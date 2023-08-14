I’m a Mom of 5—Here’s What I’m Buying to Keep My Family Organized This Back-to-School Season

Back-to-school season is coming, and as a mom of five, I am both rejoicing (sorry, not sorry) and dreading the inevitable chaos that is about to hit my home. Sports, after-school events, staggered drop-off and pickup times, and endless forms to sign mean it’s time for me to get organized for the onslaught.

I know no system or product will ever be the perfect solution, but this fall, I’m giving it my best shot. I’m purchasing everything from new ways to keep my car clean to ready-made breakfast solutions to smart speakers that can help me (finally) keep the grocery list updated. Plus, I’m saving myself the headache of searching the school for my kid’s missing lunch box or paying for an overdue library book with solutions like location trackers, color-coded labels, and personalizable baskets.

For the Home

OK, let’s start in the home. I’m planning on getting organized with smart speakers that let me call my partner or add grocery list items from any room of the house, a veggie chopper to make meals easier, and a bath mat that dries instantly to cut down on the amount of water my kids spill all over the floor with every shower.

An Echo home system

Amazon

I spend half of my life calling my kids down to dinner and trying to keep up with grocery store requests—but an Echo smart speaker system takes care of both. By placing one in each room and the kitchen, my entire family can add items to the grocery list with just their voice, and when I’m out, I can even call home and reach the kids who don’t have a phone or aren’t allowed to have their phones in their rooms. Genius.



To buy: Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker $25 (was $40); amazon.com

A chopper tool for meal prep

Amazon

One of my major goals for this year is to simplify mealtime. I admit that I hate cooking, and with sports evenings taking up so much time, cooking is even more challenging. So, I’m focusing on ways to simplify meal time but still provide my family with somewhat nutritious and balanced meals.



In addition to subscribing to a meal delivery kit for one night a week to take dinner off my plate, I’ve also purchased a few meal prep items, like this chopper with 48,282 5-star ratings that I’ve been coveting for a while. It has four stainless steel attachments, so you can do everything from julienning carrots to dicing onions.

To buy: Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper $25 with on-site coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Amazon subscriptions to everything

Amazon

I’ve long been a fan of Amazon Subscribe & Save because it lets me set auto-deliveries of all the household items we need on a regular basis. You can choose your delivery window, such as every month, three months, or six months—and as a major bonus, subscribing saves you money, too.



I did an assessment of our current subscriptions and added some fresh new items for fall, including monthly deliveries of toothpaste, Clorox wipes, garbage bags, toilet paper, deodorant, and shampoo and conditioner sets.

A bath mat for all those after-school showers

Amazon

In the mom version of “TikTok made me do it,” I saw this bath mat on TikTok and was immediately intrigued by its promise of instant drying power. With seven people in our house—including five student-athletes—fall will hold a lot of showering in our house. And for some reason, the concept of keeping the shower curtain in the shower or drying off before stepping on the floor continues to elude my children. So, a super-absorbent bath mat to the rescue it is.



To buy: Sutera Stone Bath Mat $60 (was $70); amazon.com

A returns bin

Amazon

My house is constantly overflowing with library books to take back and Amazon purchases to return, so these two baskets with chalkboard labels are perfect to keep the clutter under wraps. You can label one as “returns” and one as “books.” And since there are a few colors to choose from, you can match them with your home decor.



To buy: Outbros Storage Baskets $34; amazon.com

For the Car

Next up is the car, where I spend 99.99% of my time. I’m getting ahead of the busy sports seasons by adding a giant water cooler in the car to keep everyone hydrated, buying some sticky cleaning stuff that's all over TikTok to make my cupholders sparkling clean, and stashing a purse pouch in my vehicle for easy transports between cars and bags.

A water cooler for the car

Amazon

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had kids gasping for thirst at a sporting event—both spectators and athletes alike. I know we will be spending a lot of time at the fields, so I bought this huge 5-gallon Igloo water cooler to keep in my SUV. Kids can freely refill their water bottles and I no longer have to nag anyone to fill their bottles before we leave the house. Plus, the flat lid can double as a seat in a pinch.



To buy: Igloo Water Cooler $40; amazon.com

A purse pouch

Amazon

If you haven’t heard of a purse pouch yet, the concept is simple: It’s basically a bag within your bag. You place all of your daily essentials, like keys, ID, and lip balm, in your purse pouch so you can easily move it to whatever bag or purse you’re carrying for the day or night.



A purse pouch can also be helpful if you have to switch vehicles often with your partner, co-parent, or another family member because you can easily switch essential items from car to car, all in one fell swoop.

To buy: Gepehoho Small Pouches $7 (was $8); amazon.com

That sticky stuff for cleaning your car

Amazon

You know those impossible-to-reach spots in your car cupholders that inevitably get filled with dirt, crumbs, and that stray penny you don’t even want to touch? This sticky tack helps remove it all effortlessly.

To buy: Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7 (was $13); amazon.com

Floor mats for the car

Amazon

Maybe the rest of the world has been aware that you could buy full-coverage floor mats for your car on Amazon for a while now, but I’m new to the game, and I’m still amazed this product exists for less than what one car detailing would cost me. I regularly pull these game-changing mats out of the car completely, hose them down, and put them right back in, especially given the mess from outdoor fall sports.



To buy: Motor Trend Rubber Floor Mats $35 (was $40); amazon.com

Car vacuum

Amazon

All those snacks on the go equal a lot of crumbs in tow, but I’ve learned from savvier parents than I that a car vacuum is the way to go. This small Black + Decker hand vac is battery-powered and comes with a crevice tool and anti-tangle tool, which is handy if your pets frequently tag along for a ride.



To buy: Black + Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum $85 (was $100); amazon.com

Charging cord organizers

Amazon

Five kids, two adults, and endless devices equal a jumble of cords that make me want to throw everything away. Maybe it’s a battle I will die fighting, but I can at least go out fighting with these charging cord organizers. You can write on the color-coded labels to further distinguish them, so you’ll never confuse the Wi-Fi router and modem again.



To buy: Wrap-It Cable Labels, 36-Pack $15 (was $20); amazon.com

For the kids

Aside from the typical back-to-school shopping, there are a few other purchases I’m hoping will make our lives run a little more smoothly, such as packing pods for my kids on travel sports teams, shoes that don’t require laces to tie, and the TikTok-famous anti-crush snack packs.

Slip-on sneakers for everyone

Amazon

My favorite slip-on sneakers are on major sale right now, and I’m definitely picking up a pair for myself. I’m also picking up pairs for my kids—no more laces is a beautiful thing! They come in dozens of colors, so there are picks for parents who prefer neutrals and for teens with a flare for rainbows or animal prints.



To buy: Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe starting at $24 (was $70); amazon.com

A mini Stanley cup

Amazon

I am a Stanley devotee—I love how much water the viral cup holds and that I can take it anywhere. Recently, I decided to get my younger children their own mini Stanley water bottles with a carrying handle. They’re not that more expensive than what I spent on cheaper kids’ bottles that inevitably broke, and I love that they come with a no-spill spout, flat top, and convenient carrying handle to throw in a bag and go.



As a parent, I appreciate that they’re BPA-free and safe for the dishwasher, so I can easily clean them after sports practice and have them ready before school dropoff the next morning.

To buy: Stanley 20-Ounce Bottle with Handle $30; amazon.com

Name labels

Amazon

Those pricey Stanley water bottles also necessitate the purchase of these name labels to ensure that they don’t get lost in the crowd. You can also use the labels for other school supplies like pencil boxes, backpacks, and lunch boxes. Since the labels have borders in a rainbow of colors, I can assign a color to each kid to keep their belongings straight, too.



To buy: Lil’ Labels Removable Write-On Labels $14; amazon.com

Lice spray, just in case

Amazon

Our family went through its first bout of lice over the summer, and while I am here to reassure you that lice wasn’t actually as terrifying as I always feared, it’s also not an experience I care to repeat. To to help ward off any invasions of the little critters again, I did pick up some lice spray to use on my daughters’ hair for school. It can’t hurt, right?



To buy: Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Spray $12 (was $20); amazon.com

Anti-crush snack packs

Amazon

You’ve probably seen the social media parenting hack of placing easily-crushable snacks in a hard plastic container to prevent them from getting squashed—it’s one of those hacks that is so simple you wonder how you haven’t thought of it before. And yet, I definitely had not, so I picked up a few of these slim plastic containers for carting Cheez-Its to field trips, practices, and lunchtime.



To buy: Goodma 8-Piece Rectangle Container $15; amazon.com

Packing pods for weekend tournaments

Amazon

After a weekend away with the kids in which I tried to “pack light,” I now have my eye on these packing cubes that also come with a separate bag for a pair of shoes or dirty laundry. Plus, the material wipes down easily, which is a must for getting rid of that sweaty stench.



To buy: Shacke Pak Packing Cubes, 5-Set $22; amazon.com

For me

One of my personal goals for the fall is upping my protein game, which is why I’m loving these ready-to-drink protein shakes (chocolate is my favorite!) and protein breakfast bars I can get shipped straight from Amazon. I’m also trying to lighten my morning routine with an easy-wear jumpsuit and $10 setting spray so when I finally make the effort to wear makeup, it actually stays on.

Ready-to-drink protein shakes

Amazon

I’ve come to rely heavily on ready-to-drink protein shakes because they’re just so darn convenient. I love having them on hand to stay fueled in the afternoons, when I’m spending an hour in the car for school pickups and practices.



If I somehow manage to have extra time, I use the ready-drink options as a smoothie base and add in even more protein-rich ingredients, like Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and chia seeds. I love the taste of the Premier Protein brand and appreciate that you can subscribe to them on Amazon so they arrive at your house monthly.

To buy: Premier Protein 12-Count Ready-Drink Shakes $28; amazon.com

Kind protein breakfast bars

Amazon

In my effort to add more protein to my diet, I’ve also been experimenting with breakfast bars that I can grab and eat with my morning coffee. So far, this Kind breakfast bar filled with oats, dark chocolate, and 8 grams of protein has been my favorite. You can also choose different flavors like almond butter or banana.



To buy: Kind Breakfast Bars $5; amazon.com

Paper wall calendar

Amazon

I’ve tried just about every calendar system under the sun for my family management, and I always come back to the tried and true paper calendar to keep in the kitchen. They’re just much easier to edit as busy schedules change or last-minute playdates pop up. Personally, I organize kids’ activities and sports through a calendar app, then post a paper calendar in the kitchen for an easy visual the whole family can check or add to.



To buy: Youthamazing Magnetic 2023-2024 Wall Calendar $10 (was $11); amazon.com

An easy-breezy jumpsuit

Amazon

My only goal for the school year is to find any way I can to feel like I’m wearing pajamas all day long, and I’m expecting this outfit will help me accomplish that goal in style. I’m picturing myself wearing this in the fall while wrapped in my chunky cottage core sweater, and I can’t wait.



To buy: Infinity Palazzo Jumpsuit $40 (was $58); amazon.com

Rocking chairs for the sports games

Amazon

I’ve long envied parents who have rocked in these uber-comfortable rocking chairs on the sidelines. I’ve finally decided that this is my year to join their ranks and watch my kids’ games in comfort. And it’s my lucky day, because this model also happens to be on sale and includes a cup holder.



To buy: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker, $70 (was $75); amazon.com

AirTags for lost keys and wallets

Amazon

This one isn’t exactly for me, but it will save me a world of inconvenience because in my family, Mom has the magic touch for locating everyone’s lost items. Every morning is spent in a rushed hunt for my husband’s keys, phone, and wallet, despite me buying him a dedicated tray for his items. This year is the year I finally give us all the gift of leisurely mornings by ensuring he can never lose his keys or wallet again.



Simply slip an AirTag in the item you want to track, and you can locate it via the Find My app on any paired Apple device. These will come in handy when my kids inevitably misplace a gym bag or backpack, too.

To buy: Apple AirTags $29; amazon.com

Setting spray for makeup that actually lasts

Amazon

My beauty influencer sister recommends this setting spray for those on a budget who still want a setting spray that works. She also claims it’s lightweight with a very fine mist, so it’s still a great pick if you don’t like wearing a full face of products.



To buy: e.l.f Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Spray $10; amazon.com