a great option for babies who prefer the feel of gentle rocking. And, we feel that it’s a stable, sturdy, and visually appealing addition to your home.

The only thing we were less than impressed by was the actual bounciness. Though the Maxi-Cosi Kori did rock quite nicely, it didn’t bounce much at all once the sandbag was placed inside it. So while we appreciate its sturdiness, the lack of bounce makes the $140 cost a little steep—if this bouncer is being sold as a two-in-one product, it should be able to do two things very well, but it really only did one (rocking).

The bouncer folds up for easy storage (yay!) and has two safe incline positions for babies. At less than 6 pounds, we were able to carry the lightweight bouncer easily with one hand, so it’s great for travel or moving in between rooms.

If you like the simplicity of the Béaba Childhome Evolux Bouncer’s design but want a product that does a little bit more, the Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-In-1 Rocker offers a similar aesthetic, but it bounces and rocks to provide an ultra-soothing experience for your baby. It’s sleek and modern-looking, yet it also has a soft, cushy seat pad with an extra insert for head support.

But Take Note: If your baby is heavy enough, the bouncer won’t actually bounce—it will only rock or stay stationary.

Although our first impression of this bouncer was that it had a little too much going on, we ended up appreciating some of the added features, like the light-up toy bar and the vibration. It’s cute, functional, and stable—and it costs a reasonable $80.

But of course, a bouncer can’t just be cute, so we had to test out its function, too. The little fox insert is plush but also removable, so once your baby grows and it’s getting in the way, you can take it out. The whole cover is washable, which is nice, but this bouncer is on the larger size: We noted that its round shape—and the lack of foldability—make this a better choice for families who have some extra space. That said, the wide, round shape also lets your baby be cradled inside, more like a bucket seat, so it also felt pretty safe and secure.

Do baby items automatically get cuter when they feature cute cartoon animals? We think so, which is why the Ingenuity InLighten Bouncer gets our pick for the cutest bouncer on the block: A soft fox insert, with its arms extended waiting for a snuggle, makes this bouncer look and feel like a super cozy spot to put your baby down.

But Take Note: It’s larger than average and doesn’t fold, so you need to have more space.

Why We Like It: Yes, it’s adorable—but it also has a lot to offer at an affordable price.

The downsides? It doesn’t fold, so traveling with it would be tough, and there’s only one incline and height included (i.e., it’s not adjustable). If your main priority is safety, followed by aesthetics, the Béaba might be the best bouncer for you—but if you want one that travels and grows with your baby, there are better choices out there.

Now, we did have some trouble putting this product together in testing, but that was partly because the manufacturer gave us a hex key when we should have just used a small screwdriver (lesson learned!). After that, our testing of the Béaba was pretty positive: It’s small space-friendly, buckles and adjusts easily, and responded well to our sandbag test thanks to its stable wooden legs.

Minimalists, rejoice: The Béaba Childhome Evolux Bouncer is a functional baby item that blends seamlessly into your home decor with its light, jersey fabric and wooden legs. Plus, it has a secret pocket on the back of the removable, machine-washable cover to stash extra diapers and wipes, making it an easy pick for the best design.

Why We Like It: It looks sleek and polished. Plus, it’s safe, convenient, and sturdy.

Because it’s battery-powered, you’ll have to stay stocked up on C batteries—and assembly for this souped-up bouncer was a little tricky, too. That said, at $55 this is a real budget-friendly steal, considering how secure the bouncer is and how much extra it has to offer.

In testing, we liked that the toys were plush and age-appropriate, and while the EZ Bouncer does vibrate, the bouncing is still manual—in other words, the motion can’t get too out of control. Since it also includes a newborn insert, very young babies can enjoy this particular bouncer. With the sandbag in the seat, this bouncer was stable, and the buckles and straps were easy to adjust. Note that this does have a three-point, rather than a five-point, harness.

If you’re looking for a bouncer that offers a little extra in the entertainment-and-distraction department, the Baby Trend EZ Bouncer includes soothing sounds, gentle vibration, and an overhead arch with hanging toys, in addition to its bouncing abilities.

But Take Note: You’ll need three C batteries to power this bouncer, and assembly is kind of a pain. It also has a three-point harness, not a five-point.

Why We Like It: It’s affordable but doesn’t skimp on the details.

One thing we want to note: During testing, we had concerns about the stability of the bouncer when it was empty, but were pleasantly surprised to find how sturdy it became after we placed our sandbag “baby” in the seat. This is worth noting, though, because a different style of BabyBjörn bouncer we also tested—the Balance Soft—had a totally unsafe, unstable design, according to our on-site nurse practitioner. We’re not sure why the Bliss performed so well where the Balance Soft failed, but if you have any concerns at all about stability, the overall design of the BabyBjörn bouncers might not be right for you.

In addition to impressing us with its simple design and ease of use (it came already assembled!), the Bouncer Bliss gets a seal of approval from Dr. Purdy, who loves how the angle and height of this bouncer allow your infant to be close to you while still freeing up your hands. Plus, once your baby ages out of the bouncer, you can flip the seat around, and the Bouncer Bliss becomes a chair for your toddler to sit in.

It couldn’t be easier to fold down the BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss and take it on the go, which is why it’s named our best portable bouncer. The bouncer flattens down to a height of just around 4 inches tall, and since it’s so lightweight, we could carry it with only one hand. The three incline levels are easy to adjust, the straps are a cinch to put together, and a durable fabric cover that lends some stability to the bouncer overall. (FYI, while the cover is machine washable, it should not be put in the dryer.)

But Take Note: The cover is machine washable but has to be air-dried.

Why We Like It: It folds down to just 4 inches tall, making it a breeze to pack away for travel.

We also like how well-suited it is for newborns. The bouncer has a five-point harness and secure buckle, while a padded newborn insert supports the head and neck of younger infants. Because the incline is easily adjustable, you can raise the Lemo up vertically to feed your baby and then lower it down when they’re just hanging out. The Lemo isn’t foldable, making it tough to travel with, but it’s lightweight, so you could carry it from room to room when switching between feeding and playing with your baby.

In testing, we noticed how slim and space-friendly this bouncer is, so it works well as a standalone bouncer or as part of the Lemo system. It also has a machine-washable cover, a major plus when it comes to using it for feeding your baby (because there will be baby puree smeared all over the bouncer…we guarantee it!).

With multiple inclines and the option to convert it into a high chair (with the additional purchase of a Cybex Lemo Chair), the Cybex Lemo Bouncer is a great way to get the benefits of a bouncer without having to purchase a separate high chair.

In the lab, we tested an older model of this bouncer, just before Cybex came out with the Lemo 2, which is 2.2 pounds lighter than the original with a wider footrest and higher weight limit, an improved restraint system, and an improved tray attachment, among other changes. The following insights relate to the first-gen version:

But Take Note: It’s not very portable, and if you want to use it as a high chair, you’ll have to buy a chair from the brand’s Lemo line.

Why We Like It: It has an upright position that’s ideal for feeding, plus the ability to be attached to other Cybex Lemo products.

Although the Ergobaby is a little more expensive than some others on this list, it has a small footprint, travels well, and safely accommodates babies of several ages. For all its value, we think it’s a good investment for parents looking for a flexible bouncer that can meet many different needs.

We also liked the three-way incline settings, which were easily adjusted via a foot pedal with a locking mechanism. The lowest, most horizontal setting seemed suitable for a very young baby, and while the harness is only a three-point design, we couldn’t see a way for a baby to lean forward and fall out of this bouncer. We loved that the bouncer was lightweight but also foldable (we could fit it under a couch!) and that the whole cover is removable for cleaning in the washing machine.

An exceptionally stable base and a comfy, adjustable seat earned the Ergobaby 3-in-1 Evolve Baby Bouncer our top spot. Right away, we noticed that the rubber grips on the bottom of the Ergobaby gave it a stability that most other bouncers didn’t have; It didn’t wobble or move at all on the floor while bouncing, and the bouncing motion itself was smooth rather than jerky.

But Take Note: It comes with a three-point harness, not the preferred five-point.

Why We Like It: With extra stability built into its base, we would feel confident putting even very young babies into this adjustable bouncer.

Other Notable Baby Bouncers

BabyBjörn Bouncer Balance Soft : As we mentioned in the review of the BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss, we’re not sure how one BabyBjörn product could be designed so well while the other was not. But, the results were quite clear: Where the Bouncer Bliss is safe and convenient, the Bouncer Balance Soft has an option for a 75-degree incline that proved unsafe in our testing, effectively throwing the sandbag out of the seat and onto the floor. Even when used as designed for older kids, this incline carried a significant tipping hazard. While the Bouncer Balance Soft seems cozy and folds down easily for portability, its instability makes it hard to recommend.

: As we mentioned in the review of the BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss, we’re not sure how one BabyBjörn product could be designed so well while the other was not. But, the results were quite clear: Where the Bouncer Bliss is safe and convenient, the Bouncer Balance Soft has an option for a 75-degree incline that proved unsafe in our testing, effectively throwing the sandbag out of the seat and onto the floor. Even when used as designed for older kids, this incline carried a significant tipping hazard. While the Bouncer Balance Soft seems cozy and folds down easily for portability, its instability makes it hard to recommend. Évolur Koko Bouncer : This lightweight bouncer is a no-frills, minimalist option, but its removable cover is spot-clean only, which is not ideal for young babies and their inevitable blow-outs and spit-up. We also think it’s a little overpriced for the fact that it’s just a chair with the ability to bounce a little.

: This lightweight bouncer is a no-frills, minimalist option, but its removable cover is spot-clean only, which is not ideal for young babies and their inevitable blow-outs and spit-up. We also think it’s a little overpriced for the fact that it’s just a chair with the ability to bounce a little. Chicco E-Motion Auto-Glider & Bouncer : We like that this sleek bouncer is suited for small spaces and is easy to clean, but we don’t think it is appropriate for newborns. It doesn’t have any straps or head supports that are designed for babies with a lack of head control, which caused concerns about the bouncer’s safety when the gliding motion was in use.

: We like that this sleek bouncer is suited for small spaces and is easy to clean, but we don’t think it is appropriate for newborns. It doesn’t have any straps or head supports that are designed for babies with a lack of head control, which caused concerns about the bouncer’s safety when the gliding motion was in use. Bloom Coco Stylewood Lounger: This was a super stable option, even when rocking, but it isn’t particularly portable—it doesn’t fold and requires a good amount of floor space, so it’s more or less limited to families with larger homes.

Our Testing Process

Our team of parenting editors evaluated 16 popular baby bouncers in our testing lab in New York City, assessing them on design, stability, ease of use, assembly, portability, ease of cleaning, and overall value. With safety being the most important factor, we used 15- and 25-pound sandbags to simulate a baby’s weight, based on each bouncer’s recommended weight limit. Throughout the test, we observed how secure the sandbag “babies” were in each bouncer, with our on-site pediatric nurse practitioner providing additional safety insights.

After assembling each product and evaluating how easy or difficult it was to put it together, we placed each bouncer on level, stable ground and checked its overall stability—if it seemed wobbly or uneven at all, we noted it. We also looked at other design features like machine-washable covers and accessories or toys.

Next, we strapped an appropriately-weighted sandbag into each bouncer. Our on-site experts checked that the bouncers seemed safe, stable, and solid once the weights had been added, and confirmed that we had positioned our sandbags in the bouncers and harnesses correctly.

We then tested each bouncer’s ability to handle motion; we simulated infant kicking and, when applicable, turned on any battery-operated movement to be sure the bouncer would remain stable and secure. If a bouncer had any kind of variable incline options, we asked our on-site nurse practitioner to assess it for safe use with young babies without much head or neck control as well as older babies who can hold their head and neck up independently.

Any bouncers that wobbled during our testing (after we had double-checked our assembly) were immediately removed from evaluation. Once the stability tests were complete, we evaluated the portability of each bouncer, including whether or not it folded for travel, if it could be easily stored in tight spaces, and how heavy it was to carry around.

Through the on-site testing process and the pre- and post-test research processes for baby bouncers, the following experts provided their expertise:

Factors to Consider

Stability and Safety: Stability and safety are the two most important things to look for in a bouncer, says Dr. Purdy. Choose a bouncer with a sturdy, strong base to support your baby, she adds, as well as one that has the necessary straps and inserts to keep your baby safely contained in the seat without falling out. Remember that even if your bouncer isn’t battery-operated, it’s designed to bounce with your baby’s movements; if a bouncer is wobbly or unsteady when empty, it may not be safe to use with a baby.

Stability and safety are the two most important things to look for in a bouncer, says Dr. Purdy. Choose a bouncer with a sturdy, strong base to support your baby, she adds, as well as one that has the necessary straps and inserts to keep your baby safely contained in the seat without falling out. Remember that even if your bouncer isn’t battery-operated, it’s designed to bounce with your baby’s movements; if a bouncer is wobbly or unsteady when empty, it may not be safe to use with a baby. Design and Features: Each family has different needs for a bouncer, so think about how you would like to use yours—that will help you determine what type of design you should choose. Some bouncers keep babies more upright, making them a good choice for feeding or distracting your child, while others are inclined more horizontally with built-in rocking motion or vibration for soothing fussy infants. Maybe you want a bouncer that literally does nothing other than bounce along with your baby’s natural movements, and that’s fine! But if you’re looking for one with some extra features, Dr. Purdy suggests a bouncer that has music, white noise, or vibration. Plus, some models, like the Baby Trend EZ Bouncer and Ingenuity InLighten Bouncer, include overhead attachments with sensory toys to keep a baby entertained.

Each family has different needs for a bouncer, so think about how you would like to use yours—that will help you determine what type of design you should choose. Some bouncers keep babies more upright, making them a good choice for feeding or distracting your child, while others are inclined more horizontally with built-in rocking motion or vibration for soothing fussy infants. Maybe you want a bouncer that literally does nothing other than bounce along with your baby’s natural movements, and that’s fine! But if you’re looking for one with some extra features, Dr. Purdy suggests a bouncer that has music, white noise, or vibration. Plus, some models, like the Baby Trend EZ Bouncer and Ingenuity InLighten Bouncer, include overhead attachments with sensory toys to keep a baby entertained. Ease of Setup and Use: If you have an infant, you’re already pretty busy, so a bouncer should be easy to assemble. It should also be washable: Even if you’re not planning on feeding your baby in the bouncer, there will almost certainly be diaper blowouts and spit-up sessions happening in there, so you should be able to strip all the fabric off your bouncer and toss it in your washing machine as often as needed.

If you have an infant, you’re already pretty busy, so a bouncer should be easy to assemble. It should also be washable: Even if you’re not planning on feeding your baby in the bouncer, there will almost certainly be diaper blowouts and spit-up sessions happening in there, so you should be able to strip all the fabric off your bouncer and toss it in your washing machine as often as needed. Portability: If you’re a traveling family, ease of transport is definitely something you should consider. “Look to see how portable they are and [if] they break down or fold easily,” says Dr. Purdy. “Some bouncers can fold completely flat and some you have to break down or completely disassemble into pieces.” And even if you don’t travel frequently, think about how easy it is to move your bouncer from one room to another, which you’ll likely want to do as you go about your day.

How to Use a Baby Bouncer Safely

Baby bouncers can be a safe place to place your baby when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions and general consumer recommendations, like the ones issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Because they are positioned at an incline, baby bouncers don’t meet the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) safe sleep guidelines and are not designed for infant sleep. They should never be used in place of a crib or bassinet for any type of sleep, warns Dr. Purdy, even though it can be tempting to leave your baby in a bouncer for a nap. Sleeping in a seated position increases the risk of infant death. To reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), put your baby to sleep on a firm, flat surface with nothing else in the crib or bassinet.

You should also never put your bouncer on an elevated surface, says Dr. Murray, who says she sees infants injured by falling off of tables and counters in these seats regularly in her role as a pediatric emergency medicine physician. Additionally, parents should avoid carrying their baby while they’re seated in the bouncer, should not leave their baby unattended in their bouncer, and should avoid using any bouncer that is damaged.

Safety Features

To be able to use a baby bouncer safely, it should have a five-point harness restraint system and be designed to sit on a flat surface without wobbling or tipping, says Dr. Murray, who adds that some three-point harnesses can still allow your baby to fall forward out of the bouncer. During our test, our on-site nurse practitioner evaluated models with a three-point harness to assess the fall risk, finding that some models seemed safe and stable, while others did not.

A bouncer should have clearly stated weight requirements, such as a minimum and maximum weight, or specify general age limits for use (like newborn to 6 months old, for example). The bouncer should also not have any sharp edges or loose parts, and there should be no exposed wiring if it’s battery-operated.

Recalls

It’s always a good idea to check product recalls before purchasing any baby gear item. You can search for the name of a product through the CPSC’s recall database or sign up to be on their email list of new recalls.

Your Questions, Answered

At what age can you put a baby in a bouncer?

It depends on the individual bouncer. Dr. Purdy says some newborns may be able to go in a bouncer if it has the right design and incline, and if it includes movement, a bouncer could be comforting for a new baby.

Some bouncers, though, are designed for older babies. Dr. Murray says you may need to wait until three or four months to put your baby in a bouncer to ensure they have good enough head control and muscle tone to hold themselves upright instead of slumping over.

The CPSC says parents should stop allowing their child to sit in a bouncer when they can sit up unassisted or when they reach the manufacturer’s maximum weight limit—whichever happens first.

How long should your baby sit in a bouncer?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that infants under 1 year old not spend more than one hour restrained in any type of sedentary device. You can certainly use a bouncer throughout the day for periods of time up to one hour, but make sure you give your baby plenty of opportunities to be in other positions, too.

The AAP recommends “tummy time” for this exact reason: lying in the same position, with part of the head pressed against a flat surface, can cause an infant’s head shape to become flattened as well.

Is a bouncer or a swing better for a newborn?

One isn’t necessarily better than the other: Both are generally safe for use with newborns (although you should always check the manufacturer’s recommended age and/or weight minimum first), so it’s up to you whether a bouncer or swing would meet your needs more.

Swings offer more movement than bouncers, so a fussy baby that needs a lot of motion-based soothing will probably like a swing more. Swings also may have a more horizontal seat that doesn’t require a newborn to have as much head and neck control.

Bouncers tend to work a little better for slightly older babies, and they don’t offer as much movement other than bouncing! But, they take up less space and are more portable, so they have a different set of benefits.

Who We Are

Sarah Bradley is a freelance health and parenting writer from Connecticut, where she lives with her husband and three sons. As a homeschooling mom who works part-time, she understands the value of shopping for parenting products that are not only safe and affordable but make family life easier. She used baby bouncers with all three of her kids and couldn’t have survived the infant years without them (see above re: being a homeschooling, part-time working mom).