Raising Twins

Even the most prepared and experienced parent may not know exactly how to raise twins. Here we'll teach you what you need to know about raising twins.

Most Recent

The Beautiful, Viral Image of Biracial Rainbow Baby Twins You Must See Now
There's so much beauty and meaning in just one photograph of biracial twin baby girls Kalani and Jarani Dean, whose big brother died too soon.
The Bittersweet Story Behind This Photo of Baby Twins Holding Hands
The photo of newborn twin brothers Lucas and Cooper Keen holding hands has gone viral, but there's more to their story.
This Woman Made Medical History By Getting Pregnant When She Was Already 10 Days Pregnant
The condition is called superfetation, and it's so rare, her doctor had to Google it!
Daylight Saving Time Gives Twins a Unique Quandary About Who's Older
Which twin do you think is older?
Mom Sets World Record for Running Half Marathon While Pushing Triplets in Stroller
All hail this amazing running mom!
Watch: Twin Finds Out She's 1 Minute Younger and Can't Handle the Truth
Finding out they aren't 100 percent identical is just too much to take for these toddler twins.
Advertisement

More Raising Twins

This Mom Just Gave Birth to Her Third Set of Twins in 26 Months—Naturally!
"I was completely unprepared," said the mom, who recently started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for baby supplies.
Raising Quintuplets May Not Be Serene, But Their Baby Photos Are!
Photographer Erin Elizabeth Hoskins once again captures magical photos of mom Kim Tucci and her quintuplets.
8 Things Not to Say to a Mom of Twins
Rare 'Momo' Twins Delight the Internet With Adorable Instagram Account
Whoa! A Mom in Vietnam Gave Birth to Twins Who Have Different Fathers
These Twin Moms Are Seeing Double—Again!

These Newborn Twins Can't Stop Holding Hands!

This sweet video of preemie twins holding hands will make you melt.

All Raising Twins

Managing Multiples
Twins & Multiples: Surviving the First Year
Parenting Twins: Questions About Life with Multiples
Parenting Twins: Personalities & Behaviors
Twin Newborns: 8 Items You'll Need in Bulk!
Top Comments You'll Hear as Parents of Twins
Smart Ways to Help New Parents of Twins
Parenting Twins: A Dad's Perspective
All About Twins, Triplets, and More!
What Parents of Multiples Need
Raising Twins and Multiples
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com