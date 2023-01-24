Banana Republic Baby Has an Epic Winter Sale on Heirloom Pieces

The deals—and clothes—are too good to be missed.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on January 24, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Banana Republic Baby Winter Sale Tout
Photo:

Banana Republic

ICYMI, Banana Republic now has a baby line—and it is GOOD. Think heirloom quality pieces and timeless designs. And thanks to their current massive winter sale that includes an extra 30% off sale prices at checkout, the deals are too good to pass up. So whether you're stocking up for a baby on the way, refreshing your little one's wardrobe, or want to have some baby shower gifts handy, you won't want to miss these steeply discounted and swoon-worthy baby items. Here are just a few of our favorite picks, but hurry, pieces are selling out fast!

(Note: all prices below reflect the additional 30% off taken at checkout.)

Cable Knit Cardigan

Cable Knit Cardigan

Banana Republic

Made with super soft organic cotton, this is one knit cardigan that's perfect for some parent matching if that's your jam. It's the perfect accessory to make any baby outfit instantly vintage chic.

To buy: Cable Knit Cardigan $22.38 (was $85); bananarepublic.com

Baby Aviator Hat

Aviator Hat

Banana Republic

What is sweeter than this mini aviator hat? It's crafted out of a soft cotton-linen blend and the inside is quilted to ensure the baby's head stays nice a cozy.

To buy: Aviator Hat, $15.38 (was $45); bananarepublic.com

Quilted Barn Jacket

Quilted Barn Jacket

Banana Republic

This is one of those baby clothes we wish came in adult sizes. This sweet quilted jacket is the perfect winter and spring layering piece to keep little bodies warm.

To buy: Quilted Barn Jacket $37.97 (was $95); bananarepublic.com

Ramie Eyelet Blouse

Ramie Eyelet Blouse

Banana Republic

From the sweet eyelet fabric to the intricate details on the collar and sleeves, this is an heirloom-worthy piece that will also be a sure bet for any upcoming family photos.

To buy: Ramie Eyelet Blouse $25.97 (was $75); bananarepublic.com

Quilted Bubble Romper

Quilted Bubble Romper

Banana Republic

This unisex romper would make the best baby shower gift , and thanks to hidden snaps, diaper changes couldn't be easier.

To buy: Quilted Bubble Romper $34.28 (was $110); bananarepublic.com

Reversible Plaid Vest

Reversible Plaid Vest

Banana Republic

We love a good two-for-one clothing item, and in this case, both sides happen to be adorable. Whether it's sherpa with corduroy trim, or classic red plaid, you really can't go wrong.

To buy: Reversible Plaid Vest $48.97 (was $130); bananarepublic.com

Ramie Dress

Ramie Dress

Banana Republic

Lest you think all of the sale stuff was winter stuff, have no fear. There's also adorable baby clothes that just scream spring break and summer vacation, like this vintage luggage tag-inspired pleated dress that's almost $70 off!

To buy: Ramie Dress $16.78 (was $85); bananarepublic.com

Linen Romper

Linen Romper

Banana Republic

This safari-inspired linen romper has an elastic waist and actual pockets. It also has hidden snaps at the bottom for seamless diaper changes. And, yes, it's machine washable.

To buy: Linen Romper $16.78 (was $85); bananarepublic.com

Linen Top and Bubble Shorts Set

Linen Top Bubble Shorts Set

Banana Republic

The perfect outfit for lounging by the ocean, this gorgeous set is made out of real linen keeping baby nice and cool—and it's over $77 off!

To buy: Linen Top and Bubble Shorts Set $17.48 (was $95); bananrepublic.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
old navy long weekend sale on winter clothes for kids tout
Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks
The North Face bear outerwear
The North Face Baby Bear Hoodie Is 30% Off Right Now and OMG, It's So Cute
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Target's After Christmas Sale Tout
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents
Hanna Andersson PJ Sale
Blake Lively’s Festive Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now
Best Deals for Parents at Nordstrom Tout
The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale
Baby Wrapped in Blanket
The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents
Maternity Softspun Jumpsuit
15 Maternity Jumpsuits and Rompers That Accommodate Bumps (and Wallets) of Every Size
An image of wrapped gifts.
24 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2022
group of kids with arm up ready for school
The Parents Guide to Shopping Secondhand
happy father lifting baby in bed dog
Parents' Best Baby Gear of 2022
Buckle Me baby coats
Baby Winter Clothes: What Should My Child Wear to Fight the Chill?
FamilyFun's 2013 Toy of the Year Awards
FamilyFun's 2013 Toy of the Year Awards
Vacation Spots Joshua Tree National Park
26 Vacation Spots for Families With Big Kids
Hanukkah Book Sale tout
Take Advantage of Amazon's Last-Minute Hanukkah Book Sale & Stock Up for All 8 Nights