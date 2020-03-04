Raising Twins

The Beautiful, Viral Image of Biracial Rainbow Baby Twins You Must See Now
There's so much beauty and meaning in just one photograph of biracial twin baby girls Kalani and Jarani Dean, whose big brother died too soon.
The Bittersweet Story Behind This Photo of Baby Twins Holding Hands
The photo of newborn twin brothers Lucas and Cooper Keen holding hands has gone viral, but there's more to their story.
This Woman Made Medical History By Getting Pregnant When She Was Already 10 Days Pregnant
The condition is called superfetation, and it's so rare, her doctor had to Google it!
Daylight Saving Time Gives Twins a Unique Quandary About Who's Older
Which twin do you think is older?
Mom Sets World Record for Running Half Marathon While Pushing Triplets in Stroller
All hail this amazing running mom!
Watch: Twin Finds Out She's 1 Minute Younger and Can't Handle the Truth
Finding out they aren't 100 percent identical is just too much to take for these toddler twins.