Twins

With twins, you've got twice as much work. Here you'll get tips to help you raise twins and stay sane at the same time. Plus information on caring for twins.

Most Recent

Louisiana Couple Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins: 'God Has a Real Funny Sense of Humor'
Erin and Jake Credo welcomed twin girls Lola and Allie on Sept. 22, six years after the arrival of sons Cooper and Grant.
Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Twin Brothers Both Announce Their Pregnancies
In addition to being cousins, the children will also be genetic siblings.
The Beautiful, Viral Image of Biracial Rainbow Baby Twins You Must See Now
There's so much beauty and meaning in just one photograph of biracial twin baby girls Kalani and Jarani Dean, whose big brother died too soon.
Baby Registry Guide for Twins
Expecting—and registering for—two little bundles of joy? Don’t worry; you don’t need two of everything. Our go-to baby registry list for twins will make shopping for two almost as much fun as eating for two.
It's Twins! How Four Became Our Family's Magic Number
In this month's letter from the editor, Parents' Liz Vaccariello shares the story of how she and her husband became proud members of the parents-of-twins club.
The Bittersweet Story Behind This Photo of Baby Twins Holding Hands
The photo of newborn twin brothers Lucas and Cooper Keen holding hands has gone viral, but there's more to their story.
Advertisement

More Twins

You Have to See This Joyful, Adorable Photo of Twins With Their Newborn Twin Sibs
This mama photographer captured the pic of her two sets of twins just nine days after the second pair were born.
Photos Capture Precious Time Family Had With Twin Who Passed Away Just Days After Birth
These are the images one family will cherish forever of their beautiful baby boy with his twin sister.
Update: Conjoined Twins Are Making Incredible Progress Just 9 Weeks Post-Separation
Couple Defies Odds to Welcome Naturally Conceived Quads Just in Time for the Holidays
Formerly Conjoined Twins Reunited After 17-hour Surgery to Separate Them
This Woman Made Medical History By Getting Pregnant When She Was Already 10 Days Pregnant

Daylight Saving Time Gives Twins a Unique Quandary About Who's Older

Which twin do you think is older?

All Twins

These Identical Quadruplet Girls Have Some Serious Photo Shoot Game
Attention, Moms of Multiples! TwinGo Carriers Are Being Recalled
Raising Quintuplets May Not Be Serene, But Their Baby Photos Are!
8 Things Not to Say to a Mom of Twins
Rare 'Momo' Twins Delight the Internet With Adorable Instagram Account
Whoa! A Mom in Vietnam Gave Birth to Twins Who Have Different Fathers
These Twin Moms Are Seeing Double—Again!
Now, Dad Shows Triplets and Toddler Who's Boss at Bedtime
Conjoined Twins in Switzerland Are Youngest to Be Separated Successfully
Twins Beat 150,000-to-1 Odds of Babies Being Born the Same Day
These Newborn Twins Can't Stop Holding Hands!
J. Lo on Her Twins: 'They Just Made Everything Better'
New Year's Twins Born in Different Years
7-Week-Old Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated in Louisville Hospital
Rare Conjoined Twins Born in Georgia
Amazing Twins Will Likely Be Born Four Months Apart
These Photos of Brazilian Conjoined Twins Are Just Beautiful
Amazing! This Woman Gave Birth to Her Twin Sister's Baby
9 Things I Learned My First Year as a Twin Mom
How can I care for twins?
How do I make bedtime easier for my twins after they are out of cribs?
How can I breastfeed twins?
Why is my babies' hair color so different from ours?
Can my twins sleep in the same crib?
What should I do if I think my twins don't weigh enough?
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com