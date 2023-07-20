The Best Barbiecore Home Goods, Clothes, Toys, and More at Target Right Now

It’s not exactly groundbreaking to say that you’re a Barbie fan. For decades, many of us grew up with this iconic toy telling us we could be anything, do anything, and also live a fabulous pink-themed life along the way. Like many of you, Barbie was a fixture in my childhood—or rather, Christie, because representation matters. So, when I heard that a live action Barbie movie was coming, I was psyched, and I can’t wait to take my daughter to see it.

To celebrate this iconic moment, tons of brands are dropping “Barbiecore” products. These are usually pink-hued items that go far beyond kid-focused goodies. There are even some must-haves for the adults in the room. From home goods to clothing, beauty finds and more, if you’re ready to channel your inner Barbs, Target is the destination for you. Here are some of the top pink picks you can snag online before (and after) the movie officially releases nationwide July 21.

Barbiecore Outdoor and Travel Gear

It’s still summer which means that outdoor living is still trending. From pool fun to outdoor accents that channel a cute pink theme, there are plenty of picks to create your own Barbie aesthetic. Lounge poolside with this official Barbie The Movie pool float. Or, you can set the mood with a festive pink string lights set.

Barbiecore Kitchen and Dining Ware

Food playsets are a major part of the Barbie toy universe, and that translates perfectly into the real world too. If you can’t get your day started without a good cup ‘o joe, this pink single serve coffee maker from Keurig is a nice accent for your kitchen counters. When you’re ready to make everything from smoothies to soups, the hot pink BlendJet 2 is a blender that you can take on the go thanks to a USB-C rechargeable battery.

Barbiecore Home Goods and Decor

Barbiecore is trending in a major way these days, and it’s most popular for home goods and decor. Keep this large Barbie throw blanket in the living room when you want to snuggle up for family movie night. This double heart shaped faux sheepskin rug is a great anchor for a pink-themed bedroom, or go modern with this acrylic heart box table lamp.

Barbiecore Women’s Fashion

Pink has always been in fashion, and now you can rock Barbie threads even if you’ve aged out of playing with the dolls. This official Barbie Terry Cloth Graphic Tee is a great athleisure style for lounging around the house or to run errands or go vintage with these pink Cateye Sunglasses.

Barbiecore Kids' Fashion

Of course Barbie’s fashion sense extends to the tots too. A fun tutu dress is always in style for adorable toddlers. If you’re planning ahead, stock up for back to school with this French terry sweatshirt and pants set or this three-pack of Barbie t-shirts.

Barbiecore Health and Beauty Products

If you didn’t know, there’s a whole subset of Barbie playsets dedicated to self-care, and we’re here for it. Channel your inner Barbie with this official Truly x Barbie scrub, or take a walk on the pink side with these super fun press-on nails from Olive and June. And when your busy parent life gives way to a free moment for you, this facial steamer from Conair is the perfect way to pour some energy back into yourself.

Target-Exclusive Barbie Toys

You can’t talk about Barbie and not include the actual dolls. Specifically, we found a few exclusive picks that are only available from Target. Let your child’s imagination take to the friendly skies with the Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts Travel Playset and remind little ones that their potential is limitless with this Barbie Careers Medical Doctor Playset and the Barbie Space Discovery Playset.