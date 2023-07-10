10 Back-to-School Style Trends for Kids This Fall

Three and a half years after a global pandemic gripped parents and caregivers around the world, it finally feels OK to get back to normal. The “freedom” vibe adults and kids are currently feeling is on display in the way families travel, hang out, and dress their children. That includes dressing to go back to school.

Much like their adult counterparts, kids are attending parties and other gatherings once again—and they're dressing for the occasion. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global kids' apparel market is projected to grow from $187 billion in 2022 to $296 billion by 2029, propelled mostly by the need for people to see each other once again.

“For [the] past 20 years, especially 10 years, the trends have changed tremendously as kids mature earlier,” says Rebeca Butman, a children’s clothing stylist and owner of Le Petit Kids, a designer children’s clothing store in New York City. “Kids were wearing more traditional clothing, with cute patterns and looser styles in dresses and pants."

Athleisure is very popular among kids, depending on their school's dress code, but Butman says there's been a shift in focus to a more streetwear look. "During [the] pandemic we were only selling athletic and sportswear, as there were no events or special occasions," she explains. "And while the demand for nicer clothes has come back, [demand for athleisure] has definitely carried over to post-pandemic trends.”

Information is moving at lightning speed these days which also means trends, specifically for children’s clothing, move at the same rate. But keeping up with fast-moving change doesn’t have to break the bank. Look for clothing that has staying power—for example, a trend that’s been popular for more than five years. That way, siblings can still look stylish in hand-me-downs that will still feel fresh. Because while transitioning to a new school year can be hard—getting dressed doesn’t have to be!

Color Takes Center Stage

Olga Siletskaya / Getty Images

Reminiscent of an 80’s punk revival, color still remains popular, “Color is and has always been EVERYTHING in the kid’s industry. For [back to school], there are two distinctive color directions to look for—80’s punk/grunge (pink hues, acid yellow + greens, flaming orange) and heritage classics (rich crimson reds, grapey-purples, grass-greens)” says Leslie Ghize, the executive vice president of Coller Davis & Co. and Doneger TOBE, a New York City-based fashion insights and forecasting group.

Silver and metallic trends are trickling down, as well as color blocking. In addition, Doneger TOBE color theorists also anticipate a movement of beautiful, sophisticated colors on kids again (once we ride out everyone’s Barbiecore obsession, which has been especially strong for kids).

“Kids felt the brunt of lockdowns and color reflects their need for connection, socialization, and happiness,” adds Ghize.

Clothing That Takes Cues From Parents

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Sartorial mini-mes are adorable. Lucky for all of us, children’s clothes are starting to mirror their parents' and caregivers' styles, including denim, perforated fabrics, and a mix of bold two-toned prints. For example, mixing classic silhouettes—think blue blazers, turtle necks, and pinafores—with a punk/grunge influence will be a staple in the halls this school year. Grown-up and grunge? We're all about it.

Gender Lines Are Blurred

Valentina Barreto/Stocksy

For decades, there has been a separation between boys' and girls' clothing (via style or color). These lines are getting more blurred, with strong demand in categories like denim and athleisure. A study from Mintel states 20% of parents in the U.S. support the trend toward gender-neutral clothing.

Demand is rising, in part because gender-ambiguous clothing makes sharing hand-me-downs easier. Gender-neutral clothes are easy to pass down to younger siblings, saving caregivers thousands of dollars in clothing expenses.

But perhaps even more important is the need for gender-neutral clothing as children discover their own identity, which isn't always their sex assigned at birth.

Organic Material Still Tops Must-Have Lists

Gabrielle Lutze / Stocksy

Here’s a fun fact: the United States sends 21 billion pounds of clothing to landfills every year. With so much discussion on sustainability, parents are looking to purchase clothing in organic cotton or upcycled materials.

“Most European brands are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and ethically produced, due to the benefits and tax breaks of their country,” says Butman.” There is a higher cost to these pieces, but it helps to sell the item if [customers] know it's good untreated cotton.”

Emphasis on 'Party' Clothes

Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images

While there will always be a need for athleisure, party clothes are in high demand as invites go out between school friends and kids gather in social settings. Goodbye, Zoom birthdays—the return of parties at outside venues is here!

Well-tailored dresses made of sumptuous velvets and taffeta, sweaters with sequin detailing, and socks or tights with embellishments in various colors will take center stage. Materials like tweed, twill, and corduroy in pants and sport coats will also be top sellers.

Not ready to purchase footwear to go with all the new fancy clothes? No worries! Casual footwear in sustainable material and in deep brown, purples, and navy colors can serve double duty!

Northern Lights: Comfy and Warm

Jakob Lagerstedt / Stocksy

"Designers are finally realizing there is more to inspiration than New York City,” says Ghize. Clothing inspired by the mountains of Montana and the Pacific Northwest including oversized sweaters, faux fur jackets, and lined boots are what’s on deck for winter. Think mix-match patterns and casual without looking sloppy.

Ruffles Return

annie morris / Getty Images

It seems like this would be a given, but ruffles on dresses, sweatshirts, jackets, and shirts are taking cues from adult counterpart Victorian-era trends from shows like Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton, and Gilded Age.

“There is a long-arching romantic trend that has been happening in women’s wear and trickling down to girls,” says Ghize. “This includes Regency-era inspired fashion, ballet-core, and the return of the prairie dress. Soft details like ruffles will continue in a tailored, traditional way. But it’s safe to say that she loves ruffles, even when it’s not a trend. It’s all about the twirly-girlie factor.”

Clothing That Doesn't Have a Season

Sweenshots & Shaymone / Stocksy

We're talking about sleeveless dresses that can be layered with a long sleeve shirt, but then worn by themselves for warmer months, or tees with less seasonal graphics so that they can be worn all year long. Headwinds from a pending economic recession are impacting the wallets of caregivers and we are seeing grown-ups wanting their dollars to be stretched further.

Accessibility in Clothing

Maria Symchych-Navrotska / Getty Images

It took a minute, but children’s wear designers are finally creating pieces that everyone can wear confidently and put on independently. Pieces are incorporating new technology such as the BOA dialed-in to fit precision closures for sneakers as well as slip-on sneakers for those with limited hand mobility.

In addition, magnetic snaps on dresses, shirts, and pants are becoming the rule, not the exception. What’s more, clothes will have a variety of material choices for kids who may have sensory issues. More choices are always a good thing when it comes to accessible clothing!

Nostalgia/Vintage is Back

Oksana Klymenko / Getty Images

Grown-ups always love to see themselves in their kids, so look for throwback graphics to the late 90s and early aughts on simple, season-less clothing. “Vintage rock tees tend to be more of the gifty item, like large bold prints—planets, cars, futuristic prints, and designs," says Butman. "Dark tie-dye is still in and oversized hoodies in solid colors are very popular.”

