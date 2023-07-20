News & Trends The Best Barbiecore Home Goods, Clothes, Toys, and More at Target Right Now Transform your life into a Barbie World with these fun finds. By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 20, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland It’s not exactly groundbreaking to say that you’re a Barbie fan. For decades, many of us grew up with this iconic toy telling us we could be anything, do anything, and also live a fabulous pink-themed life along the way. Like many of you, Barbie was a fixture in my childhood—or rather, Christie, because representation matters. So, when I heard that a live action Barbie movie was coming, I was psyched, and I can’t wait to take my daughter to see it. To celebrate this iconic moment, tons of brands are dropping “Barbiecore” products. These are usually pink-hued items that go far beyond kid-focused goodies. There are even some must-haves for the adults in the room. From home goods to clothing, beauty finds and more, if you’re ready to channel your inner Barbs, Target is the destination for you. Here are some of the top pink picks you can snag online before (and after) the movie officially releases nationwide July 21. Barbiecore Outdoor and Travel Gear Target It’s still summer which means that outdoor living is still trending. From pool fun to outdoor accents that channel a cute pink theme, there are plenty of picks to create your own Barbie aesthetic. Lounge poolside with this official Barbie The Movie pool float. Or, you can set the mood with a festive pink string lights set. Barbie The Movie x Funboy Speed Boat Pool Float, $110 Minnidip Tufted Pool, $53 Open Story Hardside Medium Checked Suitcase, $110 Mareike Boehmer Simplicity Looped Vinyl Welcome Mat, $53 (originally $59) Room Essentials Outdoor/Indoor String Lights, $13 Kensington Garden Set of 2 Outdoor Rectangular Throw Pillows, $40 Northlight 10ft Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $159 (originally $188) ModernLuxe 3 PCS Hardside Spinner Luggage Set, $150 (originally $236) Barbiecore Kitchen and Dining Ware Target Food playsets are a major part of the Barbie toy universe, and that translates perfectly into the real world too. If you can’t get your day started without a good cup ‘o joe, this pink single serve coffee maker from Keurig is a nice accent for your kitchen counters. When you’re ready to make everything from smoothies to soups, the hot pink BlendJet 2 is a blender that you can take on the go thanks to a USB-C rechargeable battery. Room Essentials 10.5” Dinner Plate, $1 Thermos Kids’ 12oz Funtainer Bottle, $17 Brita Water Bottle Plastic Water Bottle with Water Filter, $20 BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $50 Dash Electric Mini Griddle, $13 Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $90 Koji Slushie Maker, $13 PowerLix Milk Frother, $19 (originally $26) Brentwood Mini Cupcake Maker, $45 (originally $65) Great Northern Popcorn and Cotton Candy Countertop Machine, $56 (originally $72) Barbiecore Home Goods and Decor Target Barbiecore is trending in a major way these days, and it’s most popular for home goods and decor. Keep this large Barbie throw blanket in the living room when you want to snuggle up for family movie night. This double heart shaped faux sheepskin rug is a great anchor for a pink-themed bedroom, or go modern with this acrylic heart box table lamp. 40” x 60” Barbie Throw, $30 Farmlyn Creek 3-Pack Cotton Woven Storage Baskets, $23 (originally $33) 23.5” Victoria Round Wall Mirror, $42 21” Monaco Avenue Modern Leather Table Lamps, $70 Juvale Rose Gold Acrylic Letter Tray, $26 (originally $37) Northlight 11.5” Multi-Sized Puzzle Collage Picture Frame, $14 (originally $16) Girl Gang Contemporary LED Light Box, $45 mDesign Plastic Glasses Storage Organizer Box, $21 Makeup Wall Art, Set of 3, $30 Threshold Chenille Square Throw Pillows, $16 (originally $20) Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp, $16 Iridescent Heart Acrylic Box Table Lamp, $30 PiccoCasa Double Heart Shaped Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $51 (originally $68) Barbiecore Women’s Fashion Target Pink has always been in fashion, and now you can rock Barbie threads even if you’ve aged out of playing with the dolls. This official Barbie Terry Cloth Graphic Tee is a great athleisure style for lounging around the house or to run errands or go vintage with these pink Cateye Sunglasses. Wild Fable Milky Plastic Cateye Sunglasses, $12 A New Day Straw Chain Shoulder Handbag, $35 Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Fit & Flare Mini Skater Dress, $25 Barbie Terry Cloth Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, $17 Los Angeles Tennis Barbie Short Sleeve Ringer Graphic T-Shirt, $15 Shades of Barbie Graphic Tank Top, $15 Malibu Barbie Cropped Graphic Tank Top, $8 Barbiecore Kids' Fashion Target Of course Barbie’s fashion sense extends to the tots too. A fun tutu dress is always in style for adorable toddlers. If you’re planning ahead, stock up for back to school with this French terry sweatshirt and pants set or this three-pack of Barbie t-shirts. Barbie Girls 3 Pack T-Shirts Little Kid to Big Kid, $30 Toddler Girls’ Barbie Tutu Dress, $17 Toddler Girls’ Barbie Printed Tutu Dress, $15 (originally $18) Girls’ Barbie Organza Puff Dress, $18 Barbie Girls French Terry Sweatshirt and Pants Set, $40 Toddler Girls’ Barbie Striped Top and Bottom Set, $15 Girls’ Barbie Dress, $15 Barbiecore Health and Beauty Products Target If you didn’t know, there’s a whole subset of Barbie playsets dedicated to self-care, and we’re here for it. Channel your inner Barbie with this official Truly x Barbie scrub, or take a walk on the pink side with these super fun press-on nails from Olive and June. And when your busy parent life gives way to a free moment for you, this facial steamer from Conair is the perfect way to pour some energy back into yourself. Truly x Barbie Smooth Scrub, $35 Nyx Professional Makeup Butter Lip Gloss, $6 Truly x Barbie Body Serum, $35 Olive & June Press-On Nails, $10 Mei Apothecary Mini Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Massage Tool, $8 Sonia Kashuk Rose Quartz Roller, $15 Spa Sciences Nova Sonic Facial Brush, $39 MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Cloth Set, $20 Spa Sciences Nuri LED Thermal Facial Skincare & Mask Infuser System, $30 True Glow by Conair Warm Steam Facial Sauna Steamer, $33 Target-Exclusive Barbie Toys Target You can’t talk about Barbie and not include the actual dolls. Specifically, we found a few exclusive picks that are only available from Target. Let your child’s imagination take to the friendly skies with the Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts Travel Playset and remind little ones that their potential is limitless with this Barbie Careers Medical Doctor Playset and the Barbie Space Discovery Playset. Barbie Fizzy Bath Blond Doll and Playset, $20 Barbie Rainbow Potty Unicorn Playset, $34 Barbie You Can Be Anything Coffee Shop Playset, $29 Barbie Chelsea Dreamtopia Water Lagoon Playset, $34 Barbie Mani/Pedi Spa Playset, $20 Barbie Vacation House Playset, $115 Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts Travel Playset, $23 Barbie Face Mask Spa Day Playset, $34 Barbie Team Stacie Doll Gymnastics Playset, $23 Barbie Team Stacie Puppies Playset, $23 Barbie Careers Medical Doctor Playset, $34 Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts Hair Playset, $34 Barbie Space Discovery Playset, $55 Barbie Chelsea Winter Skier Doll, $11 Barbie Airplane Adventures Playset, $85 Barbie Walk and Potty Pup Doll and Playset, $23 Barbie Made to Move Doll, $17 Shop More Deals from Parents The Best Deals for Parents at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on Brands LIke Le Creuset, UppaBaby, Barefoot Dreams, and More I Take My Toddler Camping All the Time—Here Are My Must-Packs for Any Family Camping Trip The 23 Best Backpacks Our Kids Tested Over Months of Uphill Walks to School Was this page helpful? 