Barbie and Black Girls: It's Complicated

There are few toys as iconic as Barbie. When Barbie was released in 1959, the doll ushered in a new era of play for children. Barbie came to represent a woman who could have it all: any career she wanted, any outfit she wanted, a convertible pink car, a fancy "Dreamhouse." The new blockbuster Barbie film plays on that—at least initially—framing Barbie as a feminist icon who can have what she wants, earn what she wants, work where she wants, and do what she wants. She owns her own home, her own car, and is her own person.

Yet for Black girls, the relationship with Barbie—at least initially—was complicated.

The modern Barbie we know and appreciate did not start out as inclusive as the new film featuring her is. While the film plays on the diversity of Barbie, especially in the now-viral snippet of all of the “Barbies” of all different sizes, shapes, and shades greeting each other, it took Mattel over twenty years to even release a Black version of Barbie.

The truth was there was only one Barbie and Barbie did not look like anyone. She was an amalgamation of everything popular culture of the time told women to be: tall, thin with a tiny waist, looking through bright blue eyes, and body proportions that were so wildly unrealistic, she would not be able to stand—let alone function—in the world in which she’s become an icon. This unrealistic, unattainable symbol of female perfection has had negative impacts on the very girls playing with her. Researchers found that girls between 6 and 8 years old who played with older versions of the doll expressed negative feelings about their own bodies.

Barbie did not look like anyone, yet it seemed like everyone wanted to look like her. But going beyond her body shape, Barbie simply did not represent Black girls. Her body type was not only physically unattainable but, even more insidious, Barbie, the epitome of femininity, could not even be found in Black girls' skin colors. The message for Black girls was that they couldn't be feminine or feminist By simply being unavailable, the statement Barbie, a symbol of beauty and access, said to little Black girls of the time that they were locked out of both.

Getty Images/MARK RALSTON

That is not to say that there were no Black Barbie—adjacent dolls. There were Black dolls released by Mattel early on. One of the earliest dolls from Mattel was “Colored Francie" released 8 years after Barbie. Francie was only a few shades darker than Barbie and was cast from the exact same mold as Barbie. Francie’s features were deemed “not realistic enough” to be deemed the first Black Mattel doll.

The following year, in 1968, Christie debuted. Christie was released during a tumultuous year in the Civil Rights Movement. 1968 was the same year the nation was rocked by the brutal murder of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and President Lyndon Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act into law. After critics voiced their displeasure with Mattel for not having a “real” Black Barbie, Mattel released Christie: a doll with a short haircut and a fuller nose than her predecessor.

In 1969, Mattel released Julia, a doll based on the groundbreaking television show of the same name, Julia, played by Diahann Carol.

In 1975, Cara, another doll with multiple versions, was released as another friend to Barbie in her expanding universe.

But all of these dolls, while representative in their own way, were not Barbie. They were their own separate entities. They had their own stories, their own design, and their own careers, separate and apart from Barbie. Barbie was centered. As good as the previous dolls were, they were still supporting characters in Barbie's story.

The shift came in 1980 when the very first Black Barbie was released. Her bright red dress and bold accessories announced that she had finally arrived in a look designed by Louvenia (Kitty) Black Perkins. Her box was emblazoned with the slogan, "She’s black! She’s beautiful! She’s dynamite!" Critics pointed out that the same problems persisted in the Black version, too. She had the same unattainable body but for Black girls who craved the Barbie lifestyle, the 1980’s Black version, and the iterations after, were the representation they craved.

Getty Images/The Washington Post.

Barbie for Black girls shifted from the unattainable ideals of society personified to a powerful statement of inclusion. Black women call themselves Barbie as the ultimate beauty brag. Black girls showed off their big collections of dolls. Black parents went out of their way to find Barbies to grow their children’s collections. Black Barbie’s pajamas and sheet sets became difficult to find, and who has not seen the Black Barbie ballgown cakes during birthday parties?



Barbie became a symbol of upward mobility, of independence, but also of softness—a softness not often afforded to Black women. Being a "Black Barbie" means Black women can unhook the cape of the “strong Black woman” stereotype and embrace their “soft-life” era without losing their power. They can be anything that they want while being exactly who they are.



So it makes perfect sense that at the release of the new Barbie movie, Black women would dress up in pink, hold Barbie-inspired parties, and rap and sing along to the new music for the movie. They, too, are feminine, feminist, and iconic.

The journey from the exclusivity of not a single Black Barbie present to watching Issa Rae play President Barbie is not one that should be overlooked. Barbie has evolved beyond the singular shape, shade, and size to now include a rainbow of hues and vitiligo, various hair textures and lengths, and even braids and cornrows. The doll also honors historic figures with Barbies of their own like Ida B. Wells, Bessie Coleman, and Madam C.J. Walker.

Black children (and adults) are finding themselves in these toys, seeing their aspirations as tangible, their features as beautiful. Finally, Barbieland is big enough for anyone of any hue and culture to belong.